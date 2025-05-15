On May 14, around 8:19 PM, I published an article titled “Recent Updates on Schara vs. Ascension Health et al:” The article consisted of direct links to Scott Schara’s updates on his Substack “Our Amazing Grace’s Newsletter.” I posted the link on the Facebook Group I manage named “COVID-19 Hospital Homicides Investigation Group” a few minutes later.

Facebook (Meta) immediately removed the post as “Spam,” a false and defamatory statement.

This is Facebook’s definition of “spam” that they provided:

Community Standards Spam We don't allow people to use misleading links or content to trick people to visit, or stay on, a website. Examples of things we don't allow Telling people they must like a Page to access content on another site Using irrelevant pop-ups on websites, to prevent people from leaving easily Disguising a link as something on our platform, like a poll or video, to get clicks

Numerous other members of the group have also reported Facebook removing their posts which link to Mr. Schara’s Substack.

Under the section “How we made this decision,” this is what it said:

Our technology found your content doesn't follow our Community Standards. As a result, our technology took action. We use the same rules around the world for everyone. Our technology and teams work in many languages to make sure our rules are applied consistently.

This is what they say about their “Meta review teams.” They pay 15,000 people and and untold number of “companies” to censor information that they say is “harmful.”

Meta’s review teams consist of full-time employees who review content as part of a larger set of responsibilities, as well as content reviewers employed by our partners. They come from different backgrounds, reflect our diverse community and have an array of professional experiences—from veterans to legal specialists to enforcement experts in policy areas such as child safety, hate speech and counterterrorism. We partner with companies that employ over 15,000 reviewers who help in doing the job of reducing harm. Our review teams are global and review content 24/7. We have over 20 sites around the world, where these teams can review content in over 50 languages.

In fact, as their censorship of reporting of a lawsuit by a family who had a loved one killed in a hospital, Meta’s review team is a group devoted to doing harm, and is likely in a criminal racketeering with many people who want to hide the truth of what really happened during “COVID,” and who is really to blame.

Who are these people and companies? What financial stakes do they have in this lawsuit?

I “requested a review” of their stupid decision under what grounds they allowed. You can’t type any text into a “review.” You just select what they allow. There is no option for “this is not spam.” The best I could select was “This post doesn’t break the rules” and “It’s about an important issue.”

All this means that Mark Zuckerberg has officially made himself part of the Hospital Protocols Holocaust, along with all the blood on his hands for censoring information related to “vaccine hesitancy.” I think he belongs in prison.

Charles Wright