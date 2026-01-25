The photos in question are EFTA00000214 and EFTA00000216.

A screenshot of 214 is below. It shows a minor female on the shoulders of Jeffrey Epstein- face redacted.

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%201/EFTA00000214.pdf

216 is another photo of Epstein’s framed photo in a hallway. It has a better view of her face, but her face is redacted here as well. https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%201/EFTA00000216.pdf

EFTA00000214 is available unredacted in the Wayback Machine. The date of capture was December 19, 2025. https://web.archive.org/web/20251219214151/https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%201/EFTA00000214.pdf (EFTA00000216 was also captured by the Wayback Machine on December 19, but it was redacted at that time).

A screenshot of 214 unredacted in the Wayback Machine below.

The image below is a cropped version of the unredacted version of EFTA00000214. There are no other edits to this cropped image.

The image below is cropped further to show the face of the minor female. There are no other edits to this cropped image.

It looks a lot like JonBenét Ramsey, but I can’t say that this is definitely her. I think it’s interesting that the government redacted her shoes. Perhaps her shoes can be used to identify her.

Additionally, on December 12, 2025, Crime Online reported: “New Evidence Found Nearly 30 Years After JonBenét Ramsey’s Unsolved Murder.”

On Friday, Colorado police provided an annual update on its investigation into the 1996 slaying of JonBenét Ramsey. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said detectives have conducted several new interviews and re-interviewed other interviews due to tips they received. Redfearn said they have also collected new evidence and retested evidence in hopes of acquiring new leads. Redfearn did not say who they interviewed in the past year regarding Ramsey’s unsolved murder. It is also unclear which new pieces of evidence were tested. “Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing,” he said.

The article states that tips can be sent to BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov. I will forward this information to them for their consideration.

Further information on the longstanding suspicions of the involvement of Ghislaine Maxwell can be found in the article below.