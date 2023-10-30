Based on a Patent, Robert Malone may have a financial stake in the Pfizer vaccine technology which causes Turbo Cancer.

Let’s start with “Turbo Cancer reports in Children Ages 10-19” compiled by William Makis and reported by the Exposing The Darkness substack.

Aug. 14, 2023 – Champlin, MN – 15 year old Tanner Anderson had abdominal pains in November 2022 and was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma. He died 9 months later. Aug. 15, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – 12 year old David Popescu had a bump on his cheek and was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in Sep.2022. He was declared cancer free after treatment, but in March 2023 it returned in the shoulder. Aug. 27, 2023 – Erie, CO – 19 year old Katie Curtis was diagnosed with Stage 4 Sarcoma Aug. 2, 2023 and died 3 weeks later on Aug. 27. Sep. 18, 2023 – UK – 13 year old Kane Harris was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in July 2022. He had extensive treatments which finished on June 29, 2023. However, he had a recurrence in Aug. 2023 with 3 large tumors on major organs and died on Sep. 18, 2023. Sep. 19, 2023 – Santee, CA – 16 year old Hudson Watts was diagnosed with Stage 2A Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Sep. 21, 2023 – Dalton, GA – 16 year old Gavin Keener was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma. His mom is a Nurse practitioner. Sep. 27, 2023 – Boston, MA – 16 year old Isaiah Bowler was diagnosed with Stage 3 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma which has spread to the lymph nodes. Sep. 29, 2023 – England – 16 year old Teddy Marks was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in Jan. 2022. After treatment, he was cancer free for 6 months. However, he relapsed in Feb. 2023 and is terminal with no treatment options left. Oct. 11, 2023 – Grimsby, UK – 14 year old Alana Bee was just diagnosed with a rhabdomyosarcoma of the cervix spreading into the uterus, bladder, bowel, etc. Oct. 14, 2023 – Pendleton, SC – 14 year old Mallory Newton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma of the thigh. Oct. 17, 2023 – Alexandria, VA – 12 year old son of Carla Jordan was just diagnosed with Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma. Oct. 18, 2023 – Glen Falls, NY – 12 year old Brookelle McMullin is a 6th grader in Queensbury Middle School, who was just diagnosed with Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma after biopsy of a swollen node in her neck. Oct. 19, 2023 – Tomball, TX – 12 year old gymnast and professional dancer Mallory Jatzlau was just diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma. Oct. 20, 2023 – Bristol, PA – 19 year old Antwoine Fordham was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in his calf that has attached itself to bone and blood vessels.

When Dr. Malone downplays the risk of Cancer in Pfizer’s vaccines due to SV40 “fragments,” is he saying that their are not many cases of Cancer due to Pfizer, or is he saying that there is another mechanism in Pfizer’s vaccines that are causing Cancer?

These are the types of followup questions that I would expect Mary Beth Pfeiffer of TrialSiteNews to ask Dr. Malone after his cursory denials of Cancer Risk in Pfizer’s vaccines to her.

Let’s recap some recent developments and reporting:

Timeline Of SV40 Reporting

Robert Malone: “This is not full SV40; it’s DNA fragments.” Just like in his patent that he was discussing with Pfizer.

Malone and Pfizer Patents

A review of Dr. Malone’s tweets in 2021 suggests that he may have a financial stake in Pfizer’s COVID vaccines. Dr. Malone disclosed that he had signed a Non-disclosure agreement with Pfizer around 20 years ago over a Patent claim from Robert Malone and Jill Glasspool-Malone.

The subject of Robert Malone’s Patents and Pfizer’s interest in them arose on Twitter when “HolyLawler” asked Malone about “Mucosal Immunity.” Based on a review of @HolyLawler’s tweets, mucosal immunity is an interest of @HolyLawler, who is well-informed on the subject. Robert Malone seemed to be familiar with this person: “@HolyLawler is not a ringer. I promise.”

Here’s the exchange on Twitter. Malone said that he and Jill had been engaged with Pfizer over a Patent US6110898A, related to mucosal immunity.

Pfizer wanted the rights to Malone’s Patent, because they threatened to take the Malones to court over the rights. First let’s look at the patent: Patent US6110898A, DNA vaccines for eliciting a mucosal immune response. This Patent was filed on May 23, 1997. The only two inventors listed are Robert Malone and his wife, Jill Glasspool-Malone.

Compounds derived from SV40 are listed in Jill and Robert Malone’s 1997 patent application #US6110898A. “The early and later promoters of the SV40 virus are are conveniently obtained as an SV40 restriction fragment which also contains the SV40 viral origin of replication…”.

Fragments.

One more time: “This is not full SV40; it’s DNA fragments. SV40 is associated with tumors…(but) this isn’t that. In my mind the risk is not acute; I’m not hyper-alarmed about this.”

The rights to many of Robert Malone’s patents that he applied for at Vical were purchased by Merck. I think the Malones would have retained the rights to this Patent, which would explain their negotiations with Pfizer, as he described.

Robert Malone: “Pfizer threatened to get it overturned, because they said it was too broad/blocking. They actually said to us that they had so much money that they could fight it out in patent court until we didn't have the resources to cont. At that point, Jill and I were like - this is crazy.”

Since the Patent issue never reached court, it seems very likely that the Malones negotiated and accepted a settlement with Pfizer to use the rights to Patent #US6110898A: DNA vaccines for eliciting a mucosal immune response. I doubt they settled for nothing. Whether this agreement was in the form a lump sum or Royalties from sales is another question.

Robert Malone very much favored Pfizer’s COVID vaccine over Moderna and JNJ, which suggests that he had a stake in their sales.

Robert Malone’s promotion of Pfizer over other COVID vaccines.

Robert Malone, June 20, 2021:

My advice for a long time has been that, of the gene vaccines for COVID, Pfizer is the preferred in my opinion.

Oh you didn’t know about that. I’m sorry.

Moderna was too high; CureVac (Musk/Gates) was too low; but Pfizer was …

I suppose I could leave it at that and end this article here. But I did some more digging, and you can suffer through it with me if you would like to continue reading. It will be long, boring, and tedious. You have been warned. Just remember this before you go to sleep: Fragments. Boredom commences henceforth.

Malone joined Twitter in 2009. Malone’s first tweet using the word “Pfizer” in this decade was June 3, 2021, breaking a long Pfizer-less streak dating back to August 1, 2011, when he linked to a CNN/Fortune report “Inside Pfizer’s Palace Coup” (which described the internal dynamics that ousted Pfizer’s CEO Jeff Kindler).

And what brought the word “Pfizer” back to Malone’s twitter feed half a year after the vaccines rolled out?

Robert Malone met with Peter Marks at the FDA on June 3, 2021, according to Malone.

Met with Peter Marks, FDA CBER director today (zoom). Full data package from Pfizer was just submitted to FDA a couple weeks ago. JPN and EMA packages are out of date. Reassured that full GLP Tox package is included. Recommend awaiting FDA response letter to Pfizer submission.

Peter Marks, of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research was involved in temporarily pausing JNJ’s vaccines because their vaccines cause blood clots.

On April 13, 2020, Marks highlighted the concern over JNJ and blood clots in a Zoom joint media call. No other vaccine was implicated.

New York paused the JNJ vaccines that day, April 13, 2020. Governor Cuomo tweeted “Get yur Pfizer right here, folks. Step right up and Get yur Pfizer.” New York Post:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stressed that people with appointments for the J&J shot at state facilities will be offered Pfizer jabs on the spot…

Former President Donal Trump said that the FDA had deliberately sabotaged JNJ because the FDA were all mean old crooked Pfizer lovers. New York Post:

Donald Trump:: “The Biden Administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a ‘pause’ in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” Trump said. “The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now it’s [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged. The people who have already taken the vaccine will be up in arms, and perhaps all of this was done for politics or perhaps it’s the FDA’s love for Pfizer. “ Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 Presidential Election. They didn’t like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard,” Trump said.

Robert Malone called the FDA several weeks after the FDA reported the problems with the JNJ vaccines, which caused lot of COVID vaccines sales to switch to Pfizer. But whatever was the nature of the meeting between Robert Malone and Peter Marks of FDA in June 2021, the damage was confined to JNJ. Pfizer was not implicated with blood clots by the FDA or CDC.

Robert Malone essentially represents the Department of Defense, or DTRA, or whatever acronym is most suitable to him at the moment (he’s not-CIA), when he makes these types of phone calls, and people at the FDA know it. As he said in September 2022, regarding his role on the NIH ACTIV Committee:

Dr. Robert Malone On His Legacy, Bill Gates & Being Attacked As Controlled Opposition. (¡Qué Lástima!, la Gata).

I was there at the behest of my client who was a GS-14 level government employee working for Defense Threat Reduction Agency. I'm intentionally leaving his name off out of respect for his position. I was asked to mentor this gentleman, who I've known for years, by another GS-15, the next rank up, a Brigadier General equivalent in the civilian corp, asked to mentor him at the beginning of this outbreak and I did so. And we worked through multiple projects focused on drug repurposing. And he asked me to serve as a volunteer non-voting member on this ACTIV clinical trials working group, which has nothing to do with vaccines.

Now of course there is that little issue with Moderna.

Yes, I’m sure you’re all familiar with the story. After Robert Malone cured the Fake Virus with Famotidine in February 2020, the “powers that be” thought that curing the Fake Pandemic with Pepcid AC was not such a great idea. So Winston got to work. LinkedIn, where he announced his cure, banned him, that post disappeared; the New York Times pulled their article with the LinkedIn announcement. Jab up, Bob. This is the Big One.

Malone would have taken Pfizer. Pfizer Just Right. After Malone cured COVID with Famotidine and forgot about it, or whatever his story is, he supposedly jabbed up with Moderna, the stuff that darn near killed him. That probably didn’t help Moderna sales any, darn near killing the guy who invented the core mRNA vaccine technology that Moderna was founded on. But he woulda took Pfizer if he coulda.

I took Moderna - because I had to (VA- that was what was available from the State/county at the time). BUT I would have taken Pfizer - if I had the choice. Why? Because Pfizer mRNA dose is 30 µg versus Moderna at 100 µg. There appears to be fewer adverse events with Pfizer.

If Moderna was the only vaccine available in Virginia, it was a pretty tight window.

On January 30, 2021, someone died within hours of taking Pfizer in Warsaw, Virginia.

On April 13, 2021, as in New York, Virginia announced that they were suspending the JNJ vaccine and giving Pfizer in its place.

April 13, 2021 - … the state followed federal guidance released today by putting a hold on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until a study into a potential rare side effect is completed. Clinics scheduled for that vaccine will either offer a different vaccine or be rescheduled. People who have appointments are being contacted. Appointments are still available for vaccinations this week at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The Pfizer vaccine will be given Thursday instead of the previously scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Here’s another puzzle: When he said Moderna was Bad, and Pfizer was Just Right back in June 2021, he said that his Moderna Bad/Pfizer Just Rigth opinion was based on a June 2021 Pfizer study. He said Moderna did not have such a study. So what was he basing his opinion on in the early 2021 period when he said he would have taken Pfizer because it had “fewer adverse events” in the lower dose range?

Whatever. Just shake your head a few times and let’s move on and get this article over with. There’s more of this crap. Pfizer came out the bigget winner of the Plandemic Sweepstakes for sure.

What’s next? How about legal liability of Pfizer/BioNTech? Great.

Robert Malone’s Take on Pfizer/BioNTech Legal Liability

Rule #1 of Pfizer/BioNTech legal liability: Thou Shalt Not Challenge Robert Malone on the Legal Liability of Pfizer/BioNTech.

Got that, Fact Checkers? Damn you, Tail! Read this link!

“it is actually worse for you and I that both vaccines are covered by the CICP.”

What is the CICP, you might ask? (It’s not the Communists In China Party). It’s Comparison of Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) from the Healh Resources Services Administration.

I suppose you want a summary too. I see how many of you actually click the links. Summary: Pharma and government can kill you and take all your money and there’s not a damned thing you can do about it The End. It says so right here, you little twerps. Now go away, or I shall taunt you a second time.

Robert Malone’s “Thou Shalt Not Challenge Robert Malone on the Legal Liability of Pfizer/BioNTech” tweet of August 31, 2021 seems to dovetail nicely the recent comments made by Karen Kingston that some unidentified “LEADERS” threatened to sue her if she said that Pfizer had Legal Liability, which she said on Stew Peters on August 25, 2021. Hmm.

Why Lie About the FDA Approval of PFIZER's COMIRNATY?

Kingston: On August 25, 2021, I was on the Stew Peters Show confirming that the FDA approved PFIZER’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. This confirmation was crucial in our fight against the COVID-19 bioweapon shots being unleashed on our citizens and children. Why? Because the August 23, 2021, FDA APPROVAL BROKE PFIZER’s EUA SHIELD.

"Breaking News" Pfizer is Liable for the Injury, Diseases and Deaths Caused by their mRNA Injections and They Need to Be Taken off the Market

Kingston: Beginning in 2022, I was told by our leaders (emphasis mine) to get on board with the narrative that Pfizer is shielded under EUA and that they are untouchable… or else! Or else what? The answer was I would be sued or written out of the history of the COVID-19 battle (i.e. blacklisted from media and undergo character assassination….or worse). I was even asked to apologize for correcting the insane claims made by some individuals that Pfizer’s clinical trials were ‘play theatre’ as part of a US military psyop and had iron-clad immunity, no matter how many innocent children and adults were disabled or died. I understand that people make mistakes. I’ve made some mistakes and corrected them when they were pointed out. I am saddened that some influencers felt a need to attempt to discredit me, but am thankful that I did not capitulate to the false group narrative that Pfizer has iron-clad immunity (because even the champions of that false narrative are saying now Pfizer can be sued) and that I did not bend a knee to the father of lies out of fear of being disgraced, kicked out of the movement, or physically harmed. I’m proud of my scars and thankful for your prayers for God’s protection.

Long story short, Karen Kingston seems to be imply that Robert Malone said she could be sued for saying that Pfizer could be sued, but she has not named her “LEADERS.”

Enough of that. I recall the Jury to Exhibit 1, Robert Malone’s Oct 25, 2023 substack ‘Adulterated’ Covid Vaccines Should Be Pulled From The Market: Experts.”

The FDA Bad (sovereign immunity, bitches), SV40 not so bad, Pfizer, what Pfizer? Pfizer/Doctors protected like Fort Knox. Now buzz off.

“Doctors also have a shield…There’s no way to be compensated. It’s easier to break into Fort Knox.” Kelly, from the Daily Clout vaccine project, urged attendees to read the act. “You’ll be amazed at how protected everyone is except you,” she said.

One more thing. That’s it for now, I promise.

Graphene isn’t in the “official Pfizer ingredient list” either. Robert Malone, on Graphene, August 12, 2021:

“So, if it is there, it is an adulterant.”

To be continued, I’m sure.

