The lawsuit of Rebecca Charles against Northwell Health and their employees is the most important lawsuit moving forward in the United States today, in my opinion.

DISCLAIMER: Terms and opinions expressed in this article are my own and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Rebecca Charles or her attorneys. For the full context of quotes used in this article, references to the original sources are provided which the reader should consider in full.

Information which may come to light in discovery and depositions in this lawsuit may be very useful for criminal prosecutors in what can only be described as a massive kill-for-profit abuse of legal shields given to medical professionals under Emergency Use Authorizations and the PREP Act during COVID-19.

Attorney Graham Brownstein: “We’re not looking for money. A win for us is not settling with anybody. A win for us is exposing what happened to Danielle.”

Rebecca’s attorneys are asking for financial support to cover their expenses, however. Depositions, travel and lodging, are not cheap before even before considering their billable hours, which quite frankly they also deserve to be paid for, as they are doing excellent work for the public in an area that I know many of you care very deeply about. We need more like them, so please support them.

Donations are now accepted by the Free Now Foundation:

Donations to Danielle’s case.

Click the box “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone” and name Danielle Alvarez if that’s where you would like your donation to be directed.

Before Rebecca filed her lawsuit, I told her that the Northwell Health system in New York was the “Ground Zero” of the massive kill-for-profit strategy between hospitals and government.

You can listen to Rebecca, Alix, and Rebecca’s attorneys discuss what happened to Danielle and the subsequent legal issues in the video link below.

As part of my continuing coverage of Rebecca’s lawsuit, I’ll outline the following topics in this article:

Northwell Health and the Death Spike

Basic facts on homicide of Danielle Alvarez

Chronology of Rebecca’s Lawsuit

Continuing Legal Actions

The 2020 Death Spike and Northwell Health

Quotes from this section are taken from two primary sources: press releases from New York, and former Northwell Health CEO' Michael Dowling’s book “Leading Through a Pandemic.” Some other sources are referenced and included in full.

Commentary outside of quotation marks is my own, of course.

Referenced press releases from New York are available in full on this substack.

Cuomo Press Releases January 1, 2020 - January 23, 2020

Cuomo Press Releases Transcripts January 24, 2020 - March 15, 2020

Cuomo Press Releases Transcripts March 24, 2020 - March 31, 2020

Cuomo Press Releases Transcripts April 01, 2020 - April 11, 2020

More lengthy quotations from Michael Dowling’s book are available on this susbtack as well. If you want to know the complete context of these quotes, you’ll need to purchase the book.

Quotes from “Leading Through a Pandemic” by Michael Dowling and Charles Kenney of Northwell Health

Northwell Health is the largest healthcare provider and healthcare employer in the state of New York. Michael Dowling, then CEO of Northwell Health, described how Northwell took a lead role in the COVID-19 hospital protocols in the state of New York in 2020 in his book “Leading Through a Pandemic.”

According to Dowling, Northwell put together an “emergency operation” at their “command center” at Great Neck, Long Island on January 21, 2020, based on Northwell Health’s surveillance of events in Wuhan, China. (pages 17 and 20).

“When our surveillance team saw the development of a new virus in Wuhan, China, in January 2020, we began putting our emergency operation together. Many people think of China as the other side of the world, seven thousand miles from New York, but in our command center we think of it as a half-day plane ride. As we monitored from a distance, we pulled out the manual from our SARS experience that we had shared with the state and began to update contingency plans. We checked inventories and purchased additional supplies of PPE, ventilators, and other material. We acted absolutely as if it was happening, with complete dedication to getting as ready as we could get.” (page 17). “Part of our emergency preparedness includes a monitoring and early-warning capability. We watched events in Wuhan closely, and when it was clear the threat was growing, we sounded the alarm even before the sate government did, convening our team on January 21 in our emergency operations center in Great Neck, Long Island.” (page 20).

In February 2020, Northwell discharged thousands of patients from their healthcare system to make room for new COVID patients that had not yet arrived. As Dowling described: “On the eve of the outbreak, our hallways were quiet, many rooms empty.” (pages 23-24).

“By February 2020, the news out of Italy was unsettling. Projections for our area were concerning, and then alarming. We accelerated our preparation and took a series of steps in anticipation of the virus’s arrival, and we did so well before we were mandated b the government to do anything. We … discharged any patients who could safely recuperate at home; (page 23).

“The result of these moves, in just a matter of days, was that our hospitals had fewer non-COVID patients than ever before— two thousand empty beds in a system where we typically run at, and sometimes just over, 100 percent capacity. On the eve of the outbreak, our hallways were quiet, many rooms empty.” (page 24).

Governor Cuomo asked Michael Dowling to partner with Ken Raske, head of the Greater New York Hospital Association, to “coordinate actions.”

“At the very early stages of the crisis, Governor Cuomo was pushing all health systems in the state to increase capacity by a minimum of 50 percent. He asked one of us (Michael Dowling) to team up with Ken Raske, head of the Greater New York Hospital Association, and to work with hospitals throughout the state to achieve that goal. In addition to that group, the governor asked us to coordinate actions with the major New York City systems including Mount Sinai, New York Presbyterian, NYU, Montehore, and Northwell. The leaders of those organizations would gather to confer on a conference call three times a week.” (page 34).

The COVID Plandemic needed a great deal of help getting started, because the CDC’s COVID PCR test kept returning 100% negative results, and nobody was dying.

So New York Governor Cuomo lobbied the White House Coronavirus task force to allow New York to develop and implement their own COVID PCR test. After approval of their new test, New York immediately achieved a positive PCR test, then rapidly escalated PCR testing.

In more detail.

From January 24 until February 7, 2020, the New York State Department of Health sent biological samples from people returning from foreign nations to the US CDC for PCR testing for the alleged novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. 100% of the results were negative.

January 24, 2020. “The State Department of Health currently has four persons under investigation for novel coronavirus that are under isolation as their cases are being tested at the CDC. So far, one of these cases has been proven negative and three are still pending.” January 26, 2020. “Seven Individuals Total Have Been Identified for Testing, CDC Determines Three Cases were Negative, Four Results Still Pending, No Confirmed Cases in New York State.” January 27, 2020. “While there have been no confirmed cases in New York State, as of today our Department of Health has sent samples for nine individuals to CDC for testing; four of these samples have proven negative and five results are still pending,” January 28, 2020. “Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an update on the status of testing for the novel coronavirus in New York State. As of today, the New York State Department of Health has sent samples for 10 individuals to the CDC for testing with seven found to be negative and three more still pending. So far, there are no confirmed cases in New York State.” January 30, 2020. “As of today, the New York State Department of Health has sent samples from 11 individuals to the CDC for testing for the novel coronavirus, with seven found to be negative and four more still pending. There are no confirmed cases in New York State.” February 02, 2020. “Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an update on the status of testing for the novel coronavirus in New York State. As of today, samples from 12 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Of those, 11 have come back negative. One sample, from New York City, is awaiting results from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State.” “We are in constant communication with the CDC. And our lab - the Wadsworth Lab in Upstate New York - once they have the protocols from CDC, will soon be able to do testing right there at the lab.” February 04, 2020. “Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an update on the status of testing for the novel coronavirus in New York State. As of today, samples from 17 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Of those, 11 have come back negative. Three samples from New York City and three samples from New York State outside of New York City are pending, for six total pending samples. There are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State.” February 07, 2020. “Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced an update on the status of testing for the novel coronavirus in New York State. As of today, samples from 22 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Of those, 16 have come back negative. Two samples from New York City and four samples from New York State outside of New York City are pending, for six total pending samples. There are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State.”

On February 7, 2020, the US FDA allowed New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center to use the US CDC’s PCR test.

“Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the State to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's diagnostic test, New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center is working to implement the coronavirus testing.”

On February 10, 2020, Governor Cuomo announced that PCR testing at New York’s Wadsworth Center using the CDC’s PCR test had again returned 100% negative results.

February 10, 2020. “Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced additional negative results for the novel coronavirus in New York State. The New York State Department of Health just learned of another negative test result, which brings the statewide total of samples that have come back negative up to 22. As of today, samples from 23 New Yorkers have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Of those, 22 have come back negative. One sample from New York City is still pending; there are no pending samples in New York State outside of New York City. There are still no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State.”

The state of New York did not make any press releases from February 11, 2020 until February 26, 2020, despite making frequent releases from January 24, 2020 until February 10, 2020.

On February 26, 2020, President Trump announced that he had replaced DHHS Secretary Alex Ajar with Vice President Mike Pence to lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force. As Secretary of DHHS, the CDC reported to Azar.

Source: Trump White House: Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force in Press Conference President Trump: “And what I’ve done is I’m going to be announcing, exactly right now, that I’m going to be putting our Vice President, Mike Pence, in charge.” Vice President Mike Pence: “As a former governor from the state where the first MERS case emerged in 2014, I know full well the importance of presidential leadership, the importance of administration leadership, and the vital role of partnerships of state and local governments and health authorities in responding to the potential threat of dangerous infectious diseases.”

That same day, February 26, 2020, Governor Cuomo announced that he was “calling on the federal government to authorize the Wadsworth Center and NYC Public Health Lab to test for the virus, allowing for expanded testing capacity and expedited test results.”

February 26, 2020. “The Governor is also calling on the federal government to authorize the Wadsworth Center and NYC Public Health Lab to test for the virus, allowing for expanded testing capacity and expedited test results. New York State has independently worked to develop and validate a test using the CDC protocol. Upon FDA approval, Wadsworth can immediately begin testing to support New York State and other states in the northeast region if necessary.”

On February 29, 2020, Governor Cuomo said he had personally lobbied Pence to allow the state of New York to do their own PCR testing, and this had been approved by the FDA.

"When I spoke to Vice President Pence, I urged him to approve New York State's Coronavirus test — we just received word that our test has been approved by the FDA. New York State will begin testing immediately at Wadsworth Lab.”

The state of New York’s PCR test was different from the US CDC’s PCR test:

“On Saturday, New York State received notification that the FDA approved Wadsworth lab's Emergency Use Application — EUA — request to begin novel coronavirus testing using the test that the State developed and validated at the Wadsworth Center.”

New York’s test immediately returned a positive result on March 1, 2020.

“This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in New York State.” "The positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany…”

PCR testing in the state of New York rapidly scaled up, as did positive results.

March 02, 2020. “During a briefing on the novel Coronavirus at his office in midtown Manhattan, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the world-renowned Wadsworth Center — the research-intensive public health laboratory housed within the State Department of Health — is partnering with hospitals to expand surge testing capacity to 1,000 tests per day statewide for the novel coronavirus. The Wadsworth Center will provide these hospitals with instructions on how to replicate the State’s test, as well as help them purchase some of the equipment necessary to develop and validate the test.”

By March 7, 2020, Cuomo lobbied for large-scale, robotic automated PCR testing:

“The next hurdle is something called automated testing, which is done by robotics and it's much faster. So the labs that we are now going to contact with and we have several approved: Northwell Health, which has a tremendous laboratory facility and testing capacity, New York Presbyterian, Memorial Sloan Kettering, University of Rochester Medical Center, Roswell Park, and SUNY Upstate Medical University. We will be contracting with them to do testing. Many of them have automated testing available, but right now CDC does not allow the automated testing.”

On March 8, 2020, Governor Cuomo held a press conference at Northwell Health where he publicly lobbied for automated PCR testing:

“We are at Northwell Laboratories today. This is a 150,000 square feet of laboratory space. Over $60 million. This is the most sophisticated lab in the State of New York. This is one of the most sophisticated labs in the United States of America. This lab has what's called automated testing. Which expands exponentially the number of tests that can be done. CDC has not authorized the use of this lab. Which is just outrageous and ludicrous.” “Not to be using this laboratory, not to be using the other private labs around the state makes no sense whatsoever. Not to be using automated testing, which means rather than a person manually handling a test tube and a test, the machines we saw that handle 120 samples at a time place them in a machine, the machine runs the test. Of course you should be using that technology.”

Cuomo announced that Northwell had received approval from the CDC to begin automated PCR testing with the test New York developed on March 10, 2020.

Cuomo: “Northwell received approval last night for their automated testing capacity which increases Northwell's capacity to test - we have been waiting for the CDC to do that.”

On March 11, 2020, Cuomo said that COVID cases would skyrocket.

“Because the truth is those numbers on cases are going to skyrocket. We know that. That is going to be jarring to the American people.”

On March 14, 2020, Cuomo announced the first “COVID” death in the state of New York.

“Also, we had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came in to the hospital on March 3rd, and again here the context is very important. This was an 82-year-old woman who had an underlying respiratory illness, emphysema, for which she had been hospitalized previously.”

By March 16, 2020, New York was conducting over 7,000 PCR tests per day. Deaths rose to 7 by March 16.

“We are ramping up on the testing, again much later than we should have been. I said to the President earlier this week, let New York take care of its own testing. If I have to wait for the FDA and the CDC, we'll be here forever. He's allowed New York to do its own testing. We'll be ramping up the testing.”

“Testing - we have had a phenomenal increase in testing. … These are the new number of tests. We're up to 7,000 tests, so it's a dramatic increase, 1,600 new tests. What happens when the testing capacity increases? The number of positives increase by definition. So the number of new cases has gone up from 221 to 950 cases.”

“Our deaths have increased to seven.”

This was the beginning of the “death spike.” Positive PCR results, with a PCR test developed by New York, were driving deadly hospital protocols.

On March 20, 2020, Cuomo announced 7,000 positive cases.

“The number of cases and you can see why we've taken these dramatic actions. Total positive up to 7,000; 2,900 new positive cases.”

On March 20, 2020, Cuomo Cuomo announced that 40-80% of people would wind up with positive “COVID” PCR tests.

“The timeline, nobody can tell you, it depends on how we handle it, but 40 percent, up to 80 percent of the population will wind up getting this virus. All we’re trying to do is slow the spread but it will spread. It is that contagious.”

By March 21, 2020, positive PCR test results grew to 10,000, a gain of 3,000 positive PCR results in one day.

“Total number of positive cases now is up to 10,000, number of new cases has increased by 3,000.”

Cuomo was acquiring ventilators at the time.

March 21, 2020, “We're gathering ventilators. Ventilators are the most important piece of equipment and the piece of equipment that is most scarce. We're gathering them from all different health facilities across the state and then we're going to use those in the most critical areas. We also identified 6,000 new ventilators that we can actually purchase so that's a big deal.”

By March 22, 2020, New York had achieved 114 deaths.

“114 deaths in New York”

Cuomo announced that the hospitalization rate of positive PCR tests was 1,900 out of 15,000, at 13%.

On the hospitalization rate, which is a number that I watch very closely, it's 1,900 cases out of 15,000. 13%. 13% is actually lower than it has been. We've been running at 15%, 16%, as high as 20%. This is 13%.

On March 23, 2020, Governor Cuomo called for more ventilators:

“I have been saying for weeks, we need 30,000 ventilators. I've been saying it publicly, I've been requesting it from the federal agencies, HHS, Secretary Azar sent 500 ventilators, we need 30,000 ventilators. If you don't have the ventilator, a person who needs the ventilator will die without the ventilator. It's a respiratory disease. And we're not getting the ventilators.”

On March 24, as New York reported 25,665 positive COVID cases, Cuomo said New York only had 7,000 ventilators, and needed 30,000 more.

“We've procured about 7,000 ventilators. We need at a minimum an additional 30,000 ventilators. You cannot buy them. You cannot find them. Every state is trying to get them, other countries are trying to get them.”

April 1, 2020. “Number of deaths, 1,900, up from 1,550. That number will continue to go up. That is people who have been on ventilators for a period of time. If you go on a ventilator, there's roughly only a 20% chance that you will come off the ventilator. The longer you're on the ventilator, the lower the chance you come off.”

On April 5, 2020, Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling told Face the Nation: “If you go on a ventilator, there is about a 20% chance that you will survive.”

April 8, 2020.

Cuomo: “The bad news isn't just bad, the bad news is actually terrible. Highest single day death toll yet, 779 people.”

On April 22, 2020, Safiya Richardson, MD, MPH; Jamie S. Hirsch, MD, MA, MSB; and Mangala Narasimhan, DO, et al, published an analysis of death rates at 12 hospitals in the Northwell Health system in the The Journal of the American Medical Association. Of those who were ventilated, who had either been discharged alive or died by April 4, 2020, 88.1% had died. (1) (2) Newsmax summarized the study:

“Eighty-eight percent of patients treated at Northwell Health in New York died after being placed on a ventilator, according to a study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.”

Dr. Lawrence Smith, chief physician of Northwell Health, witnessed the methods used by Northwell Health to kill those with positive COVID PCR tests. The following quote is again from Michael Dowling’s book, Leading Through a Pandemic, published August 25, 2020.

Dr. Lawrence Smith: “In the hospital it is a very sad, stressful environment— almost surreal. I’ve been practicing medicine for a long time and I have never been in a hospital where (so many) patients are on ventilators completely sedated, completely paralyzed, not moving a muscle. Not a visitor in the entire hospital. Bodies lying bed to bed to bed, and the only noise in the room is the hum of the ventilators. And these patients never speak, never move, and yet they are all potential killers of the staff because they’re all shedding virus. I’ve been in ICUs and hospital wards for forty years now. I’ve never seen what the inside of Long Island Jewish Hospital looks like right now, with just endless rows of bodies that are alive, but they don’t move and there’s nobody there to tell you about them. The staff has never heard these people even speak in most cases because the speaking ended when they arrived in the emergency room. It’s surreal. It’s frightening.” (page xvii).

Ultimately, New York’s hospital protocols killed tens of thousands in New York in the Spring of 2020. Josh Katz and Margot Sanger-Katz published this chart in the New York Times on April 10, 2020.

New York Times, April 10, 2020: “On Thursday, Mr. Cuomo said 799 people in New York had died from coronavirus in a single 24-hour period — more than 33 an hour — bringing the state's total to 7,067.”

SUMMARY: After New York lobbied the White House to allow them to develop their own PCR test and do their own testing, New York rapidly scaled up their PCR testing. Positive results rapidly scaled up. Hospitalizations based on the positive PCR tests rapidly scaled up. Deaths resulting from the hospital protocols rapidly scaled up.

Northwell Health worked hand in hand with the state of New York in a mass murder-for-pay scheme where they used a fictitious infectious virus, a virus unconfirmed to be present in New Yorkers by the US CDC’s PCR test, as an alibi. That’s the story of the death spike in New York in the Spring of 2020. It was premeditated, calculated mass murder.

Tricia Lindsey filed a notice that she was representing Rebecca Charles on May 1, 2025. (3).

Michael Dowling announced his resignation as CEO of Northwell Health on May 14, 2025. (4).

Basic Facts on the Homicide of Danielle Alvarez

The following summary of the basic facts on the homicide of Danielle Alvarez is based on the amended complaint of Rebecca Charles filed by Tricia Lindsey, filed March 03, 2026.

Read the Amended Complaint

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, age 28, was admitted to Glen Cove Hospital of the Northwell Health system on August 27, 2021, “with complaint of a cough.” Danielle’s body temperature, white blood cell count, and blood pressure were all normal. A physical examination determined that Danielle’s chest was clear. Despite the results of the initial triage, Danielle was admitted to Glen Cove with a false diagnosis: “sepsis with acute hypoxic respiratory failure.” “An attempted nasal swab for COVID-19 upon admission was documented as unsuccessful.” Danielle was administered Remdesivir for 10 days, twice the recommended dose, without Rebecca’s consent. Remdesivir is an arsenic-based toxin that is well-known to cause kidney and organ failure. Danielle was administered Tocilizumab, an immunosuppressant drug, (3) again without Rebecca’s consent. On or about August 30, 2021, Danielle was transferred to an ICU at Glen Cove Hospital. On or about September 2, 2021, Rebecca was barred from entering Glen Cove Hospital. Danielle was administered the sedative Precedex. On September 4, 2021, Danielle was intubated and placed on a ventilator for no good reason. Autopsy later showed damage to Danielle’s lungs as a direct result of mechanical ventilation. Danielle remained intubated and on the ventilator for 31 days until she died. From approximately September 4, 2021 to September 26, 2021, Danielle was administered the sedative Propofol, which slows the activity of the brain and nervous system. “This duration far exceeds the recommended limit of 48–72 hours for Propofol infusions.” On September 4, 2021, Danielle received 16 mg of IV Lorazepam over approximately seven hours. On September 6, 2021, Glen Cove’s use of a ventilator caused a heart attack in 28 year-old Danielle. “On September 7, 2021, lab reports confirmed myocardial damage with a significantly elevated troponin I level of 1.768 ng/mL.” “Defendant Farzin Rahmanou, D.O., administered Milrinone and Dobutamine infusions to treat the iatrogenic right-sided heart failure, which directly resulted in a further cardiac event, heart arrhythmias, tachycardia with a heart rate in the 140s, and severe oxygen desaturation into the 80s.” On September 7-8, Danielle was given 1,900 mcg of Fentanyl. On September 12, 2021, Danielle developed acidosis. “Following the insertion of a central line catheter, the Decedent developed a bloodstream infection, evidenced by recurrent bacteremia with coagulase-negative staphylococci, persistent fevers, and a sustained elevation of her white blood cell count.” Danielle was administered “a continuous Midazolam infusion … from September 12, 2021, through September 19, 2021.” Midazolam is a sedative/anesthetic used in surgeries. On September 25, 2021, a 25 mcg/hr transdermal patch of Fentanyl was applied to Danielle where it remained until she died. On October 4, 2021, Danielle was overdosed IV Tylenol. Acetadote was administered in response to the Tylenol overdose. “On October 4, 2021, her temperature reached 103.1°F. By October 5, 2021, her white blood cell count had risen to 24.22, a level nearly four times the normal count of 6.33 recorded on admission, indicating a severe and uncontrolled infection. Despite these signs, antibiotics were started and stopped without full courses being completed.” On October 6, 2021, Edward Wansor, P.A., documented in the medical record that a cardiac event was likely, noting a “dropping heart rate and persistent hypotension.” Danielle was pronounced dead at 10:04 a.m. on October 6. “post-mortem toxicology report … revealed a Fentanyl level of 53 ng/mL in the Decedent’s blood. This concentration is approximately twice the level considered lethal in other reported post-mortem cases and is seventeen times higher than the low-end fatal threshold of 3 ng/mL.” The medical professionals at Glen Cove Northwell Health said the cause of Danielle’s death was “Multisystem organ failure” due to or as a consequence of Septic Shock, due to or as a consequence of “COVID19 infection.” SUMMARY: Multisystem organ failure, especially the heart attack, and septic shock, was 100% a result of the “medical” methods used against Danielle in the Northwell Health System. Northwell employees wrote “COVID19 infection” on the death certificate, which entitled Northwell to collect federal government payments for Remdesivir, the ventilator, and the COVID death certificate. Attorneys aren’t certain if Northwell received payments of this nature, and would like to find out during discovery.

Chronology of Lawsuit and Criminal Complaints

Rebecca went through a long period where she diligently tried to find attorneys that were licensed to practice Law in the state of New York to file suit on behalf of the estate of her daughter Danielle.

Danielle was a special needs person due to her botched delivery at childbirth at Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York.

Rebecca and Danielle received a settlement from Long Island Jewish Hospital, now part of the Northwell Health system, due to their botched delivery of Danielle which resulted in brain damage. These funds were frozen after Danielle’s death and still are. The money could have went towards legal expenses.

Rebecca contacted countless attorneys that routinely demanded large amounts of money in up-front payments.

Attorneys claimed that their commission could only be based on the potential future lifetime earnings of Danielle, which was all that they could sue for, according to them, and that this monetary amount would not be worth their expenses. These attorneys generally said that Rebecca had a very strong case, however.

Many people share the view that special needs people, the elderly, and minorities were targeted for death-for-profit by hospitals because they knew that attorneys would refuse to take their cases for financial reasons.

Rebecca filed a criminal complaint with the District Attorney's Office of Nassau County around January 2024.

In her pro se lawsuit, later filed in April 2024, Rebecca cited the criminal complaint to toll statutes of limitations on lawsuits, as Judge Kapoor later noted as she upheld a motion to dismiss the suit against 38 of the original defendants:

“The moving defendants oppose plaintiff’s motions, contending, among other things, that CPLR 215 (8) is inapplicable to this action and to the extent that the plaintiff is claiming that the wrongful death of the decedent is the result of a crime and she should be afforded a tolling of the statute of limitations for a period of one year from the conclusion of the criminal action, the Nassau District Attorney has already determined there was insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”

Although Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly did say that her office did not possess proof beyond a reasonable doubt to support a criminal prosecution, she was concerned about the case.

“We are concerned over the problem you brought to our attention in the abovementioned complaint, where you allege that the subject’s hospital intentionally caused the death of your daughter, who passed away on October 6, 2021, and are most anxious to render whatever assistance possible on your behalf. However, after an examination of the evidence concerning your complaint, it was determined that the evidence was not legally sufficient to support a criminal prosecution at this time.” “For our office to prosecute a case in the criminal justice system, it is necessary that we have proof beyond a reasonable doubt that a particular offense was committed and that the subject committed it. Oftentimes, cases will come into the Criminal Complaint Unit in which this necessary proof is lacking, although the complainant may have suffered an unjustifiable wrong. In such cases, we understand and sympathize with the complainant’s plight, but we can only accept those cases in which there is sufficient legal proof for a criminal prosecution.”

Oftentimes, criminal prosecutions are based on evidence brought to light in civil proceedings. In her reply to Rebecca, District Attorney Anne Donnelly suggested that Rebecca file suit, attached a Nassau County Bar Association Lawyer Referral Services brochure, and suggested that Rebecca file a complaint with the Attorney General of New York.

“Merely because the District Attorney’s Office cannot take the case does not mean that you are without a remedy. There are other non-criminal remedies that may be employed to recover money damages or property.

You may wish to explore these civil remedies with a private attorney of your own choosing. Attached, for your convenience, is a Nassau County Bar Association Lawyer Referral Services brochure. ﻿﻿﻿You may file a complaint with the New York State Department of Health. ﻿﻿﻿You may also file a complaint with the Office of the New York State Attorney General.”

A criminal complaint was in fact submitted to the Attorney General of New York and the Attorney General of the United States in June, 2024.

Neither the Attorney General of New York nor the Attorney General of the United States have replied.

Rebecca filed pro se against 43 medical professionals on April 5, 2024.

Judge Kapoor: “On April 5, 2024, plaintiff, Rebecca Charles Jackson, individually and as administrator of the estate of her daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, (hereinafter “the decedent”), commenced this action, pro se, asserting causes of action to recover damages for medical malpractice, lack of informed consent, wrongful death, negligent hiring and supervision, and negligent infliction of emotional distress, contending, inter alia, that the defendants overdosed the decedent with narcotics during her hospital stay, causing her death.”

38 of the 43 defendants gained legal representation from Scott Zimmerman of Martin, Clearwater & Bell, the oldest and largest medical malpractice firm in New York. One defendant has apparently since died, leaving 37.

In June 2024, Mr. Zimmerman filed a motion to dismiss the suit of Rebecca Charles.

Based on my read of Mr. Zimmerman’s motion to dismiss, his argument centered on three main grounds:

That Rebecca could not legally represent the estate of Danielle Alvarez because she was not licensed to practice Law in New York. That Rebecca failed to state a claim in her lawsuit. That statutes of limitations had expired.

Rebecca filed her suit both individually and the executor of Danielle’s estate, as Mr. Zimmerman described. Mr. Alvarez had signed a waiver, but Mr. Zimmerman contented that the waiver was insufficient. (5).

“11. On or about September 21, 2023, RAUL ALVAREZ (hereinafter “Mr. Alvarez”) executed a waiver of citation, renunciation and consent to appointment of administrator. See Exhibit B, pg. 12. As part of this waiver, Mr. Alvarez renounced all rights to the Letters of Administration for the Estate of DANIELLE CATHLEEN ALVAREZ. Id. 12. Mr. Alvarez did not renounce any other rights, benefits, or other status bestowed upon him as a distributee of the Estate of DANIELLE CATHLEEN ALVAREZ. See Exhibit B.”

Mr. Zimmerman went on to argue that Rebecca could not represent the Estate of Danielle, because she would be representing Danielle’s father and she was not licensed to practice law.

“It is well settled law … that since a person may not appear pro se in the cause of another person or entity, and the administration of an estate represents the interests of the estate’s beneficiaries, an administrator of an estate may not appear pro se on behalf of the estate.”

The right to pro se representation is incorporated into the foundation of the United States of America. In Faretta v. California, 1975, the Supreme Court of the United States stated:

“In the federal courts, the right of self-representation has been protected by statute since the beginnings of our Nation. Section 35 of the Judiciary Act of 1789, 1 Stat. 73, 92, enacted by the First Congress and signed by President Washington one day before the Sixth Amendment was proposed, provided that ‘in all the courts of the United States, the parties may plead and manage their own causes personally or by the assistance of counsel.’”

The way I see it, a mutual interest between parents in a child is unavoidable. Even if one parent should refuse to renounce their rights pertaining to their a child, one parent’s rights should not form a basis to deny the fundamental constitutional rights of another parent. If such is the case, then the “settled law” is unconstitutional law, in violation of the entire spirit and intention of the Constitution of the United States.

The 14th Amendment provides “equal protection of the laws.” I contend that a parent should not have less rights than a person without children, because that is discrimination, and less protection under the law for parents. I thought it would make an excellent ground for Appeal after the dismissal of the pro se suit.

Rebecca’s attorney Tricia Lindsay argued that the issue of pro se representation of the Estate of Danielle Alvarez became moot once she gained legal representation. March 03, 2026: (6).

“This motion follows the Court’s prior Decisions and Orders, which dismissed certain of Plaintiff’s claims asserted on behalf of the decedent’s estate on the ground that Plaintiff, as a pro se litigant and non-sole beneficiary, lacked the capacity to represent the estate. Plaintiff has now retained counsel, thereby curing the procedural defect that formed the basis for the Court’s prior dismissal orders. Under New York law, leave to amend pleadings shall be freely given, and Plaintiff’s retention of counsel is a sufficient new fact to warrant amendment. As the proposed amendments are meritorious and Defendants will suffer no prejudice or surprise, this motion should be granted in its entirety.”

Failure to state a claim

In the Honorable Judge Kapoor’s decision to uphold the motion to dismiss of Mr. Zimmerman, she noted that Rebecca could have sued on behalf of herself for emotional distress, but as that Rebecca had failed to state a claim, she had no option but to uphold the motion to dismiss. (7).

“With respect to the cause of action to recover damages for negligent infliction of emotional distress, this cause of action is asserted by the plaintiff in her individual capacity, and not on behalf of the estate. As such, the plaintiff may pursue this cause of action pro se on her own behalf. However, the moving defendants contend that this cause of action should be dismissed insofar as asserted against them as it fails to state a cause of action. Plaintiff does not address this contention in her opposition.”

Rebecca told me that because she was so concerned about Justice and not money, “I just didn’t think to do it.”

Of course, Tricia Lindsey, a skilled an experienced attorney licensed to practice in New York, stated claims and asked for remedies very clearly in Rebecca’s Amended Complaint, which also seeks to bring the 38 defendants back into legal proceedings.

5 of the original defendants did not obtain legal counsel and their cases were not dismissed.

Rebecca’s suit against the 5 is moving forward in the court of the Honorable Christopher T. McGrath, which appears to be a good draw for Rebecca. Judge McGrath previously denied a motion by East Northport Residential Health Care Facility to have a lawsuit dismissed under the PREP Act and New York’s Emergency or Disaster Treatment Protection Act (EDTP) in a suit brought by Eileen Cuche as the Executor of the Estate of Anne Marie Murphy. (8).

And here’s where it gets really interesting.

In an elegant motion dated May 27, 2026, Lindsay argued that the same legal standards must be applied to all 43 defendants. (9). In other words, the lawsuit against all 43 defendants must all proceed, or it must be dismissed against all. There cannot be two standards of law. The only thing differentiating those whose cases are moving forward and those who had their cases dismissed are legal technicalities based on who had or did not have legal representation, not the merits of the lawsuit. Not in the slightest.

Tricia Lindsey, May 27, 2025: In recent weeks, Plaintiff has finally been able to retain counsel. Plaintiff’s counsel faced a partial dismissal against most of the original defendants and previously scheduled depositions against five (5) remaining defendants — one of whom appears to be deceased and the other four (4) of whom have never made an appearance or had representation in this matter — without any rationale or explanation in the record as to why the wholly procedural and standing-based (i.e., “non-substantive”) reasoning in the partial dismissal order only applies to some of the defendants and not others. There is also no clarity as to how it came to be that the majority of defendants are represented by the same Defense counsel, which would seem to indicate a lack of any conflict review, yet five (5) other defendants seemingly identically-situated are not represented by Defense counsel or by any other attorneys nor have they made any appearance in this matter on their own behalf. Given this confusing landscape and procedural history, Plaintiff is simply asking the court for leave to renew the complaint against all of the original defendants so that Plaintiff can move for leave to amend the complaint and the caption, pursuant to CPLR § 2221(e), which provides that a motion for leave to renew “shall be based upon new facts not offered on the prior motion that would change the prior determination.” CPLR § 2221(e). This is absolutely the case here. The new fact not offered on Plaintiff’s original complaint is that Plaintiff now has counsel and Plaintiff now seeks to use her attorney to re-draft the complaint and caption to cure the prior deficiencies that have been so comprehensively detailed by Defense counsel. For the court to deny leave to renew and amend in these circumstances would represent a grave miscarriage of justice and bring severe disrepute to the bench in light of the egregious nature of the allegations. However, if the Court will not grant leave to renew and amend the complaint against all original defendants, then Plaintiff requests that the Court dismiss this matter without prejudice. Under normal circumstances, even in fairly simple legal matters, NY Courts grant pro se litigants leniency and even assistance in navigating the judicial process. This flows from well-settled United States Supreme Court precedent, establishing the application of “special solicitude” to pro se litigants. “[A] pro se document is to be liberally construed. As the Court unanimously held in Haines v. Kerner, 404 U.S. 519 (1972), a pro se complaint, ‘however inartfully pleaded,’ must be held to ‘less stringent standards than formal pleadings drafted by lawyers.’ Id. at 404 U. S. 520-521, quoting Conley v. Gibson, 355 U. S. 41, 355 U. S. 45-46 (1957).” Estelle v. Gamble, 429 U.S. 97 (1976). Special solicitude for pro se litigants goes beyond liberally construing pleadings and motions and includes relaxing the normal limitations on granting leave to amend. Tracy v. Freshwater, 623 F.3d 90, 101 (2d Cir. 2010); see also Holmes v. Goldin, 615 F.2d 83, 85 (2d Cir. 1980) (“A pro se plaintiff . . . should be afforded an opportunity fairly freely to amend his complaint.”). The present case is anything but simple or standard; it is a highly complex and emotionally charged matter, flowing from an underlying fact pattern that destroyed Plaintiff’s family and her life. Plaintiff has done a remarkable job given the circumstances. She now finally has counsel and, in the interest of justice, seeks leave from this court to renew and amend her complaint against all of the defendants in the interests of justice. WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests that this Court: A) Grant leave to Renew and Amend the original complaint against all defendants; B) In the alternative, Plaintiff asks the court to dismiss the matter without prejudice.

Tricia Lindsay went on to cite further case law in support of plaintiff’s transitioning from pro se representation to licensed legal representation on July 8, 2025. (11).

11. Unlike cases cited by the Moving Defendants, such as Shelley v. South Shore Healthcare (123 A.D.3d 797, 798 [2d Dep’t 2014]), where the plaintiff lacked formal administrator status, Plaintiff is the estate’s executor, and the sole barrier was her pro se status, which is now resolved (NYSCEF Doc. No. 85, ¶ 1). The Moving Defendants’ reliance on Martins v. Liu is distinguishable, as that case did not involve a subsequent retention of counsel to cure the procedural violation (216 A.D.3d at 763). Plaintiff’s counsel can now ensure proper representation of all estate interests, including those of other beneficiaries, negating the basis for dismissal. 12. Plaintiff’s extraordinary efforts to secure counsel, despite profound emotional trauma as a grieving mother and financial constraints, underscore her good faith and diligence (NYSCEF Doc. No. [Reply], p. 1). Courts routinely grant leniency to pro se litigants transitioning to represented status, recognizing the inherent challenges of navigating complex legal requirements without expertise (Perez v. City of New York, 116 A.D.3d 1039, 1040 [2d Dep’t 2014]; see also Estelle v. Gamble, 429 U.S. 97, 106 [1976]). Denying Plaintiff the opportunity to proceed with counsel would unfairly penalize her for her prior lack of legal resources, perpetuating an injustice in a case involving the preventable death of her 28-year-old daughter with special needs (NYSCEF Doc. No. 84, ¶ 18). 13. The Moving Defendants’ attempt to extend the prior dismissal to their claims ignores this transformative change in circumstances. Granting dismissal would reward a technicality that no longer exists, thwarting a merits-based resolution of allegations that a major healthcare provider’s negligence caused a young woman’s death through a “deadly cocktail” of drugs (NYSCEF Doc. No. [Reply], p. 3; NYSCEF Doc. No. 84, ¶ 58). Such an outcome would undermine public confidence in the judicial system and contravene the principles of fairness and access to justice. 32. New York courts afford pro se litigants “special solicitude,” construing pleadings liberally and granting opportunities to amend to correct errors (Perez v. City of New York, 116 A.D.3d at 1040). Federal precedent, applicable by analogy, mandates relaxed standards for pro se litigants, particularly in complex cases involving significant emotional stakes (Haines v. Kerner, 404 U.S. 519, 520-521 [1972]; Tracy v. Freshwater, 623 F.3d 90, 101 [2d Cir. 2010]). Plaintiff’s transition to counsel entitles her to rectify prior procedural missteps, especially in a case of this magnitude (Holmes v. Goldin, 615 F.2d at 85). 33. Denying dismissal aligns with the judiciary’s preference for resolving disputes on their merits, particularly when public interest demands accountability for alleged medical malpractice by a major healthcare provider (Kimso Apts., LLC v. Gandhi, 24 N.Y.3d at 411). The complaint’s allegations of a “deadly cocktail” of drugs, failure to consult cardiology, and restraint of a vulnerable patient without an advocate underscore the need for a full adjudication (NYSCEF Doc. No. 84, ¶¶ 58, 68, 72). Dismissing these claims would erode public trust in the judicial system and deny justice to a grieving mother. 34. Plaintiff’s pending motion for renewal and amendment, coupled with a requested 90-day stay, promotes judicial economy by consolidating claims against all 44 Defendants and allowing counsel to streamline the litigation (NYSCEF Doc. No. 86, ¶¶ 8e, 11). Courts grant stays for newly appointed counsel to ensure fair preparation, especially in complex cases with extensive dockets (Matter of Steven B., 6 N.Y.3d 888, 889 [2006]). The Moving Defendants’ reliance on cases like Ornstein and Taggart (NYSCEF Doc. No. 93, ¶ 21) is misplaced, as those cases addressed substantive deficiencies, not procedural issues curable by counsel.

Continuing Legal Actions

Despite the Amended Complaint filed March 03, 2026, asking Judge Kapoor to reinstate the 38 dismissed defendants, Judge Kapoor finalized her dismissal on March 26, 2026. (10).

Attorneys argue that they were not given a hearing to consider their Amended Complaint.

Attorneys are considering an Appeal of the Dismissal.

Rebecca’s suit against the 5 remaining defendants continues to move forward.

Donations to Danielle’s case.