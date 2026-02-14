According to Anthony Fauci’s NIAID, in a now-deleted webpage, Operation Warp Speed (2020) was “a partnership among several federal government agencies to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, including the specific goal of delivering 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.”

It wasn’t the first Warp Speed for SARS.

Anthony Fauci’s NIAID did the same thing in 2004 for SARS1. Fauci’s NIAID used “molecular biology and information technology” to create a SARS1 vaccine with “unprecedented speed.” I assume that “information technology” means artificial intelligence or other computer modeling.

Quotes below are from CIDRAP, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, NIAID starts first US human trial of SARS vaccine, December 2004.

Officials said the vaccine was developed with "unprecedented speed," given that SARS was not recognized as a new infectious disease until March 2003 and that it often takes decades to develop a successful vaccine. "We have dramatically cut vaccine development time with powerful new tools from two different fields, molecular biology and information technology," stated NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, MD.

In 2004, the NIAID used DNA to create poisonous spike proteins in the human body, which they described as a “vaccine.”

The vaccine is innovative in that it consists of a small ring of SARS coronavirus DNA that encodes the virus’s “spike” protein, which helps the virus attach to human cells, the NIAID said.

According to Science Daily, First U.S. SARS Vaccine Trial Opens At NIH, December 2004, Vical of San Diego produced the vaccine for the SARS1 NIAID clinical trial.

Under a contract with NIAID, Vical Inc. of San Diego, CA, is producing the SARS vaccine for the NIAID clinical trial.

Robert Malone reported in his curriculum vitae that he worked for Vical in 1989 and was the “Inventor of ‘naked DNA” gene therapy.

Vical, Inc Research Scientist 1989. Set up Vical’s molecular biology laboratory. Initiated and carried out research in non-viral gene therapy and DNA vaccination. Inventor of “naked DNA” gene therapy. (see issued patents for details). Inventor of DNA vaccination (see issued patents for details). Inventor of “mRNA” gene therapy. Salk institute. DNA and RNA Transfection and Vaccination (Abstract). First Place, Northwestern AOA Research.

Robert’s wife, Jill Malone, reported that Robert brought his research from the Salk Institute to Vical in 1989, including his “DNA/RNA constructs.”

When Robert decided to leave the PhD program, he took a position at a brand-new company called Vical, Inc. in January 1989. He did this for me, so that I could finish my undergraduate degree, as well as so he could continue his research, before returning to medical school in Sept 1989. The plan was this would be a temporary position (8 months duration). Dr. Phillip Felgner recruited Robert into Vical to continue his research and set up a gene delivery/DNA/RNA program. Robert had already been collaborating with Dr. Felgner, who had supplied him with cationic lipids for his experiments. But Robert had the ideas, designs and experiments for this program. The program came from his bench at the Salk. Dr. Felgner was a chemist, not a molecular virologist. Dr. Felgner then became his supervisor. Robert was put in charge of molecular biology and then immunology (the only employee in this section being himself), with only ten people at the company. In order to quickly ramp up the program, Dr. Felgner encouraged Robert to bring over all his reagents, plasmids and stocks from the Salk Institute. The fact that Robert brought over all his research materials, including DNA/RNA constructs, plasmids, reporter genes, cell lines, cationic lipid formulations (“Lipofectin”) was why the results came so quickly at Vical, as that initial transfection and DNA/RNA vaccine work was just an extension of what Robert had been working on previously at the Salk Institute.

The alleged SARS virus itself was a false construct. The alleged SARS virus, before SARS2 (COVID-19) was named for ventilator-induced ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome). As with SARS2, deaths from SARS1 in hospitals were created at high rates from ARDS, renal failure, thrombosis, embolism, and bacterial pneumonia.

Quotes below from SARS: ventilatory and intensive care, Yam, Chen, and Zhong, November 2003.

Mortality rates in intensive care units for SARS patients were high: 34–53% at 28 days, when some patients were still being ventilated.

Apart from barotrauma, common complications of mechanical ventilation include ventilator‐associated pneumonia, acute renal failure, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. 2

As SARS is characteristically accompanied by single organ (respiratory) failure 1 multiorgan failure is usually a result of superimposed hospital‐acquired bacterial infection.

HCWs exposed to NIV and mechanical ventilation of SARS patients were proved to be serologically negative for SARS‐CoV after the outbreak (unpubl. data, 2003).

SARS1 was a relatively small test run for Fauci. The WHO said only 774 died worldwide. No one in the US died, as PCR testing and hospital protocols did not spread to the United States. There were no mass injections of Fauci’s and Vical’s DNA-induced spike proteins after SARS1.

With the addition of Remdesivir and huge doses of opioids and other drugs, SARS2 achieved much higher death rates than SARS1 in hospitals. The protocols were adopted by hospitals in most all industrialized countries, with only a flawed positive PCR test required to begin the protocols of death. Then of course, after SARS2 the vaccine death and disease program began.

Robert Malone has an extensive background with Anthony Fauci and the NIAID, as he reported in his curriculum vitaes.

Robert Malone claims to have served on an NIAID Study Section “Innovative Grant Program for Approaches in HIV Vaccine Research,” June 1998. Robert Malone claims to have served as Committee member and reviewer for Development of Technologies to Facilitate the Use of, and Response to Biodefense Vaccines, Special Emphasis panel, 2010. Robert Malone claims to have served as Committee member and reviewer for NIH/NIAID Committee for Development of Technologies that Accelerate the Immune Response to BioDefense Vaccines, Fall 2011. Robert Malone claims to have served as Committee member and reviewer for NIH/NIAID Partnership in BioDefense Immunotherapeutics, Fall 2011. Robert Malone claims to have been involved in an Award to Soligenix of an NIAID contract for Development of Vaccine Formulations against NIAID Priority Pathogens, (HHSN272201400039C), 2014. Robert Malone claims to have served as a Scientific reviewer for NIH/NIAID Special Emphasis Panel/Scientific Review Group 2017/08 ZRG1 1MM R (12) B (Non-HIV Microbial vaccines), June 2017. Robert Malone claims to have served as Chairperson and scientific reviewer for NIH/NIAID Omnibus BAA 2017-1: Research Area 5 (N01) ZAI1-KP-M-C6 (Topic 5: Advanced Development of Vaccine Candidates for BioDefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases), September 2017. Robert Malone claims to have served as Chairperson of an NIH/NIAID Special Emphasis Panel, December 2018. Robert Malone claims to have served as Chairperson of an NIH/NIAID/DMID Special Emphasis Panel, Development of Vaccines to Combat Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria, September 2019.

Anthony Fauci was granted a preemptive pardon by President Biden for all crimes against the United States from January 1, 2014 to present.