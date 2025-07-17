Multiple media reports claim that Republicans voted against Democrats 211-210 to deny release of the Epstein files, but this is not correct. What happened was that Democrat Representative Ro Khanna tried to attach an Amendment to a Bill that Republicans opposed.

The vote was 211-210 along party lines. It seemed odd that no Republicans voted to release the Epstein files, as the headlines suggested, considering how Representative Anna Luna has been demanding the release of the Epstein files in her House Oversight Task Force Declassification of Federal Secrets.

Representative Luna made the following comment on Facebook:

There was a piece of legislation that would’ve been voted on today that would have allowed a backdoor to create a central back digital currency. I support crypto but I do not support CBDC’s. I was part of a group that was able to block it. Again, I am pro-crypto but cannot allow for any backdoor or loose language that would allow for a CBDC.

Representative Thomas Massie, R-KY, immediately introduced a stand-alone ‘Epstein Files Transparency Act.’ We’ll see how many Democrats will vote for it this time. The Resolution is bipartisan according to Massie. Ro Khanna, who tried to attach an Amendment to release the Epstein Files to the Bill that the Republicans opposed, is a co-sponsor of the Resolution along with Massie.

Reps. Massie, Khanna Seek House Vote on Public Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Washington, D.C.-, July 15, 2025

Contact: massie.press@mail.house.gov

Contact #: 202-225-3465



Washington, D.C.- Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) announces that he has introduced the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), which would force the House of Representatives to vote on the complete release of the government's files related to Jeffrey Epstein. If EFTA is not considered by the House within seven legislative days, a discharge petition will be circulated. "We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes," said Rep. Thomas Massie. "Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on releasing the complete files. If your Representative won’t sign the discharge petition, ask why." A discharge petition is a procedural tool for bypassing House leadership. When the petition is signed by 218 Members, the House must vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is an original cosponsor of the Massie resolution and will be assisting in the effort to collect Member signatures. The text of H.Res.581, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is available here.

FULL TEXT:

“SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE. This Act may be cited as the ‘Epstein Files Transparency Act’. SEC. 2. RELEASE OF DOCUMENTS RELATING TO JEFFREY EPSTEIN. (a) IN GENERAL.— Not later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Attorney General shall, subject to subsection (b), make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices, that relate to: (1) Jeffrey Epstein including all investigations, prosecutions, or custodial matters; (2) Ghislaine Maxwell; (3) Flight logs or travel records, including but not limited to manifests, itineraries, pilot records, and customs or immigration documentation, for any aircraft, vessel, or vehicle owned, operated,or used by Jeffrey Epstein or any related entity; (4) Individuals, including government officials, named or referenced in connection with Epstein’s criminal activities, civil settlements, immunity or plea agreements, or investigatory proceedings; (5) Entities (corporate, nonprofit, academic, or governmental) with known or alleged ties to Epstein’s trafficking or financial networks; (6) Any immunity deals, non-prosecution agreements, plea bargains, or sealed settlements involving Epstein or his associates; (7) Internal DOJ communications, including emails, memos, meeting notes, concerning decisions to charge, not charge, investigate, or decline to investigate Epstein or his associates; (8) All communications, memoranda, directives, logs, or metadata concerning the destruction, deletion, alteration, misplacement, or concealment of documents, recordings, or electronic data related to Epstein, his associates, his detention and death, or any investigative files; (9) Documentation of Epstein’s detention or death, including incident reports, witness interviews, medical examiner files, autopsy reports, and written records detailing the circumstances and cause of death. (b) PROHIBITED GROUNDS FOR WITHHOLDING.— No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of any of the following: (1) Embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary. (c) PERMITTED WITHHOLDINGS.— (1) The Attorney General may withhold or redact the segregable portions of records that— (A) Contain personally identifiable information of victims or victims’ personal and medical files and similar files the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy; (B) Depicts or contains child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) as defined under 18 U.S.C. 2256 and prohibited under 18 U.S.C. 2252-2252A; (C) Would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary; (D) Depicts or contains images of death, physical abuse, or injury of any person; or (E) Contain information specifically authorized under criteria established by an Executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy and are in fact properly classified pursuant to such Executive order. (2) All redactions must be accompanied by a written justification published in the Federal Register and submitted to Congress. (3) To the extent that any covered information would otherwise be redacted or withheld as classified information under this section, the Attorney General shall declassify that classified information to the maximum extent possible. (A). If the Attorney General makes a determination that covered information may not be declassified and made available in a manner that protects the national security of the United States, including methods or sources related to national security, the AttorneyGeneral shall release an unclassified summary for each of the redacted or withheld classified information. (4) All decisions to classify any covered information after July 1, 2025 shall be published in the Federal Register and submitted to Congress, including the date of classification, the identity of the classifying authority, and an unclassified summary of the justification. SEC. 3. REPORT TO CONGRESS. Within 15 days of completion of the release required under Section 2, the Attorney General shall submit to the House and Senate Committees on the Judiciary a report listing: (1) All categories of records released and withheld; (2) A summary of redactions made, including legal basis; (3) A list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in the released materials, with no redactions permitted under subsection (b)(1).”.

