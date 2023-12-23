Africans are the only people in the world who have discovered an effective “countermeasure” against the Ebola virus.

The Kalashnikov AK-47 has been in all conflict in Africa since the 1950s. The reputation of the AK-47 was depicted in the Nicholas Cage movie ‘Lord of War’. Mozambique even went further and immortalized it on their flag. A rifle of choice for rebels, terrorists, drug lords and gangsters alike. This singular firearm has seen the rise and fall of African empires, dictators and nations from the North down to the South. Virtually everyone in Africa has heard about it and it symbolizes either a tool for self-defense, oppression or liberation depending on the welder. The AK-47 has seen battles from the urban cities to the dense Central African jungles, the harsh North African desert down to the Southern Savannah. The former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat was assassinated by an AK-47 welding Islamic jihadists, Ugandan president Idi Amin secured his life presidency by arming his troops with the AK-47. Why the Kalashinikov AK-47 Rifle is so popular in Africa.

The mere thought of this countermeasure kept the COVID virus out of much of Africa. Central Africa led the world in avoidance of COVID death in 2021.

Robert Malone hypothesized that the lack of COVID death was due to their widespread use of Ivermectin on August 29, 2021. He later retracted his assertion on Ivermectin because he said there were too many “confounding variables.”

On the next day, August 30, 2021, Maria van Kerkhove, Technical Lead of the World Death Organization, noted that the drastically lower death rate in Central Africa was strongly correlated with lack of countermeasures (vaccines in this case). Imagine that. And you wonder how this correlation would evade the mind of the brilliant inventor of mRNA vaccine technology who has used supercomputers for his research. (sarcasm)

In Rome on September 14, 2021, Robert Malone joined the World Death Organizations’s calls for “vaccine equity” in a message to the Pope. “Number one, let's strive for vaccine equity globally. Let's strive for protecting the elderly and the vulnerable with the vaccine, the limited vaccines that we have.”

(Robert Malone was also involved with the WDO on their deadly countermeasures response to Ebola in West Africa in 2014, cooridinating the development of an Ebola vaccine with Merck, the WHO, and the Pentagon in the United States).

September 14, 2021.

September 26, 2021. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: Thank you, @eltonofficial, for your shoutout to the @WHOFoundation’s #GoGiveOne campaign and for supporting #VaccinEquity! Together!

Elton John: “I have spent most of my life fighting the AIDS pandemic. And we made great progress for two reasons. One, we’ve always followed the science. Two, we put our arms around everyone to make sure no one gets left behind. These same lessons apply equally to the COVID pandemic. While most here today have been vaccinated against COVID, only 4% in Africa are. We must not leave anyone behind. You can donate 5 Euros tonight to the Go Give One vaccine equity campaign by the WHO Foundation by going to DC.live, and donations up to one million dollars will be matched so that two people can get a vaccination.”

Africans weren’t being left behind, they were wise the countermeasures scam before the rest of the world.

Fighting the World Death Organization is nothing new in Africa. I'll start with Ebola #9 in Congo. Africans grew to tire of the test, treat, and kill (wash, rinse, repeat) strategy.

May 8, 2018. World Death Organization declares Ebola #9 in Congo, because they tested for it and said so. New Ebola outbreak declared in Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in Bikoro in Equateur Province today (8 May). The outbreak declaration occurred after laboratory results confirmed two cases of EVD. The Ministry of Health of Democratic of the Congo (DRC) informed WHO that two out of five samples collected from five patients tested positive for EVD at the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) in Kinshasa. More specimens are being collected for testing.

Two postive cases, ruh roh. Test some more. The BioDefense/WDO scam: Positive tests create the basis for more testing. Positive tests create the basis for countermeasures. Countermeasures create the deaths blamed on (whatever was tested for).

May 13, 2018. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Death Organization:

Today I had the chance to see first-hand the #Ebola response in #DRC. Teams are motivated and working hard. I visited the hospital in Bikoro where patients are being treated, and lab technicians are testing samples. We’re working with our partners 24/7 to stop this outbreak.

May 24, 2018. New York Times: New Ebola Tactics Raise Hope but May Sow Confusion

Although there is optimism that the Ebola outbreak in central Africa can still be quickly contained, the fight is already becoming more complex, health experts said this week. Novel tactics — a new vaccine already in use, and new antibody or drug treatments that may be deployed — raise hopes that the outbreak will be quickly extinguished. Nonetheless, they may sow confusion because the treatments are unfamiliar to a wary and terrified population. … In one alarming development, three patients fled from an Ebola ward overseen by Doctors Without Borders in a hospital in Mbandaka, a city of more than one million about 60 miles from the outbreak’s rural epicenter. … In Africa, hospitals are often feared as places where people go to die. … If Congolese police are forcing patients into hospitals, their tactic may backfire. “Forced hospitalization is not the solution to this epidemic,” Doctors Without Borders said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Patient adherence is paramount.” Medical teams, the group said, were working hard to explain to locals that their families were more likely to survive if they brought sick members to treatment centers as quickly as possible. In the early days of the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak, some villagers were so suspicious of medical workers that one eight-member team was hacked and clubbed to death in Guinea. The initial rollout of the new Merck vaccine against Ebola, rVSV-ZEBOV*, has gone smoothly thus far, said Dr. Seth Berkley, chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which has a contract to purchase a stockpile of doses. Quick initial acceptance was expected, since the first recipients were likely to be eager for it: medical workers, lab technicians, members of burial details, and others who are the most likely to be exposed to Ebola victims. *This is the vaccine Robert Malone coordinated.

July 24, 2018. Ebola #9 in Congo is shut down quickly by the World Death Organization.

Ebola outbreak in DRC ends: WHO calls for international efforts to stop other deadly outbreaks in the country

Today marks the end of the ninth outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulates the country and all those involved in ending the outbreak, while urging them to extend this success to combatting other diseases in DR

August 1, 2018. That didn’t last long. Ebola #10 in Congo is announced by the World Death Organization. Four more positive tests.

Cluster of presumptive Ebola cases in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Ministry of Health of the Democratic of the Congo (DRC) informed WHO that four out of six samples tested positive for Ebola virus at the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) in Kinshasa. Further testing is on-going. “Ebola is a constant threat in the DRC,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “What adds to our confidence in the country’s ability to respond is the transparency they have displayed once again. Working closely with the Ministry of Health and partners, we will fight this one as we did the last.” “Since we are coming out of another Ebola outbreak, we have kept staff and equipment in place,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “This allows us to have a head start in response to this cluster.” WHO thanks the donors who provided funding to WHO for the Ebola response under the Strategic Response Plans: African Development Bank, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Canada, China, Denmark, ECHO, European Commission/DEVCO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Paul Allen Foundation, Republic of Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Susan T Buffett Foundation, UK DFID, UN CERF, USAID/OFDA, US CDC, Wellcome Trust, World Bank, World Bank Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.

December 28, 2018. VOA: DRC Protests Hamper Ebola Epidemic Response

Protesters walk past a burning tyre in the Eastern Congolese town of Beni, Friday Dec. 28, 2018, as they demonstrate against the election postponed until March 2019, announced by Congo's electoral commission for Beni residents that is blamed on a deadly Ebola outbreak.

January 2, 2019: Science: THE HEALTH CARER. WHO's empathetic head confronts the threat of a new virus—and the tricky diplomacy it brings.

GENEVA—On 2 January 2019, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus faced a life-or-death decision. The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) had spent New Year's Eve in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to boost the morale of staff fighting the second biggest Ebola epidemic ever. As he was getting ready to board a helicopter to Uganda, where he was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Tedros had to decide whether to bring along a young Congolese man named Charles Lwanga-Kikwaya. The day before, a group of Ebola vaccinators was attacked by a group of young men and women—one of many assaults WHO staff has had to endure—and Lwanga-Kikwaya had been hit on the head with a large stone. His injury was serious, says Jeremy Farrar, head of the Wellcome Trust, who accompanied Tedros and examined the patient. "We quickly decided we either had to evacuate him or he was going to die," says Farrar, who trained as a neurologist.

April 19, 2019: Stat News: ‘On a knife edge’: Ebola outbreak threatens to escalate as violence rises

Doctors and health workers marched in the Eastern Congo town of Butembo in April, after attackers shot and killed an epidemiologist from Cameroon who was working for the WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (right) and Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa (center), attend the funeral of slain epidemiologist Dr. Richard Mouzoko. Ebola treatment centers and roadside checkpoints have been torched; response workers have been beaten. On April 19, Dr. Richard Mouzoko, an epidemiologist from Cameroon working for the World Health Organization, was murdered when gunmen burst into a meeting he was leading.

April 30, 2019. World Death Organization: Ebola situation worsening while support lags

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, have concluded a visit to Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It was in Butembo on 19 April that WHO epidemiologist Dr Richard Mouzoko was killed by armed men while he and colleagues were working on the Ebola response. “Dr Mouzoko’s death moved me profoundly. On this mission, he was on my mind the whole time as we met with other dedicated colleagues. I am also profoundly worried about the situation. Cases are increasing because of violent acts that set us back each time. We have already begun to adjust our response.” … They urged the international community to step up support to contain the Ebola outbreak, including filling the funding gap that threatens to stymie the Ebola response. Most Ebola response activities, including community engagement, vaccination, and case investigation, have been re-launched following a slowdown in the wake of the attack that left Dr. Mouzoko dead and two people injured. However, they expressed deep concern that a rise in reported cases in recent weeks is straining resources even further.

May 23, 2019. World Death Organization: United Nations strengthens Ebola response in Democratic Republic of the Congo

With the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo now in its tenth month and the number of new cases increasing in recent weeks, the United Nations announced today measures to strengthen its response and end the outbreak. The Ebola epidemic has claimed more than 1,200 lives and the risk of spread to other provinces in the eastern Congo as well as neighbouring countries remains very high.

August 12, 2019. New York Times. A Cure for Ebola? Two New Treatments Prove Highly Effective in Congo*

Fear of the virus and mistrust of health workers have been major obstacles to combating Ebola’s spread in eastern Congo, where terrified families often hide their sick and even attack health teams. The new experimental treatments, known as REGN-EB3 and mAb-114, are both cocktails of monoclonal antibodies that are infused intravenously into the blood. The two new therapies were among four that were tested in a trial that has enrolled almost 700 patients since November. The two worked so well that a committee meeting on Friday to look at preliminary results in the first 499 patients immediately recommended that the other two treatments, ZMapp, made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical, and remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences, be stopped. All patients will now be offered either the Regeneron or the Biotherapeutics drug.

*Death rates were high across the board. The correct choice is to not take poisonous substances in response to falsified PCR tests for viruses that do not exist, and to fight to the death against anyone who tries to force said poisons into your body.

November 3, 2019. BBC: Ebola: Attackers kill DR Congo journalist shining light on virus

A Congolese journalist who had been raising awareness about the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed at his home. The army said unidentified attackers raided Papy Mumbere Mahamba's home in Lwebma, in the north-eastern province of Ituri, killing him, wounding his wife and burning their house down. DR Congo is experiencing the world's second-worst Ebola epidemic on record. People working to stop the virus are often targeted. The BBC World Service's Africa editor Will Ross says over the past year there have been dozens of attacks on health centres and on people working to stop Ebola. The violence is thought to be fuelled by the belief among many people that the virus is not real, which can lead to mistrust of those working in the sector.

November 22, 2019: CIDRAP: WHO official highlights Ebola security challenges: 'We are so close'

Today Mike Ryan, MD, the World Health Organization (WHO) executive director of health emergencies, spotlighted recent violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and its impact on the Ebola outbreak response and issued a dire warning. "We just want to express how alarmed we are that a lack of access and security is now preventing us from ending the outbreak," Ryan said. "At this stage of the outbreak, one case matters, one case can reignite the outbreak, and means the virus can get ahead of us again."

November 25, 2019: Guardian. Ebola staff in Congo on lockdown after angry residents storm UN camp.

November 26, 2019: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Death Organization:

Each day that we don’t have full access to all #Ebola-affected areas in #DRC we cede ground to the virus, prolonging the outbreak. This is a tragedy because it will only add to the suffering of already overburdened communities.

November 26, 2019: Thomson Reuters: WHO, UNICEF evacuate 76 staff from Ebola teams in Congo due to insecurity.

'We need law and order restored in order to carry out vital operations,' WHO spokesman says. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday evacuated dozens of their staff working on the Ebola epidemic from the town of Beni in Congo due to the worsening security situation. Rebels believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed eight people in an overnight raid on Sunday. "The violence has to stop, we have enough areas where we cannot go due to violence, military violence or rebel violence going on. So this is very bad for the Ebola response," Lindmeier told the briefing. There have been 3,303 cases of Ebola, including 2,199 deaths, in the outbreak that was declared in August 2018. The WHO declared it an international emergency in July 2019.

November 28, 2019: Los Angeles Times: U.N. says armed attacks in eastern Congo kill Ebola responders

BENI, Congo — Rebels have attacked and killed Ebola response workers in eastern Congo, the World Health Organization chief said Thursday, an alarming development that could cause the waning outbreak to again pick up momentum in what has been called a war zone. “We are heartbroken that our worst fears have been realized,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter. Three health workers were killed when Mai-Mai fighters attacked a center run by the United Nations health agency overnight in Biakato, local official Salambongo Selemani told the Associated Press The latest attacks come after days of deadly unrest in the city of Beni, where residents outraged by repeated rebel attacks stormed the local U.N. peacekeeping base, demanding more protection. WHO evacuated 49 of its staffers there, leaving 71 in place. Ebola response work was put on lockdown in Beni, dismaying health experts who say every attack hurts crucial efforts to contain the deadly virus.

December 20, 2019: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Death Organization:

Great news. For the first time @US_FDA has licensed an #Ebola vaccine. This is another milestone that will make it easier to manage future outbreaks. Grateful for the support and leadership of @HHSgov and all partners whose hard work and dedication made this possible.

Robert Malone reported that he had worked with the World Death Organization, Pentagon, Merck, etc. on this Ebola vaccine beginning in 2014 which was licensed by the FDA in December 2019 shortly after the fake COVID scam began in Wuhan. I wonder if Malone received a bonus from Merck after the FDA approval, and if so, if this bonus affected Malone’s decision to remain silent about Ivermectin as the FDA and a Merck representative suppressed “the Pentagon’s” calls for COVID/Ivermectin trials in his role on the NIH ACTIV committee in spring 2020 (according to Dr. Malone’s own accounts).

June 25, 2020. New York Times: Congo’s Deadliest Ebola Outbreak (#10) Is Declared Over

The World Health Organization called the end of the country’s 10th outbreak, the second deadliest in history, “a victory for science.” Health workers had faced mistrust and treatment centers were attacked. The 10th Ebola outbreak was declared on Aug. 1, 2018, and infected at least 3,463 people in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces. In July 2019, it was designated a global health emergency and became the worst known Ebola outbreak since one in West Africa between 2014 and 2016 infected 28,616 people and killed more than 11,000 in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. But as health care workers sought to contain the virus, rebel groups kept attacking Ebola treatment centers, burning vehicles and buildings. Aid agencies including the United Nations Children’s Fund and Doctors Without Borders evacuated their teams and suspended medical activities. The World Health Organization said it had recorded 420 attacks on health facilities, resulting in 11 deaths and 86 injuries. The spread of false information about Ebola also impeded efforts to fight the epidemic. Community members remained wary of officials and humanitarian agencies whom they believed were using the disease to kill them or profit on their backs. Many stayed away from health centers believing the disease did not exist — complicating efforts to trace or treat it.

The final World Death Organization score after they were run out of Congo:

Robert Malone, OCT 7, 2022. Ebola: This is Not "Over"

He’s right. It’s not over until the United States public joins the fight and defeats the bioterrorist industry. The World Death Organization should be declared a terrorist organization by the United States and destroyed by any means necessary.

END