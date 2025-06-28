Based on a preliminary review of FBI investigative documents on Israeli Nationals and 9/11, I believe that a FAX from the Ridgefield New Jersey Police Department to the FBI on September 04, 2001 regarded 4 individuals associated with Classic International Movers who transported explosive materials used in the demolition of the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11.

The above statement can be described as a theory. In econometrics we called it a hypothesis. The next step was to gather the data necessary to confirm or reject the hypothesis. I’ll outline the basis for my hypothesis later. The complete text of my FOIA request to the FBI, submitted today, is below.

Dear FOIA Officer:

This is a request for information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552.

I hereby request that the FBI provide the complete text of all pages of a 24-page facsimile (“FAX”) sent from the Ridgefield New Jersey Police Department Detective Bureau to the “FBI Command Center.” The FAX was dated September 04, 2001.

In an FOIA request, the FBI released a Fax Cover Sheet as described above.

Further identification markings on the Fax Cover Sheet are provided below.

The “FAX COVER SHEET” was sent by

“RIDGEFIELD POLICE DEPT.”

“DETECTIVE BUREAU”

“604 BROAD AVENUE”

“RIDGEFIELD, NJ 07657”

“TELE: (201) 941-1070”

“Fax: (201) 943-3957”

The “Date” was handwritten on the Fax Cover Sheet as “9/4/01.”

The “Number of pages (including cover) was handwritten as “24.”

The “SENT TO: Name:” was handwritten on the Fax Cover Sheet as FBI “Command Center.”

The “DESCRIPTION:” on the Fax Cover Sheet was handwritten “URGENT - Please do checks on this info concerning (4) Subjects.”

Another identifying marking on the top of the Fax Cover Sheet is “SEP-14-2001 06:50 PM RIDGEFIELDPDETBUREAU 201 943 3957 P. 01.”

It appears that the FBI typed “DECLASSIFIED BY UC60322LP/PLJ/CC ON 07-30-2010” on the Fax Cover Sheet.

I have attached an image of the Fax Cover Sheet for your convenience.

Thank you, Charles Wright