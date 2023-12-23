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GLK's avatar
GLK
Dec 23, 2023Edited

When I read the lengths these assholes go to pump their crap into the arms of Africans, risking life and limb. I have to wonder. Why? You know they aren’t doing it for the betterment of humanity.

So, if they’re unwanted to the point of being attacked and murdered why don’t they pack up their little doctor bags and go home? What kind of mission are they on that’s worth dying for?

Someone is going to answer, if they don’t inoculate at ground zero the dreaded virus will circle the globe and kill millions. I might buy that if it was clear that nurturing and preserving human life was their top priority.

But when they turn a blind eye to VAERS, gin up a ton of unnecessary iatrogenic deaths. Then ignore various eugenics atrocities that logic doesn’t add up.

So I’ll ponder again. What kind of experiments are they running with these serums that’s worth forging ahead in spite of the brutal pushback they’re encountering?

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15 replies by Charles Wright and others
Rose Greenfield's avatar
Rose Greenfield
Dec 23, 2023

Excellent reporting, Mr. Wright. Pretty sickening what these monsters have been doing in Africa for a very long time. Happy to see that TPTB in Africa (some of them, anyway) are fighting back on behalf of the people.

This overpopulation narrative needs to be countered, because it is total nonsense.

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