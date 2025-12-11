This one will wind around a bit. I’ve been following the story for years, and lately much information is emerging, and others are starting to play the “connect the dots” game. In this case, I’ll follow up on a story that attorney Bradley Edwards had scheduled Donald Trump for a deposition regarding Jeffrey Epstein in 2009.

Oh, where to begin. Earlier this year, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Donald Trump was an FBI whistleblower on Jeffrey Epstein, then walked his comments back. In his same comments where Johnson said Trump was a whistleblower, he also said that there were no protections for FBI whistleblowers in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, now passed nearly-unanimously, and signed into law by Trump.

In any case, there’s no doubt that Trump was extremely familiar with Epstein’s operations. As Bradley Edwards, attorney for Jane Doe victims, said in a July 9, 2019 interview:

“He is the only person, who in 2009 when I served a lot of subpoenas, on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them, he is the only person who picked up the phone and said ‘Let’s just talk. I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know,’ and was very helpful in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information that checked out and that helped us. And we didn’t have to take a deposition of him.”

In this interview, Edwards was also asked what he thought about James Patterson’s story that Trump kicked Epstein out of Maralago. As Vada Mossavat reported on October 31, 2016, during the height of the 2016 Presidential campaign, in an article titled: DONALD TRUMP TO THE RESCUE: Wannabe Prez Kicked Palm Beach Perv Jeffrey Epstein Out Of Mar-a-Lago!

There’s a story in Patterson’s new book Filthy Rich about Palm Beach perv Jeffrey Epstein relating an incident that allegedly took place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in 1999. According to the book, billionaire financier Epstein liked to hang out at Mar-a-Lago despite the fact he’d never coughed up the $100,000 to join, much less the $14,000-annual fee. … According to a story in Chapter 33: “That arrangement ended when a (Mar-a-Lago) member’s young daughter complained to her wealthy father: while relaxing at Mar-a-Lago, she’d been approached and invited out to Epstein’s house. “The girl said that she had gone and that Epstein had tried to get her to undress. “The girl’s father had gone directly to Trump, who — in no uncertain terms — told Epstein that he was barred from Mar-a-Lago.”

Not too long after Mossavat’s article was published in October 2016, photos emerged of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein at Maralago on February 12, 2000. Mossavat deleted the article, but it’s still available at the link in the wayback machine.

Getty Images: “From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)”

It’s an absolute proof that Donald Trump did not bar Jeffrey Epstein from Maralago in 1999 because Epstein or Maxwell tried to solicit the minor daughter of a member of the Maralago Club. I remember arguing with bot swarms on Twitter about this. I had the truth, but they had the megaphone. Of course the truth loses to the megaphone and that’s social media in a nutshell. One voice of truth against a million automated lying accounts. Still to this day, even members of Congress like Mike Johnson repeat the lie that Donald Trump barred Jeffrey Epstein from Maralago due to an event that happened in 1999, despite public evidence of Trump and Epstein together at Maralago in 2000.

Of the incident in 1999, Bradley Edwards said the following:

Reporter: “Do you know if there’s any truth to James Patterson’s claim that Jeffrey Epstein kicked Epstein out of Maralago?” “I’ve definitely heard that. I don’t know that it was Trump himself, as opposed to a manager there.”

Now we know a little bit more about the story of Edwards and Trump thanks to the House Oversight Committee’s release of many of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails. It turns out that Edwards did in fact have Donald Trump scheduled for a subpoena in 2009.

Kait Justice, a new substacker, was the first I saw to report Trump’s scheduled deposition with Bradley Edwards. And it deserves a bit more context, because it’s something I’ve researched and reported in the past, and though I would share again.

AUGUST 11, 2009 If Trump voluntarily picked up the phone and cooperated with Brad Edwards in 2009, making a formal deposition unnecessary, then why was his deposition scheduled for August 18, 2009? And why was it rescheduled to September 24th that same day? Brad Edwards is the attorney who represented Epstein’s victims. He has said publicly for years that Trump was “the only person who picked up the phone and said let’s just talk,” so they “didn’t have to take a deposition of him.” He said this in December 2018 outside the Palm Beach courthouse. He wrote it in his 2020 book. But this document is an email chain between paralegals coordinating depositions. Edwards’ paralegal writes to Epstein’s legal team at 11:28 AM: “Mr. Trump’s deposition is scheduled for August 18, 2009.” Then at 3:19 PM the same day: “Trump has been moved to Sept. 24.” Maxwell was scheduled for September 23rd. Trump for September 24th. The day after. Edwards has never said when exactly Trump called him. The public story has been that Trump proactively reached out and no formal proceeding was necessary. This document shows formal proceedings were being actively managed.

I doubt Edwards actually deposed Trump. I think Edwards did speak with Trump, and Trump provided useful information to Edwards, as he said. Kait Justice said that she wasn’t saying that Edwards was lying, but that the issue needed some clarification.

I am not saying Edwards lied. I am saying someone should ask him to clarify the timeline, because the record does not quite match the story that has been told. And this email chain was forwarded to Epstein personally at his Gmail account. While he was in Florida custody, he was tracking when Trump and Maxwell would be deposed.

There’s something I would like for Edwards to clarify myself. As he said Trump told him, “‘I’ll give you as much time as you want. I’ll tell you what you need to know,’ and was very helpful in the information that he gave, and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever, but had good information that checked out and that helped us.”

In Edwards’s deposition of Adriana Ross on March 15, 2010, Edwards asked Ross if Sandy Berger tipped off Jeffrey Epstein before the raid. What I would like to know, Mr. Edwards, is did Donald Trump give you this information? There were lots of phone calls, and extrapolating a phone call 3 weeks prior to the raid to a “tip” seems like a pretty large leap to make unless Edwards had other information to base it on.

The House Oversight Committee is interested in this question as well. They wrote the following to Mr. Daniel Weiner of Epstein’s Estate on September 16, 2025.

I think Mr. Edwards and Adriana could perhaps provide some useful information to help them, if they haven’t already. I doubt very much that Trump would cooperate with Congress, even if it would implicate Bill Clinton and/or Sandy Berger in crimes, even though Trump was very likely involved in tipping the Palm Beach PD about Epstein’s activities in Palm Beach himself.

As the Washington Post reported on July 31, 2019:

On Nov. 28, 2004 — less than two weeks after the mansion auction — Palm Beach police fielded a tip that young women were seen coming and going from Epstein’s home, then-Police Chief Michael Reiter said in a deposition. Reiter declined to comment.

The Post was referring to a falling out between Trump and Epstein over the bid for the Maison de L’Amitie property, owned by Leslie Wexner from May 1, 1985 until he sold it on May 28, 1988. In my opinion, the Post strongly implied that Donald Trump was responsible for the Nov. 28, 2004 tip to the Palm Beach PD that led to their raid. Read it yourself. According to the Palm Beach PD, however, their investigation of Epstein began on March 15, 2005, after the family of a 14 year-old made a report to them.

All of the reporting I have seen speculates that the dispute between Epstein and Trump centered around who would control the property that Russian Dmitry Rybolovlev would subsequently purchase for a much greater price than Trump paid for it, or that Epstein had bid for it, and that the purchase and sale of the Maison de L’Amitie property was part of a money laundering scheme from Russia that both Epstein and Trump wanted to profit from. While I believe that’s certainly part of the story, I strongly suspect that there’s more to the story due to the fact that Wexner once owned the property, and the evidence that could have remained at the property, even decades later. Interestingly, Rybolovlev brought in bulldozers to demolish the property after paying a record-high price for it.

Of further note, it isn’t difficult to speculate on where Trump would have gotten his information from if he did in fact tell Bradley Edwards that Bill Clinton’s former National Security Advisor, Sandy Berger, had tipped off the Palm Beach PD prior to their October 20, 2005 raid.

Trump and the Clintons were still thick as thieves back then. If they ever really fell out at all, it wasn’t until the 2016 Presidential election. Pictured below are the Clintons at Trump’s wedding on January 22, 2005.