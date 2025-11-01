INTRODUCTION: This article explores the high probability that Urban Moving Systems, an Israeli front company based in New Jersey, transported US mail from Newark, New Jersey to the staged crash site of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

This article builds upon an earlier video by Mark Kulacz: 229.5: Flight 93- Initial responders thought it was a cargo plane, from all the mail (and only mail). The main contribution that I make here is to add information from FBI FOIA releases that document the departure time and travel path of an Urban Moving Systems truck on September 10 along a route that would take them just south of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, following a fire that began at a US mail distribution center at Newark Airport that began on September 10, 2001 at approximately 1:20 P.M.

BACKGROUND: United Flight 93, scheduled to fly from Newark to San Francisco on September 11, 2001, did not crash near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The crash site was very poorly staged. Although I realize that many will be incredulous when reading this statement for the first time, I will not attempt to rehash all of the evidence proving this, and only briefly report a few aspects, as the topic is too large for one discussion. The scope of this article is to report the US mail transportation route,

Others have already documented the crime scene to a great degree. For readers unfamiliar with the crime scene, I recommend reading: Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 9/11: The Mysterious Plane Crash Site Without a Plane, September 11, 2014, some of which I will summarize and reference here.

As opposed to the Pentagon, the small-town remote location of the alleged crash site in Pennsylvania was not a tightly-controlled crime scene initially. Before the FBI took jurisdiction in Shanksville, the initial response to the crash was led by local and state law enforcement and volunteers. (1). These hundreds of local people were not “state actors” reading carefully-scripted disinformation press releases to the public and bearing false testimony. After the FBI took jurisdiction, they began to lie and fabricate evidence.

The first real American responders on the scen were generally in a state of disbelief that a jetliner could possibly have crashed into the small hole adjacent to the strip mine and disappear into the hard, rocky, residual soil of Pennsylvania, replaced after strip mining the coal underneath, without leaving behind large visible remains of the jet such as the landing gear, engines, and fuselage. (2).

As evidence that there were no large items in or near the pit, described by some a trash burning pit of a coal strip mine, and that the soil was far too hard and rocky to conceivably absorb a jetliner into the earth, which is likely impossible in any type of soil, I present a few screenshots of an FBI video arbitrarily released on September 9, 2016, during the tenure of James Comey as FBI Director, titled “Be the Next Hero: The Investigation of United Flight 93.”

The images above are tantamount to an admission by the FBI that there was no plane crash in Shanksville. Although the FBI didn’t state there was no plane crash in their 2016 video, and repeated the official disinformation narrative of the implausible hijacking and plane crash narrative, the video silently screams “see for yourself.” There are no pictures of them in the hole digging out some big landing gear, engines, or sections.

Basically we’re supposed to believe that 4 airplanes disappeared on 9/11 because of a few staged items mixed in at alleged crash sites, such as an engine supposedly broken off a plane by a light pole as it skimmed along the earth beside the Pentagon, and a CNN video that overlaid images of a plane striking the WTC into a live feed, a video which looks comically bad today in the era of AI deception, as you can see where CNN had to insert a chyron over the live feed at the location and time of impact in not only the live feed, but also in subsequent replays.

Flight 93 is the best example of the lack of an airplane because of the extensive reports of real American witnesses at the crime scene who reported the truth. The FBI has been lying all along to the American people, and in fact, played an active and criminal role in the events, as members of the FBI were accessories to the crime after the fact at a minimum, as evidenced by their operation in Pennsylvania. Congress hasn’t touched it yet, although there is supposedly another investigation scheduled, beginning with Richard Gage discussing the impossibility of the World Trade Center collapses without the use of demolition techniques.

Mark Kulacz, in the his previously-referenced Rumble video, presented a video of NBC News correspondent Edie Magnus, who was present at the Flight 93 crime scene on the night of September 11 and reported that:

“the most horrifying aspect of this particular crash scene is how little debris is visible. There is a large crater in the ground, and I’m hoping that you all are seeing it as I’m talking about it, but that’s really all you see is a large crater in the ground, and just tiny, tiny bits of debris. There has been at least one report that the investigators out there, and there are hundreds of them as I said tonight, have found nothing larger than a phone book.”

The FBI, led by FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, would later “find” large items in the pit when no one else was around as they dug deeper and deeper into the rocky soil with an excavator. (3). That suggests that larger plane debris items were brought to Shanksville from another crash site, such as the crash of USAir Flight 427 in Hopewell Pennsylvania seven years earlier on September 8, 1994. Large debris which were visible on the surface after the crash of USAir Flight 427, as is the case with all plane crashes. These debris were warehoused in Pittsburgh, home to the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office investigating Flight 93. (4) The FBI “discovered” Flight 93’s first black box on September 13 at a depth of 15 feet, and the second one on September 14 at a depth of 25 feet. (5).

Other initial responders hoped that the alleged plane only carried US mail due to the large amount of mail scattered around the crime scene and the lack of any bodies, suggesting that only pilots were aboard the plane.

First responders reported seeing so much mail on the ground at the crash site that, at first, they thought (and hoped) that the plane might have been carrying only mail.(6).

Preamble out of the way, I present the evidence on the mail route.

THE MAIL

Flight 93 was said to have departed from Newark bound for San Francisco on September 11 loaded with 2,853 pounds of US mail. (6). A large amount of mail was scattered around the alleged crash site, along with other lightweight debris likely spread by helicopter. At least some of the mail, however, was postmarked for delivery TO New Jersey, not from New Jersey. (6). Mark noted this in his video.

THE FIRE

The fire at Newark Airport began around 1:20 PM, delaying flights from 1:26 PM to 2 PM, during tar roofing of Building 1, a cargo terminal.

The fire started around 1:20 p.m. in the roof of Building 1, a new administration building under construction in the north area of the airport. … Flights were delayed from 1:26 p.m. to 2 p.m., when the fire was extinguished, because airport firefighting equipment was needed to fight the construction fire, Coleman said. …

The fire occurred as roofers were using hot tar to seal the roof of Building 1 and is believed to have been accidental, said Bob Swales, spokesman for the Newark Fire Department. (7).

Mark referenced a blog, StevenWarRan, for information on the fire at Newark Airport. The blog in turn referenced a few articles. One article referenced by the blog, a somewhat detailed one from the Bergen Record [ NJ] on September 11, is no longer available on the internet, but is reposted here. (7). Another very brief article from the Associated Press on September 10 references the fire and is still available on the internet. (8). Another article on the fire from the NY Daily News, dated September 11, 2001, is still available, but was suspiciously “updated” on January 10, 2019, an update which I suspect was to censor details of the fire and response from the original article. (9). The original version of the NY Daily News article is not available in the internet archives.

Mark noted that Building 1 was involved with transportation of US mail.

..you dig in, it was actually a building called Building 1. And Building 1 was being moved and renovated. Building 1 was one of the older terminals. And it’s also next to all of the buildings which are used for cargo and mail.

Newark Airport was the East Terminus of US Air Mail.

THE BERGEN COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

I don’t know if Bergen County had a fire department in 2001. It’s an interesting question. A confidential informant to the FBI reported that he saw someone in a Bergen County fireman uniform on September 11 near the George Washington Bridge, but was unaware that Bergen County had a fire department. (10).

REDACTED called to report that he was in the Liberty State Park area, Marine Terminal Building, on 9/11/01 and noticed a “big white 2000 Chevy van” or a “panel truck” , possibly a U-Haul truck, with the words “Urban Movers” in black lettering along the side of the truck. REDACTED mentioned that later he was in the vicinity of the Port Authority/ George Washington Bridge, when he noticed someone wearing a Bergen County fireman’s uniform. REDACTED stated that he was unaware that Bergen County had a fire department.

The questionable existence of the Bergen County fire department raises the possibility that Israeli Nationals posed as employees of a nonexistent fire department to respond to the fire at the Newark Airport on September 10 and that they subsequently transported US mail back to the office/storage location of Urban Moving Systems in Weehauken for delivery to the staged crash site of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. The Bergen Record said that over 50 Newark city firemen responded to the fire at Newark Airport on September 10. The NY Daily News said that the Newark city fire department and the Port Authority fire department were present at the fire.

THE TRAVEL PATH AND ITINERARY OF URBAN MOVING SYSTEMS ON SEPTEMBER 10-11, 2001 THROUGH PENNSYLVANIA

A summary of interviews of Urban Moving Systems employees sent by FBI-Philadelphia to FBI-National Security on September 21, 2001 describes the travel path and itinerary of a rented Penske truck of Urban Moving Systems on September 10, 2001. (11).

On September 10, 2001, REDACTED drove to the Moving Systems storage/office location in Weehauken, New Jersey, and loaded up a rented Penske truck with furniture to be delivered in Ohio. REDACTED drove back to his home in REDACTED New Jersey, and slept a few hours. REDACTED was with him this entire time. They started their trip toward Ohio between 4 and 5 pm on September 10, 2001. Later that evening, they were stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police. Toll receipts found in their truck by FBI Newark for the Delaware River Toll Bridge dated 09/10/2 001 at 5:20 pm and the Pennsylvania Turnpike dated 09/10/2001 at 10:45 pm corroborate this information.

As above, a rented Penske truck was loaded on September 10, 2001 sometime by two employees who then drove home to get a few hours sleep. After going home to sleep and returning, they departed from New Jersey bound for Columbus, Ohio at around 4-5 PM. As the fire at Newark Airport began at 1:20 PM, and was contained around 2 PM, there would be sufficient time for someone to bring some boxes of mail from Newark Airport to the Urban Moving Systems storage/office location in New Jersey and load it on the truck before departure at 4-5 PM.

Also as above, the Penske truck crossed the Delaware River Toll Bridge at 5:20 PM and paid another toll on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 10:45 PM on September 10.

The Urban Moving Systems employees were stopped for “cutting off” a commercial vehicle merging into traffic by the Pennsylvania State Police at around 11:30 PM on September 10. (12).

Newark also received information pertaining to another Urban Moving Systems vehicle which had been stopped while traveling westbound by the Pennsylvania State Police on 9/10, 2001, the day prior to the terrorist attack. At 11:30pm, a Penske truck was stopped for a traffic violation. The vehicle was identified as having been leased by Urban Moving Systems of Weekhawken, NJ. The individuals questioned, REDACTED and REDACTED identified as Israeli Nationals, advised that they were bound for Columbus, OH.

They were on a route that would take them just south of the alleged plane crash site of Flight 93, as the FBI’s Newark Division noted to the National Security Division. (13).

“Oddly, REDACTED and REDACTED were stopped while traveling in the direction of the site of the hijacked plane that crashed outside of Pittsburgh, PA.”

(Based on my read of available FBI documents, the FBI’s Newark Division was actively investigating the true nature of staged events on 9/11, that there were no plane crashes, and that they were actively opposed by the FBI’s Philadelphia Division and National Security Division).

To give you a view of the likely route based on FBI documents, below is an image of a suggested travel path from Newark to Columbus by Apple Maps. The Pennsylvania Turnpike is the shortest route. This is a route where they were stopped by Pennsylvania State Police and where the FBI found toll receipts.

Below are directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the alleged crash site in Pennsylvania. I suspect that the Urban Moving Systems employees dropped off items near New Baltimore Pennsylvania, which is a location where you can exit the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The staged crash site of Flight 93 is now managed by the National Park Service as a Memorial. The website of the National Park Service’s Flight 93 Memorial, frequently asked questions, says “Lightweight paper items were found as far away as New Baltimore, eight miles away.” (14).

After they likely dropped off US Mail near New Baltimore, they then traveled on to Columbus Ohio, as planned, and spent the morning of September 11 in Columbus before traveling to Chicago, Illinois. (15).

On September 11, 2001, REDACTED and REDACTED were in Ohio and delivered furniture to REDACTED. REDACTED had the television on and they heard of the terrorist attack while they were at REDACTED. They drove to Chicago, Illinois, to deliver two chairs and a table and then begin heading home.

After spending their day at the censored residence, the two censored Urban Moving Systems employees began their return trip to Newark on the evening of September 11, 2001 and entered the Chicago Skyway at 8 PM, and made a furniture delivery in Evanston, Illinois at 10 PM. (16).

A toll receipt was later found in the Penske truck indicating that they entered Chicago Skyway at 8:00 pm on September 11, 2001. REDACTED denied being in Chicago, although, perhaps he did not understand the question, as his English is limited. FBI Philadelphia contacted REDACTED Illinois, telephone number REDACTED informed Philadelphia that two Middle Eastern males delivered two chairs and a table to his is residence at approximately 10:00 pm on September 11, 2001. Evanston is located just north of Chicago.

On their return trip to the Urban Moving Systems office/storage location in Weehauken, New Jersey, the two employees were stopped again by the Pennsylvania State Police and were arrested this time at a rest stop on Interstate 80 in the early morning of September 12. (17).

On September 12, 2001, returning home to New Jersey, through Pennsylvania, they were stopped again by the Pennsylvania State Police and detained upon learning of their employment with Urban Moving Systems. After examining their passports and other documentation, INS took custody of REDACTED and REDACTED and they were transported to the York County Detention Center in York, Pennsylvania.

From here, they were transferred to the custody of the INS, questioned by the FBI, and deported to Israel on Visa violations because their Visas were “tourist Visas” and not “work Visas,” as was the case with all the rest of the apprehended Israeli terrorists involved in 9/11.

P.S. Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein both owned residences in New Albany, Ohio. The FBI has never revealed the identity of the owners of the properties where the two Urban Moving Systems employees delivered furniture to on September 11, 2001. Epstein made billions of dollars for himself and his clients, such as Wexner, by taking positions in options markets prior to 9/11, in my estimation.

The phone calls of alleged hijackers and passengers of Flight 93 were all placed from the ground, as it was impossible for cellular phones to connect to cellular towers at flight altitude on 9/11, as Rebekah Roth, career flight attendant researching 9/11 has noted. (18).

That’s one of the things that was a red flag. How the hell did they get their cell phones to work? Remember Flight 93, they were en route like well over 45 minutes so they were at 39,000 feet. There’s no way you could be making a 20-minute or 40-minute phone call, which according to the official story, they still say cell phones.

The staged cellular phone calls of Flight 93 raises many questions about the logistics of the ground operation. Flight 93 was claimed to have crossed into Ohio before making a U-Turn back to Washington, D.C.

Based on FBI documents that I have reviewed, the FBI never raided the properties in Ohio and Illinois. FBI Newark did however raid the office/storage location of Urban Moving Systems in Weehauken, New Jersey on September 13, which was apparently the headquarters of Israel’s terrorist attack against United States, situated across the Hudson River from the World Trade Center complex. Here the FBI found 15 computers, 35 magnetic disks, 57 compact disks, and 2 “IOMEGA” zip disks (19), which likely gave FBI Newark a very detailed view of the logistics of Israel’s 9/11 operation against the United States and other criminal operations such as drug trafficking. The FBI also discovered evidence of an explosives manufacturing operation at the Urban Moving Systems warehouse at 3 18th Street Weehawken, NJ, , according to journalist and former NSA analyst Wayne Madsen (20), although this information is not confirmed in available FBI documents that I have reviewed. The FBI did document Madsen’s article in their own documents, however.

P.P.S. Edit. There was an item I couldn’t find when I was writing the article, but I found it. It is of the morning of September 10 at 9 AM when the two Urban Moving Systems employees were apparently planning their route, or something too important to let us know. It’s interesting how much the FBI redacted this part. “At approximately 9 AM on September 10, he” - and then they redacted about 4 lines of text. Then it says “More detailed directions were in the cab of this truck.” So apparently the complete logistics of the travel route, or whatever this was, are very much censored by the FBI. And that’s not an exemption allowed under FOIA. They did it to protect the guilty. After the long redaction, the FBI continued: “During the interview, he reviewed information pertaining to” and they redacted about 10 lines this time. (21).

REFERENCES

(1). The Crash of United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Center for Emergency Management and Homeland Security Policy Research, Grant, Hoover, Scarisbrick-Hauser, and Muffet.

The crash site of the fourth airplane hijacked during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, was very different from the other three. … The response to the crash site was multijurisdictional, multi-agency, and intergovernmental in character. … To what extent was the response to a disaster in a small town/rural area involving responders from multiple emergency response jurisdictional entities enhanced by serious exercising of existing emergency response plans? … The particular benefit to this component of data collection was that, while national news sources were utilized, the primary source was local coverage of events, which contained more details than the national news stories. … Indeed, at the Shanksville crash site, the initial local responders had worked with each other frequently in the past, both during mass casualty drills and during actual emergency responses … While local responders had worked with federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Small Business Administration in the past, they had not worked with federal law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Likewise, while the FBI had worked with local and state law enforcement agencies, they were not accustomed to working with fire, EMS, emergency management, and non-profit organizations under these conditions. Thus, this became a learning situation. They understood the principle that this was a crime scene and that the major focus of the FBI was to recover evidence, but it was only as the operation proceeded that they began to understand more fully what that meant in terms of specific operation protocol and preferences. … Indeed, the Shanksville area and surrounding agencies were in a better position to respond to a plane crash as a result of enhanced preparedness and response training after the 1994 crash of USAir Flight 427 in Hopewell Township just northwest of Pittsburgh (Lohr, 2001; Myers, 2001).

(2). Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 9/11: The Mysterious Plane Crash Site Without a Plane, September 11, 2014.

“This crash was different. There was no wreckage, no

bodies, and no noise.”

– Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller [1] “I was looking for anything that said tail, wing, plane, metal.

There was nothing.”

– Photographer Scott Spangler [2] “I was amazed because it did not, in any way, shape, or form,

look like a plane crash.”

– Patrick Madigan, commander of the Somerset

barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police [3] Assistant Fire Chief Rick King, who drove the first fire truck to reach the site, recalled thinking when he arrived: “Where is this plane? And where are the people?” King saw “thousands of tiny pieces scattered around–bits of metal, insulation, wiring–but no fuselage, no wings, only a smoking crater and charred earth.” [6] He sent his men into the woods to search for the fuselage, but they kept coming back and telling him, “Rick, there’s nothing.” [7] Homer Barron, who also arrived shortly after the crash, has recalled, “It didn’t look like a plane crash, because there was nothing that looked like a plane.” He added: “I [have] never seen anything like it. Just like a big pile of charcoal.” [8] Jon Meyer, the first reporter on the scene, said he was “able to get right up to the edge of the crater” where Flight 93 supposedly hit the ground. However, he described: “All I saw was a crater filled with small, charred plane parts. Nothing that would even tell you that it was the plane. … There were no suitcases, no recognizable plane parts, no body parts.” [9] Local coroner Wallace Miller, who was also one of the first people to arrive, said the crater looked “like someone took a scrap truck, dug a 10-foot ditch, and dumped all this trash into it.” [10] Frank Monaco of the Pennsylvania State Police said the site looked “like a trash heap.” There was “nothing but tiny pieces of debris,” he said. “It’s just littered with small pieces.” [11] According to Monaco, “It didn’t look like a plane crash.” [12] Scott Spangler, one of the first photographers on the scene, said, “I was looking for anything that said tail, wing, plane, metal.” But, he recalled, “There was nothing, just this pit.” “I didn’t think I was in the right place,” he commented. [13] And FBI agent Wells Morrison, the crash site commander on September 11, said his first thought upon reaching the scene was, “Where is the plane?” He recalled, “Most of what I saw was this honeycomb looking stuff, which I believe is insulation or something like that.” He added, “I was not seeing anything that was distinguishable either as human remains or aircraft debris.” [14] SCENE WAS UNLIKE A CRASH SITE

A number of witnesses stated specifically that they thought the scene appeared unlike the site of a plane crash. Lyle Szupinka, an area commander of the Pennsylvania State Police, said that when he arrived, “There was pieces of debris, small pieces of debris laying everywhere, and there were a lot of papers blowing around, and the ground was on fire.” The debris, he said, was “very, very small.” But, he added, “There was actually nothing to tell you that that was an aircraft.” Szupinka commented, “Had you not known that that was an aircraft crash, you would’ve looked at that and you would’ve said something happened here, but I don’t know what.” [15] Local resident John Maslak was one of the first people to arrive at the site, and saw the crater where Flight 93 supposedly went into the ground. A state trooper told him a plane had crashed there. But, Maslak has commented: “There was no way. The hole wasn’t big enough and there was nothing there.” [16] Patrick Madigan, a commander with the Pennsylvania State Police, described: “When I looked at the pit, I didn’t realize that was where the plane had crashed. I thought, at first, that it was a burn pit for the coal company.” A fireman said this was where the plane went into the ground. “I was amazed,” Madigan recalled, “because it did not, in any way, shape, or form, look like a plane crash. I thought I would see recognizable plane parts. But at the pit, there was nothing that looked like a plane.” [17] Craig Bowman, a colleague of Madigan’s, recalled: “Until that point, I had never been to a large plane crash. I was thinking that I should be seeing parts of the plane, seats, etc.” However, he said, “There was nothing that was recognizable to me as a plane.” [18] William Baker, of the Somerset County Emergency Management Agency, recalled: “When they said it was a 757, I looked out across the debris field. I said, ‘There is no way there is a 757 scattered here.’” Baker said, “The biggest piece of debris I saw would have probably fit in my pocket.” [19] And Paul Bomboy, a paramedic who responded to the initial call for help, commented: “It was a very strange thing that there weren’t normal things going on that you would have expected. When a plane crashes, there is a plane and there are patients.” [20] Michael Soohy, a veteran FBI agent, had been to the sites of plane crashes before and expected to see “chaos, bodies, [and] a hulking wreck of a jet.” But, he commented, “I don’t think anyone expected to see what they didn’t see.” [21] FLIGHT 93 WAS APPARENTLY ‘SWALLOWED’ INTO THE GROUND

Some witnesses have said it appeared as if Flight 93 had been “swallowed” into the ground. Bob Weaver, the ranking Pennsylvania state trooper at the alleged crash site, recalled: “I was totally amazed that this big plane was just swallowed up in the ground. … It took a while for it to sink in that there was an airplane in there.” [22] Michael Soohy suggested that the moment the plane hit the ground must have been “almost like a dart hitting a pile of flour. … The plane went in and the stuff back-filled right over it.” [23] And Fire Chief Terry Shaffer said he thought that “the earth literally opened, swallowed the aircraft, and closed up.” [24]

(3). Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 9/11: The Mysterious Plane Crash Site Without a Plane, September 11, 2014.

It appears there may have been a period when work at the site stopped, during which this could have happened. On Monday, September 17, relatives of the passengers and crew members on Flight 93 visited the crash scene. [97] Tom Bender, a therapist who helped support those involved with the recovery effort, recalled that “machines”–presumably digging equipment–that were being used at the site had to be stopped that day. Some workers later complained: “Why did they make us stop when all the families came? I would have wanted to see people digging and working, trying to find my uncle’s body.” When the recovery effort resumed, workers had much more success in finding wreckage, including evidence connecting the alleged terrorists to what happened on Flight 93. Bender recalled that following the victims’ relatives’ visit to the site, he “started hearing reports that [recovery workers] were finding a lot more evidence than they ever expected. ‘Bad guy stuff’ was the terminology that I heard used.” Bender added, “This apparently was a rich place for evidence.” [98] Could this have been because debris was planted around the time work stopped for the relatives’ visit? Two days after the relatives’ visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, “As investigators have delved deeper below the impact point, the material unearthed has become increasingly larger and more recognizable than the extremely fragmented debris found nearer the surface.” FBI spokesman William Crowley stated, “As they go deeper, they’re finding material that’s more significant; I’ll leave it at that.” [99] Much of the plane wreckage was reportedly found “buried 20 to 25 feet below the large crater.” [100]

(4). USAir Flight 427

Cargo hangar #1 at Pittsburgh International Airport showing the tail section foreground and the remainder of US Air flight 427 during a NTSB tour of the hangar this week. shot 1/26/95 Tony Tye/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 1/28/95

(5). International Center for 9/11 Justice:

Around 4:50 p.m. on September 13, investigators discover the flight data recorder from Flight 93, one of the plane’s two “black boxes.” It is buried about 15 feet down in the main crater at the crash site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Around 8:25 p.m. the following evening, the other ‘black box’—the plane’s cockpit voice recorder—is found about 25 feet below ground in roughly the same spot. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 9/13/2001; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 9/15/2001; Longman, 2002, pp. 217]. The flight data recorder monitors airplane functions like its speed and altitude, while the cockpit voice recorder picks up conversations in the plane’s cockpit. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 9/14/2001] Both are mounted in a plane’s tail. They are encased in very strong materials, like titanium, and insulated so as to withstand a crash impact. [BBC, 9/15/2001] Wells Morrison, the FBI’s second in command at the Flight 93 crash scene, later comments, “It was strange. The black boxes are right next to each other on the aircraft, but one was found thirteen feet deeper into the crater than the other.… We were surprised, quite honestly, that we didn’t find them sooner.” [Kashurba, 2002, pp. 109 and 115]

(6). Friends of Flight 93: Undelivered Mail

United Airlines Flight 93 was carrying 2,858 pounds of US mail when it took off from Newark, New Jersey on September 11, 2001. Wedding invitations, bank statements, advertisements, personal letters . . . neatly packed in sturdy plastic mail containers, destined to arrive at west coast homes and businesses once the plane landed in San Francisco at 11 am. When hijacked Flight 93 crashed at 10:03 in rural western Pennsylvania, 2,858 pounds of mail were scattered across the fields and forests, or burned in the aircraft’s fiery explosion. First responders reported seeing so much mail on the ground at the crash site that, at first, they thought (and hoped) that the plane might have been carrying only mail. In the days following the crash personnel from the Pittsburgh Division of the US Postal Inspection Service were dispatched to review the mail that was recovered by the FBI Evidence Response Teams working at the crash site. After completing that assignment, the team was invited to stay for approximately a week to assist with the recovery and evidence gathering mission of the FBI. Melted fragments of the plastic containers which held the mail were recovered at the crash site and are now part of the exhibit at Flight 93 National Memorial, and part of the collection at the National Postal Museum of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. Photographs of mail at the Flight 93 crash site are a haunting reminder of the interrupted journey of the plane and its passengers and crew.

Fire Temporarily Closes Newark Airport, 9/10/01.

September 11, 2001, Bergen Record [ NJ], "Fire Closes Runway at Newark Airport," by Daniel Sforza, Staff Writer



NEWARK -- A fire at a construction site forced officials to close the runways at Newark International Airport for 34 minutes Monday.



Planes were diverted to other airports or circled until the runways reopened, said officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.



The fire started around 1:20 p.m. in the roof of Building 1, a new administration building under construction in the north area of the airport. The Newark Fire Department and airport fire service responded to the blaze. One injury was reported, officials said.



Flights were delayed up to 30 minutes, but the disruptions were relatively insignificant. “During the midday period, the traffic at Newark is generally light,” explained authority spokesman Steve Coleman.



Flights were delayed from 1:26 p.m. to 2 p.m., when the fire was extinguished, because airport firefighting equipment was needed to fight the construction fire, Coleman said. Federal Aviation Administration regulations require airports to close when firefighting equipment is in use and not available to handle runway emergencies.



The fire occurred as roofers were using hot tar to seal the roof of Building 1 and is believed to have been accidental, said Bob Swales, spokesman for the Newark Fire Department. Officials are still investigating what caused the roofing material to ignite, Swales and Coleman said.



More than 50 Newark firefighters responded to the scene, with one sustaining an injury to his knee. The firefighter was treated at a local hospital and released, Swales said.



The fire occurred in construction near Building 51 on Brewster Road, one of the oldest structures at the airport. Because the fire was contained, the building was not threatened.



Illustrations/Photos: ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO - Firefighters pouring water on a building under construction at Newark International Airport on Monday, near a taxiway for private jets in the airport’s north area. All runways were closed because of smoke from the fire.

Monday, September 10, 2001 Fire Temporarily Closes Newark Airport NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Officials shut down flights at Newark International Airport for 35 minutes Monday because of a fire at a construction site. The fire was at the new administration building, which is several miles from the main terminals. No injuries were immediately reported. Steve Coleman, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said flights were halted because airport firefighting equipment was used to put out the blaze. Major delays were not expected because the fire happened at about 1 p.m. and midday schedules are generally light, Coleman said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

FIRE CLOSES NEWARK AIRPORT

By NEW YORK DAILY NEWS | NYDN@medianewsgroup.com UPDATED: January 10, 2019 at 11:22 PM EST A smoky construction fire yesterday afternoon shut down Newark Airport for about 35 minutes, officials said.

The blaze started shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the new $75 million Port Authority administration building – which also will house a police station and is scheduled to open at the end of the month.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Newark and Port Authority firefighters had the blaze under control in about a half-hour, said PA spokesman Steve Coleman. He added that Federal Aviation Administration regulations require the closing of airports any time crash and fire emergency equipment is in use.

Air traffic was back on schedule by 2:30 p.m., Coleman said. Originally Published: September 11, 2001 at 12:00 AM EDT

Weaved into other lane - cut truck of coming out of service plaza swerved into left lane. … cut off commercial vehicle

Frequently Asked Questions

How big was the crash site and what did the wreckage look like? The first responders described the crater as about 15 feet deep and about 30 feet across. It was irregularly shaped. The wreckage around and inside the crater consisted of largely unrecognizable pieces of twisted metal, pieces of the landing gear of the plane, a tire, the frames of some of the seats, bits of charred paper, and remnants of luggage and clothing. Most of the pieces of wreckage were quite small, the size of a notebook or smaller. Many more pieces of wreckage, also quite small, were recovered during the investigation when the crater was excavated. Extensive searches through the wooded area south of the crash site, and even arborists in the tree tops found more debris from the crash. A pond about 900 feet southwest of the crater was partially drained to recover debris. Debris was collected from the yards of nearby homes, farmer’s fields, and from around a nearby residential lake. The largest and heaviest pieces recovered were parts of the plane’s two engines and a piece of fuselage with several window openings. This fuselage piece measured about six feet by seven feet and was found near the woods south of the crater. Lightweight paper items were found as far away as New Baltimore, eight miles away.

(15).

On September 11, 2001, REDACTED AND REDACTED arrived in Worthington, Ohio, to deliver furniture. At the customer’s residence, they saw on television what has happened in New York with regard to the hijackings. They subsequently contacted their friends and family to inquire about their safety. FBI Philadelphia contacted the customer, REDACTED Worthington, Ohio, telephone number verified REDACTED statements.

On September 11, 2001, REDACTED and REDACTED were in Ohio and delivered furniture to REDACTED. REDACTED had the television on and they heard of the terrorist attack while they were at REDACTED. They drove to Chicago, Illinois, to deliver two chairs and a table and then begin heading home. They were anxious to return to New York. They stopped at a rest area to sleep for a few hours. REDACTED called home to his REDACTED and to REDACTED LNU, a Russian Israeli that REDACTED has become friends with. These calls were made from REDACTED personal cellular telephone.

(16).

A toll receipt was later found in the Penske truck indicating that they entered Chicago Skyway at 8:00 pm on September 11, 2001. REDACTED denied being in Chicago, although, perhaps he did not understand the question, as his English is limited. FBI Philadelphia contacted REDACTED Illinois, telephone number REDACTED informed Philadelphia that two Middle Eastern males delivered two chairs and a table to his is residence at approximately 10:00 pm on September 11, 2001. Evanston is located just north of Chicago.

(17).

(18). Partial Transcript of Rebekah Roth Interview of September 11, 2001 removed by Youtube for “hate speech”

Republish: THE ISRAELI ART STUDENTS AND MOVERS STORY Wayne Madsen | 16.08.2005 23:59

According to several Weehawken neighbors of the Urban Moving Systems warehouse, the FBI, upon searching the warehouse, discovered fertilizer, other chemicals for making explosives, pipes, caps, and traces of anthrax.

(21).