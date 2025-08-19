The American public has not been told the whole story of Epstein’s “client list.” While the FBI may or may not have developed a “client list” per se, they most certainly did develop Analyst Notebook Charts surrounding Epstein. If done correctly using sufficient information, the charts would include both the clients and suppliers of the international child sex trafficking network.

Buy a Coffee please

Although the FBI reportedly assigned over 1,000 FBI employees to review the so-called “Epstein Files,” it is unclear if these files contained the FBI’s own i2 charts of this network. The public and Congress have no way to confirm if the charts were included in the “Epstein Files” that Pam Bondi demanded from the FBI.

Founded in Cambridge England in 1990, i2 Group produced software for “visual intelligence and investigative analysis software for private and public intelligence agencies.” It appears to have incorporated artificial intelligence at some point. Palantir later stole i2’s code. Apparently the FBI used this software in 2006 while investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

According to FBI files released in 2019, the FBI created a total of 16 charts using this software. I assume that the “charts” are a visual depiction of the network using the names of individuals and lines drawn between them.

“Charts” are described by i2 below.

Charts Charts display the intelligence that relates to an investigation. You can create charts both manually and automatically by using information from various sources. This information might be personal knowledge, written reports, photographs, video clips, spreadsheets, email, word-processing files, and databases.

The image below is from an i2 tutorial, showing what a chart could look like.

More on i2 Analyst’s Notebook from i2:

The advanced visual analysis solution for investigators to combat fraud and crime . With i2® Analyst’s Notebook®, users gain rich visual analysis capabilities that quickly turn complex sets of disparate information into high-quality, actionable intelligence to help them and those involved in intelligence analysis identify, predict, and counter criminal, terrorist and fraudulent activities.



Designed to help government agencies and private sector businesses in their fight against increasingly sophisticated criminal and terrorist organizations, Analyst’s Notebook has been relied upon for more than 30 years by over 2,000 organizations worldwide. Get in touch today for an i2 Analyst's Notebook demo.

i2 has been used extensively to pattern child sex trafficking networks. The image below was titled “Operation X Victim Network” in a paper titled “Exploring Internal Child Sex Trafficking Networks Using Social Network Analysis,” 2011.

Excerpt:

Police have enjoyed a long history of mapping connections between actors and commodities involved in crime (Borgatti et al., 2009), particularly organized crime, in line with initiatives such as Organized Crime Group (OCG) mapping. Generally, networks are built with data from ongoing investigations and focus on offenders. The hand-drawn network charts once found on the walls of operation rooms have given way to their computerized equivalent. All UK police forces now use i2 Analyst’s Notebook, a dedicated SNA software package with in-built centrality metrics, used by private security ﬁrms and law enforcement across the world, including America’s FBI (Wakeﬁeld, 2003).

In December 2006, a Special Agent of the FBI’s Miami Division commissioned the creation of 16 (sixteen) i2 Analyst Notebook Charts. An Intelligence Analyst created the charts according to the specifications of the Special Agent.

Date: 12/20/2006 To: Miami From: Miami Title: CREATION OF I2 ANALYST NOTEBOOK CHARTS Synopsis: To document assistance provided to Intelligence Analyst (IA) REDACTED in the creation of I2 Analyst Notebook Charts. Details: Intelligence Assistant (Ia) REDACTED provided assistance in the creation of I2 Analyst Notebook Charts for the above-mentioned case. The charts were produced according to the specifications of Special Agent REDACTED and did not require any research or analysis on the part of Ia REDACTED. The charts REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED dates of the target and included the REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED REDACTED during his stay and the day after his departure. Ia REDACTED created a total of 16 charts. The charts ranged in date from REDACTED (to) REDACTED.

As above, there are very few details regarding the nature of the charts. They were only said to include dates of stay and departure of the “target.” Presumably these are the dates of stay and departure from a residence in the jurisdiction of FBI Miami in Palm Beach, Florida, one of which was Epstein’s residence at 358 El Brillo Way.

The rest of the article is context and hypothetical scenarios, not “theory,” as there just aren’t enough facts available to reach conclusions.

The creation of 16 charts is interesting, and raises the possibility that the FBI created charts on 16 individuals, each in turn with their own individual network chart.

Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement, negotiated between FBI Director Robert Mueller and the Department of Justice in 2007, specifically named 4 “co-conspirators” of Jeffrey Epstein: Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, and Nadia Marcinkova.

The agreement also covered unnamed “potential co-conspirators.” It’s unclear why the DOJ would not name the other “potential co-conspirators,” but did name the 4 others. Perhaps these 4 were willing to confess and cooperate, while the others were not, or perhaps the DOJ just decided to name “nobodies,” but not VIPs.

These co-conspirators were not “clients,” but involved with Epstein in supply, either in management or procurement.

Sarah Kellen, I believe, was involved in the recruitment of minors for Epstein and Maxwell. Groff scheduled appointments in New York. Ross scheduled in Florida. Marcinkova was reportedly purchased from her parents by Epstein at a very young age. It’s unclear what the FBI had on her.

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted in 2021 on child sex trafficking charges, still maintains in her Appeal to the Supreme Court that she is covered by the non-prosecution agreement. Thus it’s likely that Maxwell and her network were investigated by the FBI in 2006.

Another thing that I found interesting in the FBI Epstein Files release of 2019 were the pages and pages of completely redacted MySpace accounts. Some of the pages are dated in 2006 before the FBI created their Analyst Notebook Charts with i2 software.

Again according to “Exploring Internal Child Sex Trafficking Networks Using Social Network Analysis,” 2011, many members of child sex trafficking networks, whether victims, clients, or suppliers, maintain relationships on social media such as MySpace that can be patterned through social media analysis programs like those used by i2.

According to SNA, ‘individuals are embedded in thick webs of social relations and interactions’ (Borgatti et al., 2009) which inﬂuence their behaviour. Although the term ‘social network’ commonly evokes images of Facebook or MySpace, it can apply to virtually any human interactions. … A network is a set of ‘entities’, usually individuals, organizations, or commodities, connected by ‘links’ (i2, 2010), which symbolize relationships and interactions.

In the case of the MySpace accounts, I think the FBI was patterning the recruitment of high school students recruited for Epstein in South Florida. Haley Robson, not listed as one of the co-conspirators, had a MySpace account and also recruited for Epstein and Maxwell. Palm Beach detectives wanted to charge Robson.

There is of course another well-known person who was involved in providing minors to Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, although inadvertently, as he claims.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre was employed at Maralago’s Spa as a minor prior to beginning work for Jeffrey Epstein, where she said she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to work for Epstein. On July 30, 2025, President Trump publicly confessed that Virginia Roberts Giuffre was not the only one that Epstein later employed from Trump’s Spa in Palm Beach, located about a mile away from Epstein’s residence.

Journalist: Epstein has a certain reputation, obviously. Just curious. Were some of the workers that were taken from you -- were some of them young women? Were some of them...? Were some of them young women? Trump: Uh, well, I don't want to say, but, uh, everyone knows the people that were taken. And, uh... it was, the concept of taking people that work for me is bad. But, uh, that story's been pretty well out there. And the answer is, yes, they were. Journalist: Yes, they were young women? Trump: Yeah. Journalist: What did they do? Trump: In the spa. Journalist: The spa? Trump: Yeah. People that work in the spa. I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone, and, uh... other people would come and complain, "This guy is taking people from the spa." I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said "Listen, we don't want you taking our people.” Whether it was spa or not spa. I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘Out of here.’" Journalist: Mr. President, did one of those stolen, um, you know, persons, does that include Virginia Giuffre? Trump: Uh, I don't know. I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people, yeah. He- he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know.

Trump’s July 2025 confession occurred after media reports claimed that he was in the “Epstein Files” and that the FBI had redacted his name along with other VIPs from the files.

Trump’s confession, along with other publicly-available context, suggests that the FBI may have patterned the supply of victims to Epstein via Maralago, and that Trump may have been one of the unnamed “potential co-conspirators” of Jeffrey Epstein covered under the 2007 non-prosecution agreement, along with his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Without the public release of all available evidence collected by the FBI, one can only speculate. It’s difficult to believe that Trump would make the public comments about Epstein “taking” people from Maralago if information about Epstein’s victims coming from Maralago was not in the files reviewed by over 1,000 FBI agents. It seems that independently offering information on Epstein “taking” employees from Trump’s Spa would be an unforced public relations error on his part. In the given context, Trump’s comments appear to be “spin” given the new information that has come to light.

On a related note, in 2015, Reuters reported on Trump companies imports of foreign workers.

Trump owns companies that have sought to import at least 1,100 foreign workers on temporary visas since 2000, according to U.S. Department of Labor data reviewed by Reuters. Most of the applications were approved, the data show. Nine companies majority-owned by Trump have sought to bring in foreign waitresses, cooks, vineyard workers and other laborers on temporary work-visa programs administered by the Labor Department. … Two of his companies, Trump Model Management and Trump Management Group LLC, have sought visas for nearly 250 foreign fashion models, the records show. … The Mar-a-Lago, a luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida, has sought the most foreign workers of the nine Trump businesses: 787 workers since 2006, according to the data.

Many of the imported “fashion models” were aged 14-18, but did not have substantial modeling income, according to a report from Mother Jones. The ages of seasonal “migrant workers” brought to Maralago were not reported by Reuters.

A list of 254 of Epstein’s victims, described as “masseuses” has been acknowledged to exist by the government due to privacy concerns, but was completely redacted, concealing the structure of the child sex trafficking network from the public and shielding the network from prosecution. This is what the first and last pages look like below. The rest of the pages of the list are completely redacted as well.

The number of victims (254), or “masseuses” according to the DOJ, was much larger than what had been previously reported in the state of Florida’s investigation. On May 23, 2006, when Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Marie Villafaña opened a case file against Epstein, Florida had identified 29 victims at this point.

DOJ Report Alex Acosta On May 23, 2006, Villafaña prepared the paperwork to open a USAO case file. Villafaña told OPR that several aspects of the case implicated federal interests and potentially merited a federal prosecution: (1) the victimization of minors through the use of facilities of interstate commerce (the telephone and airports); (2) the number of victims involved; (3) the possibility that Epstein had been producing or possessing child pornography (suggested by the removal of the computer equipment from his residence); and (4) the possibility that improper political pressure had affected the State Attorney Office’s handling of the case. The investigation was named “Operation Leap Year” because the state investigation had identified approximately 29 girls as victims of Epstein’s conduct.

The list grew to over 40 in Florida, but nowhere near 254 in Florida alone.

The number of victims from the recent release of the Department of Justice in 2025, suggests that victims from Epstein’s residence in Manhattan were also included in the list. One cannot rule out the possibility that Trump Model Management, based in New York, did also not provide victims to Jeffrey Epstein in New York, in addition to Florida via Maralago Spa, as Trump described.

Epstein provided information to the FBI “as agreed upon” as a quid pro quo agreement to shut down investigations and prosecutions of the child sex trafficking network until 2019, when the Southern District of New York proceeded with prosecutions of Epstein and Maxwell after a lawsuit brought by 4 Jane Does successfully nullified the NPA due to its secretive nature. Alberto Gonzales, Attorney General when the NPA was negotiated, has been subpoenaed to testify before the House Oversight Committee on August 26. Robert Mueller, FBI Director when the NPA was negotiated, is set to testify September 02.

Charles Wright