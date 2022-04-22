Timeline begins below.

3.12.83. Donald Trump attends the wedding of Lynn Forester to Andrew Stein. Diana Mara Henry. NY Times

In 1987 (approximately), Donald Trump met Jeffrey Epstein, according to Donald Trump, who said on 10.28.02: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” NY Mag. Some believe Donald Trump was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein by Alan Greenberg of Bear Stearns. In 1987, Alan Greenberg of Bear Stearns and Donald Trump were involved in business. Donald Trump was buying and selling stock in UAL. Beachwood Reporter. Bear Stearns was involved with Resorts International along with Donald Trump. NY Times. Jeff Epstein joined Bear Stearns in 1976. We are the news. Jeff Epstein made limited partner by Bear Stearns at the age of 21. Daily Beast. Jeff Epstein was hired by Steve Hoffenberg in 1987. Washington Post. It was a Ponzi scheme. Hoffenberg served 18 years for it. Hoffenberg said it was Epstein's design.

November 28, 1988. Donald Trump attends function for Andrew Stein. Lynn Forester is present. Getty Images.

NEW YORK CITY - NOVEMBER 28: Donald Trump, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Andrew Stein attend Gala Honoring Andrew Stein on November 28, 1988 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

May 17, 1989. Donald Trump, John Tower, Ghislaine Maxwell on the Lady Ghislaine.

Newspapers.com John Tower is in the center. John Tower led the Tower Commission investigating the arms trafficking of "IranContra." The Tower Commission published a report in February 1987 blaming CIA Director William Casey. Tower Commission. John Tower died in a plane crash on 4.5.91. AP. William Casey suffered a brain tumor and died a few days before he was scheduled to testify before Congress on 5.7.87. NY Times. Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's father, is on the right. Robert Maxwell supposedly fell off his boat and drowned on 11.5.91. Guardian. Robert Maxwell was linked to laundering IranContra money. Washington Post

May 1, 1991. Footage from John Casablanca’s Elite's 1991 Look of the Year contest shows a 45-year-old Donald Trump judging teenage girls as young as 13. In 1992, Trump sponsored the contest and hosted it at The Plaza.

Donald Trump took Ivanka to the 1991 Look of the Year contest. Trump owned the Plaza Hotel but apparently didn’t think to arrange for seating for his daughter.

November 24, 1991. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein attend a Jewish event at Donald Trump’s Plaza Hotel, “the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research” to honor Ghislaine’s father after he mysteriously drowned after stealing his newspaper’s pension fund. The Trump family has a Jewish heritage.

New York Times. Nov. 24, 1991 -- The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research will honor Elisabeth Maxwell and pay tribute to her late husband, the publisher Robert Maxwell, for the couple's support of the institute's studies of Eastern European and American Jewry. The black-tie event at the Plaza starts with cocktails at 6:30 P.M. Tickets, $500, from (212) 535-6700.

NY Times The year was 1992 and the event was a “calendar girl” competition, something that George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman who ran American Dream Enterprise, had organized at Mr. Trump’s request. “I arranged to have some contestants fly in,” Mr. Houraney recalled in an interview on Monday. “At the very first party, I said, ‘Who’s coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.’ It was him and Epstein.” Mr. Houraney, who had just partnered with Mr. Trump to host events at his casinos, said he was surprised. “I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’”

Donald Trump makes crude remarks about a young girl at Trump Towers.

January 1, 1992. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein attend Valentino fashion show in Paris, France. Radar Online

February 1, 1992. The Office of Foreign Missions (OFM) of the Department of State entered into a lease agreement with Jeffrey Epstein. Law.Justia. The building was "formerly used as a residence by the Deputy Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

November 1992. Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell are at a party at Maralago.

NBC. The November 1992 tape in the NBC archives shows Donald Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, now a private club, more than a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to felony prostitution charges in Florida.

1993-1997. Jill Harth’s Lawsuit.

1993. Maria Farmer met Donald Trump in Jeffrey Epstein's office. NY Times

January 9, 1993. “After Me, Baby, You’re Gonna Be Ruined for Anyone Else”: Donald Trump Refused to Take ‘No’ From Women—And Then From America Itself

Statement of facts: [During that same evening at Mar-A-Lago, January 9, 1993] the defendant Trump also sexually accosted [a model], an invited guest of American Dream Festival.

February 1992. Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell were spotted together at the opening of MercBar by @PageSix @nypost's Richard Johnson in Feb 1993.

February 22, 1993. Jeff Epstein enters into lease agreement of property that would become his "Zorro Ranch" in New Mexico. New Republic. 9 east 71 blog. NY Mag.

March 19, 1993. Maria kidnapped in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The original tip came to WMR, which can report exclusively that a Waterbury girl, “Maria,” was the 12-year old alleged to have been a child rape victim of Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, shown at right. The crimes allegedly occurred at a midtown Manhattan mansion then owned by Epstein’s friend Les Wexner, a billionaire retailing mogul. Maria was kidnapped on March 19, 1993, when she was 11-years old from the front of Nash’s Pizza in Waterbury. The girl’s kidnappers were involved in a child trafficking ring that provided abductees to wealthy individuals like Trump and Epstein in Manhattan, according to our information.

April 2, 1993. Tony August requests introduction of Donald Trump to Bill Clinton in a letter. Clinton Presidential Libraries

April 23, 1993.

A passenger list shows on 23 March 1993, Mr Trump and Epstein flew from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Palm Beach with Erin Nance, a former Miss Georgia who competed in the 1993 Miss USA beauty pageant. Three days later, Epstein and Mr Trump made the return journey to Teterboro, the preferred private airport for wealthy New Yorkers, without Ms Nance. Independent: Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

September 28, 1993. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein attend a White House donors reception. Daily Beast Sun. Not too long ago some pictures surfaced. No one in the media yet has broken the strict rules against showing Ghislaine Maxwell or Jeffrey Epstein in the same photograph as Hillary Clinton. tps://okmagazine.com/p/jeffrey-epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-bill-hillary-clinton-white-house-photos/

September 29, 1993. Jeffrey Epstein writes check for $10,000 to the White House Historical Association.

October 11, 1993.

On 11 October of 1993, Mr Trump is named as a passenger on a flight from Palm Beach to Teterboro along with Epstein, Ms Maxwell, both indicated by their initials, and two other people referred to as “DD” and “SB”. Sophie Biddle, one of Epstein’s massage therapists, is mentioned often elsewhere in the logs, while another woman named Dawn Devito is also referenced in previous entries. Six days after that flight, Mr Trump is listed as returning to Teterboro on a flight with Epstein, Ms Maxwell, and others mentioned by their initials. Independent: Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

October 19, 1993. Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Opening of The Harley Davidson Cafe at Harley Davidson Cafe in New York City with his son Eric and daughter Ivanka. Dafydd Jones

November 20, 1993. From Jill Harth’s lawsuit:

December 20, 1993. Jeffrey Epstein attends wedding of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, Plaza Hotel, New York. Dafydd Jones

May 15, 1994.

On 15 May 1994, Mr Trump is listed as flying on Epstein’s Hawker Siddeley jet with his then wife Marla, their daughter Tiffany and Mark Middleton, an aide to president Bill Clinton. The group flew from Palm Beach International to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and returned the same day without Mr Middleton. Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

Summer 1994. Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump rape "Katie Johnson" (a pseudonym) according to a lawsuit Katie Johnson filed in 2016. Scribd link to lawsuit filed June 20, 2016.

August 10, 1994. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump attended a fundraiser. These photos were not released by the Clinton Presidential Library. Clinton Presidential Libraries via Politico.

Ivanka Trump, age 13, signs with John Casablanca’s Elite Models. Pictured here at 14.

1995. Dorah Blohm, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Gwendolyn Beck at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, 1995. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

March 19, 1995. Jeffrey Epstein pictured at Maralago.

Portrait of American socialite Jeffrey Epstein (1953 - 2019) and Norwegian college student (and future businesswoman) Celina Midelfart as they pose together during a reception (in honor of Tony Bennett) at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, March 19, 1995. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

March 30, 1995. Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein attend a dinner at Ron Perelman's home in Palm Beach, FL. No photos. Fox News. NY Times.

April 27, 1995. Lynn Forester sends a letter to Bill Clinton mentioning Jeffrey Epstein.

May 16, 1995. NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Carol Mack, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend Henry Street Settlement Event on May 16, 1995 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

June 13, 1995. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Batman Forever/R. McDonald Event. https://www.patrickmcmullan.com/photo/3696697

August 13, 1995. Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

Then on 13 August 1995, Epstein and Ms Maxwell were joined by Mr Trump, his son Eric Trump, and several others on a flight from Florida to New Jersey.

Maria Farmer complaint to FBI.

Newsweek Farmer, 55, is known for providing the initial criminal complaint to law enforcement, the FBI and the New York City Police Department back in 1996 about Epstein's conduct. In 2019, Farmer filed a sworn affidavit in federal court in New York, which alleged that both she and her sister Annie had been sexually assaulted by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 1996 in separate locations. Epstein is estimated to have abused large numbers of girls, with estimates ranging from a few dozen to over 100.

Independent Farmer, who did not testify at Maxwell’s trial, was sexually assaulted by Epstein and his madam at his Ohio estate in 1996. Farmer later learned that her younger sister Annie, then 16, was molested by Maxwell and Epstein at his New Mexico ranch that same year.

January 8, 1996 (Approximately).

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are pictured together at Trump's Plaza Hotel in New York. The estimate of date is taken 20 years prior to the picture being made public on January 8, 2016. The photographer said: "This photo is from an event I photographed approximately 20 years ago at The Plaza Hotel." Sarah Merians

March 16, 1996. Chelsea Clinton pictured at Maralago.

Partygoers, including Ivanka Trump (center, in white) who her sits on her father, businessman Donald Trump's lap during concert (by the Beach Boys) at the Mar-a-Lago estate , Palm Beach, Florida, 1996. Also visible seated front row left is Trump's wife Marla Maples . (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

The photo on the bottom shows an unidentified minor next to Marla, which some believe is Chelsea Clinton. Trump’s mother and father are seated next to him in the upper photo.

August 1996. Alan Dershowitz is introduced to Epstein by Lynn Forester. Lynn invited Dershowitz to a party for her husband, Lord Rothschild, at Martha’s Vineyard. A few days later, Epstein invited Dershowitz to Les Wexner’s 59th birthday party at Wexner’s mansion in New Albany, Ohio. (Lex Wexner was born September 8, thus I estimated August for the 1996 introduction). NY Mag. Vanity Fair.

10.10.96. Lynn Forester attends a speech of Al Gore in Knoxville, TN. Bill Clinton is there as well. Library unt.edu

May 20, 1997.

Alicia Arden files sexual battery Police Report regarding Jeffrey Epstein in Santa Monica, California. Police Report

May 19, 1997. Jill Harth lawsuit against Donald Trump, Boca Raton Florida. https://www.scribd.com/doc/300193678/1997-Jill-Harth-Lawsuit?campaign=VigLink&ad_group=xxc1xx&source=hp_affiliate&medium=affiliate

1997. Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images) Getty Images

January 5, 1997. Donald Trump is listed as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein's Gulfstream II in a flight from Palm Beach, FL, to Newark, NJ. Politico. Insider.

2.X.97. "Epstein in February 1997 became a client of Appleby, a Bermuda-based law firm specializing in the creation of offshore companies and investment vehicles for the ultra-wealthy." Politico

April 08, 1997. View of American real estate developer Donald Trump and Belgian fashion model Ingrid Seynhaeve as they attend a Victoria’s Secret ‘Angels’ fashion show at the Plaza Hotel, New York, New York, April 8, 1997. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

April 09, 1997. Businessman Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein attend a Victoria's Secret Angels event sponsored by Rogers & Cowan at the club Duvet on 21st Street in New York City, New York on April 9, 1997. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images)

April 28, 1997. Ghislaine Maxwell attends a party for Gucci at Donald Trump's apartment in Trump Tower. Mirror

April 28, 1997.

American businessman and ex-president Donald Trump, Belgian model Ingrid Seynhaeve, and American businessman Jeffrey Epstein attend the Victoria’s Secret “Angels” party on April 28, 1997 in New York City. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images). Getty Images.

May 19, 1997. Ghislaine Maxwell is a passenger on Donald Trump's 727. New Yorker

The most direct but not exactly most serene way to travel to Mar-a-Lago, I discovered one weekend not long ago, is aboard Trump’s 727, the same aircraft he gave up during the blip and, after an almost decent interval, bought back. My fellow-passengers included Eric Javits, a lawyer and nephew of the late Senator Jacob Javits, bumming a ride; Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the late publishing tycoon and inadequate swimmer Robert Maxwell, also bumming a ride; Matthew Calamari, a telephone-booth-size bodyguard who is the head of security for the entire Trump Organization; and Eric Trump, Donald’s thirteen-year-old son.

June 20, 1997. American financier Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at a party in honour of David Tang, hosted by Michael and Shakira Caine at London restaurant, The Canteen, 20th June 1997. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

October 29, 1997. The 50th anniversary for both the Ford Modeling Agency and Pantene hair care products. They celebrate together at 142 Mercer Street in Manhattan. Pictured are Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

April 1998. Jeffrey Epstein buys Little St. James Island. AP

August 27, 2008. Donald Trump says “Paula Jones is a loser” and Bill Clinton should have taken the 5th on Monica Lewinsky. NBC

1999. Report that Jeffrey Epstein had been banned from Donald Trump's Maralago property in Palm Beach, FL. The original source is a book: Filthy Rich, by James Patterson. Web Archive

There’s a story in Patterson’s new book Filthy Rich about Palm Beach perv Jeffrey Epstein relating an incident that allegedly took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in 1999. According to the book, billionaire financier Epstein liked to hang out at Mar-a-Lago despite the fact he’d never coughed up the $100,000 to join, much less the $14,000-annual fee. But because Epstein and Trump shared a mutual friend, Brit heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein had “unlimited use of the facilities,” according to the book. According to a story in Chapter 33: “That arrangement ended when a (Mar-a-Lago) member’s young daughter complained to her wealthy father: while relaxing at Mar-a-Lago, she’d been approached and invited out to Epstein’s house. “The girl said that she had gone and that Epstein had tried to get her to undress. “The girl’s father had gone directly to Trump, who — in no uncertain terms — told Epstein that he was barred from Mar-a-Lago.”

Virginia Roberts lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, filed January 21 2015, said that she first met Ghislaine Maxwell in 1999 when she was 2015, when she was paid in cash. Maxwell’s attorneys have disputed the 1999 date because Virginia did not have evidence of payments until 2000.

February 9, 1999. Jeffrey Epstein flies Prince Andrew fly from Teterboro to TIST, then to Palm Beach. Document Cloud.

August 27, 1999. MARTHA VINEYARD, UNITED STATES: US President Bill Clinton (R) speaks with Lynn Forester at the Farm Neck Golf Club 27 August 1999 in Martha's Vineyard while playing with Britain's Prince Andrew. Forester is a friend of one of Clinton golfing partners, Sir Evelyn Rothschild. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/ Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images) Getty Images.

OAK BLUFFS - AUGUST 27: President Bill Clinton gestures to his golf partner Prince Andrew after teeing off at Farm Neck Golf Club. "You know what the bet is don't you? If he beats me we have to give him back the island," said Clinton. (Photo by Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

SIR EVELYN ROTHSCHILD (A LONDON BANKER) PRINCE ANDREW "TEED OFF" WITH BILL CLINTON AT MARTHAS VINEYARD

November 28, 1999. Donald Trump says that he knows Hillary Clinton, that she is qualified to run for President, and that she stays at Trump Tower in New York. “I know her. She stays in Trump Tower when she’s in New York. Not because of me, because of somebody else.” There were some other reports on the internet, now missing, that refer to Ghislaine Maxwell and Hillary Clinton staying together at Trump Tower.

February 12, 2000. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Andrew attend a party at Donald Trump's Maralago property in Palm Beach, FL. Getty Images. Washington Post. This is after the date when Trump was reported to have banned Epstein from Maralago in 1999.

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

UNDATED. Lynn Forester and Prince Andrew. The Projects World. The source article implies that Lynn Forester introduced Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Andrew, not Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell also denies that she introduced her close friend Prince Andrew to Epstein, something her friends say ‘has been written in stone but is plain wrong’. In fact, friends claim the introduction was made by glamorous socialite Lynn Forester de Rothschild in 1999 at a birthday party she threw for her British billionaire husband, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, in the Hamptons, the exclusive beach resort outside New York.

March 2000.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew attend fundraiser in New York. No pictures

Mint Press News, referencing the Evening Standard in London. In the past year Andrew has been on eight different breaks with Ghislaine in Britain, America, and Thailand. These include: *February 2000: holiday at Mar El Largo Club in Palm Beach with Ghislaine, followed by a trip to New York to attend a fashion show with her. *March: fundraising dinner for London Symphony Orchestra in New York, attended by Ghislaine. *April: holiday to New York where he socialised with Ghislaine. *May: official trip to New York then holiday in Florida with Ghislaine. *June: weekend at Windsor Castle for Queen's party which Ghislaine attended. *October: official visit to New York and evening partying with Ghislaine. *December: weekend house party at Sandringham arranged "in honour" of Ghislaine's 39th birthday. *January: a beach holiday in Thailand with Ghislaine.

May 12, 2000. Prince Andrew flies on Jeffrey Epstein's Gulfstream. Social Media Morning

May 23, 2000. Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew attend fashion show. NY Post

June 16, 2000. Bill Clinton attends fundraiser at Trump Tower. Politico

June 20, 2000. Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew at Ascot races. Daily Mail

September 2, 2000. Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew attend wedding of Aurelia Cecil and Rupert Stephenson. Daily Mail

September 8, 2000. Donald Trump introduces Kylie Bax to Bill Clinton at the US Open. Melania was unmarried on this date. Wikipedia Commons. The first image is from the night before.

September 18, 2000. Portrait of, from left, future married couple fashion model Melania Knauss (later Melania Trump) and American real estate developer Donald Trump, with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell as they pose together during attend Anand Jon Fashion Show, New York, New York, September 18, 2000. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images). Sun

October 2000. Business Insider. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, lived in a $5 million NYC mansion with ties to Epstein and ran a mysterious private foundation. Here’s what we know about the British socialite’s finances and assets

Tax records reviewed by Business Insider show that the Manhattan townhouse was purchased for $4.95 million in October 2000 by an anonymous corporation with the same address as Epstein’s finance office on Madison Avenue. The seller was Lynn Forester. Business Insider was unable to confirm that the seller of the home is the same Lynn Forester who has been linked to Epstein. Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the chair of the E. L. Rothschild family investment office and the wife of the British billionaire financier Sir Evelyn Robert Adrian de Rothschild, was one of the names on Epstein’s private-jet log. In October 2000, she was not yet married to de Rothschild. Forester sold the mansion for about $8.5 million less than its assessed market value, which was more than $13.4 million. Forester bought the home in 1997 for $4.475 million, according to tax documents.

October 31, 2000.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew ttend Heidi Klum’s “Hookers and Pimps” party in Manhattan. Daily Mail. Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell were together that night, but I believe at another location earlier that evening.

December 2000. Court documents show Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeff Epstein, Donald Trump, Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Donald Lauder, Henry Kissinger, and Vernon Jordan together at a birthday party for Conrad Black. Guardian.

December 8, 2000. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein visit the Queen's country estate, Sandringham.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein and Guests on a Pheasant Shoot with Prince Andrew, Sandringham, Norfolk, Britain - 08 Dec 2000 Following further revelations Prince Andrew is facing growing pressure over his links to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As the scandal grows the Duke of York was summoned to see the Queen at Buckingham Palace where she allegedly expressed her concern. According to recent reports Epstein was allowed to land his private jet at an RAF fighter base during a visit to Sandringham in December 2000. Epstein, the Duke's friend Ghislaine Maxwell and several others allegedly flew into RAF Marham in Norfolk on Epstein's Gulfstream jet. According to The Daily Telegraph newspaper they had arrived in Britain the previous day after catching a flight from New York into Paris and then onto Luton.The group stayed at Sandringham - the Queen's country estate - as guests of Prince Andrew for several days. Here they enjoyed a number of typical country pursuits, including a pheasant Shoot.

2001. Prince Andrew stayed 3 days at Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. Daily Mail

2001. Ghislaine Maxwell visited Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace. NY Post

January 2001. Prince Andrew is provided with women on a yacht by Jeffrey Epstein in Thailand. Daily Mail.

3.10.01. Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts. Virginia Roberts affidavit January 2015.

5.22.01. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein take Virginia Roberts to a party on a yacht. NY Post

September 11, 2001. Never Forget.

October 9, 2001. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump pictured together in New York for a 9/11 event: "Stand Up for New York," a performance that will benefit the Twin Towers Fund and the New York Police and Fire Widows and Children's Benefit Fund." Getty Images

2002: Ehud Barak: I Visited Epstein’s Island But Never Met Any Girls

The man who introduced me to Epstein about 17 years ago was Shimon Peres,” Barak said, uncertain if the event took place in New York or Washington, but recalling it was at an event where “there were many famous and important people, including, if I recall, both Clintons and hundreds of others.”

Daily Mail: A photo from 2002 on the Africa trip shows Clinton standing on the steps of Epstein's plane with his arm on the shoulder of a smiling Maxwell

3.17.02. Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Doug Band and 3 Secret Service agents fly from Palm Beach to JFK. Epstein Flight Logs. 3.19.02. Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Doug Band and 10 Secret Service fly from JFK to London. 3.21.02. The King of Morocco marries. Doug Band showed a Vanity Fair reporter a picture of Bill and Chelsea Clinton posing with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the King of Morocco’s wedding. Vanity Fair

5.22.02. Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein fly to Brunei. Epstein Flight Logs. An old photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced later in a magazine. Brunei contributed $1-5 Million to the Clinton foundation in 2002.

The sultan, whose net worth was last estimated to be $20 billion, has held the throne in Brunei since 1967. He owns a Boeing 747, which he purchased for $400 million and pilots himself. He is also the owner of an Airbus 340, 16 other planes, two helicopters, 9,000 luxury cars, and a palace with 1,788 rooms in it. Also like Epstein, he has been accused of sexual wrongdoing. In 1997, he was sued by a former Miss USA who said she was held as a sex slave, drugged, and molested by Brunei’s royal family. The lawsuit was dropped after the Sultan and his brother claimed diplomatic immunity. The sultan and his brother Prince Jefri have become "infamous for their sex parties and their harems composed mainly of underage girls." Jillian Lauren, who at 18 years of age was recruited for Jefri’s harem, wrote a book about her experience in which she claimed that "there’s no such thing as underage" in Brunei. Lauren also had sexual relations with the sultan.

President Clinton had attended an economic summit in 2000 in Brunei with his daughter Chelsea. Vladimir Putin was there. "In 1997, he (Sultan of Brunei) was sued by a former Miss USA who said she was held as a sex slave, drugged, and molested by Brunei’s royal family. The lawsuit was dropped after the Sultan and his brother claimed diplomatic immunity." (Donald Trump acquired a yacht from the Sultan of Brunei in 1987 which was previously owned by drug and arms broker Adnan Khashoggi). Yacht Harbour

November 11, 2002.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Naomi Campbell and Donald Trump together at a Dolce and Gabba store opening in New York. Patrick McMullan

Event Title: Dolce & Gabbana Store Opening Location: Dolce & Gabbana boutique Photo Credits: Thos Robinson/PMC Copyright: © Patrick McMullan Date: Monday, November 11 2002

2003, sometime. Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Pope John Paul II. This is the photo that Epstein left on a table in Palm Beach after being tipped off about the impending raid of the police department by Bill Clinton’s former National Security Advisor, Sandy Berger, as attorney Bradley Edwards strongly implied.

2003, sometime. Donald Trump, Sergei Brin, Les Wexner, and Doug Band attend a dinner in Jeffrey Epstein's townhouse. Google was essentially a spinoff of the NSA’s total information awareness program, put into effect after 9/11, and defunded by Congress once they figured out what it really was. Google became a private NSA for Israel/Globalists at this meeting. NY Mag APR. 25, 2003

January 2003. The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Trump gave Mr. Epstein a note for his 50th birthday in 2003 that included a sketch of a naked woman and text about a secret that they shared, but would not tell the other.

January 14, 2003. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump attend a Gotham Magazine press party in New York. Getty Images

Donald Trump and Melania Knauss attend Gotham Magazine Press Party on January 14, 2003 at Cipriani in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Ima

YORK CITY - JANUARY 14: Bill Clinton attends Gotham Magazine Anniversary Party on January 14, 2003 at Cipriani in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

July 3, 2003. Bill and Hillary Clinton travel to London and meet Evelyn and Lynn Forester de Rothschild to celebrate the launch of Hillary Clinton's book "Hillary" at Kensington Palace. Getty Images.

LONDON - JULY 3: British socialites Sir Evelyn and Lynn De Rothschild and American former president and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive at the party to celebrate the launch of Hillary Clinton's book "Hillary" thrown by Lynn De Rothschild at the Orangery in Kensington Palace on July 3, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

November 2003. Daily Mail

Daily Mail Bill Clinton took two trips with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein - including one on the pedophile's private jet - that have not been previously disclosed. A new podcast reveals that the former President flew on Epstein's jet, which was dubbed the 'Lolita Express', in February 2005 while visiting Japan, Taiwan and China. Clinton also flew on a private jet owned by billionaire Ron Burkle with Maxwell as a passenger during a trip to India in November 2003. That visit was part of Clinton's work with the Clinton Foundation, his philanthropic initiative, to lower the cost of AIDS drugs. According to journalist Vicky Ward, Maxwell was part of the official Clinton party and even stayed at the same hotel as him. Ward reveals the details in her new podcast 'Chasing Ghislaine', which is available from Thursday on Audible Originals.

November 11, 2004. Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein.

November 15, 2004. Donald Trump bids for property against Jeffrey Epstein.

Washington Post Bid for property between Epstein and Trump at “U.S. Bankruptcy Court in West Palm Beach.” “six-acre oceanfront estate with a 180-degree view of the Atlantic.” Maison de L’Amitie. Four years after he bought the Gosman mansion, Trump sold it to Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev for $95 million, more than doubling his investment. / Trump made a hefty profit on the flip: He had scooped up the estate for $41.35 million in 2004 / Michael Wolff, who was close with both Trump and Epstein at the time, wrote in his explosive book Fire and Fury that Epstein was furious when Trump bought the property from under him with finance from Deutsche Bank.

November 16, 2004. Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein.

This is the last public reference to the association of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

11.28.04. Palm Beach Police Department receives a tip on potential illegal activity at Jeffrey Epstein's home. Washington Post

On Nov. 28, 2004 — less than two weeks after the mansion auction — Palm Beach police fielded a tip that young women were seen coming and going from Epstein’s home, then-Police Chief Michael Reiter said in a deposition. Reiter declined to comment.

January 22, 2005. Bill and Hillary Clinton attend the wedding of Donald and Melania Trump. Biography Tree. Tampa Bay. Politfact. NY Times. Crains New York.

February 2005. "A new podcast reveals that the former President flew on Epstein's jet, which was dubbed the 'Lolita Express', in February 2005 while visiting Japan, Taiwan and China." Daily Mail. Daily Mail, referencing a podcast of Vicky Ward, did not provide the exact dates of the flights of Epstein, Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell et al. China Daily reported that Bill Clinton was in China on February 23, 2005 to provide drugs from the Clinton Foundation to treat AIDS.

March 15, 2005. Palm Beach Police Department begins an investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. Scribd link to police document

March 15, 2005. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart. https://www.patrickmcmullan.com/photo/0145438

April 11, 2005. Donald Trump on the Howard Stern show brags of watching underaged models in dressing rooms:

September 24, 2005. Sandy Berger flew from the U.S. Virgin Islands to New Jersey on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane. Gateway Pundit Epstein Flight Logs

Scribd Adriana Ross Deposition.

October 20, 2005. Jeffrey Epstein's home is raided by Palm Beach Police Department. His home had been stripped of computers, cameras, etc. Miami Herald. Attorney Bradley Edwards would later ask Adriana Ross if Sandy Berger had tipped them off. Sandy Berger had previously received probation and a temporary suspension of his security clearance on April 1, 2005 after pleading guilty to charges related to his attempt to destroy all copies of a document related to intelligence on the "Millennium Attack Plots" at the National Security Archives.

Epstein left photos of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II, a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell meeting Fidel Castro, and numerous photos of nude underaged minors. An image of White House press briefing looks like Sandy Berger. Fox News. NPR:

July 15, 2006. Ghislaine Maxwell, Harvey Weinstein, Jeff Epstein, Prince Andrew at Prince Beatrice's birthday party at Windsor Castle. NY Post. Tatler.

September 14, 2006.

Ghislaine Maxwell emails Jeffrey Epstein with a long list of names, which included Donald Trump at first. Jeffrey Epstein told her to “remove Trump.” Bloomberg didn’t publish the email or the list.

One of the emails’ few references to Trump came on Sept. 14, 2006, two months after Epstein was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution. It includes a list of 51 politicians, business executives and Wall Street powerbrokers. The list includes people who’ve previously been linked to Epstein, including Jimmy Cayne, former chief executive of Bear Stearns; Jes Staley, who would later be named the CEO of Barclays; and Trump. Cayne died in 2021. Staley did not respond to a request for comment. “Plse review list and add or remove peeps,” Maxwell wrote. “Remove trump,” Epstein responded. The pair discussed additions to the list and at least one other deletion.

February 14, 2007.

Ghislaine Maxwell (right) with Abigail Klem, chief brand officer of Ivanka Trump’s clothes and accessories line, at the Felix Rey Valentine’s Day party at The Core Club in New York City, February 14, 2007. Getty Images.

May 8, 2007. Chelsea Clinton and Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild attend dinner in New York. Getty Images

August 23, 2007. Ghislaine Maxwell emails Jeffrey Epstein: Bloomberg.

June 14, 2008. Bill Clinton golfs with Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in New York. Tampa Bay

June 30, 2008. Jeffrey Epstein pleads guilty to reduced charges. Sun

September 11, 2008. The FBI closes its investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. FBI File Jeffrey Epstein. (File 6, page 21). Epstein "provided information." I believe the information to be related to insider trading before September 11, 2001.

October 1, 2008. Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell attend Sloan Barnett's party together. It was hosted by the Zuckers. Sloan Barnett flew on Epstein's plane. Quick n Dirty. Guest of a Guest.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - OCTOBER 1: (L-R) Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Sloan Barnett and Roger Barnett attend SLOAN BARNETT Publication Party for "Green Goes with Everything" Hosted by Caryn & Jeff Zucker at The Loeb Boathouse on October 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by NICK HUNT /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, NY - OCTOBER 1: (L-R) Ghislaine Maxwell, Anton Katz and Robin Katz attend SLOAN BARNETT Publication Party for "Green Goes with Everything" Hosted by Caryn & Jeff Zucker at The Loeb Boathouse on October 1, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by NICK HUNT /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

December 29, 2008. Ghislaine Maxwell's company “Air Ghislaine" makes $1000 donation to Hillary Clinton for President. Link no longer works. Doc Query

2009. Hillary Clinton gave a job to a nephew of Ghislaine Maxwell. Sun

2009. Ghislaine Maxwell vacationed on a yacht with Chelsea Clinton in 2009.

Politico. Maxwell first grew close with the Clintons after Bill Clinton left office, vacationing on a yacht with Chelsea Clinton in 2009, attending her wedding in 2010, and participating in the Clinton Global Initiative as recently as 2013, years after her name first emerged in accounts of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse. “Ghislaine was the contact between Epstein and Clinton,” a person familiar with the relationship said. “She ended up being close to the family because she and Chelsea ended up becoming close.”

2009. Donald Trump gave lengthy information on Jeffrey Epstein to attorney Bradley Edwards. Trump was the only person who cooperated with Edwards, so Edwards did not have to depose Trump. Washington Post

June 25, 2009. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump attend 37th Annual Police Athletic League Superstar Award Dinner in New York honoring Stewart Rahr. Getty Images. Hampton Sheet.

September 22, 2009. Ghislaine Maxwell was served with a subpoena by Bradley Edwards, representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as she exited a Clinton Global Initiatives Conference. Maxwell departed the United States afterwards to avoid the deposition, then returned in time for Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. Page Six

July 31, 2010. Daily Mail: Ghislaine Maxwell attends wedding of Chelsea Clinton. Variety: Wedding was held at "Astor Courts" estate of John Jacob Astor IV, great grandson of John Jacob Astor.

September 23, 2010. Email from Hillary Clinton to Lynn Forester de Rothschild concerning Israel and the Middle East. "Teddy" is Ted Waitt. Wikileaks

December 2010. Prince Andrew visits Jeffrey Epstein at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse. NY Post.

May 24, 2011. Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Chelsea Clinton attend "Most Powerful Women Dinner" in New York City. Zimbio

December 2012. Jeff Epstein commissions paintings of Bush and Clinton about 9/11. PR Newswire. The blue dress reference is to the “wag the dog” event of Infinite Reach when the United States bombed women and children near former Al Qaeda training grounds, known to be vacated, angering the Taliban, which was negotiating with Saudi Arabia to turn over Osama bin Laden. After the bombings, the Taliban reneged on turning over Osama bin Laden.

December 19, 2012. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump attend Miss Universe in Las Vegas.

Reason, June 2015 Bill Clinton had some nice things to say about Donald Trump, the newest Republican presidential candidate, in an interview Wednesday night on The Daily Show. E! Online reports: "He has been, believe it or not, uncommonly nice to Hillary and me," Clinton replied. "He thought Hillary was a good senator for New York after 9/11 and he has actually, he's one of the many Republicans who supported our foundation before they got the memo." Republican lawmakers had last month asked the IRS to find out if the Clinton Foundation complied with the terms of its tax-exempt status and the group has said it planned to refile at least three years' worth of tax returns after errors were found in how they reported donations from governments, Reuters had reported. Trump had invited Bill and Hillary to his wedding to third wife Melania in Palm Beach, Florida in 2005. Bill and Trump had also gone golfing together with fellow famous friends such as former New York City mayors Rudy Giuliani, also an ex-presidential candidate, and Michael Bloomberg, at a tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York in 2008. Between 2002 and 2006, Trump donated a total of $6,200 to Hillary's campaign for Senate re-election and in 2007 and 2008, he donated $4,600 to her first presidential campaign.

Politico reports that Trump gave a total of $100,000 to the Clinton Foundation, which has found its financial practices under scrutiny in the run up to the 2016 election,

June 6, 2013. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump attend an event in New York. Zimbio. No pictures.

Forbes No matter: Make-A-Wish has more than 100 celebrities associated with it, many of whom turned out in June at its annual New York gala, where Rahr was the guest of honor. His table included Trump and his wife, Melania; R&B artist John Legend; Carmelo Anthony; and LL Cool J. Most impressive, Stewie Rah Rah brought into his tent two people who otherwise would seem to have nothing in common: Bill Clinton and America's fourth-richest man, conservative power broker David Koch.

September 25, 2013. Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton announce financial commitments that include Ghislaine Maxwell's TerraMar Project. Clinton Foundation. The link no longer works, but that’s where this came from. I also saved this text: “Today, during the second day of the 2013 Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting, President Bill Clinton, Former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton announced new Commitments to Action that will address pressing global challenges. Attendees: Judith Rodin, President, The Rockefeller Foundation.”

February 2014. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffery Epstein and Bill Clinton attend a dinner party at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles according to Daily Beast. No pictures.

Forbes. Democratic donor and Clinton friend Steve Bing—who died by suicide earlier in 2020—was also in attendance, according to the Beast, along with former Clinton staffers who reportedly said they hadn’t met Maxwell or had no recollection of her at the dinner. Clinton’s team argued over whether to extend an invitation to Maxwell, the Beast reported, citing unnamed sources, because at the time, at least one alleged victim had accused Maxwell of recruiting underage girls for Epstein’s sex ring.

May 15, 2014. An event was organized by Lynn Forester de Rothschild for Chelsea Clinton’s step mother to get back into politics. Hillary Clinton was scheduled to speak but did not show. Politico. No pictures.

November 10, 2014. NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton attend the 2014 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

January 22, 2015. Gawker publishes Epstein’s flight logs.

January 23, 2015. Gawker publishes Epstein’s contacts book.

February 5, 2015. Donald Trump accepts “Liberty Award at The Algemeiner’s ‘Jewish 100’ Gala in New York City.”

Algemeiner “I want to thank my Jewish daughter. I have a Jewish daughter,” he said at the event, which drew a star-studded crowd of 500 to the Capitale on Bowery. “This wasn’t in the plan but I’m very glad it happened.” Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, converted to Judaism in 2009 before marrying real estate developer Jared Kushner, whom Donald described on stage as a “spectacular guy.”

Benjamin Netanyahu slept in Jared Kushner’s bed when he visited the United States.

Jerusalem Post Netanyahu has long been a friend of the Kushners, and particularly Jared’s dad, Charles Kushner, a major donor to pro-Israel and Jewish causes. One time, Kantor reports – she doesn’t specify when – Jared gave up his bed and moved to the basement so Netanyahu could spend the night at their home in Livingston, New Jersey.

February 7, 2015. Guardian.

“Based on my knowledge of Epstein and his organisation, as well as discussions with the FBI, it is my belief that federal prosecutors likely possess videotapes and photographic images of me (Virginia Roberts) as an underage girl having sex with Epstein and some of his powerful friends,” she said.

February 27, 2015. Donald Trump remarks to Sean Hannity on Bill Clinton at CPAC: "Nice guy. Got a lot of problems coming up, in my opinion, with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein. Lot of problems." C-span

May 2015. Bill Clinton encourages Donald Trump to run for President. Washington Post.

5.28.15. Email supporting Hillary Clinton from Lynn Forester de Rothschild. Wikileaks twitter

February 11, 2016. Katie Johnson interview.

April 26, 2016. Rape lawsuit filed in California against Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein by Katie Johnson, using a pseudonym, alleging acts with Katie, then 13, and Maria, then 12. Lawsuit was dismissed for technical errors. SCRIBD

October 9, 2016. In a Presidential debate, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump call each other puppets.

January 20, 2017. President Donald Trump applauds Bill and Hillary Clinton after he wins the Presidential election.

July 6, 2019. Epstein arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

July 8, 2019. Bill Clinton spokesperson: "President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York. He‘s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida." USA Today

July 9, 2019. Donald Trump claims he hasn't spoken with Jeffrey Epstein in 15 years after a "falling out." Business Insider Note: This seems to check out, and dates to the bid between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein over the same property in 2004. Washington Post

August 10, 2019. Jeffrey Epstein supposedly commits suicide. Donald Trump retweets a theory of the relationship between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein:

August 12, 2018. The FBI and NYPD raid Little St. James Island. Then they do nothing with the information on underground areas where people were rumored to be tortured and murdered. Daily Mail

12.4.19. Former Contractor Says Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Made ‘Frequent Trips’ to Epstein’s Compound (Zorro Ranch, New Mexico). Wayne Dupree

7.02.20. Ghislaine Maxwell on child sex trafficking charges. Vanity Fair

7.21.20. Donald Trump remarks on Ghislaine Maxwell: I wish her well.

