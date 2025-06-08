This isn’t a topic that people want to read about in great detail or one that I want to report in great detail. Let’s just look at the big picture. After the acknowledgment of the Attorney General that Epstein had "tens of thousands of videos.. with children or child porn,” what is the responsibility of the government to investigate these crimes?

While this type of material can be described as child porn, Bondi’s statement doesn’t fit the circumstances fully. What we’re talking about here are child rapists. We’re talking about a Mossad blackmail operation against VIPs and the government of the United States.

Most of you probably aren’t familiar with David Asimov. Around March 1998, in Sonoma County, California (home to Bohemian Grove), Asimov was arrested for a huge child pornography production operation.

Robert Swan Mueller III “assumed the position of interim United States Attorney for the Northern District of California in August 1998” and plea bargained the sentence of Asimov down to a 6-month house arrest. Sad fact of the matter is, much of the organized child porn production in the United States at the time was conducted at US government properties, especially military ones. There was also a child porn production operation in underground areas of the Bohemian Grove, according to Cathy O’Brien. And of course there was the infamous Neverland Ranch of Michael Jackson. Who knows what was in the videos, and that’s the point here. The US could have busted the entire operation, but they swept it under the rug Kevin Bacon style in a “A Few Good Men.” Sorry Kevin, nothing personal. You’re just in a lot of movies.

Many people criticized the deal, not so much because of the sentence, but because the United States never did what other countries of the world did under these circumstances- identity and prosecute the child rapists in the videos.

FBI Director Kash Patel says they aren’t going to release the Epstein VIP blackmail videos to the public in order to protect the victims, and that’s understandable. No one wants to see them anyway. But no one wants to see prosecutions of the child rapists swept under the rug to protect privacy either.

Let me ask you this, how can the public have any confidence that the Federal Government will perform their job duties when their boss, Donald Trump, has been accused of child rapes with Jeffrey Epstein?

I think an investigation has to be moved out of the Federal government. I think we need a multi-state task force of local law enforcement personnel with a proven track record of prosecutions that will identify the sex offenders and refer prosecutions to appropriate state Attorney Generals in whatever the jurisdiction of the crime has been committed. The Federal government has an abhorrent track record here.. they’ve been sitting on these videos for how long now? There’s just no way I could ever trust the Federal government to do their job under these circumstances of the coverup of Epstein’s crimes alone. Add to that the Federal governments coverups of the true events of 9/11, and their current refusal to investigate and prosecute the medical professionals and government employees who killed hundreds of thousands or more Americans in the name of the fake COVID-19 pandemic. Kash Patel says the FBI has an image problem, and I would add so does the DOJ, but that’s another huge understatement.

Here’s another question for everyone. What happens to the United States after the public knows for a fact that there is no Justice available to the public through our elected government? When the public knows for a fact that criminals are protected because of their status, despite the United States being literally founded on the premise that “all men were created equal?” Where does that leave law and order in the United States? Tensions are extremely high right now, and the only good answer to the problem is true Justice.

Charles Wright