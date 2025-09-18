The DOJ’s block of the release of the “Epstein Files” hinges on whether or not the claims of Epstein’s victims are “credible,” as I think Director Patel made perfectly clear. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are trying to force a release of the Epstein Files through an Act of Congress. James Comer, of the House Oversight Committee, has subpoenaed the files. Trump’s Department of Justice, led by his former criminal defense attorneys Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche, has unsurprisingly defied the House Ju subpoena, as the DOJ routinely did with Congressional subpoenas in Trump’s first Administration.

On June 7, 2025, the Department of Justice and the FBI released a joint statement that they had “an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein, but that they “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

President Trump spoke on the issue of credibility of information in the “Epstein Files” on July 15, 2025, and said that she should release anything that she thought was credible.

Trump: The Attorney General has handled that very well. She is, she's really done a very good job, and I think that when you look at it, you'll understand that. I would like to see that also, but I think the Attorney General, the credibility is very important. And you want credible evidence or something like that, and I think the Attorney General has handled it very well. The Attorney General briefed you on the DOJ and FBI review, the findings of that review. The Attorney General briefed you. Trump: On what? Epstein. On Epstein. The review of the files. Attorney General Pam Bondi… Trump: A very, very quick briefing. Did she tell you, what did she tell you about the review, and specifically did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files? Trump: No, no, she's given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden ad.., and we went through years of that with the Russia Russia Russia hoax with all of the different things that we had to go through. But she’s handled it very well. It’s going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.

Pam Bondi clammed up after this and hasn’t said much about the Epstein Files since.

The victim’s credibility greatly increased when many of them came forward to hold a press conference in front of the US Capitol on September 8, 2025. At the press conference, they said they were considering create their own list.

LISA PHILLIPS: Will you continue to protect predators or will you finally protect survivors? And also I would like to announce here today us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know who regularly in who are regularly in the Epstein world. And it will be done by survivors and for survivors. No one else is involved. Stay tuned for more details. [Applause]

Representatives Massie and Greene said they would read the names into the Congressional record on their behalf.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “These are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world that could sue these women into poverty and homelessness. Yeah, it’s a scary thing to name names, but I will tell you, I’m not afraid to name names. So, if they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol, on the House floor, and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women. I can do that, for them.”

In his questioning of Director Patel on September 17, 2025, available on Massie’s Facebook page at this link, Massie reported that he was aware that many of Epstein’s victims had also provided information to the FBI in 2019 on who they were trafficked to as part of the Southern District of New York’s 2019 investigation that resulted in indictments against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Despite the fact that victims formally told the FBI in 2019 that they were trafficked to others by Epstein, Director Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 16, 2025 that “there is no credible information that he (Epstein) trafficked them to anyone else.”

A partial transcript follows.

Massie: “Have you launched any new investigations into any of these people, and have you seen these 302 documents?” Patel: “Sir, I have asked my FBI agents to review the entirety of the Epstein Files and bring forth any credible information. And we’re working with Congress to not only divulge that information and bring it to you, but any investigations that arise from any credible investigation will be brought. There have been no new materials brought to me launching a new indictment.” Massie: “So is the loophole here, or is it your assertion, that the victims aren’t credible? That the 302s maybe didn’t produce credible statements that rise to a probable cause?” Director Patel replied, “It’s not my assertion, Sir. It’s the assertion of two different United States Attorneys Offices from three separate Administrations who investigated those same materials in live time.” Massie: “Are those 302 documents in the FBI’s possession?” (An FD-302 is an FBI form to "report or summarize the interviews that they conduct)." Patel: “They reviewed all that, yes sir.” Massie: “And so have you reviewed those 302 documents where the victims name the people who victimized them?” Patel: “Have I personally, no, but the FBI has.” Massie: “So how can you sit here in front of the Senate today and say that there are no names?” Patel: “I said we are not in the practice at the Department of Justice and FBI of releasing victims names. That is not what we do. We are also not in the habit of releasing incredible information. That’s not what we do. But multiple authorities have looked at the entirety of what we have. “

Massie said that, based on information provided to him by the victims, that the FBI was in possession of the names of at least 20 men that Epstein trafficked victims to:

Massie “… the Southern District of New York, the location of the 2019 sex trafficking Indictment, produced many things, including a series of FD-302 documents. According to victims who cooperated with the FBI in that investigation, these documents in FBI possession, your possession, detail at least 20 men, including Mr. Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays Bank, who Jeffrey Epstein trafficked victims to, victims including minors, such as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, may she rest in peace. That list also includes at least 19 other individuals: One Hollywood producer worth a few hundred million dollars (likely Harvey Weinstein). One Royal Prince (obviously Prince Andrew). One high-profile individual in the music industry. One very prominent banker. One high-profile government official. One high-profile former politician. One owner of a car company in Italy. One rock star. One magician (almost certainly David Copperfield). At least 6 billionaires…”

There is no question that only Congress can investigate this. The DOJ and FBI are in the Executive Branch of government that reports to the President. The conflict of interest is tremendous.

END