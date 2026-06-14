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Luanne Hisle's avatar
Luanne Hisle
9h

That figures. Not surprising. Just maintain the status quo & not let anyone find out the truth. It is so obvious that vaccines do cause SIDS. Anyone who would just bother to do some actual research on that topic will soon discover that. But, nope, most people are just too lazy and/or too dumbed down to even know how to research anything properly. They just walk like blind sheep doing whatever the big TV screen tells them to do. I have been trying for some 20 years now to educate people about the dangers of vaccines but it seems almost hopeless sometimes. At last, there are more people waking up to the truth about it but not enough. If I had it to do all over again I would not vaccinate my kids at all, I would try my best to keep them away from too many doctors & too much prescription medicine & find a good holistic health practitioner instead & take them out of public schools.

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Deanna Kline's avatar
Deanna Kline
9h

“fact checkers” are merely bought off megaphones fully supported by the megarich propagandists of the same agenda, ppl remain blind in darkness

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