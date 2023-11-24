November 2014: “The real economic ‘win’ for biotech and pharmaceutical companies will come in the form of government procurement contracts to stockpile and deploy countermeasures.”

This is a pay article. The title pretty much says it all. The original sources I quote extensively here speak for themselves. You will receive the original sources, their text, and a limited commentary from myself in this article.

It will give you a new perspective on the pause in the government’s funding of “Gain-of-Function” research in 2014. It certainly did me. Government funding simply moved into another area and another phase after the “Gain-of-Function” shutdown.” Funding moved to the CounterMeasures response phase to engineered bioweapons, after the US Department of Defense engineered the 2014 Ebola pandemic in West Africa.

First of all, let’s talk about ZMapp. ZMapp was a DoD countermeasure to Ebola. Robert Malone’s mass murdering satanic CounterMeasures counterpart Michael Callahan was deeply involved with ZMapp. ZMapp was only slightly less deadly than Remdesivir when these substances were administered on hospitalized “Ebola” patients in 2018-2019.

That is not to say that ZMapp worked better or worse than any other drug candidate for Ebola. All DoD clinical trials are completely fraudulent and illegal. These trial results are not statistically significant when they are clearly criminal in nature. I am convinced that Michael Callahan’s role in DoD Countermeasures clinical trials was to achieve the desired statistical results by killing as many people as necessary in each trial group. Let’s say that you had 4 drug candidates, and that you wanted the race to finish 4,2,3,1. Michael Callahan would kill the appropriate percentages in each group to achieve the desired results. His main tool to achieve the desired statistical results was (is) the ventilator. Callahan did that in Wuhan Central Hospial and Northwell Health in New York testing “CounterMeasures” Remdesivir and Famotidine. Callahan’s satanic CounterMeasures counterpart, Robert Malone, please ignorance to this criminal scam, while Michael Callahan remains silent and has not said a word.

The government’s pause in Gain-of-Function research came right in the middle of the Ebola breakout. I have not seen the funding pause presented in the context of Ebola. When you look back at the GOF funding pause in the context of the Ebola articles of that period, the date of the pause in GOF funding sticks out like a sore thumb to me. No need to worry though, if you’re a satanic DoD CounterMeasures parasite. The funding was just moving to another phase. Another level of evil. It became a funding Bonanza for building the CounterMeasures network that has been used to commit a Holocaust against the entire world today, as their representatives parade around the world presenting themselves as some sort of heroes to a public that is yet too stupid to realize.

The rest of this is simply the text of reporting in that period with very limited commentary. Looking back in hindsight, I think you will have a new understanding of this reporting.

I have included a brief video of Michael Callahan discussing ZMapp. If anyone would like to transcribe the entire 47 minute video, that would be very helpful and I would like very much to publish it all.

And with that, you will be reading selected text from articles in and around 2014. My commentary is included in places.

In December 2013, a little-known viral hemorrhagic fever in West Africa was detected in a forest region of Guinea. It was soon confirmed to be Ebola Virus Disease, an illness previously seen primarily in Central Africa. Within months, Ebola would become a global outbreak. To contain the disease, national and international actors needed access to timely, accurate, and precise data. Yet as the disease spread across Guinea and into the neighboring countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone, critical outbreak data often were missing, unclear, or contradictory. Unexplained peaks and valleys in Ebola case counts, for example, and dramatically differing forecasts of the disease’s potential spread complicated the relief effort and raised important questions about why it was so difficult to track the disease. The initial case, or index patient, was reported in December 2013. An 18-month-old boy from a small village in Guinea is believed to have been infected by bats. After five additional cases of fatal diarrhea occurred in that area, an official medical alert was issued on January 24, 2014, to the district health officials. The Ebola virus soon spread to Guinea’s capital city of Conakry, and on March 13, 2014, the Ministry of Health in Guinea issued an alert for an unidentified illness. Shortly after, the Pasteur Institute in France confirmed the illness as EVD caused by Zaire ebolavirus. On March 23, 2014, with 49 confirmed cases and 29 deaths, the WHO officially declared an outbreak of EVD.

The USAID did not caption the picture above. My question is, what were they using to kill the Africans? Was it an engineered Ebola virus, or ZMapp, or Remdesivir, or other? I believe they used the same tactic clearly used against the world today, that “you have a virus, go get treatment,” where they would kill you. I don’t think African nations were in charge of this program.

The government of Guinea, where the first case had emerged deep in a forested region, officially announced its outbreak in March 2014. As the outbreak escalated, in August 2014 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC).3 Despite the declaration, the international response failed to keep pace with the disease’s spread, due to multiple factors including: weak health systems, limited human resources for health, the presence of unknown chains of transmission, community resistance, unsafe burials, porous borders, and a mutation of the virus that caused increased infectivity and contributed to increased mortality in Liberia and Sierra Leone.4 In September 2014, Joanne Liu, the International President of Médécins Sans Frontières (MSF), called the response “lethally inadequate,” and urged the massive deployment of military and civilian teams.5 Two weeks later, the United Nations established its first-ever emergency health mission, the UN Mission for Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER).6 The fatal consequences of the relative unpreparedness of both national and international actors to respond to an outbreak of this ferocity and scale were quickly revealed. In early fall 2014, the number of people infected with Ebola continued to climb, doubling approximately every three weeks (see Figures 1–4). At the height of the crisis in Liberia in late September 2014, approximately 500 people were infected with Ebola in one week, with hundreds more exposed.7 By the end of April 2016, the toll of the outbreak reached 30,057 Ebola cases and 10,990 deaths (see Table 1).

It ended with about a dozen cases in the US. Just enough cases to generate some scary headlines to drive their CounterMeasures funding agenda, after they had killed tens of thousands in West Africa.

Overall, eleven people were treated for Ebola in the United States during the 2014-2016 epidemic. On September 30, 2014, CDC confirmed the first travel-associated case of EVD diagnosed in the United States in a man who traveled from West Africa to Dallas, Texas. The patient (the index case) died on October 8, 2014. Two healthcare workers who cared for him in Dallas tested positive for EVD. Both recovered. On October 23, 2014, a medical aid worker who had volunteered in Guinea was hospitalized in New York City with suspected EVD. The diagnosis was confirmed by the CDC the next day. The patient recovered. Seven other people were cared for in the United States after they were exposed to the virus and became ill while in West Africa, the majority of whom were medical workers. They were transported by chartered aircraft from West Africa to hospitals in the United States. Six of these patients recovered, one died.[2]

I hope you understand the disinformation inherit in narratives surrounding Plandemics by now. But if not I will state it. The large number of deaths in Africa, and the greatly lower deaths in the United States, were used to make a sales pitch to Congress and as method to condition the public to believe that the US CounterMeasures response to Pandemics in Africa protected the United States. In reality, US BioDefense Countermeasures were simply killing Africans.

(September 10, 2014)

Bill Gates was in on it, of course. Can’t miss out on funding a Plandemic. This is generic reporting from the Gates Foundation as is usual in their press releases.

SEATTLE (September 10, 2014) – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation today announced that it will commit $50 million to support the scale up of emergency efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and interrupt transmission of the virus. The foundation will immediately release flexible funds to United Nations agencies and international organizations involved in the response to enable them and national governments to purchase badly needed supplies and scale up emergency operations in affected countries. In addition, the foundation will work with public and private sector partners to accelerate the development of therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics that could be effective in treating patients and preventing further transmission of the disease. “We are working urgently with our partners to identify the most effective ways to help them save lives now and stop transmission of this deadly disease,” said Sue Desmond-Hellmann, CEO of the Gates Foundation. “We also want to accelerate the development of treatments, vaccines and diagnostics that can help end this epidemic and prevent future outbreaks.” To date, the Gates Foundation has committed more than $10 million of the $50 million to fight the Ebola outbreak, including $5 million to WHO for emergency operations and R&D assessments and $5 million to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support efforts in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to purchase essential medical supplies, coordinate response activities, and provide at-risk communities with life-saving health information. An additional $2 million will also be committed immediately to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support incident management, treatment, and health care system strengthening. In August, Nigeria responded to the current crisis by opening an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Lagos, with support from the foundation and the Dangote Foundation. Leveraging expertise and lessons from the national polio program, the EOC has been at the center of an aggressive push by the federal and state governments to contain the spread of the virus, and there is cautious optimism that this prompt action may have helped avert a broader outbreak. As additional grants are made, the foundation will provide further details on its funding commitments to on-the-ground operations and to research and development for Ebola drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics.

Oct. 8, 2014 | By Cheryl Pellerin , DOD News

Nothing says Medical Freedom like the SecDef for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs helping Africa out with "CounterMeasures.” With friends like that . . .

The Defense Department is better prepared to help with the West Africa Ebola outbreak because it has accelerated aspects of its medical countermeasures program established to protect troops from biological warfare agents, Andrew C. Weber said yesterday. The assistant secretary of defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs held a media roundtable yesterday to discuss the accomplishments of his office over the past five years. Weber is leaving the department this month after 18 years to support the State Department’s Ebola response effort as deputy to Ambassador Nancy Powell, who last month was named to lead State’s Ebola Coordination Unit. The DoD medical countermeasures program, overseen by the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense, and formally called Chemical Biological Medical Systems, develops or acquires Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, -approved vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to protect U.S. forces against chemical and biological threats. “Ebola has always been on the threat list of agents that we're concerned about,” Weber said, adding that DoD and the Department of Health and Human Services have been the only investors in medical countermeasures for such historically rare contagions as Ebola virus disease. Among the products whose development or availability the department has accelerated in response to the outbreak in West Africa is a vaccine against the Zaire strain of Ebola that’s causing the epidemic. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel announced on Sept. 26 that the FDA had approved the vaccine candidate for safety testing, and Weber said another vaccine candidate is in the pipeline. The assistant secretary said the vaccine candidate now in Phase I clinical trials, or safety testing, is a monovalent – single-component – vaccine that uses genetically engineered cells from an animal disease called vesicular stomatitis to deliver the vaccine to sick animals or people. “Both [the National Institutes of Health National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency invested in some of these products,” Weber said, “like ZMapp and the [vesicular stomatitis] vaccine that is in clinical trials.” ZMapp, being developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc., is the experimental drug made from monoclonal antibodies licensed from the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, or USAMRIID, and a Canadian biodefense company. The drug’s vaccine-grade proteins are grown in the cells of tobacco plants. The tobacco-plant production method was one of several accelerated manufacturing processes created and then developed as part of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, program called Blue Angel beginning in 2009, the same year the World Health Organization declared H1N1 flu a pandemic virus. Weber said DoD also developed polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, diagnostics that are being used in the Ebola outbreak response, and a next-generation diagnostic system now produced by BioFire Defense LLC of Utah. Earlier this year the company announced receiving an eight-year, $240 million DoD contract to expand its FilmArray diagnostics platform into a biowarfare detection system for use across the department. “In President Obama's first year in office, we had the H1N1 pandemic and it took the United States eight months to make a vaccine available to our public,” Weber said. As a result, he added, the president launched a medical countermeasures initiative “and we now have a network of advanced development and manufacturing facilities.” Weber said, “The whole family of programs that we're accelerating now for the Ebola response has been an ongoing investment of this department and the Department of Health and Human Services.” Getting drugs and vaccines licensed is a long process that’s not commercially profitable, he added, so it's something the government has to do. “We have a strong partnership with Health and Human Services on our medical countermeasures enterprise so we’re better prepared than we would have been [for the Ebola outbreak],” Weber said. “And we have some unique authorities now for emergency use -- compassionate use -- of some of these countermeasures, like ZMapp.” Ultimately, he said, vaccines, therapeutics and [drugs such as] antivirals will help stamp out the current outbreak. In the meantime, Weber added, the world needs a shared biosurveillance system that integrates local disease information, civilian disease information and DoD information about its own military forces. Countries are required to report disease outbreak information under the international health regulations, he said. “Using information technologies, including social media, that are available today, we can have real-time disease detection that allows countries to prevent outbreaks or contain them.” If Mexico had had a better biosurveillance system in place in 2009, H1N1 would not have spread around the world and become a pandemic, Weber said. “But it was months before Mexico even knew it had a problem inside its borders, and then using Navy technology we were able to identify that strain of virus in San Diego when it crossed the border,” he added. The key is reducing the time to detect and the time to treat, enabling a better response, and having trained disease detectives available, he said, at least one per 100,000 population. Looking to the future, Weber said, programs like the Constellation biosurveillance portal are being adapted to the crisis in West Africa. Constellation is a next-generation information gathering, sharing, analysis, collaboration and visualization system, Weber told the House Armed Services Intelligence, Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee earlier this year. The biosurveillance portal will provide a platform for sharing information across security domains and revolutionize counter-weapons-of-mass-destruction, or CWMD, knowledge management by offering a dynamic, holistic view of the global CWMD operating environment. Based on Constellation concepts, he said, “We’ve created ebolaportal.org that will be used by nongovernmental organizations, governments most affected by the Ebola outbreak, and Defense Department laboratories involved in the outbreak response. Ebola.org, Weber added, brings together multiple data sources and has the analytics to help users understand what’s happening and map the onset and spread of disease facilitate better contact tracing. “So that's the command-and-control piece that DoD can really contribute to this effort,” he said.

No need for clinical trials. People are dying. Heard that one before? And why were they dying?

Fri 10 Oct 2014 12.15 EDT Sarah Boseley, health editor

A volunteer receives the Ebola vaccination in Bamako, Mali, after trials started in the country. Photograph: Alex Duval Smith/dpa/Corbis Photograph: /Alex Duval Smith/dpa/Corbis

Experimental drugs for Ebola must not be trialled in west Africa in the normal way because it would be unethical to deny them to some of the patients at high risk of death, say scientists. Drug trials conventionally compare the outcomes in patients who get an experimental medicine with the outcomes for those given normal care – both groups chosen by random selection. In Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, there is no treatment for Ebola patients except rehydration. To give some people a drug such as ZMapp and others a placebo would be wrong, says a group of influential scientists from three continents in a letter to the Lancet medical journal. “No one insisted that western medical workers offered ZMapp and other investigational products were randomised to receive the drug or conventional care plus a placebo,” say the scientists from Europe, the US and Africa. “None of us would consent to be randomised in such circumstances. In cancers with a poor prognosis for which there are no good treatments, evidence from studies without a control group can be accepted as sufficient for deployment, and even for licensing by regulators, with fuller analysis following later. “There is no need for rules to be bent or corners to be cut: the necessary procedures already exist, and are used.” The World Health Organisation said two months ago that it would be ethical to offer Ebola patients untested medicines, although every effort should be made to evaluate the risks and benefits and share the results. “The need was urgent then,” says the letter. “With cases now rising exponentially and health systems overwhelmed, it is even greater today.”

Peter Piot is among the authors of the letter, urging for fast testing of the Ebola vaccine. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The authors – who include Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and part of the team that discovered the virus, and David Heymann, of the Centre on Global Health Security at Chatham House – say they are worried that there is still debate over whether randomised controlled trials (RCTs), which provide the gold standard evidence that drug regulators usually require for licensing, should take place. “We accept that RCTs can generate strong evidence in ordinary circumstances; not, however, in the midst of the worst Ebola epidemic in history,” they write. “The urgent need is to establish whether new investigational drugs offer survival benefits, and thus which, if any, should be recommended by [the] WHO to save lives. We have innovative but proven trial designs for doing exactly that. We should be using them, rather than doggedly insisting on gold standards that were developed for different settings and purposes.” The letter was published as it was announced that three health workers in Mali have been given an experimental Ebola vaccine, which it is hoped will boost the immunity of those on the frontline of the battle against the disease. Ebola has so far claimed more than 4,000 lives in west Africa. Mali has no Ebola cases but it borders Guinea, where the outbreak began. The trials are taking place to determine whether the potential vaccine is safe and that it does at least have some sort of protective effect. If the results are promising, the vaccine will be offered to health workers in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, who are at high risk of contracting the disease. Only when people at risk are vaccinated will scientists be able to find out whether it actually works. Safety trials began at Oxford University and in the US a couple of weeks ago. The healthy people who volunteered have so far shown no ill effects, so the trials have moved into Mali, to ensure there is not a different response in a healthy African population.

The Ebola vaccine being trialled in Mali following tests in the US and the UK. Photograph: Alex Duval Smith/dpa/Corbis

Prof Myron Levine, director of the centre for vaccine development at the University of Maryland, which is running the trial in conjunction with the Malian ministry of health, said: “This research will give us crucial information about whether the vaccine is safe, well tolerated and capable of stimulating adequate immune responses in the highest priority target population, healthcare workers in west Africa. “If it works, in the foreseeable future it could help alter the dynamic of this epidemic by interrupting transmission to healthcare and other exposed frontline workers,” he said. At this point, the researchers hope to establish that there are no significant ill effects, beyond perhaps a temporarily sore arm. But they will also be testing blood samples of the volunteers to ensure there is an antibody response, which is the signal that the vaccine may teach the immune system to recognise the virus and fight it off. Until it is used in health workers treating people with Ebola, however, there will be no real proof that it works. The trials are proceeding with unprecedented speed and the co-operation of a large number of international organisations and governments, in the hope of having something available that is at least partially protective this year. Health workers, who are desperately needed on the Ebola frontline, have been worst hit by the disease because they are in close physical contact with patients. There are not enough protective suits, particularly in remote areas, and there are risks of coming into contact with the virus when the suit is taken off, unless it has been thoroughly disinfected while still worn. Three health workers in Mali have so far been vaccinated and 37 more will follow in the next few weeks. The vaccine is delivered by a cold virus, which does not cause any illness but delivers a single Ebola virus protein, which is harmless by itself but can teach the immune system to recognise and respond to the whole virus in the future. The vaccine has been designed by the vaccine research centre of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland. It is being manufactured by the British drug company GlaxoSmithKline and the funding is partly from the Wellcome Trust in the UK.

Uh oh, not just Africans dying by tens of thousands. We were immune to it until then for some reason. (In 2021, it was reversed). Time to scare the US public. Big money time.

October 13, 20145:53 PM CDT. By Yasmeen Abutaleb

Emergency vehicles are at the apartment of a health worker who has tested positive for Ebola in Dallas, Texas, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lisa Maria Garza Shares of biotechnology company Ibio Inc , hazmat suits maker Lakeland Industries Inc , and face mask maker Alpha Pro Tech Ltd all ended the day with big gains. Investors have piled into various companies that are either developing treatments for the disease or provide protective gear. Trading volumes have been on the rise, and the market values of some once-obscure names have soared in the span of a few days. "The spider's web of companies that are beneficiaries of an Ebola outbreak are becoming visible to portfolio managers," said Paul Weisbruch, vice president of ETF and options sales and trading at Street One Financial. "It's not like buying a vaccine that might work. There's something more tangible with someone who supplies hazmat suits." On Sunday, health officials announced that a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas became the first person to contract Ebola in the United States. The nurse had treated Thomas Eric Duncan, the Liberian national who two weeks ago was the first person in the United States diagnosed with the hemorrhagic fever. Duncan died last week. Not every sector has benefited. Concern about travel safety has slammed airline shares; the Thomson Reuters U.S. Airline Index has cratered in the last month, dropping 17 percent in the past 17 trading days. It lost 6 percent on Monday, led by a 7.3 percent drop in United Continental Holdings . “Ebola issues brought fear to the market," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey. "The widening of the Ebola crisis and a second infected person in Dallas have had a bigger (market) impact on the travel industry." Lakeland was up 47 percent to $28.85 a share after soaring 125 percent last week. Its market value has almost quintupled in the last month, reaching about $161 million from $34 million a month ago. The myriad headlines related to Ebola "could certainly bring a lot of these smaller and mid-cap pharmaceutical and equipment (maker) names to life," Weisbruch said. Alpha Pro Tech rose 35 percent, as its trading volume soared. Until a few days ago it was a lightly traded stock, with 10,000 to 50,000 shares traded daily. On Monday, more than 36 million shares changed hands. Alpha Pro's shares jumped 129 percent last week. Ibio Inc rose 65 percent to $2.45 a share on 50 million shares traded, the busiest day in its history, after news last week that the company might play a role in expanding production of the experimental Ebola drug, . The shares on Friday surged 83 percent. Before Friday, a total of 59 million shares had traded all year. Ebola drugmaker Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp , whose shares had seen huge spikes earlier this year on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, were higher on Monday, rising 3.9 percent to $23.69. Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb, additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Tom Brown

Heard this one before? But not with Ebola, I bet.

OCTOBER 17, 2014 AT 3:30 PM ET BY

Summary: The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and Department of Health and Human Services today announced that the U.S. Government is launching a deliberative process to assess the potential risks and benefits associated with a subset of life sciences research known as “gain-of-function” studies. Following recent biosafety incidents at Federal research facilities, the U.S. Government has taken a number of steps to promote and enhance the Nation’s biosafety and biosecurity, including immediate and longer term measures to review activities specifically related to the storage and handling of infectious agents. As part of this review, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and Department of Health and Human Services today announced that the U.S. Government is launching a deliberative process to assess the potential risks and benefits associated with a subset of life sciences research known as “gain-of-function” studies. With an ultimate goal of better understanding disease pathways, gain-of-function studies aim to increase the ability of infectious agents to cause disease by enhancing its pathogenicity or by increasing its transmissibility. Because the deliberative process launching today will aim to address key questions about the risks and benefits of gain-of-function studies, during the period of deliberation, the U.S. Government will institute a pause on funding for any new studies that include certain gain-of-function experiments involving influenza, SARS, and MERS viruses. Specifically, the funding pause will apply to gain-of-function research projects that may be reasonably anticipated to confer attributes to influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses such that the virus would have enhanced pathogenicity and/or transmissibility in mammals via the respiratory route. During this pause, the U.S. Government will not fund any new projects involving these experiments and encourages those currently conducting this type of work – whether federally funded or not – to voluntarily pause their research while risks and benefits are being reassessed. The funding pause will not apply to the characterization or testing of naturally occurring influenza, MERS, and SARS viruses unless there is a reasonable expectation that these tests would increase transmissibility or pathogenicity. The deliberative process will involve two distinct but complementary entities: the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) and the National Research Council (NRC) of the National Academies. The NSABB will serve as the official Federal advisory body for providing advice on oversight of this area of dual-use research, in keeping with Federal rules and regulations. The NSABB will meet on October 22, 2014, to debate the issues and begin the process of developing recommendations. Early-on in the deliberative process, the NRC will be asked to convene a scientific symposium focused on the issues associated with gain-of-function research. The NRC will also hold a second symposium later in the deliberative process, which will include a discussion of the NSABB’s draft recommendations regarding gain-of-function research. The NSABB, informed by discussion at the NRC public consultations, will provide recommendations to the heads of all federal entities that conduct, support, or have an interest in life sciences research. The final NSABB recommendations as well as the outcomes of the NRC conferences will inform the development and adoption of a new U.S. Government policy regarding gain-of-function research. The broader life-sciences community will be encouraged to provide input through both the NRC and NSABB deliberative processes. The funding pause will end when the U.S. government has adopted a Federal policy regarding gain-of-function studies on the basis of the deliberative process described above, which is expected to occur 2015.

Here you go, CounterMeasures Bonanza. What an impressive return on investment of Gain-of-Function research.

Nov 3, 2014 Alex Philippidis

Drug developers specializing in Ebola treatments won’t likely need a blockbuster treatment to succeed at capitalizing on the West Africa outbreak. Ebola is likely to join anthrax and smallpox as the next infectious disease to compel the awarding of billion-dollar-plus government contracts by the U.S. alone, according to a Credit Suisse presentation. “It is unlikely that Ebola will emerge as a viable standard commercial model for drug sales,” Credit Suisse concluded in “The Ebola Crisis,” presented Monday by research analyst Jason Kantor, Ph.D., and research associate Jeremiah Shepard, Ph.D. “The real economic ‘win’ for biotech and pharmaceutical companies will come in the form of government procurement contracts to stockpile and deploy countermeasures.” Government agencies involved in countermeasure development and procurement “are well established and have the regulatory and financial tools to address the crisis,” the presentation found. It cited CDC—despite public criticism of its handling of U.S. Ebola cases—as well as FDA, NIH and its National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. “We believe multiple U.S. Government procurement contracts for both vaccines and antivirals are likely to emerge as a result of the current Ebola outbreak, regardless of whether the outbreak is brought under control,” Drs. Kantor and Shepard added. They expect Ebola to continue spreading: “Infection rate is in exponential phase in West Africa, suggesting the outbreak is likely to worsen.” CROWDFUNDED FPLC: The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) has raised more than $100,000 through online crowdfunding toward Ebola diagnostics for a consortium headed by a TSRI professor, Erica Ollmann Saphire, Ph.D. As of October 31, Scripps raised $101,574 through gifts ranging from $10 to $25,000. Funds are being used to order two AKTA pure fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) systems from GE Healthcare Life Sciences. “These systems would supplement a FPLC system currently in use in Erica's lab,” TSRI spokeswoman Madeline McCurry-Schmidt told GEN. Dr. Ollmann Saphire is among researchers from the consortium’s 15 institutions studying Ebola under a five-year, $28 million grant awarded in March under NIAID’s Centers for Excellence in Translational Research program (No. U19AI109762). The consortium developed the experimental ZMapp serum used to successfully treat the first two American Ebola patients, Kent Brantly, M.D., and Nancy Writebol. $100M MORE: The World Bank on October 30 committed another $100 million toward speeding up deployment of foreign health workers to Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, the three nations most affected by the West Africa outbreak. The new funds raise the World Bank’s funding toward fighting Ebola to more than $500 million. According to the World Bank, the $100 million will benefit an operational hub to recruit, train, and deploy qualified foreign health workers. The hub will be designed and operated with the Senior United Nations System Coordinator for Ebola and the United Nations Mission for Ebola Emergency Response, with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies. $9.5M FOR VESICULOVAX™: Profectus BioSciences said Friday that it was awarded a $9.5 million contract by the DoD through its Medical Countermeasure Systems-Joint Vaccine Acquisition Program (MCS-JVAP) toward GMP manufacture and IND-enabling preclinical testing of a trivalent Ebola/Marburg vaccine, capable of fighting three major filovirus threats—Ebola Zaire and Ebola Sudan, as well as the Marburg viruses. Profectus said funds would support manufacture of separate VesiculoVax-vectored vaccines for the three viruses, which would be blended into the trivalent formulation, then be assessed through a rapid Phase I clinical trial. Battelle Memorial Institute has contracted with Profectus for manufacturing and clinical evaluation and with Charles River Laboratories and Biologics Consulting Group for preclinical testing and IND preparation, respectively. The contract is the fourth awarded by the U.S. government this year to Profectus and partners toward Ebola research, totaling at least $49.8 million (and possibly $51.8 million if one of the contracts is extended). $5M FOR rVSV-EBOV: The Welcome Trust has awarded a £3.1 million ($5 million) grant to an international consortium to fund trials of the experimental Ebola vaccine developed by Canadian and U.S. researchers. The funds will be used to rapidly assess vaccine response, and determine an optimal dose for preventive intervention, the Trust said October 29. A total 335 healthy volunteers are to be vaccinated—20 in Germany, followed by 100 each in Gabon and Kenya, then 115 in Switzerland. The consortium will use 800 vials donated by the Canadian government to the WHO. Trials of rVSV-EBOV have already begun in the U.S., focused on dosage safety and immunogenicity comparison of single-injection and prime-boost regimens. rVSV-EBOV uses an attenuated version of live vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV). The vaccine candidate was developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and licensed by PHAC to BioProtection Systems, a subsidiary of NewLink Genetics. EBOV GP VACCINE: Novavax expects to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in December 2014 for its Ebola GP recombinant nanoparticle vaccine candidate (EBOV GP Vaccine), based on the 2014 Guinea Ebola strain believed responsible for the outbreak in West Africa. The vaccine—for which Novavax has already launched a nonhuman primate study—will be assessed in ascending doses, with and without the company’s Matrix-M™ adjuvant, in approximately 150 subjects. In preclinical models, EBOV GP Vaccine with adjuvant Matrix-M enhanced anti-Ebola GP responses by 10- to 100-fold, and also induced anti-GP ELISA and neutralizing antibody levels well within ranges reported to protect against Ebola viruses in rodent and nonhuman primate models. Novavax disclosed its progress on EBOV GP Vaccine at the Eighth Vaccine and ISV Conference in Philadelphia on October 26. CHEMBIO-IBT PARTNERSHIP: Chembio said it will combine its Dual Path Platform® (DPP) technology with Ebola reagents from Integrated BioTherapeutics (IBT) to develop a point-of-care (POC) diagnostic test for Ebola. Chembio also intends to include an Ebola test as part of its existing multiplex DPP Febrile Illness Assay, now in clinical trials in West Africa and several countries. Chembio will have exclusive rights to any POC product developed through the agreement. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. According to Chembio, DPP offers several advantages over lateral flow technology, including significantly increased analytical and clinical sensitivity, decreased overall assay interaction time, and an enhanced multiplex capability with independent and simultaneous delivery of samples. IN THE GENES: Genetic factors appear to explain widely varying responses to Ebola infection, according to study findings based on a disease model in mice. Michael G. Katze, Ph.D., and Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., both of the University of Washington, co-led researchers in studying “Collaborative Cross” mice with genetic diversity similar to humans. When infected with mouse-adapted Ebola, 19% showed complete resistance; 11% displayed partial resistance, with less than half of them dying; and 70% had severe symptoms, with more than half dying. Within the severely ill, 34% had blood that took too long to clot, a hallmark of fatal Ebola in humans. Other severely ill mice showed internal bleeding, swollen spleens, and changes in liver color and texture. Results were published Thursday in Science. AGE, VIRAL LOAD: Patients under age 21 were less likely to die from Ebola than those over age 45 (57% vs. 94%) among the first 106 patients diagnosed with the virus at Kenema Government Hospital in Sierra Leone between May 25 and June 18, 2014, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study also showed a link between mortality and virus load: Patients presenting with fewer than 100,000 EBOV copies per milliliter had a lower case fatality rate than those with 10 million EBOV copies per milliliter or more (33% vs. 94%). $313K FROM MERCK KGaA: Merck KGaA said Friday it will donate €250,000 (about $313,000) to support the German Red Cross. In addition to supporting Red Cross organizations in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, the company said the German Red Cross will use the funds to expand and enhance a treatment center for Ebola patients operated by the International Red Cross in Sierra Leone. In Liberia, the German Red Cross will also begin operating a treatment center for Ebola patients, with support from the German military, starting in mid-November, Merck KGaA said. IMI CONTRACTS COMING: The Innovative Medicines Institute (IMI) said Friday that it was preparing “an ambitious program to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments against Ebola and other filoviral hemorrhagic fevers.” IMI said a fast-track call for proposals “is likely to be launched in the near future.”

Robert Malone led this project.

November 24, 2014 GEN News Highlights

Merck obtained exclusive rights to the experimental Ebola vaccine candidate being advanced by a subsidiary of NewLink Genetics in return for joining NewLink in researching, developing, manufacturing, and distributing rVSV-EBOV, the companies said today. The value of the collaboration was not disclosed. Merck will be granted exclusive rights to the rVSV-EBOV vaccine candidate—which has been developed by Canadian and U.S. researchers—as well as any follow-on products arising from the collaboration with NewLink, the companies said. “Merck's vaccine development expertise, commercial leadership and history of successful strategic alliances make it an ideal partner to expedite the development of rVSV-EBOV and, if demonstrated to be efficacious and well-tolerated, to make it available to individuals and communities at risk of Ebola virus infection around the world,” Charles J. Link, Jr., M.D., NewLink’s founder, chairman, CEO, and CSO, said in a statement. NewLink subsidiary BioProtection Systems has been advancing rVSV-EBOV under a license from its initial developer, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). Scientists from PHAC’s National Microbiology Laboratory created the vaccine, with a significant portion of development funding to date coming from the CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) Research and Technology Initiative, a federal program led by Defence Research and Development Canada. Late last month, The Welcome Trust awarded an international consortium a grant of £3.1 million ($4.9 million) to fund trials of rVSV-EBOV, which uses an attenuated version of live vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV). rVSV-EBOV is now being assessed in Phase I trials involving a total 335 healthy volunteers—20 in Germany, followed by 100 each in Gabon and Kenya, then 115 in Switzerland. In the U.S., Phase I trials are now underway at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Those trials are focused on dosage safety and immunogenicity comparison of single-injection and prime-boost regimens. Additional Phase I studies are underway or planned to be launched in Switzerland, Germany, Kenya, and Gabon in a World Health Organization (WHO)-coordinated effort, and in Canada by the Canadian Immunization Research Network. The Canadian government has donated to the WHO 800 vials of rVSV-EBOV. Pending results of the ongoing Phase I trials, the NIH has said it will launch in early 2015 a Phase III study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the rVSV-EBOV vaccine, as well as another experimental Ebola vaccine co-developed by NIAID and GlaxoSmithKline.

Dr. Malone has extensive research and clinical development experience in the areas of clinical trials design and implementation, vaccines, gene therapy, biodefense, and immunology. He has over twenty years of management and leadership experience in academia, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. His NGO, HHS, NIH, and DoD contract and grant knowledge is extensive, and he has helped many groups and companies to capture and manage multi-million dollar awards with these sponsors, including almost 10 billion dollars won in the last five years. Dr. Malone has superior leadership skills, and has often brought diverse teams together to tackle complex problems, and develop innovative solutions. In 2014, Dr. Malone built and led the initial team, under NewLink Genetics, that took the Canadian rVSVZEBOV-G Ebola vaccine from an abandoned vaccine candidate to funding in the 100 million USD range. He led the team that implemented effective stockpiling strategies, project planning and clinical trials development for dosing strategies. He also set up the initial acquisition talks between Merck Vaccine and Newlink, which led to the sale, research collaboration, and successes of the development of the rVSVZEBOV-G Ebola vaccine.

Below is Michael Callahan speaking on ZMapp.

Michael Callahan, September 2016: We have a history of making accelerated vaccines under the emergency health response capacities of the US government. A story for another day. But we made ZMapp, which is the monoclonal for Ebola. We did that quite briskly and quickly. And we’ve made multiple influenza vaccines for international partners.

Callahan’s entire interview is here. I think it contains the secrets to Bill Gates mosquito programs, but he’s being coy. You have to decode these satanists. They take immense pleasure in “duping” the public as they speak, but they let out plenty of information and think we’re just too stupid to figure it out. And for the most part, unfortunately, they’re right.

Below is a chart of the death rates of Remdesivir, ZMapp, MAb114, and REGN-EB3 for the Ebola 2018-2019 trials. It is well known by now that Remdesivir is a deadlycyanide-based drug that will kill in the absence of any disease, but less is known about ZMapp, a monoclonal antibody. ZMapp is only slightly less deadly than Remdesivir here, and I don’t know why that should be the case with a monoclonal antibody, as opposed to cyanide-based Remdesivir. It looks like there much have been another method of death in use in this trial, whether by an engineered “virus” or simply ventilators. I’m sure Callahan knows. Many people quote the death rate of Remdesivir in this trial, but that’s where the subterfuge ends, as The Wolf would say.

That’s enough for now.

Charles Wright