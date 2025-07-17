C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elephile's avatar
Elephile
4h

The permitted reasons for withholding information or footage, on the basis that it depicts or describes disgusting acts will, unfortunately, give a wide loophole for not telling us what actually was done. The public should be told the victims' ages and sexes and, in non-salacious one- or two-word terms, what was done to them, by whom. Without exception. This needs to be cleaned out, and the blackmail hold over the government ended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture