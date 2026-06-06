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Dan
16h

The below comments are cancer-specific links. This one is not cancer but provides a great general history of harms: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

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Dan
16h

https://x.com/MaryBowdenMD/status/2033580384919642191

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