C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wink's avatar
Wink
4d

These dudes are all coked up… did you notice all the references cash Patel made to the number 33 when they were talking about Charlie Kirk… it’s embarrassing how terrible they are at hiding the truth, but they’re really good at destroying crime scenes and hiding evidence… trust the FBI, or you’re the problem! (insert an uncle Sam pointing at you) haha. Honestly, though… Patel, and all the intelligence community individuals are not credible at this point, or at any point… these people get paid to lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
consuelo's avatar
consuelo
4d

I guess they should release Ghislane Maxwell then and apologize to her and they should make amends for locking up Epstein since there must not be any credible evidence that he did anything wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture