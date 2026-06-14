Fact-checkers will tell you there’s no evidence that vaccines are the main driver of so-called Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

And that’s the way the government wants to keep it.

FACT-CHECKERS:

The CDC:

SIDS is the sudden, unexpected death of a baby younger than 1 year of age that doesn’t have a known cause even after a complete investigation. Multiple research studies and safety reviews have found that vaccines do not cause and are not linked to SIDS.

Factually:

Multiple large-scale reviews and public-health agencies conclude that vaccines do not cause or are linked to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and some studies suggest vaccination may even lower SIDS risk [1][2][3]. A small number of analyses using passive reporting systems and a handful of older, limited studies have raised questions, but experts warn those data are insufficient to establish causation and are prone to misinterpretation [4][5].

Fact check:

Vaccines are rigorously monitored and have not been scientifically linked to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), medical experts say, contrary to claims that resurfaced in Malay social media posts. The false posts featured an interview that originated from the website of a group that has been repeatedly called out for promoting vaccine falsehoods. The claim linking SIDS -- the sudden death of a seemingly healthy infant, generally during sleep -- to vaccines was shared in a lengthy Malay-language Facebook post from April 25, 2025. It begins by quoting a Dr Paul Thomas as saying: “97 percent of children die from SIDS 10 days after vaccination.” It goes on to say that taking the full vaccination schedule puts children at risk of death, something that has been “known for decades” and that “deaths from vaccination are higher than deaths from disease”. The quotes are taken from an interview of Thomas, clips of which are included in the posts. He is shown saying: “It’s real clear, you get a vaccine, your infant dies.”

PolitiFact:

A viral image doesn’t mention COVID-19, but it falsely implies that vaccines cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The image states: “79.4% of babies who die of ‘SIDS’ had a vaccine the same day.” The claim, shared in an Oct. 26 Instagram post, was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Facebook.) There is no evidence that vaccines cause babies to die from SIDS — the sudden, unexpected death of an apparently healthy baby younger than 1 year, usually during sleep.

Etc. Every mainstream media outlet and fact-checking outlet repeats the “no evidence” claim.

Background of Florida Senate Bill 188:

Florida lawmaker proposes mandate for medical examiners to report recent vaccinations in sudden death cases Sen. Ileana Garcia’s Senate Bill 188 would require Florida medical examiners to record and report all vaccinations or “emergency countermeasures” given within 90 days before sudden deaths of infants, children and young adults (SIDS, SUID, SDY, SADS).

Reported vaccination data would be submitted to the CDC’s SUID/SDY Case Registry and medical examiners face administrative penalties for non‐compliance.

Currently, Florida lacks any requirement to document recent vaccinations in sudden death cases, and its reporting forms don’t even include vaccine fields—prompting calls from advocates like Maija Hahn for systematic data collection.

The CDC registry now covers ~32 U.S. sites and about 40 percent of SUID cases; Florida does not participate, contributing to gaps in national surveillance and inconsistent certification of unexplained pediatric deaths.

While supporters view the bill as a tool to strengthen forensic and public health research, the proposal has drawn criticism because mainstream public health authorities reject vaccine causation in SIDS and watchdogs such as PolitiFacthave labeled causal‐link claims false.

Excerpt from above Substack:

Every so often, a piece of legislation is introduced that doesn’t just tweak a system — it upends and exposes it. That’s exactly what Florida’s Senate Bill could do. Introduced on October 14, 2025, this bill would require medical examiners to include the child’s vaccination history when investigating sudden or unexplained deaths in infants and children. Simple. Direct. Uncomfortable. And for that very reason, passing this into law would be historic. What the Bill Actually Says If passed, SB 188 would compel examiners to: Review and document all vaccines or emergency countermeasures administered within 90 days of a sudden death;

Include microscopic and toxicologic studies; and

Record findings in the CDC’s SUID/SDY registry for national analysis. In other words, it demands the one thing public health has NEVER required before: collecting data that many show a correlation between vaccination and infant mortality.

Bill History:

Florida Senate Bill 188 died in the Health Policy Committee on March 13, 2026. Source: https://www.flhouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=82695

A House version of the Bill died in the Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee the same day. Source: https://www.flhouse.gov/Sections/Bills/billsdetail.aspx?BillId=83459