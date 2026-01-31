Referencing Alan Dershowitz, Josh Kushner, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner, Ehud Barak, Benjamin Netanyahu, Masha Drokova, Vladimir Putin, Ivanka Trump, Hary Tanoesoedinbjo, Igor Korbatov, Selma Fisch, Lisa Korbatov, Eka Widjaja, Michael Cohen, Renda Tillerson, Rex Tillerson, Leon Black, Elliot Broidy, Joel Mowbray, Ed Royce, and Matt Melen.

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00090314.pdf

Date of Contact: 10/16/2020

Date of Report: 10/19/2020

(U) Captioned Confidential Human Source (CHS) was asked by the handling agent about information he/she may be aware of related to improper domestic or foreign influence over the electoral process in the U.S. CHS already provided some of this information documented in previous reports, but he/she expanded on several matters, as described below:

REDACTED Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz (Dershowitz). CHS learned that Dershowitz influenced many students from wealthy families. For example. Josh Kushner (Josh) and Jared Kushner (Jared) were both his students. Dershowitz told CHS that if he were young again, he would be holding a stun gun as an Israeli Intelligence (Mossad) agent. CHS believed Dershowitz was co-opted by Mossad and subscribed to their mission. CHS still continues to communicate occasionally for Dershowitz [See previous reporting].

Jeffrey Epstein (Epstein) was represented by Dershowitz. CHS remembered Dershowitz tell Alex Ocasta (U.S. Attorney of Southern District of Florida at the time) that Epstein belonged to both U.S. and allied intelligence services. CHS shared phone calls between Dershowitz and Epstein during which he/she took notes. After these calls, Mossad would then call Dershowitz to debrief. Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him. Barak believed Netanyahu was a criminal. Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are allied against Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Syria. One of CHS’ REDACTED (who presumably worked REDACTED) asked CHS a lot of questions about Epstein. CHS became convinced Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent (see previous reporting).

Masha Drokova (Drokova), telephone number REDACTED, is based in Silicon Valley. She has been running a firm called Day One Ventures, which is supposedly an early stage investment company. She used to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main contact in the Russian Youth movement. CHS and Drokova spoke, but Drokova did not talk at all about technology; instead, she looked at CHS and said, “You knew Epstein, didn’t you.” She said Epstein was a “wonderful man” and that it was a crying shame what had being done to him. CHS concluded Day One Ventures was in Silicon Valley to steal technology.

CHS advised Chabad is doing everything they can to co-opt the Trump presidency. Chabad is basically state-sanctioned Judaism. It is used by Putin to keep tabs on all the Russo-Jewish oligarchs. On the day Trump was elected President, Ivanka Trump (Ivanka) and Jared were at the gravesite of Rabbi Scheersom, who was the most powerful Rabbi in the Chabad network.

Jared didn’t disclose his stake in Cadre, because of its ties to the Russian state (NFI). CHS believed this was/is the “real” Russian collusion story. Kushner has moved a lot of Russian investment money around. The FBI should investigate Kushner’s family charities to find evidence of corruption and money laundering. Chabad routinely uses charities to launder money.

CHS provided the attached article entitled “Jim McGreevey and His Main Man By Craig Horowitz,” published 09/10/2004. While the article is old and centered on Charles Kushner (Charles), it highlights and documents the deep ties the Kushner family has with Israel and their history of corrupt business practices and alleged violations of election laws. CHS stated that if the FBI is serious about investigating the Kushners and their relationships with Middle East. they should look closely at Ken Kurson. who “knows everything” (NFI). CHS advised Henry Kissinger introduced Charles to Cui Tiankai. the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., a relationship that could have been helpful; at around the same time of the introduction, Anbang was entering negotiations with the Kushners over 666 Fifth Avenue.

Hary Tanoesoedinbjo (Hary) has been involved has developed Trump’s hotels and is a billionaire. Hary introduced him/her to the Indonesian CIA REDACTED. Hary REDACTED speak Indonesian. Hary bought his Beverly Hills home from Trump at an inflated price (NFI). On REDACTED was at Hary’s house when Hary REDACTED that Trump told him that he was going to “fuck Amazon” over their military contracts. CHS advised that this was a real collusion story - Trump has been compromised by Israel. and Kushner is the real brains behind his organization and his Presidency.

Igor Korbatov (Igor) brokered the sale of a Beverly Hills mansion Trump acquired for $800,000 less than the market value. CHS referenced the attached article that summarized the matter - “A small-time scam artist gave Trump a mansion for SO. Why?” published April 12 2018 by Lance Williams and Matt Smith in “Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting.” Ross Delston, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney and consultant on financial crimes to the International Monetary Fund, said the deal included “many facets that don’t add up” and that the deal warrants further scrutiny and investigators should follow up on the “numerous oddities and red flags that this series of transactions raises.”

The Fisches (NFI) signed the deed transferring the Beverly Hills home. The Fisches are prominent Los Angeles real estate investors and political donors. They have given more than $250,000 to GOP candidates and causes, records show. They were guests at the White House when George W. Bush was president and accompanied him on a trip to Israel, Selma Fisch said in a phone interview. Their daughter and wife of the sales broker. Lisa Korbatov (Lisa) is a GOP activist and president of the Beverly Hills Unified school board; Lisa is an active member of the Jewish community in Beverly Hills. After one season on the West Coast, “The Apprentice” moved back to New York. Trump never lived in the Beverly Hills mansion. In the summer of 2009, he sold the home for $9.5 million - $800,000 less than the previous year’s price - to a Swiss entity associated with the family of Eka Widjaja, an Indonesian billionaire financier. The sale was in cash. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed the legal papers for the shell company involved in the mansion’s purchase, and he notarized the deed when Trump sold the property, records show. He didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

CHS stated REDACTED Renda Tillerson (Renda), telephone number REDACTED Renda is the wife of Rex Tillerson (Rex), former Secretary of State for Trump. Renda told CHS about smears in the New York Post and how Jared was running a rival State Department operation. Rex affirmed Renda’s claim. Renda was introduced to CHS by Daren Blanton (Blanton). Renda and Rex both told CHS they had been under intense surveillance. Renda told CHS she can’t wait for the FBI to call her, so that she can tell them everything she knows.

According to Jed Shugerman and Whitney Webb, Leon Black (Black) owns the mercenary firm formerly known as Blackwater, now Constellis, which has been accused of being involved in several arms and human trafficking scandals. Black is also the CEO of Apollo. “@NYTimes” noted that Black “inexplicably stood by Jeffrey Epstein. recently giving him $50M.” Apollo also lent the Kushners $184 million (USD) while Kushner was facing his 666 5th Avenue disaster. (see attached screenshots for references).

Elliott Broidy (Broidy) recently plead to charges related to money laundering unregistered lobbying for the UAE. Broidy previously paid a former Playboy Model over $1 million to stay quiet about an affair he had with her. Broidy allegedly successfully lobbied to increase U.S. sanctions on the Government of Qatar. CHS advised since Broidy was purportedly the largest fund raiser for Trump, supporting the 2016 Pesidential election, he apparently used his access to Trump to lobby. Joel Mowbray (Mowbray), telephone number REDACTED has been in Broidy’s inner circle. CHS believed Mowbray was an unregistered lobbyist. Mowbray was one of the “shiftiest” people CHS had ever encountered. Mowbray was a convert to Judaism. CHS stated Mowbray would flip on Broidy because he’s a “flipper.” Congressman Ed Royce (Royce) was close to Broidy and has been trying to do shady things (NFI). Royce’s wife may be a lobbyist who works with Broidy.

CHS emphasized the importance for the FBI to investigate Gawker for its involvement in pushing Russian propaganda. Matt Melen told CHS that after Gawker was destroyed, the Russian Intelligence Service started using Zero Hedge to influence U.S. people.