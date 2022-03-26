Dr. Mikolaj Rasjek is a genomics expert who received his doctorate degree (PhD) in biochemistry and his Bachelors in genetics from the University of Alberta in Canada. He is the founder of Merogenomics Inc., whose mission statement is: "to make the benefits of genome sequencing accessible to the general public."

Before discussing Dr. Raszek's concerns, I will provide some background on the vaccines. I realize that everyone may not be familiar with the difference between mRNA vaccines and traditional vaccines. The CDC says: "To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines. Instead, mRNA vaccines use mRNA created in a laboratory to teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies." The CDC had to change its definition of "vaccine" to accommodate the new line of pharmaceutical products.

It is these spike proteins of coronavirus that are generated in our bodies by mRNA that may cause cancer, according to Dr. Rasjek.

A bit more background: Dr. Rasjek discussed a study published in Sweden in Oct 2021 which demonstrated that these spike proteins can penetrate the nucleus of human DNA and cause damage to DNA. The study mentioned how the spike proteins impede our own BRCA1 and 53BP1 proteins. Hui Jiang Ya-Fang Mei reported: "Mechanistically, we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus and inhibits DNA damage repair by impeding key DNA repair protein BRCA1 and 53BP1 recruitment to the damage site. Our findings reveal a potential molecular mechanism by which the spike protein might impede adaptive immunity and underscore the potential side effects of full-length spike-based vaccines."

Which brings us to the point, one of the "potential side effects" that Jiang and Mei reported is that impeding the BRCA1 protein may cause cancer, according to Dr. Rasjek. Below is the full video of Dr. Rasjek discussing the study from Sweden. I encourage everyone to watch it. Below the video I will quote Dr. Rasjek's take on the information about the effects of the mRNA vaccines on our BRCA1 protein.

"Now what they discovered is that once the spike protein enters the nucleus, it actually inhibits proper fixing of broken, damaged DNA. Specifically, damage of DNA where you have double-stranded break, meaning really you break both strands of the DNA. You shear the DNA in half. You break it in half.

And the way it does negatively impact how the DNA is being fixed is by somehow, it’s still unknown, somehow interfering with how BRCA1 protein is supposed to be used in fixing the DNA damage.

Now BRCA1, if you mutate that gene, it’s one of the highest predispositional mutations for cancer that you can have, is mutations in this particular gene, precisely because BRCA genes code for proteins that are involved in fixing DNA damage, such as fixing DNA that’s sheared in half.

So this is clearly news of great significance, and it should not be taken lightly. It should be reinvestigated, reconfirmed…"

The National Cancer Institute's website says that problems with the BRCA1 protein are well-known to cause Cancer, especially in women: "A woman’s lifetime risk of developing breast and/or ovarian cancer is markedly increased if she inherits a harmful variant in BRCA1 or BRCA2." The NCI says that the likelihood of women developing breast cancer for those with a BRCA1 "variant" increases from 13% in the general population to 55%-72%.

The NCI reports the risk of developing ovarian cancer increases from 1.2% in the general population to 39%-44% with abnormalities in BRCA1. (These figures on breast and ovarian cancer were based on a lifespan of 70-80 years). These cancers also develop at younger ages: "People who have inherited a harmful variant in BRCA1 and BRCA2 also tend to develop cancer at younger ages than people who do not have such a variant."



Many other cancers associated with BRCA1/BRCA2 abnormalities are discussed in the NCI website including fallopian tube cancer, primary peritoneal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and Fanconi anemia.

Back to Dr. Rasjek:

"This is something we should be reconsidering because of the fact that we are obviously also considering doing boosters. As I mentioned, BRCA gene mutations predispose you to the highest likelihood of cancer development if you have mutations in those genes. So how likely would it be that something like spike protein circulating in our blood either due to vaccination or due to natural infection, could be predisposing us to cancer? Well it might not be very likely at all. It just depends on how much damage occurs and to what degree can that promote cancer development.

When you have mutations in cancer predisposition genes, it can take many, many years before clinical symptoms show up. And that actually brings me to another point, is the whole concept of mentioning that vaccines are safe. The more proper way of saying it is, we actually do not know what the vaccine spike proteins will do in our body, post-vaccination, but on a short-term scale, they do not frequently produce clinical symptoms.

That’s the more real explanation, not that they’re safe, it’s just that we don’t know what they do, but they do not produce dangerous clinical symptoms in the first few months. But we don’t know what it does on a very long-term basis, so could this be producing some very serious problems later on?"

In light of this information, I call on the FDA to immediately suspend the authorization of all the mRNA vaccines until such time as the long-term Cancer risks of the vaccines can be determined.

Charles Wright