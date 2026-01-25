C’s Newsletter

Charles Wright
Here's what I sent to BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov:

It appears that JonBenet Ramsey can be seen on the shoulders of Jeffrey Epstein in a framed photo in the recent Department of Justice releases on Jeffrey Epstein. The EFTA reference numbers in question are:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%201/EFTA00000214.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%201/EFTA00000216.pdf

Although the face of the minor female is redacted in the images on the DOJ website at the present time, an unredacted version of EFTA00000214 can be found in internet archives at the following link: https://web.archive.org/web/20251219214151/https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%201/EFTA00000214.pdf

The unredacted version of EFTA00000214 shows both the face of the minor female and her shoes. The Department of Justice later redacted both the face and shoes of the minor female.

Hopefully, this is enough information to determine if the person depicted on Mr. Epstein's shoulders is or is not JonBenet Ramsey. Additionally, I would think that the Department of Justice would be willing to supply better quality images of these photographs and any other relevant information to your continuing investigation.

Sincerely,

Charles Wright

2 replies by Charles Wright and others
KB
There are sooooo many people who have mysteriously disappeared or have died under strange circumstances-I am sure there is way more to many of these stories than we will ever know. In any case, the Jon Benet Ramsey case never sat well with me. Thank you for your post!

