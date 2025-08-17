For those of you who are tracking the 2025 Epstein Scandal, this is a list of some of the more important facts reported thus far, with text and original sources.

For the record, I don’t care about the politics of this scandal. Bill Clinton is also deeply involved here. I have reported on Epstein, Clinton and Brunei here, and a confluence of events associated with Clinton and Epstein’s acquisition of Little St. James Island here. Unlike most, I want to see both parties cleaned out. The bulk of recent reporting has involved Trump, but both Bill and Hillary Clinton are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

FEBRUARY 27, 2025. DOJ: Attorney General Pamela Bondi Releases First Phase of Declassified Epstein Files.

FEBRUARY 27, 2025. DOJ: Letter from Pam Bondi to Kash Patel.

Dear Director Patel, Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response to this request, I received approximately 200 pages of documents, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein's list ofcontacts, and a list of victims' names and phone numbers. I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents. Late yesterday; I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office inNew York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information. By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28; the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office~ including all records; documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein artd his clients, regardless :of how such information was obtained. There will be no withholdings or limitations to my ot your access. The Department o fJustice will ensure that any public disclosure of these files·will be done in a manner to protect the privacy of victims and in accordance with law, as I have done my entire career as a prosecutor. I am also directing you to conduct an immediate investigation into why my order to the FBI was not followed. You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days. I appreciate your immediate attention to this important matter. I know that we are both committed to transparency for the American people,

FEBRUARY 28, 2025. James Dennehy asked for his resignation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The head of the FBI in New York forcibly resigned Monday in the latest high-level shakeup at the bureau under the Trump administration. James Dennehy, a well-regarded leader in the New York law enforcement community who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, told the office he was forced to submit his resignation as assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York field office, one of the bureau's most visible posts. "Late Friday (February 28), I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision," Dennehy said in an email to staff, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News. "Regardless, I apologize to all of you for not being able to fulfill my commitment to you to serve as ADIC NY for at least two years. But as I leave today, I have an immense feeling of pride - to have represented an office of professionals who will always do the right thing for the right reasons; who will always seek the truth while upholding the rule of law; who will always follow the facts no matter where they lead and be unapologetic about it; who will never bend, break, falter, or quit on your integrity; who will always handle cases and evidence with an overabundance of caution and care for the innocent, the victims, and the process first; and who will always remain independent."

MARCH 03, 2025. Pam Bondi Highlights 3/3/25 with Hannity in a great interview.

Hannity: The FBI was the world's Premier law enforcement agency and that was weaponized and politicized. I believe the same with our Intel Community. How do we restore these institutions to their former greatness? Bondi: Well first and foremost we got rid of the Jack Smith team- gone, those people are gone. We're still trying to find out um- there are a lot of people in the FBI and also in the Department of Justice who despise Donald Trump despise, us don't want to be there. We will find them um because you have to believe in transparency. You have to believe in honesty. You have to do the right thing, and right now we're going to root them out. We will find them and they will no longer be employed. But again we're starting at every level of the justice department Sean and getting rid of the worst of the worst. But there are a lot more people that shouldn't be there. But there are a lot of good people who are out there now risking their lives every day making these cases. You know today we made a huge case involving a Guatemalan, an illegal from Guatemala- one of the largest human trafficking rings in the country. 20,000 people being smuggled into this country from Guatemala. That arrest was made in California. Last week um an illegal was arrested in New York for ISIS- funding ISIS. It's constant. We are going to get out there. We're going to arrest the bad people take them off the streets and restore the justice department to what it was made to do- fight violent crime. Hannity: Were you or are you up to this point- I know it's very early in your tenure Bondi: A few weeks. Hannity: Are you at all shocked at how things were running before you got there? Bondi. Shocked. Yeah, never thought Kash and I, Patel, talk about this all the time. You know, we knew it was bad. We never knew how bad. And especially on the criminal side and on the people who are in there. You've heard the story of course. I went up, I was visiting the floors I walk up to the seventh floor the National Security, and they still- I couldn't get in there because it's a skiff (?). It was secure. But my detail managed to get me in there. They still had a picture of Joe Biden on the wall and Kamala Harris. That's how bad it was. So I, personally, took those off the wall. But that's the tip of the iceberg. Hannity: What about when when you talk about people in the DOJ that have an awful lot of power, and maybe- what they did to Donald Trump is unprecedented. Evaluation of Maralago, the double standard with the raid of Maralago, the FISA abuse, the Russia lie, a dirty misinformation dossier signed three times by a former FBI head, in that case James Comey, are these all on the table? Bondi: Everything's on the table Sean. We're going to look at everything and as I said the Jack Smith team- gone. That was low hanging fruit really. Get rid of them. Get rid of the people that raided the President's home. Hannity: Will we look into what they did? Bondi: Everything's being looked into, everything. And right now we are hiring great lawyers- great people around us who we can trust. Tight now the numbers are very small but now that we have Kash in it's made it a lot easier at the FBI. But he's dealing with- what we're dealing, you know the great men and women of DEA, ATF, the US Marshals, we're all working together to fight violent crime. And it's a shame that that a few people have given them such a bad name as well as the Department of Justice. Hannity: It sounds daunting. It sounds like a massive list. It doesn't sound you're going like you're going to be sleeping a lot in the next four years. Bondi: None of us will, but it's worth it it's worth it to fight for the American people and to keep America safe. Hannity: Amen. (Break in video). Bondi: We believe in transparency and America has the right to know. The Biden Administration set on these documents no one did anything with them and why were they sitting in the southern district of New York I want a full report on that you know sadly these people don't believe in transparency but I think more unfortunately I think a lot of them don't believe in honesty and it's a new day it's a new Administration and everything's going to come out to the public the public has a right to know Americans have a right to know it was an expectation that this was going to be bigger you had the same expectation Bondi: We all did. And the FBI handed over a couple hundred of pages of documents. But you know Sean um I gave them a deadline of Friday at 8:00 a.m. to get us everything and a source had told told me where the documents were being kept- Southern District of New York, shock. So we got them all by, hopefully all of them, Friday at 8 A.M. Thousands of pages of documents um I have the FBI going through them and Kash is also, now that we have Kash here it's a game changer of course. And Kash is going to, Director Patel is going to get us um a detailed report as to why the FBI withheld all of those documents. Hannity: Okay. I want to be clear because I think people got frustrated because I think they were expecting more. You were expecting more. And you didn't find out- less than 24 hours before the release you got a whistleblower that confirmed that there were way more documents that they had were supposed to turn over and then you found out just before that. Bondi: Well sure and you're looking at these documents going these aren't all the Epstein files. You know there were flight logs there were names and victim's names and we're going where's the rest of the stuff? And that's what the FBI had turned over to us. And so a source said whoa all this evidence is sitting in the southern district of New York. So based on that I gave them the deadline. Friday at 8 a truckload of evidence arrived. It's now in the possession of the FBI. Kash is going to get me, and himself really, a detailed report as to why all these documents and evidence had been withheld. And you know we're going to go through it go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein because there are a lot of victims. Hannity: Well you had identified in Phase 1 over 254. Okay now is that the only thing that would be redacted? Will everything else be made public that that you get in your possession? Yeah the FBI hasn't had- obviously they haven't looked at the thousands of pages of documents that they've just received Friday. But Kash has a team going through them and it's always about protecting the victim. But you know what, we believe in transparency, and America has the right to know. The Biden Administration sat on these documents. No one did anything. And why were they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that. You know sadly these people believe in transparency. But I think more, unfortunately, I don’t think a lot of them believe in honesty. And it’s a new day. It’s a new Administration. Everything’s going to come out to the public. The public has a right to know. Americans have right to know. Hannity: And that goes the same with the JFK files… Bondi: JFK, Martin Luther King, absolutely. Hannity: One of the things, and maybe people don’t understand the need to redact. In the case of a victim, that should be pretty obvious to people. What are the other things that maybe you’d have to redact? Bondi: Well.. Hannity: National Security? Bondi: Of course. National Security, some Grand Jury information which is always going to be confidential. But we’ll see. Let’s look through them as fast as we can, get it out to the American people, because people have the right to know. Not only on that, but on Kennedy, on Martin Luther King, on all of these things which the Biden Administration has just sat on for all these years. So yeah, it’s not sad, it’s infuriating that these people thought that they could sit on this information. It’s a new day, and we believe in transparency, and it’s going to come out. And when we redact things, Sean, what we’re going to do, is not just pull pages out, like they used to do, if something’s redacted, you will know the line, and you will know why it’s redacted, the victim’s name, identifying information of the victim.

MARCH 05, 2025. Senate Confirms Ex-Trump Defense Attorney Blanche as Deputy AG

The Republican-led Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general, placing President Donald Trump's former criminal defense attorney in a key Justice Department post at a time of turmoil in the agency. Blanche, who just months ago was defending Trump against indictments brought by the department, will be the second in command under Attorney General Pam Bondi, another close Trump ally. He was confirmed in a 52-46 vote. Blanche is entering amid upheaval from firings, resignations and forced transfers of career officials in the Trump administration's push to purge the agency of employees seen as disloyal to the president's agenda. During his confirmation hearing, Blanche sought to assure Democrats that politics would play no role in his decisions as deputy attorney general. Blanche said Trump's Justice Department will work to restore the “American people’s faith in our justice system" after what he described as “partisan lawfare” targeting the president. Blanche is a former federal prosecutor who was a key figure on Trump’s defense team, both in the two criminal cases brought by the Justice Department and the New York hush money case, which ended in a conviction of 34 felony counts.

MID-MARCH, 2025.

First, approximately 1,000 personnel in the Information Management Division (IMD) and the FBI New York Field Office were assigned to this task, confirming the whistleblower account made to Senator Durbin’s office. I can also confirm that a log exists tracking the mentions of Donald Trump in the files, and that there were approximately 100,000 files containing roughly 300,000 pages. Individual analysts were told to flag mentions of Trump by document and page number by logging them in an Excel spreadsheet, then they’d hand in their spreadsheet at the end of their (sometimes 24 or even 48-hour) shift. But it’s important to note that the agents were not told to flag Trump until later in a process that began mid-March.

MAY 7, 2025.

Reporter: James Comer (R-KY) said yesterday that all the Epstein files are missing. Can you confirm… They still haven't heard from you. No, no, the FBI, yeah The FBI they're reviewing, there are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn. And there are hundreds of victims and no one victim will ever get released. It's just the volume. And that's what they're going through right now. The FBI is diligently going through that. I haven't seen that statement but I'll call him later and find out.

MAY SOMETIME, 2025. Wall Street Journal.

MAY 9, 2025. Thomas Massie Says AIPAC Announces Six-Figure Ad Campaign Against Him After Voting To Remove House Speaker Johnson

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said AIPAC announced a six-figure ad campaign against him after he voted to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. “The day after I vote against @SpeakerJohnson, AIPAC announces a $300,000 ad buy against me. I hope Americans see what’s happening here,” Massie said.

JUNE 22, 2025.

JUNE 26, 2025. Super PAC Targeting Massie Funded By Three Israel-Backing Billionaires

Though it sports a Kentucky- and MAGA-branded name, the new Super PAC launched solely to support a primary challenge against popular Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is funded entirely by three Israel-backing billionaires from Nevada, New York and Florida, according to disclosure filings posted on Thursday. … The PAC’s only three donors have two things in common: they’re billionaires, and they’re ardent supporters of Israel. According to the PAC’s first funding disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, it has received: $1 million from New Yorker hedge fund manager Paul Singer, who has also funded a Israel-favoring US think tank and other pro-Israel organizations, and urged Trump to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal

$250,000 from Floridian hedge fund manager John Paulson

$750,000 from the Preserve America Super PAC, which has also been led by La Civita and primarily funded by Nevadan Miriam Adelson and earlier, her late husband Sheldon Adelson

JUNE 27, 2025. AIPAC Seeks Candidate to Oust Constitutionalist Congressman Massie

The Daily Caller reported Thursday that “a source familiar” with the situation told the website that “AIPAC has been actively recruiting candidates to run in a primary against Massie.” That was at least the second outlet to report such news in as many days. On Wednesday, Politico wrote that “one Kentucky GOP political operative,” speaking on condition of anonymity, “heard rumblings that AIPAC” is “ready to spend big in the May 2026 Kentucky primary” to defeat Massie.

JUNE 7, 2025. Untitled, unattributed DOJ press release Jeffrey Epstein.

As part of our commitment to transparency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein. To ensure that the review was thorough, the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored. These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence. The files relating to Epstein include a large volume of images of Epstein, images and videos of victims who are either minors or appear to be minors, and over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography. Teams of agents, analysts, attorneys, and privacy and civil liberties experts combed through the digital and documentary evidence with the aim of providing as much information as possible to the public while simultaneously protecting victims. Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing. Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing. (Bullshit). Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography. This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties. Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims (wow, Epstein’s really busy all by himself). Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials. This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history. One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims (name the cases you’ve prosecuted in the “over one thousand victims”). Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends. To that end, while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted. After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019. This conclusion is consistent with previous findings, including the August 19, 2019 autopsy findings of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the November 2019 position of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in connection with the investigation of federal correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein, and the June 2023 conclusions of DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General. (They appeared to have autopsied a clone of Epstein like they did with Mikhail Lesin). The conclusion that Epstein died by suicide is further supported by video footage from the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where Epstein was housed at the time of his death. As DOJ’s Inspector General explained in 2023, anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage. The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU. During this review, the FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability. The full raw and enhanced videos are available at the following links: https://www.justice.gov/video-file1; https://www.justice.gov/video-file2.

July 8, 2025. 'Are you still talking about Jeffery Epstein?' Trump comments on lingering questions from DOJ report. The complete press conference is here: https://www.c-span.org/program/white-house-event/president-trump-holds-cabinet-meeting/662189

JULY 8, 2025. Pam Bondi clarifies Epstein ‘client list’ comment after DOJ memo

Reporter: If I could ask the attorney general a question too, Trump: Sure. Reporter: Your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein, it left some lingering mysteries. One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for an American or foreign intelligence agency. (Rothschilds/Mossad, associated with all the rest in the world including CIA). Um the former labor secretary who was uh Miami US attorney, Alex Acosta, allegedly said that he did work for intelligence agency. So could you resolve whether or not he did? And also could you say why there was a minute missing from the jail house tape on the night of Trump: Could I just interrupt for one second? Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. (To Bondi): Do you want to waste the time? Do you feel like answering? Bondi: I don't mind answering. Trump: I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we're having some of the greatest success and and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems uh like a desecration. But you go ahead. Bondi: Sure. Sure. First to back up on that, in February I did an interview on Fox and it's been getting a lot of attention because I said I was asked a question about the client list and my response was it's sitting on my desk to be reviewed meaning the file along with the JFK MLK files as well. That's what I meant by that. Also to the tens of thousands of video. They turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never going to be released. Never going to see the light of day. Also to the tens of thousands of video. They turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were. Never going to be released. Never going to see the light of day. (No one wants to see the videos, but you have a job to do, and that means reviewing them and prosecuting appropriate parties- you can’t just say eww gross, I don’t want to do my job). To him being an agent. I have no knowledge about that. (I highly doubt Epstein ever technically worked for the CIA, but how do you think so many of these videos get made and whoever did it gets away with it for so long, and how did he know where to download them?) We can get back to you on that. And the minute missing from that video, we released the video showing definitively- the video was not conclusive, but evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide. And what was on that? There was a minute that was off the counter and what we learned from Bureau prisons was every year, every night they redo that video. It’s old, from like 1999. So every night the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing so we're looking for that video to release that as well showing that a minute is missing every night. And that’s it on Epstein.

JULY 11, 2025. FBI's Dan Bongino thinking of resigning after clash with AG Pam Bondi over Epstein files fallout: Source

JULY 12, 2025. President Trump on Truth Social:

JULY 12, 2025. FBI Director Kash Patel Responds To Controversy Surrounding Epstein Files

Director of the FBI Kash Patel broke his silence on Saturday over the controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, asserting that related “conspiracy theories just aren’t true.” The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced there was no evidence to prove that Epstein had a client list, had blackmailed powerful people, or had been murdered.

JULY 15, 2025.

Trump: The Attorney General has handled that very well. She is, she's really done a very good job, and I think that when you look at it, you'll understand that. I would like to see that also, but I think the Attorney General, the credibility is very important. And you want credible evidence or something like that, and I think the Attorney General has handled it very well. The Attorney General briefed you on the DOJ and FBI review, the findings of that review. The Attorney General briefed you. Trump: On what? Epstein. On Epstein. The review of the files. Attorney General Pam Bondi… Trump: A very, very quick briefing. Did she tell you, what did she tell you about the review, and specifically did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files Trump: No, no, she's given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden ad, and we went through years of that with the Russia Russia Russia hoax with all of the different things that we had to go through. But she’s handled it very well. It’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.

JULY 15, 2025.

Uh, Mr. Mer, I would like to get your perspective on what exactly is driving this, but I also have an off topic question for the attorney general in response to questions comments that President Trump made a short time ago, just a few months ago on the south lawn. He said that he would support you releasing additional credible evidence from the Epstein investigation. Is that something that you are open to doing? He said this just a few moments ago. Bondi: Let me take that first. This is This today is about fentanyl. This is about a wall of people right outside this room who have died from I appreciate your question, but this today is about fentanyl overdoses throughout our country and people who have lost loved ones to fentanyl. That's the message that we're here to send today. Nothing about Epstein. I'm not going to talk about Epstein.

JULY 15, 2025. Reps. Massie, Khanna Seek House Vote on Public Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

For Immediate Release

Contact: massie.press@mail.house.gov

Contact #: 202-225-3465



Washington, D.C.- Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) announces that he has introduced the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), which would force the House of Representatives to vote on the complete release of the government's files related to Jeffrey Epstein. If EFTA is not considered by the House within seven legislative days, a discharge petition will be circulated. "We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes," said Rep. Thomas Massie. "Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on releasing the complete files. If your Representative won’t sign the discharge petition, ask why." A discharge petition is a procedural tool for bypassing House leadership. When the petition is signed by 218 Members, the House must vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is an original cosponsor of the Massie resolution and will be assisting in the effort to collect Member signatures. The text of H.Res.581, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, is available here.

JULY 17, 2025. House Oversight Committee

On July 17, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval…”12 On July 18, in response to the President’s direction, Attorney General Bondi posted on X, “[o]ur motion has been filed.”13

JULY 22, 2025. House Oversight Committee

On July 22, Attorney General Bondi posted a statement from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on X stating, “If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and DOJ will hear what she has to say.”14 Further, Deputy Attorney General Blanche stated, “This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead.”15

JULY 23, 2025. House Speaker Johnson calls for early summer recess to avoid vote on Epstein files

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is sending lawmakers home early for their summer recess to avoid dragging out a fight within the GOP over the Jeffrey Epstein saga. … MIKE JOHNSON: We have a moral responsibility to expose the evil of Epstein and everybody who was involved in that, absolutely. And we're resolved to do it. But we also have an equal moral responsibility to protect the innocent.

JULY 23, 2025. Judge denies DOJ bid to release Epstein grand jury transcripts

A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied a U.S. Justice Department bid to unseal grand jury transcripts related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case. A similar records request is pending in New York. U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach said the request to release grand jury documents from 2005 and 2007 did not meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under federal law that could make them public.

JULY 23, 2025. House Oversight Committee

On July 23, 2025, the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (“Committee”) unanimously voted to approve a motion directing the Committee to authorize and issue (subpoenas) The subpoena to the Department of Justice can be found here. The subpoena cover letters can be found here. Below are the deposition and record return dates: Department of Justice Records: August 19

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9

Former President Bill Clinton: October 14

JULY 24, 2025. Newsweek

Blanche posted on X just after 7 p.m. Thursday, "Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow. The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time." "Ms. Maxwell answered every single question. She never stopped, she never invoked a privilege, she never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability," said Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, speaking to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida. In a social media post earlier in the week, Blanche said that Trump had directed officials to "release all credible evidence" and emphasized that if Maxwell possesses incriminating information, "the FBI and the Justice Department will hear what she has to say."

JULY 25, 2025. Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney speaks after the second day meeting with US Deputy AG Todd Blanche

JULY 30, 2025.

Journalist: Epstein has a certain reputation, obviously. Just curious. Were some of the workers that were taken from you -- were some of them young women? Were some of them...? Were some of them young women? Trump: Uh, well, I don't want to say, but, uh, everyone knows the people that were taken. And, uh... it was, the concept of taking people that work for me is bad. But, uh, that story's been pretty well out there. And the answer is, yes, they were. Journalist: Yes, they were young women? Trump: Yeah. Journalist: What did they do? Trump: In the spa. Journalist: The spa? Trump: Yeah. People that work in the spa. I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago, and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone, and, uh... other people would come and complain, "This guy is taking people from the spa." I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said "Listen, we don't want you taking our people.” Whether it was spa or not spa. I don't want him taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, "Out of here." Journalist: Mr. President, did one of those stolen, um, you know, persons, does that include Virginia Giuffre? Trump: Uh, I don't know. I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people, yeah. He- he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know.

AUGUST 1, 2025. Bureau of Prisons moves Ghislaine Maxwell to prison camp in Texas

The reason for the move was not made clear. FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where Maxwell had been held, is a "low security" prison for men and women, while FPC Bryan is a "minimum security" camp just for women. The move follows Maxwell's two-day meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, where her attorney said the two discussed "about 100 names" associated with Epstein, after the Trump administration promised to release additional information about the deceased sex offender.

AUGUST 5, 2025. Ghislaine Maxwell told DOJ Trump never did anything concerning around her: Sources

During her nine hours speaking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month, Ghislaine Maxwell said nothing during the interview that would be harmful to President Donald Trump, telling Blanche that Trump had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern, according to sources familiar with what Maxwell said. The Trump administration, meanwhile, is considering publicly releasing the transcripts from the interview, multiple sources familiar with the internal discussions told ABC News.

AUGUST 12, 2025. Massie, Khanna bringing Epstein survivors to Capitol

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) are planning to bring survivors of abuse by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to the Capitol. Khanna and Massie announced the survivors will join them at a press conference the morning of Sept. 3, the day the House returns from August recess.

AUGUST 15, 2025. Trump Lashes Out at His Nemesis Bringing Epstein Victims to the Capitol

President Donald Trump fired a loud-and-clear warning shot at a Republican lawmaker who is bringing a number of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse victims to the U.S. Capitol to force the release of legal files on the late pedophile financier. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has teamed up with Democratic Re. Ro Khanna of California in a bipartisan push to secure a House vote on releasing the files from the Epstein investigation. They’re holding a press conference on Sept. 3 to provide an update on the effort and have invited some of Epstein’s victims to speak. The president has now sent Massie a thinly veiled warning in the form of a polling report that found the lawmaker’s break with Trump has made him susceptible to a primary challenger. On Thursday night, Trump posted screenshots of the findings on Truth Social with key sections highlighted, but without writing anything himself.

TO BE UPDATED