Due to the subject matter, which is extremely distasteful, this article will have the tone and energy of a high school book report on a book that the student did not want to read but made the effort to make a B anyway.

Like most any modern criminal enterprise, there’s a public face and a hidden one. I certainly do not contend that everyone who has ever attended Bohemian Grove is guilty of sordid crime.

There’s going to be a lot of information in here. I tend to wander off on tangents a bit so bear with me, but I tried to organize it in outline form as opposed to other articles I’ve written chronologically. I’ll save the Blackmail Rooms of Bohemian Grove for the end so that if you read the information along the way, you’ll be more inclined to believe it.

Be advised that some of the material could be disturbing if you’re a victim of sexual assault.

II. DESCRIPTIONS OF TERMS AND PHRASES ASSOCIATED WITH BOHEMIAN GROVE

II A. BOHEMIA/BOMEMIAN

Bohemia is situated in modern Czechoslovakia today. “Bohemian” has come to mean “free of inhibition, enlightened, or anti-establishment” and is often associated with the Arts. According to Peter Martin Phillips, “the origin of the term bohemian comes from the French artistic movement of the 1830’s.” Phillips reported that the Bohemian Club was “Organized in 1872.. as a gathering place for newspaper reporters and men who like arts and literature.” He then listed the applicable text in their articles of organization.

Article I – This organization shall be known as the Bohemian Club. It is instituted for the association of gentlemen connected professionally with literature, art, music, the drama, and also those who, by reason of their love or appreciation of these objects, may be deemed eligible.

(Bohemian Club Constitution and By-Laws 1887 CA State Library)

II B. MOLOCH

Wikipedia says “Moloch is the biblical name of a Canaanite god associated with child sacrifice, through fire or war.”

Pictured above, from left to right, are an older picture of the Owl before lichens grew on it, then one with lichens, and one where a ceremony is being performed.

There is some debate over whether the Grovers called this monument the “Owl of Bohemia” or “Moloch,” which this blog did a good job of explaining. You can dig through all the history on that if you want. This owl monument is obviously meant to be a backdrop for human sacrifice rituals, which will be discussed in greater detail in the “Cremation of Care” section.

Martin’s research showed that the Owl was poured in concrete in 1929. The lake it sits in front of was also manmade in the 1920s.

Page 33: The Lake, as it is called on the Grove map, is about 100 feet wide and 400 feet long. The Lake was originally built in the mid-1920s, and relined with earth and concrete in 1981 (Hood and Baxter 1987). The Lake could be a Disney creation as it has an artificial waterfall tumbling into it, and water lilies kept in natural-looking patterns by water jets embedded in the lake bottom.

Page 44: A forty foot concrete owl stands at the head of the lake in the Grove. This owl shrine was built in 1929 to serve as a ceremonial site for traditional Bohemian rituals and is used yearly for the Cremation of Care Ceremony.

II C. “WEAVING SPIDERS COME NOT HERE”

According to Wikipedia, the above picture shows: “The club’s mascot owl cast in masonry perched over the main entrance at 624 Taylor.” Notice the letters “B” and “C” prominently flanking the Owl. This seems to be a reference to the time “Before Christ.”

Martin says:

Page 43: The Bohemian Club’s motto, “Weaving spiders, come not here”, first appeared on a Club announcement in 1875. This was taken from Shakespeare’s “A midsummer Night’s Dream”, and was intended to speak to the inappropriateness of conducting or soliciting business at Club functions.

Weiss said, after visiting the Grove in 1989: “There are few rules, the most famous one being “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here” — in other words, don’t do business in the Grove. The rule is widely ignored. Another, unwritten rule is that everyone drink — and that everyone drink all the time. This rule is strictly adhered to.”

Cathy O’Brien wrote in TRANCE FORMATION OF AMERICA that business was allowed to be discussed in one room: The Underground. This will be discussed later.

The phrase “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here” can plainly be heard in the Cremation of Care Ceremony which Alex Jones filmed in 2000. Jones’ report will be discussed more as well.

II D. JOHN OF NEPOMUK- PATRON SAINT OF BOHEMIAN GROVE

The above pictures are of a statue and plaque on the Vltava River marking the spot where John of Nepomuk was drowned.

From Martin:

(Pages 50-51): The Club’s patron saint is John of Nepomuk, who was originally adopted in 1882. The legend is that St. John suffered death by a Bohemian monarch in the late 14th century rather then disclose the confessional secrets of the queen. A large wood carving of St. John in cleric robes with his index finger over his lips stands at the shore of the lake in the Grove. St. John as the Club patron was started as a reminder of respect for others’ privacy in 1882, but today has emerged as the collective symbol of the privacy of Bohemia.

From Wikipedia:

Saint John of Nepomuk (c. 1345 – 20 March 1393) is the saint of Bohemia (Czech Republic) who was drowned in the Vltava river at the behest of Wenceslaus, King of the Romans and King of Bohemia. Later accounts state that he was the confessor of the queen of Bohemia and refused to divulge the secrets of the confessional. On the basis of this account, John of Nepomuk is considered the first martyr of the Seal of the Confessional,

The Seal of the Confessional is “the absolute duty of priests not to disclose anything that they learn from penitents during the course of the Sacrament of Penance (confession).”

Note that despite the Pagan/Occult Rituals which characterize the Bohemian Grove and the”BC” inscription at the entrance, there is one Church value that the club adheres to: Secrecy. A summary of the Club’s rituals, mascots, and symbols shows the true nature of the club. Members should feel free to do as they please without care and it will remain secret.

III. GROUNDS AND ACTIVITIES

III A. LOCATION, DESCRIPTION AND HISTORY OF BOHEMIAN GROVE:

From Martin:

Page 22: Sonoma County was heavily logged during the latter part of the 19th century. Railroads spurs were built into vast areas along the Russian River where clear cutting was a common practice. Bohemians would ride the trains from Marin County to the remaining forested sites for overnight camping. A particularly beautiful grove of old growth redwoods was preserved by Sonoma Lumber Company in the hopes of greater profits at a later date. It was this 160 acre property surrounded by clear cut lands that the Bohemian Club arranged to purchase in 1899. The Club made twenty-eight purchases of land over a 67 year period and now owns 2,712 acres that surround the original old growth redwood grove (Hood, Baxter 1987).

Initially the Bohemian Grove was kept in a mostly natural state, with members erecting tents along the valley floor for long weekends. By 1914 members were extending weekend campouts to three weekends over two weeks. Ceremonial traditions and Jinks in the Grove became a regular part of Bohemian life.

From Philip Weiss, Masters of the Universe Go to Camp: Inside the Bohemian Grove:

Every summer for more than a century, the all-male Bohemian Club of San Francisco has led a retreat into a redwood forest 70 miles north of the city, four and a quarter square miles of rugged, majestic terrain that members consider sacred. The religion they consecrate is right-wing, laissez-faire and quintessentially western, with some Druid tree worship thrown in for fun.

III B. SUBDIVISION OF BOHEMIAN GROVE INTO “CAMPS”

From Martin:

The development of permanent camp buildings lead to the consolidation of camps. In 1929 there were 169 camps in the Grove and by 1994 there were 124. Camps can be born and die with their members, or merge into other camps. Between the years 1972 and 1986 eleven smaller camps terminated, eight new camps were formed and two merged (Baxter, Oliver 1987).

For brevity’s sake I’ll only list a few camps: Camp Hillbillies and Camp Mandalay.

IIIB 1 CAMP HILLBILLIES

Although women are supposedly forbidden at the Grove, here we seen on the entrance to the Hillbillies camp a naked woman teetering on the edge of a chalice with an owl looking on. A chalice is used in the Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper, although I don’t think the male figure has anything to do with God. If you know more about this symbolism, please include it in the comment section.

When Alex Jones and his crew were challenged by security when they were filming at Bohemian Grove in 2000: “We just told them we were with the Hillbillies, that’s where the Bush’s stay. You know, because we’ve got Texas accents.”

III B 2 CAMP MANDALAY

http://findit.library.yale.edu/catalog/digcoll:554511

The above pictures are from Archives at Yale University, at Camp Mandalay July 2001. Henry Kissinger and George Schultz are in the photo. Below is a photo of Camp Mandalay, which included President Gerald Ford in 1977.

Laton McCartney in Friends in High Places, The Bechtel Story: The Most Secret Corporation and how it Engineered the World, has a section on Steve Bechtel’s visit Camp Mandalay at Bohemian Grove in 1982, and noted that George Schultz was “former Bechtel Group president.”

Yeadon and Hawkins note in The Nazi Hydra in America that: “Both Bechtel and Halliburton are closely linked to the Republican Party and the Bush family. Both companies have been awarded huge contracts in Iraq by George W. Bush.” (Page 588).

III C. THE JINKS

From Martin:

Page 15: The Spring Jinks is an annual four-day event (in June) that serves as a warm-up for the midsummer encampment (in July). The difference is that Club members can invite California guests for the Spring Jinks, but must have special Grove Committee approval for a California guest at the summer encampment. The Spring Jinks serves as a weekend when members can invite their California business associates, sons or personal friends and let them have an opportunity to experience the Grove.

Page 21: Club activities included poetry recitations, performances by musicians, lectures and frequent plays. Regular entertainment became know as a “Jinks” after a Scottish drinking game (Van der Zee 1974 p.19), as alcohol consumption was a major part of Club events.

Page 59: The second Saturday is the Low Jinks which has become by tradition a rollicking farce designed to create a good laugh. The 1993 Low Jinks was entitled “Sherwood Estates”, and was described in the program of events as a recently discovered episode of Robin Hood and His Merry Men.

Page 60: The last Friday night of the encampment is the annual Grove play. These plays, known as the Midsummer High Jinks before 1912, are written each year exclusively for this one-time presentation. Grove plays are theatrical extravaganzas that cost tens of thousand of dollars to produce and can involve up to two hundred actors. (61) … Grove plays tend to present moralistic macro- perspectives on major socio-historical transformations.

III D. THE CREMATION OF CARE

Porter Garnett, in The Bohemian Jinks: A Treatise, 1908 wrote:

Page 191: With the midsummer jinks of 1881, James F. Bowman, Sire, the ceremony of the Cremation of Care was conducted for the first time.

Page 27: Begins here the Cremation of Care. From among the trees behind which the Corpse of Care has been carried the lugubrious strains of Chopin’s Marche Funubre can be heard.

In 1902, the Owl was an actor in a cast as listed by some type of document that Garnett listed. (Page 47).

The below picture of the “Temple Bar” at Bohemian Grove from Garnett’s book, page 40, looks like it has a headless torso on the left. I don’t know. If you know how to decode this symbolism please do so in the comment section.

Martin’s research on when the Cremation of Care ceremony began is a bit different from Garnett, although I think Martin is referencing the point where the Ceremony was moved to a separate date and location than the rest of the low jinks plays. From Martin:

Pages 44-45: 1910 marked the first ceremonial burial of the cares of the world during the midsummer encampment and by 1913 Care was being cremated during the first weekend of the Grove (Annals, 1972) The Cremation of Care Ceremony was produced as a play in 1920, wherein a High Priest standing before a huge pre-historic alter, is confronted by Dull Care wrapped in the chains but not dead because Bacchus, the only warrior Care fears, is truly dead (18th Amendment was passed in 1919). Good Fellowship arrives, but lacks the sword necessary to kill Dull Care, and can only imprison him and Care still sings out through the prison window. At last Bohemia’s Spirit emerges and proclaims:

Down with all fears! And up with your cheers,

for his (Cares) mocking is turning to sobbing and tears.

But Care responds:

‘Call Bacchus from the grave… long as he is dead. I sneer at Great Bohemia! Aha! Aha!’ Good Fellowship then takes the torch from the priest at the alter and burns Care in his prison, thereby purging the ‘demon Care from the sacred Grove.’ (Thompson Archives, 1920)

This ceremony has been rewritten on several occasions but the theme is still the same. The addition of the owl statue in 1920 allowed for the voice of the owl to be incorporated into the ceremony.

And note that the reference to the owl statue in 1920 is not the same as Martin’s earlier reference of pouring the statue in concrete in 1929. As the Bohemians were also building the lake in the 1920s, they probably had two owl statues, and moved to the second location after the present-day Owl and lake were completed. A timeline this old is a bit vague.

There was a time when they conducted the Ceremony prior to 1920 without the statue of the owl, which brings us to these photos from 1906-1909.

According to this website, the above photos were released by the University of California- Berkeley around 2004. Although there’s no definitive source, “many believe” (I hate that phrase) that the human sacrifice rituals at Bohemian Grove in these early days involved real humans. These photographs are the best evidence of it. I think it’s safe to say that the black male in the top photograph is not there willingly. And the bottom photo is a very realistic-looking mannequin if it is one. There appears to be substantial weight on that rope, with what appears to be a blanket and gurney nearby. I’ll point out here that while the KKK was Southern in origin, founded shortly after the Civil War ended in 1865 in Pulaski, Tennessee, by the 1920s it had moved into California. Here are some references to the KKK in Sacramento and Inglewood.

Alex Jones famously filmed the Cremation of Care Ceremony in 2000. Thanks to Jones’ absurd recent claims about Sandy Hook and “crisis actors,” one has to qualify their remarks before discussing anything related to Alex Jones. I think Jones is an “actor” himself who says ridiculous, inflammatory things at times to generate attention. I wish anyone suing him the best of luck and believe that you are entitled to compensation.

The qualification now out of the way, I think Jones’ Bohemian Grove video was Alex at his best. He said some important things that I completely agree with that go to the theme of this article, and as Jones said them first, he deserves proper credit.

Alex Jones:

22:15: This is probably just one more steering committee where they bring in a lot of underlings and high-level corporate chieftains who really aren’t the upper-level top echelon, make them feel important, and implement some type of strategy. To me Bohemian Grove is probably a way to compromise people. You want to be in the New World Order club- it’s like a big kid fraternity. Just like at fraternities you have to do weird things, here you probably have to do weird things.

Let me say it another way. The art of compromising top government officials and VIPs is not to compromise them after they are already established. The strategy is to compromise them early in their careers and then promote them to higher positions later. For example, Gerald Ford raped Cathy O’Brien in the mid 1960s in the Michigan State Capital. Later Nixon, who raped Fiona Barnett, chose Gerald Ford to succeed Spirow Agnew after he resigned as Vice President in 1973.

Back to Jones’ video. Take a look at these screenshots of Jones’ video below.

Alex Jones:

57:00 I wanted to draw your attention to the program that was given out to the spectators or the viewers… Now you’re looking at a little demon called PJ that was on the front of the actual program..He’s got a little broom and a dust pan and he’s sweeping something up.

57:30 Even more shocking is the figure of a human body burning in the flames.In fact I’ve shown it to people that are experts in anatomy, to actual doctors, and they say that the anatomical size is that of a baby or small child.

As Alex said, that’s from a brochure they hand out at this place. It’s more evidence of human sacrifice.

IV. ATTENDEES AT BOHEMIAN GROVE

IV A. UNITED STATES PRESIDENTS

According to this blog: “The Bohemian Grove is a refuge, perhaps the last, of establishment Republicanism. Every Republican President since Calvin Coolidge has spent time here.”

My research isn’t that thorough. I can start at William Taft however. And there are a few Democrats.

IV A 1. WILLIAM TAFT

William Taft was the 27th President from 1909-1913. He’s listed on OBSCURANTIST as a member of Bohemian Grove. The webpage says Taft is also:

Son of the co-founder of the Yale Skull & Bones Society, himself Skull & Bones 1878, Cincinnati Law School 1880, member Ohio Superior Court 1890-1892, solicitor general of the United States 1892-1900, Governor of the Philippines 1901-1904, Secretary of War 1904-1908, President of the United States 1909-1913, Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court 1921-1930, member of the Pilgrims Society.

IV A 2. HERBERT HOOVER

Herbert Hoover was the 31st President from 1929-1933. From Philip Weiss: “In 1953, when he was vice president, Nixon led a ceremony honoring Herbert Hoover’s 40th year as a Bohemian. It took place at the Waldorf-Astoria, in a room piled with redwood bark and branches shipped to Manhattan from the Grove.”

There is some correspondence between Allen Dulles and Herbert Hoover in July, 1954, over what appears to be a recommendation of Hoover for Allen Dulles, then Director of Central Intelligence, to hire General Matt Clark. Hoover’s stationary shows an address at Bohemian Grove.

Martin wrote: “The Greatest Men’s Party on Earth, a title borrowed from a description of the Bohemian Grove attributed to Herbert Hoover, was a popular book by writer John Van der Zee, published after his working one summer as a waitperson at the Bohemian Grove.” (Page 2). “President Hoover gave chats almost every year from 1932 to his death in 1964.” (Page 107) Hoover camped at “Caveman.” (Page 118).

IV A 3. DWIGHT EISENHOWER

Dwight Eisenhower was the 34th President from 1953-1961. “It was in a speech at the Grove, for instance, that an army General named Eisenhower had warned of a coming conflict in a place called Korea.” Friends in High Places, the Bechtel Story, page 13. And from Martin, “Eisenhower gave a premier political address at the Grove in 1950 setting himself on the path to the presidency.” (Page 95).

Wikipedia says “On June 25, 1950, the Korean War began when some 75,000 soldiers from the North Korean People’s Army poured across the 38th parallel.”

IV A 4. RICHARD NIXON

Richard Nixon was the 37th President from 1969-1974.

From Martin, page 95: In the summer of 1967, an agreement was struck between Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan at the Grove: “Nixon and Reagan sat down informally at the Grove in 1967 to work a political deal wherein Reagan was to run only if Nixon “faltered” (Domhoff, G. William, The Bohemian Grove and Other Retreats: A study in ruling class cohesiveness, Harper and Row, 1974, page 42.)

Philip Weiss reported in 1989 that he asked Reagan if the story on the agreement with Nixon was true, and that Reagan confirmed the account.

Weiss also wrote: Nixon is “still listed as sleeping in Cave Man, one of the Grove’s 119 curiously and sometimes appropriately named camps.” And: “While president he had avoided the Grove, a custom Nixon cemented in 1971 when he canceled a speech planned for the lakeside in the secret encampment after the press insisted on covering it.”

Fiona Barnett said “former President Richard Nixon raped me in the back of a US / CIA military plane at Australia’s main military airport where Airforce One lands when it visits Australia.”

IV A 5. GERALD FORD

Gerald Ford was 38th President from 1974-1977. Martin said “When Gerald Ford became the heir apparent, as Nixon was faltering, he was invited to his first Grove visit by Leonard Firestone.” (Page 117). I suppose that would have been the summer of 1974, as Nixon resigned and Ford was sworn in August 9, 1974.

Gerald Ford was also one of the first people that Cathy O’Brien reported that she was sexually assaulted by- while she was in the third grade. (85). This occurred at the Michigan state capital in Lansing, at the office of Michigan State Senator Guy VanderJagt, who took her to Ford. Based on Cathy’s birthday which she reported as December 1957, this rape would have occurred sometime in the mid 1960s. Cathy was raped repeatedly by Ford over the years, including at Bohemian Grove at the “Underground” room. In her books she sometimes uses the term “prostituted to,” but it’s clear that all of it was against her will.

IV A 6. JIMMY CARTER

Jimmy Carter was 39th President 1977-1981. Et tu Jimmy? The only information I have on his trip to the Grove is this picture, which apparently came from “the Annals of the Bohemian Club (vol 7), 1987-1996,” according to, once again, Alex Jones.

IV A 7. RONALD REAGAN

Ronald Reagan was the 40th President from 1981-1989. The meeting where Reagan agreed not to challenge Nixon in the summer of 1967 has already been listed. Weiss reported that Reagan’s longtime camp was Owl’s Nest.

Cathy O’Brien reported that she was first taken to Reagan in the fall of 1982 by Senator Robert Byrd, where she was assaulted. O’Brien said that Reagan had already seen pornography videos which she was forced to participate in. These videos were filmed at United States government facilities in Huntsville, AL. (TRANCE FORMATION OF AMERICA, page 126)

IV A 8. GEORGE HERBERT WALKER BUSH

George Herbert Walker Bush was 41st President of the United States 1989-1993.

George H. W. Bush was one of the “Bohemians Listed in the 1991 Security Exchange Commission Stock Holding Report” as a holder of stock in Harken Energy Corporation. (From Martin, Appendix A).

According to Business Insider, George H.W. Bush joined the club in 1973, while chairing the Republican National Committee during the Watergate scandal. Bush camped at the Hillbillies Camp. George H. W. Bush was one of the “Bohemians Listed in the 1991 Security Exchange Commission Stock Holding Report” as a holder of stock in Harken Energy Corporation. (From Martin, Appendix A).

George H. W. Bush repeatedly raped Cathy O’Brien’s young daughter, Kelly, beginning at age 3 and 1/2 years in the fall of 1983, with the knowledge of Ronald Reagan (157-158). Cathy also reported that she saw Bush in the Underground room at Bohemian Grove. (170).

IV A 9. BILL CLINTON

Bill Clinton was the 42nd President from 1993-2000. Cathy O’Brien said she saw Clinton at the Underground room at Bohemian Grove. However, Cathy O’Brien reported that when her daughter was 6 years old, Clinton at least turned down an offer from GWHB. This quote (1:23:15) is from an interview Cathy gave in 2018. Cathy also said she reported this in Access Denied, which I haven’t read yet.

“George Bush wanted my daughter to, who was just, she was like six years old, to perform oral sex and he, and Clinton said ‘No, you’re not going to do that because I know you’re filming me, for one,’ cause they had the films going, and to say that ‘you’re not going to blackmail with this particular thing.’ The fact is that he turned down the sex with the child.”

This was in Lampe, Missouri. O’Brien also said that Clinton turned down a chance to have sex with her and likely had sex with a man named Alex Houston instead (153-154). Cathy also was forced to have sex with Hillary Clinton. (155).

When Cathy’s daughter Kelly was 6 years old, this would have been around 1986-1987, when Bush and the CIA were trafficking large quantities of drugs through Arkansas, leading to the murders of Don Henry and Kevin Ives (“The Boys on the Tracks”), which Don’s mother Linda is still trying to get to the bottom of. This is the method I described earlier to compromise politicians- get them early, then promote them. As if Clinton’s numerous problems with adult women and his ties to drugs in Arkansas weren’t enough, GHWB tried to get him to do that with a 6 year old girl.

IV A 10. GEORGE WALKER BUSH

George Bush was the 43rd President from 2001-2009.

According to Mark Dice, the above photo comes from the same “Annals of the Bohemian Grove” that Alex Jones referenced. From Domhoff: “In 1995, House Speaker Newt Gingrich delivered the Lakeside Talk on the middle Saturday of the encampment, and former President Bush had his turn on the final Saturday (pictured). He used the occasion to say that his son George W. Bush would make a great president some day.”

Bush Jr., as Cathy described him, was at least aware of his father’s rapes of the infant Kelly, as he transported Kelly to and from his father, apparently. “George Bush Jr. deposited my obviously traumatized and withdrawn child at the door.” (Page 196). “It was also my experience that Jr. stood by his father and covered his backside whenever Bush would become incapacitated from drugs…” (Page 194).

IV B. CORPORATIONS

There are too many to list. I just want the reader to get a general sense of the involvement of corporations in Bohemian Grove.

Martin, referencing Domhoff:

(Pages 2-3) Domhoff presents his case (1974) by examining the structural relationship between Grove participants and the top 797 corporations in the U.S., finding that , “29% of these… corporations were represented by at least one officer or director (p.32)”.

Domhoff conducted a follow-up analysis in 1983 of Bohemian connections with the top 800 corporations in the U.S. which resulted in similar findings to his earlier work. Of the top 800 corporations in the U.S. in 1980 30% had at least one officer or director at the Grove.

Since I quote Martin and Domhoff so much, I should note that they do not agree with the concept of “elites” getting together at Bohemian Grove to conduct business and government (at least in the material I’ve referenced).

From Martin:

(Page 11) In 1986, Domhoff was again quoted as saying “Bohemian Grove is not a place of power,… It is merely a place where powerful people relax and enjoy… most people are too drunk to remember any policy things let alone make them (West Sonoma County Paper, July 10-16, 1986 p.16).”

Protestor mythology of elites planning policy in the Grove has been persistent and unproven.

Martin’s work was influenced by attending the Grove himself, and he apparently didn’t see anything untoward.

Page 14: During the two-year period of my research I was able to visit the Bohemian Club as a guest on two occasions. Fraternizing with Club members over dinner was most useful in gaining a sense of the interactive style of men at the Bohemian Club.

Again, I don’t think Bohemian Grove is 100% criminal. The primary difference between my conclusions and the observations of Martin and Domhoff are based on the firsthand accounts of victims at Bohemian Grove which they do not discuss.

IV C. UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT

IV C 1. THE ENTIRE 1963 SUPREME COURT

Martin:

(Page 112) On September 24, 1963 as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Warren and the entire U.S. Supreme Court were hosted for a double lamb chops lunch at the Bohemian Club, thereby giving numerous male San Franciscans an opportunity to see and meet the Justices firsthand (Bohemian Archive 1963).

John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated November 22, 1963.

Earl Warren was a longtime Grover. “Earl Warren was a Club member from 1941 to his death in 1974.” (Martin, 112). Warren was California’s 30th Governor from 1943-1953. Warren was on the ticket with Dewey against Truman in 1948, and ran for the Republican nomination for President in 1952, which he lost to Eisenhower. After Eisenhower won the White House, he appointed Warren to the Supreme Court in 1953.

Warren led the Warren Commission, which was a coverup of the CIA’s assassination of JFK (I don’t bother with “alleged” on that subject). Other Grovers on the Warren Commission included: Gerald Ford, the previously mentioned child rapist ; Allen Dulles, an American who strongly backed Adolph Hitler both before and after World War II began; and John J. McCloy, (a fellow Grover at the Pilgrims Society Camp with Allen Dulles) who “did a great deal of work for corporations in Nazi Germany and advised the major German chemical combine I. G. Farben, later notorious for manufacturing Zyklon B.”

Hale Boggs, Democrat-Louisiana was on the Warren Commission, but not at Bohemian Grove. “Boggs dissented from the Warren Commission’s majority who supported the single bullet theory.” “In 1972, while he was still majority leader, the twin engine airplane in which Boggs was traveling with congressman Nick Begich, of Alaska, and two others, disappeared while flying from Anchorage to Juneau, Alaska.”

IV C 2. CLARENCE THOMAS

According to Jones and Watson:

‘Kyle’ worked at Bohemian Grove in the summer of 2004 and 2005. He was able to physically confirm what the Bohemian Grove’s own annuals had told us for decades, that the elite of the elite attend the camp. Our source personally saw several high profile members of the US aristocracy, including New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the famous newsman Walter Cronkite and countless other luminaries.

IV C 3. ANTONIN SCALIA

The Sonoma County Free Press reported that Antonin Scalia was to give a Lakeside Chat at the Bohemian Grove July 25, 1997.

Anton Scalia has another link to Bohemian Grove. Scalia died at Cibolo Creek Ranch February 13, 2016. The Ranch was owned by John Poindexter, former National Security Advisor under President Reagan, and co-conspirator of Oliver North in the “IranContra” scandal. Poindexter is a leader of St. Hubertus, according to the Washington Post.

From the WaPo article:

Two other private planes that landed at the ranch for the weekend are linked to two men who have held leadership positions with the Texas chapter of the Order, according to a review of state business filings and flight records from the airport.

The International Order of St. Hubertus, according to its website, is a “true knightly order in the historical tradition.” In 1695, Count Franz Anton von Sporck founded the society in Bohemia, which is in modern-day Czech Republic.

The society’s U.S. chapter launched in 1966 at the famous Bohemian Club in San Francisco, which is associated with the all-male Bohemian Grove — one of the most well-known secret societies in the country.

IV C 3. ANTHONY KENNEDY

From the San Fransisco Chronicle, July 2018:

All attention at the Bohemian Club’s annual redwood forest retreat in Sonoma County on Friday was on Camel’s Camp, where retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy took center stage.

“There was polite applause, but a lot of people didn’t clap,” said a club insider privy to the exchange. “There was a lot of talk that Kennedy sold out,” allegedly having agreed to retire from the bench in exchange for President Trump’s picking his conservative former law clerk Brett Kavanaugh to succeed him.

IV C 4. WILLIAM TAFT

The aforementioned William Taft, Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court 1921-1930, also President of the United States 1909-1913.

IV D. THE CIA

IVD 1. RICHARD NIXON’S COMMENT

Excuse the language on this part. Nixon has been widely quoted on May 13, 1971 saying “The Bohemian Grove, which I attend from time to time – it is the most faggy goddamned thing you could ever imagine.” That quote is from Wikipedia, and 7 references are listed for that quote. But that quote edits out a remark in the middle of Nixon’s comments where the dash is. Here’s what Nixon actually said:

“Bohemian Grove, that I attend from time to time, the East Division/the others that come there, but it is the most faggy goddamned thing you can ever imagine.” The East Division remark probably refers to Near East and South Asia Division of the CIA.

And if you think the language “the East Division/the others that come there, but” is poorly formed, I agree. It makes me wonder if the tape was spliced to edit out something.

IV D 2. CIA DIRECTORS

The CIA was created by the National Security Act of Congress in 1947, and it looks like most of the Directors came to the Grove at some point.

Obscurantist lists several CIA directors as members of Bohemian Grove.

• John McCone (1961-1965). • George Herbert walker Bush (1976-1977) • William Casey (1981-1987) • William Webster (1987-1991) • James Woolsey (1993-1995)

Another that has been there:

Richard Helms (1966-1973) San Fransisco Weekly Richard Helms ordered all files on MK Ultra and other human experiments destroyed in 1973.

IV D 3. ALLEN DULLES

It was difficult for me to believe or comprehend O’Brien’s allegations that Presidents Bush, Ford, and Reagan were all pedophiles or rapists who preyed on victims in the CIA’s MK Ultra program under the subcategory Project Monarch. The involvement of Allen Dulles (and Prescott Bush) with Adolf Hitler both before and after he came to power, and even during World War II, provided a “missing link” in my knowledge that I was not taught in school, and so I’ll include some brief background for the reader. Emphasis mine.

From Yeadon and Hawkins, The Nazi Hydra in America:

(Page 50) (Late 1932). The radicalism cost Hitler and the Nazi Party dearly. They lost 34 seats in the Reichstag and their source of funding from business leaders was severely cut… With the arrival of a new year, the Nazi Party’s future looked dim. Hopes were dashed by the November election, and the party experienced severe financial difficulties. However, business leaders turned against the new Schleicher government and arranged a meeting between Hitler and von Papen . The objective of the meeting at the Cologne home of Kurt von Schroeder was to form a new government led by Hitler and von Papen…

The meeting took place in utmost secrecy on Jan. 4 1933 with two Americans present: John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles. The Dulles brothers were there representing their client, Kuhn, Loeb & Co., which had extended large, short-term credits to Germany and needed assurance of repayment from Hitler before committing to support him. Goebbels recorded the success of the meeting in his diary on Jan. 5, 1933: “If this coup succeeds, we are not far from power… Our finances have suddenly improved.”

(Page 71) By 1934, with Hitler in solid control of Germany, the profits from the Thyssen-Flick union soared to more than 100 million. Both Union Bank and the Bank voor Handel en Scheepvaart were overflowing with money. Prescott Bush became managing director of Union Bank and took over the day-to-day operations of the German plan.

Instead of divesting himself of the Nazi money and activities, Prescott Bush hired Allen Dulles to hide the Nazi assets. Dulles Client list from Sullivan & Cromwell shows his first assignment at Brown Brothers Harriman as June 18, 1936. The entry listed his work at Brown Brothers Harriman as “Disposal of Standard Oil Investing Stock.”

(Page 72) July 31, 1941, New York Herald-Tribune ran a bold headline “Hitler Angel Has $3 Million in U.S. Bank.” The article described Thyssen as the angel and reported the money actually belonged to “Nazi bigwigs,” including Goebbels, Hermann Goering, Heinrich Himmler or even Hitler himself. The account was deposited in Union Bank.

Oct. 20, 1942, under authority of the Trading with the Enemy Act, the U.S. Congress seized UBC and liquidated its assets.

Project Monarch, an undisclosed subcategory of MK Ultra, has its roots in Heinrich Himmler’s genetic experiments in Nazi Germany. Allen Dulles helped bring Hitler to power in Germany in 1933. Allen Dulles became Director of the CIA February 26, 1953. The CIA officially began MK Ultra April 13, 1953.

Dulles gave at least one speech at Bohemian Grove. From Friends in High Places, The Bechtel Story

Page 95: Later, after Eisenhower had become president, his director of Central Intelligence, Allen Dulles, warned Grove members of the threat of Communism- a refrain H-bomb “father” Edward Teller reiterated at The Grove a quarter century later, this time in connection with the Persian Gulf.

IV E. FOREIGN LEADERS

I’m sure there are too many to make a proper accounting of, so this section is just a “for instance” section.

IV E 1. UNITED NATIONS DELEGATES IN 1945

From Martin:

Page 11. One of the foremost political events in which the Bohemian political network played a significant role was the United Nations Conference of International Organization (UNCIO), April 25th to June 26, 1945 in San Francisco. This was the original formation meeting for the United Nations, with delegates from fifty nations. Receptions for UNCIO delegates and key dignitaries were held at the Bohemian Club on May 17, May 29, June 4, and June 5. Towards the end of the U.N. conference the Club invited all delegates to a program at the Grove. (Footnote says: “The Russian delegates declined to attend.”)

IV E 2. HENRY KISSINGER’S GUESTS IN 1989

Philip Weiss quoted Henry Kissinger as saying: “‘That Indian is here, Bajpai.’ (He meant Shankar Bajpai, former ambassador to the U.S.) ‘Today they had a Russian.”’ The Russian was the physicist Roald Sagdeev, a member of the Soviet Supreme Council of People’s Deputies, who had given a speech to Kissinger and many other powerful men too.”

IV E 3. PRINCE BANDAR BIN SULTAN IN 1992

In 1992, Prince Bandar bin Sultan and Lamar Alexander gave “Weekend Lakeside Chats” at Bohemian Grove. (Martin, Page 109). In TRANCE, Cathy O’Brien reported that both Lamar Alexander (179) and Prince Bandar bin Sultan (143) (George H. W. Bush’s close friend) abused her.

V. ACCOUNTS FROM SEX SLAVES AT BOMEMIAN GROVE

V A. SACRIFICE/MURDER OF SEX SLAVES AS REPORTED BY CATHY O’BRIEN

Page 170: My purpose at the Grove was sexual in nature, and therefore my perceptions were limited to a sex slave’s viewpoint. As an effective means of control to ensure undetected proliferation of their perverse indulgence, slaves such as myself were subjected to ritualistic trauma. I knew each breath I took could be my last, as the threat of death lurked in every shadow. Slaves of advancing age or with failing programming were sacrificially murdered “at random” in the wooded grounds of Bohemian Grove, and I felt it was “simply a matter of time until it would be me.” Rituals were held at a giant concrete owl monument on the banks of, ironically enough, the Russian (rushin’) River. These occultist sex rituals stemmed from the scientific belief that mind controlled slaves required severe trauma to ensure compartmentalization of the memory, and not from any spiritual motivation.

My own threat of death was instilled when I witnessed the sacrificial death of a young, dark haired victim at which time I was instructed to perform sexually “as though my life depended upon it.” I was told, “…the next sacrifice victim could be you. Anytime when you least expect it, the owl will consume you. Prepare yourself, and stay prepared.” Being “prepared” equated to being totally suggestible, i.e. “on my toes” awaiting their command.

V B. SACRIFICE/MURDER OF SEX SLAVES AND HUNTING OF CHILDREN DRESSED AS TEDDY BEARS AS REPORTED BY FIONA BARNETT

From another WordPress blog by Cathy Fox, quoting a statement of Fiona Barnett:

After this, I was child sex trafficked from Sydney airport to California, USA, in a cargo plane. I was gassed and stuffed in a wooden crate like an animal. During this trip, I was raped by media founder Ted Turner at a pedophile party held at Disneyland, and I was trafficked to the annual summer camp at Bohemian Grove attended by notable politicians, businessmen and other VIPs. I was raped by Reverend Billy Graham in a pink bubble themed cabin at Bohemian Grove. Billy Graham told me his good buddy Richard Nixon had recommended me to him. At Bohemian Grove, I was one of a group of children dressed as teddy bears and hunted for sport by men in the forest, to the theme song “Teddy Bears Picnic”. I also witnessed the ritual murder of a woman by male guests dressed in black Luciferian robes.

If you read the rest of that link, you’ll see that Fiona reported a similar background to Cathy O’Brien in that she was abused by her family from an early age and turned over to this network, or program.

Cathy was also hunted- by Dick Cheney. He called it “A Most Dangerous Game.” This occurred in Greybull, Wyoming, where he violently raped her and threatened to kill her (page 99), and Mount Shasta, California, on government property (page 194). When Cheney “captured” O’Brien in a fenced area at Mount Shasta, he raped her with his dog, which had been trained for this purpose in the MK Ultra program.

V C. SACRIFICE/MURDER OF SEX SLAVES, CANNIBALISM AND “SNUFF” FILM AS REPORTED BY PAUL BONACCI

Yeadon and Hawkins in The Nazi Hydra in America:

Page 564: …(Paul) Bonacci told investigators of being taken to Bohemian Grove where he and two boys were forced to perform acts on each other. After one of the boys was murdered, they were forced to eat parts of him. A snuff pornography film was made of the events. At the time, Bonacci was too young to realize he was at Bohemian Grove; however, from his description of the surroundings, the location is unmistakable.

Bonacci suffers from multiple personality disorder induced by MONARCH programming. He told investigators the ring, which plunged him into Satanism, was centered at Offutt air base. He was first abused at Offutt when he was 3 years old. He described his MONARCH programming as a series of tortures, heavy drugging and sexual abuse. He also said he was trained in military arts, including assassination. In fact, his knowledge in these realms cannot be accounted for by any other means. Bonacci and others have given evidence of the central role Lt. Col. Michael Aquino played in the programming.

V D. PROJECT MONARCH

As follows will be a brief summary of Cathy O’Brien’s description of Project Monarch in her book, co-authored with Mark Phillips, TRANCE FORMATION OF AMERICA.

Project Monarch took victims of multi-generational incest abuse into the program. This ran in Cathy’s family. Cathy’s father was caught sending bestiality/child pornography of her through the U.S. mail and was offered immunity from prosecution in return for giving his child to the program.

Incest/abuse at an early age creates “trauma” in the victims. Once called “multiple personality disorder,” it is now referred to as Dissociative Identity Disorder. The brain tries to work around this trauma, resulting in some nonstandard brain activity patterns. The CIA heightened this trauma through horrible methods such as electroshock, sexual torture, LSD, sensory deprivation, etc.

One of the results of this trauma is a heightened ability for memorization. Another result is the ability to put memory into a “compartment” of the human mind, or a “personality” after the mind splits or “dissociates.” This made Cathy useful as “carrier pigeon.” Her mind was dissociated and she was made to memorize messages into a personality or compartment which could be activated by her handler later, at which point she could repeat the message.

So Reagan/Bush used Cathy to deliver messages to world leaders, such as a plan she delivered to Mexico’s President Miguel de la Madrid. The plan involved trafficking drugs across the US/Mexico border at Juarez, Mexico. (Page 201-202). The deal was Mexico just needed to get it to the border and the U.S. would take it from there.

O’Brien referred to Project Monarch having roots in Himmler’s experiments. Joseph Mengele, under Himmler at Auschwitz, conducted genetic experiments on twins. Cathy reported that after enough generations pass by with traumatized incest victims, the traumatized brain patterns become autogenetic, thus the link to the genetics aspect of the Sadistic, immoral and illegal study of Project Monarch.

VI. SUPPORTING EVIDENCE OF THE WITNESS STATEMENTS ON HUMAN SACRIFICE, CANNIBALISM AND HUNTING OF CHILDREN AT BOHEMIAN GROVE

It’s tempting to dismiss any one statement of a witness to these types of atrocities at Bohemian Grove. They’ve all been subjected to hypnosis and drugs, which tends to create doubt in a juries mind. It’s not just one statement, however; it’s at least 3 separate but similar accounts. That’s not easily dismissed. And the government has not dismissed their accounts as false or unsubstantiated. It has simply refused to investigate. This section will discuss some other cases that are similar to the type of Occult/Satanic type events that the three previous witness described, and why any attempts to get the Government to investigate were Obstructed.

VI A. LIEUTENANT COLONEL MICHAEL AQUINO AND THE TEMPLE OF SET

To begin with, despite the lie on Cathy O’Brien’s Wikipedia page, that “According to scholars, there is no credible evidence for O’Brien’s claims,” she provided a great deal of verifiable evidence. For instance, on Lt. Col Michael Aquino’s role in her “training”: “In the early 1980’s, my base programming was instilled at Fort Campbell, Kentucky by U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino. Aquino holds a TOP SECRET clearance in the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Psychological Warfare Division (PSYOPS). He is a professed Neo-Nazi, the founder of the Himmler inspired satanic Temple of Set, and has been charged with child ritual and sexual abuse at the Presidio Day Care in San Francisco, California.” (TRANCE, Page 110)

Wikipedia says “Born in 1946, Michael Aquino was a military intelligence officer specializing in psychological warfare. In 1969 he joined Anton LaVey‘s Church of Satan and rose rapidly through the group’s ranks.”

From The Nazi Hydra:

Page 559: Linked with both Offutt and the Presidio cases is Aquino, who founded the Temple of Set, an offshoot of Anton LaVey’s Church of Satan. He was attached to the DIA’s Psychological Warfare Division and holds top secret security clearance for his work in military intelligence and classified psychological warfare. Aquino is obsessed with Nazi pagan rituals. He officiated at SS black magic ceremonies held at Wewelsburg, the castle once used by SS chief Heinrich Himmler to create an order of Teutonic Knights, based on the Knights Templars. His hypnotic manipulation of people made him an ideal candidate for the position of master programmer. Aquino and others were arrested for child molesting. Evidence of their guilt was overwhelming, but all charges were dropped, to the dismay of the victims’s parents. Aquino has developed training tapes on how to create a MONARCH slave. He worked as a liaison between government-military intelligence and various criminal organizations and occult groups in distributing MONARCH slaves.

Page 560: On Aug. 14, 1987, San Fransisco police raided Aquino’s home after the brutal rape of a 4 year-old girl there. The principal suspect in the rape was a Baptist minister named Gary Hambright. Hambright was indicted on charges that he committed “lewd and lascivious acts” with six boys and four girls, ranging in age from 3-7, from September-October 1986. At the time of the alleged sex crimes, Hambright was employed at a childcare center on the U.S. Army base in Presidio. Police also claimed Hambright was involved in at least 58 separate incidents of child sexual abuse. One of the victims identified Aquino and his wife as participants in the child rape. Aquino’s home also serve as headquarters of the Satanic Temple of Set. During the raid, police confiscated 38 videotapes, photo negatives and other evidence that the home had been the hub of a pedophile ring.

Although the evidence was overwhelming, Aquino was never charged with child abuse. On April 19, 1988, U.S. Attorney Joseph Russoniello dropped the 10-count indictment against Hambright on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence linking him or the Aquinos to the crimes. Russoniello later was implicated in efforts to cover up the links between the Nicaraguan Contras and South American cocaine trafficking.

Note the part where “police confiscated 38 videotapes.” There’s a pattern. Also note the use of U.S. Government facilities.

VI B. “THE FINDERS”

Qualifications that Ted Gunderson listed in his investigation of “The Finders.”

FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

• 1977-79 Senior Special Agent-in-Charge, Los Angeles, California • 1973-77 Special Agent-in-Charge of Memphis, Tennessee and Dallas, Texas • 1973 Chief Inspector • 1965-73 Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge, New Haven, Connecticut and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania • 1960-65 Special Agent Supervisor, FBI Headquarters, Washington, D.C, • 1951-60 Special Agent

It’s not clear who wrote this introduction in this document on “The Finders,” but I believe it was Ted Gunderson.

The Finders” is a CIA Front established in the 1960’s. Members are specially trained Government kidnappers with top clearance and protection in their assigned task of stealing children, torturing and sexually abusing them, sometimes involving them in satanic sexual orgies, bloody rituals and murder of other children with the slaughter of animals. The Finders are known sexual degenerates who use a fleet of unmarked cars to grab targeted children from parks and schoolyards. Many times using their own child members as decoys, they lure the innocent children away from the crowd close to their vans. The adults inside grab the children, drug them and transport them to a series of safe houses where they await their ill fated end. They are then used in ceremonies. The children are either murdered and sacrificed for body parts, or they are sold as sex slaves, auctioned off at various locations in the northern hemisphere. In the past they have been auctioned off near Las Vegas, Nevada and Toronto, Canada, Lincoln, Nebraska, Michigan and Houston, Texas.

Marion David Pettie, the leader of the cult is an identified pedophile, homosexual, and CIA officer. His son was a former employee of a CIA proprietary firm, Air America, which was notorious for smuggling drugs, destined for the United States out of the Golden Triangle into Saigon during the Viet Nam War.

The Tallahassee police department contacted the Department of the Treasury Feb 2, 1987. Why the contacted the Treasury instead of the FBI, I don’t know. Maybe it was because Bohemian Grover William Webster was running the FBI at the time. The Department of Treasury puts the Washington D.C. and Tallahassee Police Departments in contact with each other and closes their part of the investigation. (They had previously identified the children).

This office (Department of the Treasury) was contacted by the Tallahassee Police Department on February 5, 1987, who requested assistance in attempting to identify two adult males and six minor children, all taken into custody the previous day. The men, arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse, were being very evasive with police in the questions being asked of them pursuant the children and their condition.

A short time later this office was contacted by Detective Jim Bradley of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Bradley indicated that the case here in Tallahassee appeared to be strongly related to a case he was currently working in the Washington, D.C. area.

Subsequently this office received a telephone call from the Washington, D,C. Metropolitan Police Department inquiring about the men and children. This office put the MPD and the TPD in contact with each other.

A short time later this office was contacted by Detective Jim Bradley of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Bradley indicated that the case here in Tallahassee appeared to be strongly related to a case he was currently working in the Washington, D.C. area.

He stated that the actions of the two men in custody in Tallahassee relative the children just might give his case enough probable cause for search warrants to search premises occupied by a Cult group called the FINDERS.

This agent directed Bradley to telephone TPD and discuss with police directly any activities forthcoming relative the instant case.

I’ll flash forward to the end here, from FBI agent Ted Gunderson, who tried to meet with Bradly of the Washington MPD on April 2 of 1987:

I arrived at MPD at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Detective Bradley was not available. I spoke to a third party who was willing to discuss the case with me on a strictly “off the record” basis.

I was advised that all the passport data had been turned over to the State Department for their investigation. The State Department in turn, advised MPD that all travel and use of the passports by the holders of the passports was within the law and no action would be taken.This included travel to Moscow, North Korea, and North Vietnam from the late 1950’s to mid 1970’s.

The individual further advised me of circumstances which indicated that the investigation into the activity of the FINDERS had become a CIA internal matter. The MPD report has been classified secret and was not available for review. I was advised that the FBI had withdrawn from the investigation several weeks prior and that the FBI Foreign Counter Intelligence Division had directed MPD not to advise the FBI Washington Field Office of anything that had transpired.

No further information will be available. No further action will be taken.

The police did get a warrant for a warehouse “The Finders” were using in Tallahassee, however, and Special Agent of the United States Customs Service Ramon J. Martinez was allowed access, and made a detailed report. Here’s what the State Department/CIA covered up, in part, from Martinez’ report:

• On Friday, 2/6/87, I met Detective Bradley at the warehouse on 4th Street, N.E. I duly advised my acting group supervisor, SS/A Don Bludworth: I was again granted unlimited access to the premises. • one of the officers presented me with a photo album for my review. The album contained a series ‘of photos of adults and children dressed in white sheets participating in a ‘blood ritual.” The ritual centered around the execution of at least two goats.

• Further inspection of the premises disclosed numerous files relating to activities of the organization in different pacts of the world. Locations I observed are as follows: London, Germany, the Bahamas, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Africa, Costa Rica, and Europe.

• One such telex specifically ordered the purchase of two children in Hong Kong to be arranged through a contact in the Chinese Embassy there.

• There was one file entitled “Pentagon Break-In,” and others which referred to members operating in foreign countries.

• Not observed by me but related by an HPD officer, were intelligence files on private families not related to the Finders. The process undertaken appears to have been a systematic response to local newspaper advertisements for babysitters, tutors, etc.

• The warehouse contained a large library, two kitchens, a sauna, hot-tub and a ‘video room.’ The video room, seemed to be set up as an indoctrination center. It also appeared the organization had the capability to produce its own videos. • There were what appeared to be training areas for children • what appeared to be an altar set up in a residential area of the warehouse. • I should also mention that both premises were equipped with satellite dish antennas.

I’m quoting from the Department of Treasury, FBI, and United States Customs Service for “The Finders.” Read it yourself. This is what it looks like when the government actually investigates something instead of someone writing a blog. The following is what it looks like when the government covers it up a former FBI agent gets pissed. Ted Gunderson again:

I filed formal complaints on six occasions with the FBI demanding an investigation of the FINDERS and the international trafficking of children who have been kidnapped or obtained through subterfuge (orphanages; and on occasion the agency known as the Child Protective Services) but the FBI refused to contact me. I have received two complaints from airline employees that airplanes containing several hundred children were flown to Paris France from Denver Colorado and Los Angeles, California. Two hundred and ten children were reportedly on The manifest of the Denver plane. In addition Paul Bonacci told me about children who were auctioned off in the early 1980s outside Las Vegas, Nevada and Toronto, Canada. These children were auctioned off in their underwear with a number on a card around their necks, some for $50,000 each (see the Franklin Cover up Investigation). One hundred and ninety one children assigned to the Child protective Services in Florida are missing with no indication of their whereabouts.

VI C. SATANIC/OCCULT RING IN FRANKLIN, NEBRASKA

John DeCamp published “The Franklin Coverup” in May of 1992, reporting “Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska.” It’s not fun reading. The more disturbing details being on page 200 “KATHLEEN SORENSON’S STORY.” Trust that the Franklin Coverup contains the same types of ritual abuse as with Bohemian Grove, Michael Aquino, and the Finders. In this scandal/coverup, witnesses saw George Herbert Walker Bush at “sex parties” and noted that he left with a boy.

I’ll focus more on the coverup aspect of these crimes, which by no means is a full account of the coverup. Most telling, I think, are former CIA Director William Colby’s comments.

John DeCamp knew former CIA Director William Colby. The following is DeCamp quoting Colby in a conversation he had with him in 1991 on the Franklin Nebraska satanic ring.

“What you have to understand, John, is that sometimes there are forces and events too big, too powerful, with so much at stake for other people or institutions, that you cannot do anything about them, no matter how evil or wrong they are and no matter how dedicated or sincere you are or how much evidence you have. That is simply one of the hard facts of life you have to face. You have done your part. You have tried to expose the evil and wrongdoing. It has hurt you terribly. But it has not killed you up to this point. I am telling get out of this before it does. Sometimes things are just too big for us to deal with, and we have to step aside and let history take its course. For you, John, this is one of those times,” Bill warned, with Sally nodding her head in affirmation…

“Sometimes,” Bill said, “There are forces too powerful for us to whip them individually, in the time frame that we would like. We have to keep working at our goal. But we have to be sensible enough, not to risk everything and get ourselves destroyed or killed in the process. That victory we seek may take much longer than we wanted, and come in ways we never anticipated.

Ted Gunderson also got involved with the Franklin coverup. He wrote to Attorney General William Barr on the matter March 11, 1992. The transcripts of Gunderson’s communications with the DOJ on Franklin coverup come from the same online document I referenced in The Finders.

Dear Mr. Barr:

The enclosed report contains information which indicated that FBI personnel have been in violation of the Obstruction of Justice statute.

The report also contains information concerning the Johnny Gosch kidnapping case in Des Moines, Iowa. There appears to be an organized kidnapping ring operation in this country within the jurisdiction of the FBI that is not receiving the proper attention. I would appreciate your checking into this matter.

Cordially,

Ted L. Gunderson

Barr referred the matter to Robert Mueller, who replied April 20, 1992.

The letter and enclosures that you have recently sent to Attorney General Barr have been referred to this office.

Your letter alleges that personnel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have obstructed justice and states that you have information concerning kidnapping with the jurisdiction of the FBI.

Having reviewed your enclosures, however, there is no evidence of misconduct by FBI personnel that would justify your charge of obstruction of justice.

If you have any new information about kidnapping, please provide it to your local office of the FBI.

Sincerely,

Robert S. Mueller, III

Assistant Attorney General

Gunderson then replied to Mueller May 26, 1992.

Dear Mr. Mueller:

Thank you for reviewing the material I sent you March II, 1992.

I did not state that FBI personnel were in violation of the Obstruction of Justice statute. I only advised that there was an indication of this. I thought you would want to at least check into the matter. I am sorry to learn you do not feel it deserves further attention.

I have enclosed the book The Franklin Cover-up, by former Nebraska State Senator John W. DeCamp. Your attention is directed to Chapter 14, “Cover-up Phase III: The FBI,” which makes additional allegations of FBI misconduct and possible violations of the Obstruction of Justice statute.

Sincerely,

Ted L. Gunderson

VI D. CIA RESEARCH INTO SATANISM AND OCCULT RITUALS

This section comes from Mark Philips, who co-authored TRANCE FORMATION OF AMERICA with Cathy O’Brien.

Pages 4-5.

Historians provide us a glimpse into the future through recorded events of the past. It appears that throughout recorded history, man has, towards the end of each millennium, returned to a focus on certain types of bizarre human behavior. For example, there has been in the past 150 years a resurgence of the wide spread interest in the occult “black arts,” which include satanism or Luciferian religions. These Constitutionally protected “religions” use trauma to control the minds of their followers.

Mind control practices with the occult groups (according to survivors adjudged edible and law enforcement officials) have been accredited with bridging the gap between applied science and Shamanism. Occultism as a manner of religious expression has been around for thousands of years. Only in the last 150 years has science aggressively pursued the truths regarding mind manipulation hidden within the occult belief systems..

In 1971, the New York Times reported on the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and occult research, the basis of which was gained through a collection of documents released by the U.S. Government Printing Office under the Freedom of Information Act. This was a report to Congress and clearly showed that the CIA was interested in the cause and effect clinical findings that occult religious practices have on the Black Arts practitioner and/or the observer’s mind. Of particular interest to the CIA were the heightened levels of suggestibility that certain occult rituals produced in the minds of the practitioners. Cannibalism and blood rituals were ranked highest in the order of importance to their research.

VII. METHOD OF COVERUP- NATIONAL SECURITY

So if Nixon, Reagan, Ford, and Bush were all pedophile/rapists, how would they Obstruct any investigations into themselves? Apparently, somewhere in the Executive Branch are some secret, unconstitutional memos that create a type of Orwellian circular logic.

Such insanity is mentioned in Acid Dreams The Complete Social History of LSD: The CIA, The Sixties, and Beyond by Lee and Schlain, 1985. It references a CIA operation where the CIA gave LSD to American citizens without their knowledge to study their reactions. “A previously classified document explained why the program was shrouded in secrecy: ‘The knowledge that the Agency is engaging in unethical and illicit activities would have serious repercussions in political and diplomatic circles and would be detrimental to the accomplishment of its mission.’”

That’s another way of saying “it’s so bad we can’t tell you about it.” It’s another way of saying “we can anything we want as long as it’s bad enough.”

One could argue that if it was disclosed publicly that George H. W. Bush was a child rapist while he was in office, or even not in office, that it would seriously damage the reputation of the United States to the point that the disclosure would also damage National Security. The President might have more trouble negotiating a missile treaty, or an unfriendly nation might choose a period of political turmoil in the United States as a good time to make military maneuvers that are hostile to America or her allies, under the theory that the U.S. Congress the public would be less likely to support the pedophile President. Those would be some “serious repercussions in political and diplomatic circles and would be detrimental to the accomplishment of its (CIA) mission.”

The Supreme Court created the concept of “executive privilege” on July 24, 1974 in United States vs. Nixon (although the Court said the privilege was limited and made Nixon turn over his tapes anyway.) Ford took that limited power and claimed it as absolute one on September 16, 1975 in “Document 9.” a memo which described “Materials to be Supplied” to the Pike Committee investigating CIA abuses in MK Ultra and other programs.

In addition to withholding information that could damage “sources and methods,” as can be withheld under the National Security Act of 1947, Ford’s White House said they would also withhold:

“Other matters, the complete confidentiality of which the President certifies is essential to the effective discharge of Presidential powers, may be withheld.”

Let me refresh the reader’s memory. President Ford raped at least one MK Ultra sex slave, Cathy O’Brien. I’m sure it would have been difficult for Ford to “effectively discharge his Presidential powers” if he had disclosed that fact to the Pike Committee which was investigating MK Ultra.

Dick Cheney raped Cathy O’Brien as well. In 1975, during the Church and Pike Committee hearings, Cheney was Deputy Assistant to the President and later Chief of Staff. Cheney pushed back against the Pike Committee’s requests for information, as described in National Security Archives:

In this note (DOCUMENT 5) Deputy Assistant to the President, Dick Cheney updates President Ford on the Executive Branch’s response to Pike’s “unilateral” declassification of a document that contained “four words referring to communications security.” Cheney explains that the Executive Branch will decline to provide further classified documents until the Pike Committee “satisfactorily altered its position concerning declassification.”

Dick Cheney has made good use of “executive privilege” over the years. (Enron, Valerie Plame, Energy Task Force).

The system for coverups is simple and effective. The Attorney General or President pull any information they want off the table for reasons of National Security or Executive Privilege. The prosecutors are left to make a case with what evidence they have left.

Case in point:

VII A. ROBERT SWAN MUELLER III

I consider myself a fair judge of character, and Mueller doesn’t seem like the type of person to engage in or condone the type of criminal activity at issue in this article. That’s putting it mildly. I think he hates it. I think his square jaw and curt replies (yes, no, I’m not going to get into that) are evidence of being disgusted by his job. It’s like he’s clenched his teeth most his life. That said, let’s take a look a his track record.

VII A 1. JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Robert Mueller became Director of the FBI July 5, 2001. The Palm Beach police department fielded a tip about Epstein in November 2004, then began an investigation March 2005. Somewhere along the way Epstein was tipped off about the investigation and removed all had all the computers with records of his entire organization moved to another location. Detective Joseph Recarey complained about how Palm Beach didn’t confiscate the computers at the other location, and died under questionable circumstances.

The FBI began an investigation of Epstein July 2006. If you look through their heavily redacted files, you can still tell that they were making good progress on their investigation before they dropped it cold. September 8, 2008, File 6, Page 21: “Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon.” The government needs to make the details of this “agreement” public. Robert Mueller probably had to sign it.

This document may provide insight as to how this National Security/Executive Privilege/Don’tEmbarrassThePresident Obstruction of Justice method actually works. We all know by now that President Clinton was involved with Epstein, as was President Trump.

VII A 2. DAVID ASIMOV

Odds are you haven’t heard of David Asimov, but he’s another one who got a “Sweetheart Deal.” This was back in March 1998, when Mueller was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California. The case was in Sonoma County, California, the same county as “Bohemian Grove.”

San Fransisco Gate:

“The whole house was full of VCRs, commercial tapes, homemade tapes and sophisticated equipment for taping and duplicating,” he said.

Police have seized 3,000 to 4,000 tapes and video cassettes and hundreds of computer discs, and “a good portion of it is pornography, and most of that is child pornography,” Medvigy alleged.

From Kris Millegan:

David Asimov, of Living Oak Court, Bennett Ridge, Santa Rosa, the son of the late science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, was sentenced on March 28, 2001 to six months’ home detention with electronic monitoring and three years federal probation for possessing child pornography…

Asimov had 14 video machines arranged for high-speed editing and copying, and possessed cases of blank tapes. In addition to the videotapes and computer disks recovered, police reportedly found video cameras, several VCRs, and a costly table-top scanner to create computer images. “He had a whole lot of editing and mass production capabilities,” Santa Rosa Police officer Zamudio said.

The identity of the child whom Asimov alleged exploited was never revealed to the public. Parents and associates of the child never came forward. Was there a secret settlement in the style of Michael Jackson? Was any effort at all made to identify the children in the tapes? In Europe, parents who are looking for their missing children or for evidence of child abuse are allowed to view pictures of faces of children depicted in porno tapes which are seized by the police…

In fact, a few days later, Judge Frank Passalacqua released Asimov after having been told no local victims were identified in the porn seized from Asimov’s home. Thus, within only a few days of his arrest, Asimov was released, because the police happened to know no local victims were involved. How could they have known so fast?

The Sonoma County District Attorney J. Michael Mullins covered up the case, let the public believe the feds would prosecute it more thoroughly, and then passed the cover up to U.S. Attorney Mueller…

In the summer of 1999, U.S. Attorney Mueller engaged in plea deal with Asimov, by dropping two counts.

Again, I don’t think Robert Mueller condones things like this. Asimov’s operation was huge. The question is, why would they give him 6 months house detention and block the evidence from the public? The real problem here is not so much the lenient sentence, which is bad enough, but the way the government refused to follow up on the evidence they had gathered to expose the entire operation. It’s a pattern they repeat over and over, and it suggests government involvement in the actual creation of these videos. Cathy O’Brien said she was repeatedly tortured and filmed at government facilities. Evidence was suppressed in Michael Aquino’s child abuse involving government facilities. Ted Gunderson, respected former FBI agent turned private investigator, said “the finders” were working for the government, and that investigation was shut down cold as well.

Cathy O’Brien also said she was filmed for blackmail purposes at Bohemian Grove, the same Sonoma County that David Asimov was manufacturing child pornography for distribution. I think there’s a good chance that some of the films Asimov duplicated were made at nearby Bohemian Grove.

VII A 3. MICHAEL JACKSON

From FBI Files, file 4 pages 8-9:

On 11/8/2003, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in Santa Ynez, California…. The search was for evidence in support of child molestation allegations against Jackson.

The FBI was only assisting in this investigation at the request of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office. One of the things the Sheriff’s office asked the FBI to do was tell them what was on some DVDs they confiscated at Neverland, because they were encrypted with some type of proprietary software and they could not read them. File 2, Page 37, March 29, 2004:

There is no evidence in the FBI files of any followup from the FBI back to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on what was on these DVDs. The state of California went to trial against Michael Jackson in 2005 without the benefit of this evidence. Jackson was acquitted. 3 boys testified in Jackson’s defense: MaCaulay Culkin, Wade Robson, and James Safechuck. All 3 later changed their stories. MaCaulay Culkin said he was introduced to Michael Jackson by Donald Trump, which contradicted the testimony he gave in court. In the HBO Documentary Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck said they were pressured to lie

The issue here, again, is why this information was apparently withheld from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s office. Did someone stamp “NATIONAL SECURITY” on some more child porn? Sure looks like it. I hate to pick on Mueller but he was FBI Director at the time.

VII A 4. BCCI

Of course their are other pressing “national security” issues besides child porn and child rape. You have links of the United States to drug trafficking and terrorism, including quite likely Osama bin Laden, where the bank of choice was Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

In 1991 when BCCI was being investigated Robert Mueller was “head of the Justice Department’s criminal division.” You can read some of Mueller’s comments on BCCI, which he investigated, in this Newsweek link.

VII A 5. 9/11

The involvement of individuals in the United States government in the 9/11 conspiracy has been covered up, and once again Robert Mueller was Director of the FBI during the coverup.

Spoiler alert: George H. W. Bush and Prince Bandar bin Sultan are two of the main architects of 9/11, with heavy involvement from Israel and an unknown level of support from Britain and Russia. History will prove me right on that, I just don’t know when. Throw that statement in the “conspiracy theory” bin for now.

Robert Mueller is mentioned prominently in a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia over 9/11.

…former FBI investigators say their old boss didn’t feel the same concern when they uncovered multiple, systemic efforts by the Saudi government to assist the hijackers in the lead-up to the 9/11 attacks..

9/11 victims agree. “He was the master when it came to covering up the kingdom’s role in 9/11,” said survivor Sharon Premoli, who was pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center 18 years ago.

“In October of 2001, Mueller shut down the government’s investigation after only three weeks, and then took part in the Bush [administration’s] campaign to block, obfuscate and generally stop anything about Saudi Arabia from being released,” added Premoli, now a plaintiff in the 9/11 lawsuit against Saudi Arabia.

I hate to say it, and I know it hurts, but 9/11 is the kind of thing that happens when you cover up things like BCCI. Oh, and maybe some foreign intelligence services had some tapes of Bush raping children.