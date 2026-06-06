Senator Richard Blumenthal is the ranking Democrat on the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

On June 3, 2026, the Committee, led by Republican Ron Johnson, held a hearing on PLAUSIBLE MECHANISMS OF COVID-19 INJECTIONS CAUSING CANCER AND ATTACKS ON SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS AND RESEARCH. The video and text of statements are available in the link.

These were Senator Blumenthal’s opening remarks:

“The National Cancer Institute has concluded, quote, ‘there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines caused cancer, lead to recurrence, or lead to disease progression.’ End quote. I could conclude there, but I think that this hearing really merits a fuller explanation of what is at stake here, because we need more research into finding cancer cures, and more research into preventing research in the first place.”

Now, Senator Blumenthal is obviously a very naive man, or is speaking the company line. It is of course cancer research that discovered the methods necessary to create cancer with the COVID vaccines in the first place.

But never mind that. It’s an effective defense. “No evidence.”

My formal education is in econometrics, not microbiology and genetics, even though I think I have finally decoded the other fields to a great extent, and the methods by which mRNA was used to cause cancer.

I’ve researched the plausible mechanisms by which the COVID vaccines caused cancer, myself. I started to write an article on the mechanisms before these hearings, but I reached the same problem that Dr. Kary Mullis had. Dr. Mullis said he couldn’t find a reference that “HIV causes AIDS.” I couldn’t find a reference that "COVID vaccines caused X amounts of cancer.” I think it’s an important detail.

From an econometrics standpoint, “the plausible methods by which COVID vaccines caused cancer” is a bit like putting the cart in front of the horse at this point.

The first steps are:

Form a hypothesis. Get the data.

For all of you who want Justice and prosecutions, realize that we’re stopped cold on #2. People like Senator Blumenthal can still say that it didn’t even happen.

It’s not necessary to prove at this point exactly how COVID vaccines caused cancer. It’s just necessary to prove that it did happen. How can you prove how something happened if you can’t prove that it happened? This is the government’s first line of defense that must be defeated.

Hypothesis: COVID vaccines caused cancer. How many times? How often? Where is the data?

The government will not provide this data to the public as it is evidence that can be used in criminal prosecutions against government employees. Rule #1 of “conspiracy theory” is that the government does not sincerely investigate crimes of the government. Government employees have a motive to Obstruct Justice because Justice would be used against them.

Of course the government has all the data on COVID vaccines and cancer and knows exactly what happened. Instead of publishing the information, they hide it at a minimum, and probably delete it. The CDC did in fact delete a lot of data because they said it contained gender pronouns, although I doubt that was the reason. (1).

Following a Jan. 29 memo, staff at the CDC are removing any content related to “gender ideology,” with a deadline of Friday afternoon, according to an NBC News report. … “Even basic data like the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics Vital Statistics files are inaccessible. Attempts to access several files on mortality causes resulted in an error message, warning that the files did not appear to be valid.”

The CDC stopped publishing cancer statistics in 2022-2023. (2).

“2022 is the latest year for which cancer incidence data are available; 2023 is the latest year for which cancer death data are available.”

Evidence is scattered around the internet in various places, unsummarized. Some accounts that I know of:

Dr. William Makis has collected numerous accounts of “turbo cancer,” generally presented behind a paywall. Despite his substantial funding, Dr. Makis has made no presentable public summary of turbo cancer cases that I am aware of. Correct me if I’m wrong. Dr. Wafik El-Deiry presented a summary to the Senate Committee on June 3.

“My name is Wafik El-Deiry. I am a physician-scientist and cancer researcher with more than 30 years of experience studying the tumor suppressor protein p53, one of the most important cancer-related pathways in human biology. My work has focused on how cancers develop when normal tumor suppressor mechanisms fail, including discoveries involving p53 controlled genes that became foundational in cancer biology and oncology research. … By the fall of 2025, I had identified nearly 70 publications describing more than 300 reported cancer cases from 27 countries following one or more COVID mRNA vaccine injections. Reported cancers occurred near injection sites, within the head and neck region, and elsewhere throughout the body across multiple cancer types. In some reported cases, spike protein was identified within tumor tissue.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish testified to the Committee on June 3:

Beginning in late 2021, I observed a series of unexpected cancer relapses and unusually aggressive disease presentations among patients whose conditions had remained stable for years. A consistent pattern quickly became apparent: these relapses followed repeated COVID booster administration. These were patients in long-term remission who suddenly relapsed after being advised to receive additional doses of the vaccine. Despite the seriousness of these observations, there was little willingness to openly investigate these potential safety signals. From my background in HIV research and immunology, including early work involving the CD4 receptor, I was particularly sensitive to signals involving T-cell function and immune dysregulation. This led me to become concerned that repeated boosting strategies might contribute to impaired immune surveillance in vulnerable individuals, a concern later supported by evidence of exhausted T-cell responses following repeated vaccination. Over time, however, it became increasingly clear that the pattern extended far beyond relapse in vulnerable cancer patients alone. I began observing something far more alarming: unusually aggressive cancers, advanced-stage disease in younger individuals, and clinical presentations that differed sharply from what we would normally expect in routine oncology practice. Something broader — and far more concerning — appeared to be emerging. In my own clinical practice, I observed a marked increase in unexpected cancers among boosted patients, including breast, prostate, pancreatic, lymphoma, gall bladder, glioma, and bladder cancers. Some of the most striking observations came from colorectal cancer surgeons, who described a shift from earlier-stage, more routinely detected disease toward patients presenting with metastatic stage IV cancers and unusual thrombotic features. Increasingly, these patterns extended beyond clinical settings and into personal lives. I watched close friends develop aggressive late-stage cancers and rapidly deteriorate following repeated booster administration. At that point, the issue no longer felt purely academic or theoretical. It became deeply personal. I became increasingly concerned by unresolved questions surrounding the biologic behavior of mRNA-based platforms. Emerging literature proposed several biologically plausible mechanisms linking these vaccines to cancer progression, including immune dysregulation, vascular injury, and effects involving oncogenic and tumor-suppressor pathways. Additional issues involved residual DNA fragments and SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence elements identified in certain vaccine lots, findings which I believe warranted far greater regulatory scrutiny and independent investigation given their potential oncogenic implications.

US Army flight surgeon Theresa Long reported an explosion of cancer cases in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database after the COVID vaccines.

How much data on cancer is in the VAERS system? Does anyone know?

If you have any evidence on the fact that COVID vaccines caused cancer, please leave it here in the comments section.

If anyone wants to summarize all of the available evidence to send to Senator Blumenthal, I think that would be a very noble venture.

Thank you,

Charles Wright