In April 2019, A&E made a documentary "Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story." In this documentary, there is a glimpse of a woman that looks very much like Ghislaine Maxwell behind JonBenét.

The picture of the woman in the A&E video clearly looks like Ghislaine. The nose is a similar and the cheekbones match. Snopes did a fact check on the photo, which actually wasn’t too bad. The video was initially on Hulu.

We reviewed the version of this video available via Hulu and found this image at around the 1:21:40 mark. The photograph is presented as a new image that has never been seen by the public, but no information is provided about where or when it was taken.

… Maxwell may bear a passing, partial resemblance to the woman in the Ramsey photograph, but that is not proof that they are in fact the same person. Maxwell, of course, is far from the only woman to have short, dark hair and an angular nose. While the person in this photograph could be just about anyone other than Maxwell, social media users did point out one interesting connection between the accused sex trafficker and the Ramsey case: They both involved attorneys from the law firm Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman.

The video is now available on Youtube. The screenshot above is referenced in the video below at the 1:22:00 mark. It appears to be one of several photographs provided by JonBenet’s father to the A&E interviewer.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S CONVICTION FOR SEX TRAFFICKING OF MINORS

The FBI’s investigation of Epstein 2007-2008 led to the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell in July 2020. Ghislaine was convicted on Federal charges of sexual trafficking of minors in December 2021, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022.

GRAND JURY WANTED TO CHARGE PARENTS- BUT NOT FOR MURDER

In October 2013, Grand Jury Indictments for JonBenet Ramsey’s Parents in 1999 were released in a Freedom of Information Act request.

BOULDER, Colo. — A grand jury found enough evidence to indict the parents of JonBenet Ramsey for child abuse and accessory to first-degree murder in the 6-year-old's death, newly unsealed documents revealed Friday, nearly a decade after DNA evidence cleared the couple. On the child abuse count, the grand jury wrote that the Ramseys "did unlawfully, knowingly, recklessly and feloniously permit a child to be unreasonably placed in a situation which posed a threat of injury to the child's life or health, which resulted in the death of JonBenet Ramsey." On a second count of accessory to a crime, the grand jury wrote that each parent "did render assistance to a person" with the intent to prevent their arrest or prosecution, knowing they had "committed and was suspected of the crime of murder in the first degree and child abuse resulting in death."

It seems clear that the Grand Jury felt like the murderer was someone other than her parents, and that her parents had placed her in a position where it happened. In other words, the indictment implied that the Ramsays were trafficking their daughter. A juror spoke to Amy Robach of ABC 20/20 about the case in 2016.

New Zealand Herald:

"They were told to indict only if they found probable cause, in other words if they found it was more likely than not that the Ramseys killed their own daughter," 20/20's Amy Robach says.

(Amy Robach said that in 2019 Disney/ABC “spiked” a story she was working on about Jeffrey Epstein).

"Based on the evidence you were presented do you feel you know who killed JonBenet Ramsey?" Robach asks. The juror responds: "I highly suspect, I do."

DNA evidence had reportedly excluded anyone in the Ramsey family from committing the assault.

U.S. GOVERNMENT WAS NOT IN CHARGE- RESIGNATION OF DETECTIVE STEVE THOMAS, AUGUST 1998-

The way JonBenet’s case was handled is reminiscent of the way Jeffrey Epstein’s case was handled later. A detective resigned in August 1998: The Thomas resignation letter.

The primary reason I chose to leave is my belief that the district attorney’s office continues to mishandle the Ramsey case. I had been troubled for many months with many aspects of the investigation. Albeit an uphill battle of a case to begin with, it became a nearly impossible investigation because of the political alliances, philosophical differences, and professional egos that blocked progress in more ways, and on more occasions, than I can detail in this memorandum. I and others voiced these concerns repeatedly. In the interest of hoping justice would be served, we tolerated it, except for those closed door sessions when detectives protested in frustration, where fists hit the table, where detectives demanded that the right things be done. The wrong things were done, and made it a manner of simple principle that I could not continue to participate as it stood with the district attorney’s office. As an organization, we remained silent, when we should have shouted. During the investigation detectives would discover, collect, and bring evidence to the district attorney's office, only to have it summarily dismissed or rationalized as insignificant. The most elementary of investigative efforts, such as obtaining telephone and credit card records, were met without support, search warrants denied. The significant opinions of national experts were casually dismissed or ignored by the district attorney's office, even the experienced FBI were waved aside. …. Those who chose not to cooperate were never compelled before a grand jury early in this case, as detectives suggested only weeks after the murder, while information and memories were fresh. … In a departure from protocol, police reports, physical evidence, and investigative information we shared with Ramsey defense attorneys, all of this in the district attorney's office "spirit of cooperation". I served a search warrant, only to find later defense attorneys were simply given copies of the evidence it yielded. An FBI agent, whom I didn't even know, quietly tipped me off about what the DA's office was doing behind our backs, conducting investigation the police department was wholly unaware of. While investigative efforts were rebuffed, my search warrant affidavits and attempts to gather evidence in the murder investigation of a six year old child were met with refusals and, instead, the suggestion that we "ask the permission of the Ramseys" before proceeding. … Even “outsiders” quickly assessed the situation, as the FBI politely noted early on: “the government isn’t in charge of this investigation.” As the nation watched, appropriately anticipating a fitting response to the murder of the most innocent of victims, I stood bothered as to what occurred behind the scenes. Those inside this case knew what was going on. Eighteen months gave us a unique perspective.

The Barcelona, Spain police department also made a sketch of a person of interest in the disappearance of 3 year-old Madeleine McCann in Portugal in May 2007.

3 days after the abduction of Madeleine in Portugal, whoever this person of interest is mistook the identity of someone she was supposed to meet at a night club in Barcelona, and asked if he was there to deliver her new daughter. Witnesses noticed that the unidentified woman, who had a bit of a “New Zealand” accent, also spoke fluent Spanish. Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney noted that Ghislaine speaks Spanish “very well” in prison while helping Spanish-speaking women with their cases.

The cases are JonBenet and Madeleine remain unsolved. One can only wonder how many cold cases could be solved with the evidence the government is suppressing from release.

