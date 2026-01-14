Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer vowed to bring Contempt of Congress charges after former President Bill Clinton skipped a subpoenaed deposition before the Committee on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Hillary Clinton was subpoenaed to appear Wednesday, but said she will not appear. The Clinton’s released a statement on X:

“Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment,” they wrote. “This is not the way out of America’s ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves.”

Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor which carries up to a $100,000 fine and 12 months in prison. Steve Bannon served a 4-month sentence for a conviction for failure to appear for a House Select Committee subpoena in 2022.

House Oversight Democrats have not released a statement on the failure to appear of Clinton.

Instead, the Democrats continue to focus on the illegal withholdings of relevant information by Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi, claiming that only about 1% of the Epstein Files have been released.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Democrats have released around 100 of over 95,000 photos that they received from Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate a month ago- around .001%. These photos are not covered under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, so the Democrats are not required to release them. Their cries for transparency are hypocritical, however.

Mr. Clinton is right, it’s not about right or left. It’s about them both. Here’s some pictures of Trump and the Clintons together to refresh your memory.

Around 1996. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are pictured together at Trump's Plaza Hotel in New York.

March 16, 1996. Chelsea Clinton pictured at Beach Boys concert at Maralago.

June 16, 2000. Bill Clinton attends fundraiser at Trump Tower.

September 8, 2000. Donald Trump, Kylie Bax, Melania, and Bill Clinton at the US Open.

September 11, 2001. Never Forget.

October 9, 2001. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump pictured together in New York for a 9/11 event: "Stand Up for New York," a performance that will benefit the Twin Towers Fund and the New York Police and Fire Widows and Children's Benefit Fund."

January 22, 2005. Bill and Hillary Clinton attend the wedding of Donald and Melania Trump.

June 14, 2008. Bill Clinton golfs with Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in New York.

June 25, 2009. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump attend 37th Annual Police Athletic League Superstar Award Dinner in New York honoring Stewart Rahr.

December 19, 2012. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump attend Miss Universe in Las Vegas.

Charles Wright