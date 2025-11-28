I don’t want to spoil anyone’s Thanksgiving. You might want to read this later.

It was Ghislaine Maxwell’s idea to make a scrapbook for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday in late 2002, as she told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on July 24, 2025.

United States Department of Justice INTERVIEW OF: GHISLAINE MAXWELL TODD BLANCE: …there’s recently been reports about a birthday book that you assembled for Mr. Epstein, I think, for his 50th birthday in 2003. GHISLAINE MAXWELL: That’s true. TODD BLANCHE: What do you know about that? GHISLAINE MAXWELL: So, my mum did a birthday book for my father at his 60th. And when I -- Epstein would talk about his 50th, he said, I don’t know what I’m going to do. And I said, well, these are nice things, my mom did this book for my dad. He said, I love that idea. He said, can you help coordinate it? And he organized who -- he called a lot of the people himself. I coordinated the putting together of the book. And some -- in some instances, I called people that asked them to contribute -- TODD BLANCHE: And what was in the book? Like what was the ask of the people you called? GHISLAINE MAXWELL: It’s his 50th birthday, say anything you want on a piece of paper. TODD BLANCHE: Yeah. Okay. GHISLAINE MAXWELL: I mean, nothing more than that. TODD BLANCHE: Right. I mean, it was an obvious question. But you basically -- his folks were invited to send something to you to celebrate his birthday. GHISLAINE MAXWELL: Yes. To say happy birthday with like, have a wonderful day or something else. There was no -- there was no ask, but I wasn’t responsible for everybody in that book. And there were people that he would ask himself to contribute.

The House Oversight Committee independently obtained the scrapbook from Jeffrey Epstein's estate and released it, albeit with redactions, on November 12, 2025.

Mr. Blanche didn’t have the opportunity to review the scrapbook before questioning Ghislaine. I suppose some followup interviews are in order.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been subpoenaed to testify before the House Oversight Committee in December 2025, as Chairman James Comer reiterated on November 21, 2025.

Comer: Bill and Hillary Clinton Must Appear for In-Person Depositions Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s attorney, David Kendall, emphasizing that while the Committee remains engaged in good-faith negotiations, the Clintons are required to comply with lawful subpoenas and appear for scheduled in-person depositions. “The House Oversight Committee is continuing its review of the federal government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable. Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. The Committee looks forward to confirming their appearance and remains committed to delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and for the American people,” said Chairman James Comer. In the letter to the Clintons’ attorney, Chairman Comer states that Bill Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 17, 2025, and Hillary Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

Beginning in February 2002, Bill Clinton took a series of flights in foreign countries on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet.

On December 11, 2002, Alan Dershowitz sent the following birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

Others who wrote letters said they were supposed to write “something funny.”

I just don’t see what’s funny about Dershowitz’s letter at all. I don’t think Dershowitz was implying that Bill Clinton killed Nicole Brown Simpson, but why would he bring up the topic of Bill Clinton and murder at all, ha ha ha? These people are very sick and evil and capable of anything, make no mistake.

I had previously asked in July 2025 if all the video evidence provided to Attorney General Pam Bondi could shed light on missing children and unsolved homicides, including JonBenet Ramsay and Madeleine McCann.

Sadly I think this type of thing is also part of Espein’s network. Dershowitz’s letter to Epstein referencing murder and Bill Clinton isn’t proof of anything, but it does tend to reinforce my opinion that not only child rapes, but child murders, are part of Epstein’s blackmail scheme of VIPs. Some of you are probably aware of the story of Roy Cohn and this type of thing, before Epstein came along.

I don’t even know what to say about the picture below, contained in his birthday book. It speaks for itself.