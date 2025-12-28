Bill and Hillary Clinton’s before the House Oversight Committee have been rescheduled to January 13 and 14 of 2026, with Republican James Comer promising to hold them in contempt if they do not appear.

Therefore, the Committee has chosen the date of January 13, 2026, for the deposition of President Clinton and January 14, 2026, for the deposition of Secretary Clinton. If your clients do not comply with these new dates, the Committee will move immediately to contempt proceedings.

Bill insisted to the Committee that he never went to Little St. James Island.

Your letter also argues that Committee Democrats “released thousands of emails that the Committee presumably had in its possession for sufficient time to review and make public. Committee Republicans nevertheless chose not to do so. These emails included still more information that confirmed that former President Clinton has never been to Little St. James.”3 This is, at best, a careless misapprehension of the facts. On November 12, 2025, within just a week of receiving them, committee Republicans released approximately 20,000 pages of documents obtained from the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein, while Committee Democrats cherry-picked and released just three emails in service of their partisan goals.* Regardless, these documents did not “confirm that former President Clinton has never been to Little St. James” nor do they absolve the need for your clients testimony about their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

There is little public evidence that he did, but there’s some.

Steve Scully claimed in the documentary “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” that he saw Bill Clinton on LSJ.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said that Ghislaine Maxwell told her she went to pick up Bill in a helicopter to take to LSJ.

Neither the DOJ nor the House Oversight Committee has published Ghislaine Maxwell’s helicopter flight logs or the helicopter flight logs of Esptein’s other pilots. Additionally, the House Oversight Committee is in possession of over 95,000 photographs from Epstein’s Estate that they have not released.

Politicians are playing games with the evidence. Republicans claim that the Democrats are “cherry picking” evidence against Republicans in targeted releases, whereas the Republicans themselves release nothing and appear to be in coverup mode of the whole damned thing.

As Bill Clinton was stalling the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told Vanity Fair that President Trump was wrong to accuse Bill Clinton of traveling to LSJ.

Hopefully Comer’s Committee won’t make a typical government “Appearance of Justice” investigation where they fact check 1% of allegations, and say there isn’t enough evidence to support the claim, and ignore 99% of the evidence.

Not to dismiss the LSJ issue, and I do hope they question him further on it, I’m still hoping that Comer will question the Clintons about his verifiable visits to Brunei and other locations in Asia with Epstein. Bill’s activities at these locations is in serious question. While Clinton’s trip with Epstein to Africa had a cover story of “humanitarianism” (although Africans are referred to as “chocolate chips” for some reason in various places in the Epstein Files), Bill has never even said what he was doing in Asia with Epstein and Maxwell in 2002.

With that in mind, I will publish a bit more background on Clinton, Epstein, Brunei, and Asia, which is by no means complete and exhaustive.

In 1997, former Miss USA Shannon Marketic sued the Sultan of Brunei and his brother Jefri for drugging her, molesting her, and holding her against her will after they took her passport.

Image below- Shannon Marketic, Miss USA 1992-1993.

The Sultan of Brunei and his brother claimed “diplomatic immunity” in response to the former Marketic’s lawsuit. A State Department lawyer for the Clinton Administration, Carlotta Wells, argued in favor of immunity for the Sultan of Brunei: “Permitting this action to proceed against the sultan of Brunei would be incompatible with the United States’ foreign policy interests.” Consuelo Marshall, U.S. District Judge for Central California, dismissed the lawsuit, citing sovereign immunity against lawsuits in the United States.

Knowing this, in November 14, 2000, Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea traveled to Brunei for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Brunei where international leaders would ensure “that all citizens will benefit from the New Economy by working to bridge the global digital divide.”

Hillary did not travel with Bill and Chelsea to Brunei. Bill and Chelsea traveled from Brunei to Vietnam on November 16, 2000, where they met up with Hillary. Bill Clinton was the first US President to visit Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War.

In 2002, Brunei made a payout between $1-5 million to the Clinton Foundation. This information was revealed in 2008, ending a decade of the Clinton’s refusing to release information on funding sources. Saudi Arabia was the Clinton Foundation’s largest donor.

In May 2002, Bill Clinton traveled back to Brunei, this time with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Doug Bands, and some unidentified females. Bill apparently didn’t bring his wife with him this time either. The Department of Justice redacted faces in these photos of Clinton, Epstein, and Maxwell in Brunei in May 2002.

In 2003, Vanity Fair published a photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein in Brunei in their May 2002 trip, in both online and print versions. In July 2019, after Epstein’s arrest, people claimed that Vanity Fair had removed the online version which contained the photo and that Google had scrubbed mentions of Clinton and Epstein in Brunei in 2002.

https://web.archive.org/web/20201115051730/https://archive.fo/BLpWC

In 2005, as the Palm Beach PD investigated Epstein, culminating in a raid of Epstein’s residence where he had been tipped off perhaps by Clinton’s former National Security Advisor Sandy Berger, Clinton returned to Brunei and Asia without Epstein.

Former President Clinton wrote in his personal blog on March 1, 2005, that he would travel from Singapore to Brunei to thank them for their donation to the Clinton Library, partially funded through Brunei’s donation to the Clinton Foundation. Bill deleted his blog at some point, but it is still available in the internet archives.

Clinton wrote on his blog that his trip to Brunei and Singapore was part of a larger “My Life Book Tour” in Asia- Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Japan. Because of course all those people read English, are fascinated with Bill Clinton’s life, and those are the best places to sell his book.

No mention of Hillary traveling with Bill, again, but President George Bush went with Bill to Asia in 2005, according to Bill, who also mentioned Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives as locations of his continuing book tour.

Interestingly, House Oversight Democrats made a comically-bad redaction of George Bush in Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book of 2003. The context of the photo is unclear, but someone did refer to a “captured President” in a letter to Epstein in the book.

Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State, visited Brunei in September 2012.

Hillary went to Brunei in 2012 for a “language enrichment project.” OK.

In the comments section of my last article on Brunei below, some are now questioning if Epstein was introducing Clinton to his trafficking network in Asia, or whether it’s the other way around- that it was a White House/ State Department network. Good question.

I did manage to find one good article on Clinton and Brunei in the Epstein Files: “Sultan Bolkiah, who owns Piper Aircraft, shows up in Epstein files.”

In other recent developments, The Department of Justice has published thousands more digital images from Jeffrey Epstein’s CD’s, but none of the high-quality digital photos, as far as I can tell, match the ones the FBI scanned from Epstein’s photo album which apparently show Barak Obama at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

