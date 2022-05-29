This is a sample of public information on Cold Springs Harbor and Eugenics, on the topic of how globalists have used science for evil instead of good purposes. I've never said science doesn't work; I say that you can't trust the fruits that come from this poisoned tree.

1865. Breeding humans had been part of America from pre-colonial slave trade days. Only the strongest could survive the journey from Africa. On their arrival, the slaves were paraded about on he auction block for examination. Following the Civil War, America was primed for eugenics. In 1865 in Upstate New York, the utopian Oneida Community declared in a headline that human breeding should be the foremost question of the age. As the news of Galton’s work reached American shores a few years later, the Oneida community began its first human breeding experiment with 53 female and 38 male volunteers. Nazi Hydra, page 156

1869. Heredity played a false basis for eugenics. In 1869, Francis Galton, the father of Eugenics, published Hereditary Genius. Galton had never finished his medical studies at London’s King College, but instead has studied mathematics at Cambridge, where he became a devotee of the emerying field of statistics. Galton distinguished himself by recognizing patterns. In his book, Galton studied the genealogy of eminent scholars, artists and military men. Nazi Hydra, page 156

1902. Stanford President David Starr Jordan originated the notion of "race and blood" in his 1902 racial epistle "Blood of a Nation," in which the university scholar declared that human qualities and conditions such as talent and poverty were passed through the blood. SF Gate

1904. Wordpress. The Carnegie Institute even established a “Eugenics Records Office” called Cold Springs Harbor Laboratory in 1904, which collected genetic data on millions of Americans and their families with the intent of controlling their numbers and erasing certain traits from the US population. The Cold Springs Harbor Laboratory still exists today and presents itself as a kind of philanthropic endeavor to help humanity. /. In 1904, the Carnegie Institution established a laboratory complex at Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island that stockpiled millions of index cards on ordinary Americans, as researchers carefully plotted the removal of families, bloodlines and whole peoples. From Cold Spring Harbor, eugenics advocates agitated in the legislatures of America, as well as the nation's social service agencies and associations.

1904. SF Gate.. The Harriman railroad fortune paid local charities, such as the New York Bureau of Industries and Immigration, to seek out Jewish, Italian and other immigrants in New York and other crowded cities and subject them to deportation, confinement or forced sterilization.

1909. Eugenics was the pseudoscience aimed at "improving" the human race. In its extreme, racist form, this meant wiping away all human beings deemed "unfit," preserving only those who conformed to a Nordic stereotype. Elements of the philosophy were enshrined as national policy by forced sterilization and segregation laws, as well as marriage restrictions, enacted in 27 states. In 1909, California became the third state to adopt such laws. Ultimately, eugenics practitioners coercively sterilized some 60,000 Americans, barred the marriage of thousands, forcibly segregated thousands in "colonies," and persecuted untold numbers in ways we are just learning. Before World War II, nearly half of coercive sterilizations were done in California, and even after the war, the state accounted for a third of all such surgeries. SF Gate

1910. Eugenics Records Office established. Gathered biological and social information about the American population. Financed by Rockefeller family. Wikipedia Eugenics Records Office

1910. “Herbalists Under Attack”. Partially designed by Rockefeller Institute. / The Flexner Report[1] is a book-length landmark report of medical education in the United States and Canada, written by Abraham Flexner and published in 1910 under the aegis of the Carnegie Foundation. Many aspects of the present-day American medical profession stem from the Flexner Report and its aftermath. /Strategy to stop financing herbalists because they don’t have facilities and education and regulate them away while promoting chemotherapy in academia and gov agencies. Flexner used German model of clinical education to assess the American model. (10:30). “We are particularly indebted for constant and generous assistance to Dr. William H. Welch of Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Simon Flexner of the Rockefeller Institute, Youtube

1911. Eighteen solutions were explored in a Carnegie-supported 1911 "Preliminary Report of the Committee of the Eugenic Section of the American Breeder's Association to Study and to Report on the Best Practical Means for Cutting Off the Defective Germ-Plasm in the Human Population." Point No. 8 was euthanasia. The most commonly suggested method of eugenicide in the United States was a "lethal chamber" or public, locally operated gas chambers. SF GATE

1913. Adams’s early career resembled that of other eminent American chemists of his generation. In 1913, he traveled to Germany, which was then the world leader in chemistry. There, on a year-long postdoctoral fellowship, he rubbed shoulders with leading organic chemists, studying with the eminent Otto Diels and then at the new Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Dahlem with Richard M. Willstätter, who won a Nobel Prize in 1915. Called back by Harvard the next year to fill a pending vacancy, Adams became a research assistant, excelling at teaching and research. When called in 1916 by William A. Noyes to an assistant professorship in chemistry at Illinois, Adams sensed better opportunities there than waiting for a permanent opening at Harvard. No sooner was Adams comfortably settled in Urbana, then World War I disrupted his career and set him on the path of science politics. In 1917 he left for Washington, D.C., with assignments at the National Research Council and the Chemical Warfare Service. Like other chemists drawn to national defense problems, Adams worked on war gases and the challenge of maintaining adequate supplies of key chemicals and anesthetics. Oregon State

1914. In 1914, the very first Race Betterment Conference was held, and that's exactly what it sounds like. It was hosted at the Battle Creek Sanitarium by Race Betterment Foundation co-founder Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, and if you didn't know your Corn Flakes came with a side of racism, well, you do now. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the point of the conference was to study "race degeneracy," and put forward solutions to stop it. And Kellogg was right in the center of it all. He spent about 30 years studying eugenics, developing his theories alongside his other projects, like "biologic living" and health reform. Grunge

1918. Harry Anslinger transferred to State Department. Being fluent German speaker, Anslinger sent to American Embassy at The Hague, Netherlands. Purpose, gather military and commercial intelligence.

1918. In 1918, Popenoe, the Army venereal disease specialist during World War I, co-wrote the widely used textbook, "Applied Eugenics," which argued, "From an historical point of view, the first method which presents itself is execution . . . Its value in keeping up the standard of the race should not be underestimated." "Applied Eugenics" also devoted a chapter to "Lethal Selection," which operated "through the destruction of the individual by some adverse feature of the environment, such as excessive cold, or bacteria, or by bodily deficiency."

Eugenic breeders believed American society was not ready to implement an organized lethal solution. But many mental institutions and doctors practiced improvised medical lethality and passive euthanasia on their own. One institution in Lincoln, Ill., fed its incoming patients milk from tubercular cows believing a eugenically strong individual would be immune. Thirty to 40 percent annual death rates resulted at Lincoln. Some doctors practiced passive eugenicide one newborn infant at a time. Others doctors at mental institutions engaged in lethal neglect.

Nonetheless, with eugenicide marginalized, the main solution for eugenicists was the rapid expansion of forced segregation and sterilization, as well as more marriage restrictions. California led the nation, performing nearly all sterilization procedures with little or no due process. In its first 25 years of eugenics legislation, California sterilized 9,782 individuals, mostly women. Many were classified as "bad girls," diagnosed as "passionate," "oversexed" or "sexually wayward." At the Sonoma State Home, some women were sterilized because of what was deemed an abnormally large clitoris or labia. SF GATE

1921. NIH. As long ago as 1921 the fundamental theorem concerning the frequency, in a large population, of a disorder caused by mutation of a given gene was laid down by C. H. Danforth, in his address to the 2nd International Congress of Eugenics, held in New York City.

1924. During the '20s, Carnegie Institution eugenic scientists cultivated deep personal and professional relationships with Germany's fascist eugenicists. In "Mein Kampf," published in 1924, Hitler quoted American eugenic ideology and openly displayed a thorough knowledge of American eugenics. "There is today one state," wrote Hitler, "in which at least weak beginnings toward a better conception (of immigration) are noticeable. Of course, it is not our model German Republic, but the United States."

Hitler proudly told his comrades just how closely he followed the progress of the American eugenics movement. "I have studied with great interest," he told a fellow Nazi, "the laws of several American states concerning prevention of reproduction by people whose progeny would, in all probability, be of no value or be injurious to the racial stock.” Hitler even wrote a fan letter to American eugenics leader Madison Grant, calling his race-based eugenics book, "The Passing of the Great Race," his “bible." SF Gate

1926. In 1926, Rockefeller had donated some $410,000 — almost $4 million in today’s money — to hundreds of German researchers. In May 1926, Rockefeller awarded $250,000 toward creation of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Psychiatry. Among the leading psychiatrists at the German Psychiatric Institute was Ernst Rüdin, who became director and eventually an architect of Hitler’s systematic medical repression. SF Gate

1927. Hill joined the department at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) headed by Major Greenwood in 1927 after obtaining an honours degree in economics, and then a grant from the Medical Research Council to examine the high mortality in young adults in rural areas of England. While carrying out this study, he attended Karl Pearson's course on statistics at London University. By the end of 1936 Hill had published 39 book reviews, 8 research reports, and 16 papers (including nine in the British Medical Journal or Lancet, and four in the Journal of the Royal Statistical Society). Many of the reviews were on books about population, poverty, industrial working conditions, migration, mortality, and the social conditions in London, subjects of obvious central interest to LSHTM. NIH

1927. In its infamous 1927 decision, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote, "It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind . . . Three generations of imbeciles are enough." This decision opened the floodgates for thousands to be coercively sterilized or otherwise persecuted as subhuman. Years later, the Nazis at the Nuremberg trials quoted Holmes' words in their own defense. Only after eugenics became entrenched in the United States was the campaign transplanted into Germany, in no small measure through the efforts of California eugenicists, who published booklets idealizing sterilization and circulated them to German officials and scientists. Hitler studied American eugenics laws. He tried to legitimize his anti- Semitism by medicalizing it, and wrapping it in the more palatable pseudoscientific facade of eugenics. Hitler was able to recruit more followers among reasonable Germans by claiming that science was on his side. Hitler's race hatred sprung from his own mind, but the intellectual outlines of the eugenics Hitler adopted in 1924 were made in America. SF Gate

1928. Cold Springs Harbor has found a way to produce mammals that always develop cancer. CSHL

1929. Another in the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute's complex of eugenics institutions was the Institute for Brain Research. Since 1915, it had operated out of a single room. Everything changed when Rockefeller money arrived in 1929. A grant of $317,000 allowed the institute to construct a major building and take center stage in German race biology. The institute received additional grants from the Rockefeller Foundation during the next several years. Leading the institute, once again, was Hitler's medical henchman Ernst Rüdin. Rüdin's organization became a prime director and recipient of the murderous experimentation and research conducted on Jews, Gypsies and others. SF Gate

1930. Ronald Fisher publishes the Genetical Theory of Natural Selection. This is an evolutionary game theory of genes. Fisher was a statistician credited for developing ANOVA, or the analysis of variance. Variance is the key to understanding the cures and causes of disease. The goal is to eliminate variance in double blind clinical trial models. Statisticians understand it all, every cause and effect. Here it is applied to evolution. Fisher was "a British polymath who was active as a mathematician, statistician, biologist, geneticist, and academic." Like I say, one of these types with a good data set will tell you more about health than all the doctors in the world combined using the clinical trials model, one little thing at a time against one little thing. Fisher's bio suggests he pushed back some against the evil crowd, but I'm not sure about that.

1931. Introduction to Medical Statistics, Hilda Woods and William Russell - Notice the shrinking text? Tangent: This is why it's best to have original sources. They hide a lot of things in codes and symbolism. The "Freemason" are notorious for it. This book is a 1936 print, I think. Screenshots are from Amazon, where the book was once for sale. It's not available. I would like to see someone buy the book and scan the whole thing into a .pdf for the public. Of course they are running death regressions. Who knows what they found. They told their disciples to go forward with their knowledge on what caused death.

It is being increasingly realized in the days of hygienic

reform and complex social legislation that ability to

read critically reports dealing with mortality and sick-

ness is required not only of medical men but of all

educated citizens. The object of this book is to explain

in non-technical language and with the help of practical

examples the most important methods of incasuring the

growth of a population and the causes of mortality to

which it is exposed. For those, such as medical officers

of health, who may desire to carry their studies further,

it will be a valuable introduction, while those not

professionally concerned will find in it all the

knowledge they require to enable them to

understand official reports on mortality and

morbidity and will realise how much

interesting and important infor-

mation is actually contained

in official documents

usually supposed

to be dull.

One famous

"I consider the School as my professional home where I started my professional career in a serious way" - Dr Tedros. This one is evil, we know that much.

1932. Aldous Huxley publishes Brave New World. “revulsion at Pavlovian-style behavioural conditioning and eugenics.” “warn us against scientific utopianism.” “Intellectually superior Alphas are the top-dogs. Servile, purposely brain-damaged Gammas, Deltas and Epsilons toil away at the bottom.” Huxley.net

January 26, 1932. Hitler spoke to 650 industrialists at the Dusseldorf Industry Club to gain their trust and support. Nazi Hydra, page 49

May 13, 1932. A special recipient of Rockefeller funding was the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Human Heredity and Eugenics in Berlin. For decades, American eugenicists had craved twins to advance their research into heredity. The Institute was now prepared to undertake such research on an unprecedented level. On May 13, 1932, the Rockefeller Foundation in New York dispatched a radiogram to its Paris office: JUNE MEETING EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE NINE THOUSAND DOLLARS OVER THREE YEAR PERIOD TO KWG INSTITUTE ANTHROPOLOGY FOR RESEARCH ON TWINS AND EFFECTS ON LATER GENERATIONS OF SUBSTANCES TOXIC FOR GERM PLASM. SF Gate

1933. In 1933 alone, at least 1,278 coercive sterilizations were performed, 700 on women. The state's two leading sterilization mills in 1933 were Sonoma State Home with 388 operations and Patton State Hospital with 363 operations. Other sterilization centers included Agnews, Mendocino, Napa, Norwalk, Stockton and Pacific Colony state hospitals. SF Gate

January 4, 1933. The meeting (with Adolph Hitler) took place in utmost secrecy on Jan. 4 1933 with two Americans present: John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles. The Dulles brothers were there representing their client, Kuhn, Loeb & Co., which had extended large, short-term credits to Germany and needed assurance of repayment from Hitler before committing to support him. Goebbels recorded the success of the meeting in his diary on Jan. 5, 1933: "If this coup succeeds, we are not far from power... Our finances have suddenly improved.” Nazi Hydra, page 50

January 30, 1933. Adolph Hitler becomes Chancellor of Germany

March 21, 1933. Dachau concentration camp (/ˈdɑːxaʊ/;[3] German: Konzentrationslager (KZ) Dachau, IPA: [ˈdaxaʊ]) was the first of the Nazi concentration camps opened in 1933, intended to hold political prisoners. It is located on the grounds of an abandoned munitions factory northeast of the medieval town of Dachau, about 16 km (10 mi) northwest of Munich in the state of Bavaria, in southern Germany.[4] After its opening by Heinrich Himmler, its purpose was enlarged to include forced labor, and, eventually, the imprisonment of Jews, German and Austrian criminals, and finally foreign nationals from countries that Germany occupied or invaded. …. Dachau was the concentration camp that was in operation the longest, from March 1933 to April 1945, nearly all twelve years of the Nazi regime. Wikipedia

July 14, 1933. Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring. Law for the Prevention of Genetically Diseased Offspring (Ger. Gesetz zur Verhütung erbkranken Nachwuchses) or "Sterilisation Law" was a statute in Nazi Germany enacted on July 14, 1933, (and made active in January 1934)[1] which allowed the compulsory sterilisation of any citizen who in the opinion of a "Genetic Health Court" (Gr. Erbgesundheitsgericht) suffered from a list of alleged genetic disorders – many of which were not, in fact, genetic. The elaborate interpretive commentary on the law was written by three dominant figures in the racial hygiene movement: Ernst Rüdin, Arthur Gütt and the lawyer Falk Ruttke. The law itself was based on a 'model' American law developed by Harry H. Laughlin. Wikipedia

1934. During the Reich's early years, eugenicists across America welcomed Hitler's plans as the logical fulfillment of their own decades of research and effort. California eugenicists republished Nazi propaganda for American consumption. They also arranged for Nazi scientific exhibits, such as an August 1934 display at the L.A. County Museum, for the annual meeting of the American Public Health Association. In 1934, as Germany's sterilizations were accelerating beyond 5,000 per month, the California eugenics leader C. M. Goethe, upon returning from Germany, ebulliently bragged to a colleague, "You will be interested to know that your work has played a powerful part in shaping the opinions of the group of intellectuals who are behind Hitler in this epoch-making program. Everywhere I sensed that their opinions have been tremendously stimulated by American thought . . . I want you, my dear friend, to carry this thought with you for the rest of your life, that you have really jolted into action a great government of 60 million people." That same year, 10 years after Virginia passed its sterilization act, Joseph DeJarnette, superintendent of Virginia's Western State Hospital, observed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, "The Germans are beating us at our own game." More than just providing the scientific roadmap, America funded Germany's eugenic institutions. SF Gate

1935. At the time of Rockefeller's endowment, Otmar Freiherr von Verschuer, a hero in American eugenics circles, functioned as a head of the Institute for Anthropology, Human Heredity and Eugenics. Rockefeller funding of that institute continued both directly and through other research conduits during Verschuer's early tenure. In 1935, Verschuer left the institute to form a rival eugenics facility in Frankfurt that was much heralded in the American eugenics press. Research on twins in the Third Reich exploded, backed by government decrees. Verschuer wrote in Der Erbarzt, a eugenics doctor's journal he edited, that Germany's war would yield a "total solution to the Jewish problem." SF Gate

1940. Beginning in 1940, thousands of Germans taken from old age homes, mental institutions and other custodial facilities were systematically gassed. Between 50,000 and 100,000 were eventually killed. SF Gate

April 27, 1940. Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, Poland. Ordered to be constructed on April 27, 1940, by chief Nazi scumbag Heinrich Himmler, Among the many horrors of Auschwitz were the numerous medical experiments carried out here, most notably by Nazi doctors Carl Clauberg and Josef Mengele. Experiments covered a range of areas, including finding ways to sterilize Jewish women, the effects of many noxious substances on the human body, and trying to find ways to clone the “perfect Aryan.” Most often those chosen to be experimented on showed some unique physical traits, such as different colored eyes or having a genetic condition such as dwarfism or conversely gigantism, and reached such deranged, gruesome heights that Mengele would earn himself the ominous nickname “The Angel of Death.” Certainly one of the more infamous lines of experimentation was carried out by Mengele on twins. Indeed, the mad doctor had a twisted fascination with twins, and he also believed that they were the key to saving the Aryan race if women could be somehow assured of giving birth to blonde haired, blue eyed twins. As he constantly surveyed the surging lines of bedraggled prisoners endlessly filing past the barbed wire and soldiers into the camp from the filthy cattle cars, Mengele’s eyes would light up whenever he spotted twins, which he would immediately have pulled aside from the crowds, saving them from hard labor or execution, yet dooming them to a perhaps worse fate. Mysterious Universe

January 1943. Wounded while on campaign, Mengele returned to Germany in January 1943. He began work at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute (KWI) for Anthropology, Human Genetics, and Eugenics, directed by his former mentor von Verschuer. In April of 1943, he received a promotion to the rank of SS captain. This promotion shortly preceded Mengele's transfer to Auschwitz, on May 30, 1943. USHMM

1944. Documents referred to Contergan (one of many names attributable to Thalidomide) as being tested on women prisoners of war at the Auschwitz concentration camp by Doctors Heinrich Mückter and Otto Ambros, who worked under the supervision of Mengele. The pharmaceutical departments of IG Farben, the giant cartel of chemical and pharmaceutical companies involved in numerous war crimes, used prisoners for human experiments, testing new and unknown vaccines and drugs. In the Auschwitz files, correspondence was discovered between the camp commander and Bayer Leverkusen (a part of IG Farben). The correspondence dealt with the sale of one hundred and fifty female prisoners for experimental purposes, “… With a view to the planned experiments with a new sleep-inducing drug we would appreciate it if you could place a number of prisoners at our disposal…”. In November 1944, Fritz ter Meer, Director and Board Member of IG Farben, sent a memo to Karl Brandt, the SS General who ran Hitler’s euthanasia programme, explaining that a drug numbered 4589 (with the same chemical formula as Thalidomide) had “been tested and was ready for use.” It is now widely believed that this preparation was the forerunner for the preparation that was to become known the world over as Thalidomide. RMS-consultancy

July 1945. Joseph Mengele captured and identified at US POW camp. Guards knew of his role at Auschwitz.

July 28, 1945. FBI report that Hitler arrived in Argentina by submarine this date. FBI

July 25, 1946. However, Mengele's boss Verschuer escaped prosecution. Verschuer re- established his connections with California eugenicists who had gone underground and renamed their crusade "human genetics." Typical was an exchange July 25, 1946, when Popenoe wrote Verschuer, "It was indeed a pleasure to hear from you again. I have been very anxious about my colleagues in Germany . . . I suppose sterilization has been discontinued in Germany?" Popenoe offered tidbits about various American eugenics luminaries and then sent various eugenics publications. In a separate package, Popenoe sent some cocoa, coffee and other goodies. SF Gate

October 4, 1946. UNESCO founded. Julian Huxley, eugenicist, first Director. Stated goal of world government. Wikipedia

1948. Founded in 1911 as the Kaiser Wilhelm Society,[1][3] it was renamed to the Max Planck Society in 1948 in honor of its former president, theoretical physicist Max Planck. Wikipedia

1949. Soon, Verschuer again became a respected scientist in Germany and around the world. In 1949, he became a corresponding member of the newly formed American Society of Human Genetics, organized by American eugenicists and geneticists. SF Gate

July 1949. Josef Mengele escapes to Argentina. Wikipedia

1950. In 1950-1952, John Foster Dulles, chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation, led John D. Rockefeller III on a world tour, focusing on the need to stop the expansion of the nonwhite populations. In the fall of 1952, Rockefeller and Dulles established the Population Council with money from the Rockefeller fortune. The American Eugenics Society soon moved its Yale University headquarters into the offices of the Population Council, and the two groups merged. Nazi Hydra, page 171

Fall 1950. In the fall of 1950, the University of Münster offered Verschuer a position at its new Institute of Human Genetics, where he later became a dean. In the early and mid-1950s, Verschuer became an honorary member of numerous prestigious societies, including the Italian Society of Genetics, the Anthropological Society of Vienna, and the Japanese Society for Human Genetics. SF Gate

1953. James Watson announces discovery of DNA. Nobel Prize.

1968. James Watson becomes Director of Cold Springs Harbor. CSHL

June 1986. Nature. As the DoE moved forwards during 1986, word of an unprecedented initiative was spreading. At a June 1986 Cold Spring Harbor meeting on the 'Molecular biology of Homo sapiens', sequencing the human genome became the topic for an impromptu discussion. Unlike at Santa Fe, Cold Spring Harbor heard more voices urging caution. Several participants believed that the project would lead to masses of unevaluated data, or that the computational methods available to us at the time would yield relatively little information. This was part of a more general concern that the technology of the day was not appropriate for the complexity of the task. Other researchers feared that the project would be subject to political interference, as was sometimes seen with NASA, and regarded the DoE as the wrong agency to manage it. For its part, the NIH was concerned legitimately that a large project, spread out over more than a decade, would shift substantial sums of money away from worthwhile investigator-initiated proposals. Nevertheless, James Watson was among those who felt that NIH involvement was crucial. In the summer of 1986, he successfully persuaded Congress to include a human genome allocation as part of the agency's 1988 budget.

Early 2000s. On multiple occasions starting in the early 2000s, Mr. Epstein told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies, according to two award-winning scientists and an adviser to large companies and wealthy individuals, all of whom Mr. Epstein told about it. Alan M. Dershowitz, a professor emeritus of law at Harvard, recalled that at a lunch Mr. Epstein hosted in Cambridge, Mass., he steered the conversation toward the question of how humans could be improved genetically. Mr. Dershowitz said he was appalled, given the Nazis’ use of eugenics to justify their genocidal effort to purify the Aryan race. NY Times

October 23, 2002. COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY, 23 October 2002 - Public health experts today called for urgent action to address current shortages of key vaccines and to improve the stability of future supplies. The call was made at a scientific colloquium organized by the Sabin Vaccine Institute held in Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, New York from October 23 -25. The colloquium will examine the current shortages of vaccine supply affecting industrialized and developing nations, and propose long-term solutions to remedy vaccine shortages. …. The Sabin Vaccine Institute received support for the colloquium from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The colloquium is also being supported by UNICEF, a major funding source for vaccination programs worldwide. Representation at the colloquium include pharmaceutical industries (Aventis Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Merck, Wyeth, VaxGen), international and national public health organizations (Sequella, UNICEF, USAID, World Health Organization, US Medicine Institute for Health Studies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kaiser Permanente Study Center, Institute of Medicine, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Immunization Action Coalition, and the Mexican National Immunization Council), regulatory agencies (Food and Drug Administration), government (General Accounting Office, US Senate representation) and leading academia. Relief Web

2003. The Program for Evolutionary Dynamics (PED) at Harvard University was established in 2003 and is dedicated to research and teaching. Harvard

May 24, 2009. Billionaire club in bid to curb overpopulation. America's richest people meet to discuss ways of tackling a 'disastrous' environmental, social and industrial threat. John Harlow, Los Angeles SOME of America's leading billionaires have met secretly to consider how their wealth could be used to slow the growth of the world's population and speed up improvements in health and education. The philanthropists who attended a summit convened on the initiative of Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, discussed joining forces to overcome political and religious obstacles to change. Described as the Good Club by one insider it included David Rockefeller Jr, the patriarch of America's wealthiest dynasty, Warren Buffett and George Soros, the financiers, Michael Bloomberg, the mayor of New York, and the media moguls Ted Turner and Oprah Winfrey. These members, along with Gates, have given away more than £45 billion since 1996 to causes ranging from health programmes in developing countries to...

August 2014. conference on the history of mRNA that took place in August 2014 as part of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Genentech Center Conferences on the History of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. Cell.com