I had a huge fight with my husband over this very topic a month ago.

He refuses to listen to what really happened on 9-11.

The Towers, Shanksville and the Pentagon were a poorly executed psychological disaster narrative which took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

There are Massive holes in each “story”. The Keystone Cops could have done better investigation. Besides, we know who the real perpetrators are…

Well, I started laughing at the absurdity of it all when the supposed second plane hit the tower. Then they triple-downed by claiming the Pentagon got hit (not believable) while also claiming that not two, but three buildings collapsed from fires. Then on the fourth, they decided not to even try hard. I called bullshit early and remembering hoping that I wasn't the only one. I wasn't the only one (but they were all online - no one I knew believed anything but the official narrative). The fact that people are still buying the 911 B.S. and swallowing most things the government puts forth shows how well PYSOPS work (even when they seemingly don't).

