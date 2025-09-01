This is a partial timeline of pictures and reporting of Netanyahu’s use of starvation as a method of so-called “war.” As such, many of the pictures are difficult to look at. I spared you one of many I could have used for the title photo if you don’t want to look at them. Even Patton didn’t want to look at stuff like this.

But that’s the point. You really have to look at it to get it. In the process of gathering all the pictures and reporting below, I’m a believer.

In World War II, after encountering conditions in concentration camps that were difficult to believe, General Eisenhower took steps to make sure that many bore witness to the crimes against humanity.

Utterly shocked by what he’d witnessed, Eisenhower worried there may come a day when the atrocities committed during the Holocaust would be rewritten, forgotten or denied. In order to preserve the truth, he took extra steps to expose the conditions of Ohrdruf. He invited American media and Congressmen to visit the camp and observe the conditions for themselves. He then had pictures taken, to preserve the grueling sights. Additionally, he ordered all nearby American units not engaged in battle to come and observe the enemy’s crimes. In what later became common practice for liberated concentration camps during the Second World War, Eisenhower had German civilians living in the area tour Ohrdruf and bury the dead. .. Eisenhower explained this in a cable, saying, “In one room, where they were piled up twenty or thirty naked men, killed by starvation, George Patton would not even enter. He said that he would get sick if he did so. I made the visit deliberately, in order to be in a position to give first-hand evidence of these things if ever, in the future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to ‘propaganda.'”

In that same spirit, I present to you the images and reporting below. I made a point to note many Jewish protests of the intentional use of starvation as a method of “war.” My purpose is not to damn anyone who is Jewish, but if the shoe fits, wear it, and that certainly applies to many. If you’re not opposed to it, you’re part of it. That’s what everyone said about the Germans. The average German wasn’t like Hitler, but they went along with it anyway.

Most of the images come from Getty Images from brave reporters who have at least partially documented this Holocaust. Israel has killed many journalist to prevent the truth from reaching you.

December 11, 2023. 500,000 Palestinians face hunger, thirst in Gaza: Municipality

RAFAH, GAZA - DECEMBER 11: Palestinians flock to a truck carrying drinkable water, as they face the threat of hunger and thirst in Rafah, Gaza on December 11, 2023.

December 26, 2023. Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 20,000 As Famine Looms

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - DECEMBER 26: People mourn as they wait to collect the bodies of friends and relatives killed in an airstrike on December 26, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. More than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the 7 Oct. Hamas attacks in Israel, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. Whilst 93 per cent of 2.3 million Gazans are "acutely food insecure," according to the World Food Program. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

January 4, 2024. RAFAH, GAZA - JANUARY 04: UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) personnel distribute flour to Palestinian families, who left their homes and took refuge in Rafah city under hard conditions, as Israeli attacks continue in Rafah of Gaza on January 04, 2024. Palestinians face severe water and food shortages due to Israeli attacks and new restrictions. (Photo by Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

January 23, 2024. ABC News: Decrease in aid trucks entering Gaza as access to food dwindles, agencies say

UNRWA said it has not been able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza since Jan. 23, almost a month ago.

February 10, 2024. Food aid to families displaced to Southern Gaza amid Israeli attacks

RAFAH, GAZA - FEBRUARY 10: Palestinian children wait in line to receive food prepared by volunteers for Palestinian families ,displaced to Southern Gaza due to Israeli attacks, between rubbles of destroyed buildings in Rafah, Gaza on February 10, 2024. In the Gaza, where Israeli attacks persist, Palestinians are grappling with food shortages. The city of Rafah, which has become a refuge for tens of thousands displaced due to the Israeli attacks, is facing increasing challenges in sourcing food. (Photo by Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images)

February 21, 2024. ABC News: Decrease in aid trucks entering Gaza as access to food dwindles, agencies say.

February 28, 2024. Palestinian children suffer malnutrition due to Israeli blockades

RAFAH, GAZA - FEBRUARY 28: Yezen Al-Kfarna, a 10 year old Palestinian boy who suffers malnourishment due to the ongoing Israeli blockade receives medical treatment with limited resources at Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, Gaza on February 28, 2024. Palestinians are struggling with hunger and malnutrition due to the blockade preventing humanitarian aid from entering. Many Gazan children are in danger of death due to malnutrition. (Photo by Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

March 1, 2024. Humanitarian aid is airdropped over Gaza City on March 1, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. For months, aid workers have warned of an increasingly desperate situation for Gazan civilians, and on February 26 an official from the UN humanitarian office OCHA said widespread starvation was "almost inevitable". (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)



March 5, 2024. New York Times: U.S. Conducts 2nd Airdrop but Will Not Use Troops on the Ground in Aid Effort

The United States made a second round of airdrops of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as the Biden administration continued its efforts to prevent a greater humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian territory. U.S. Air Force cargo planes dropped 36,800 ready-to-eat meals, in a joint operation with the Jordanian Air Force, “to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday. It said that army troops trained in aerial delivery were part of the airdrop, and that it was planning more such missions. However, the Pentagon said on Tuesday that the United States did not intend to send its troops into Gaza to strengthen the aid distribution process. “At this time there are no plans to put U.S. forces on the ground in Gaza,” Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said at a news conference. Some aid experts and humanitarian groups have criticized the American airdrops as insufficient and largely symbolic, given the scale of the hunger problem facing Gaza after five months of war. Cargo planes can only move a fraction of the food a convoy of trucks can deliver, experts say, and a better solution would be for the United States to persuade Israel to open more border crossings and speed up inspections. The operation on Tuesday followed a first round of airdrops on Saturday, two days after more than 100 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces opened fire around a convoy of aid trucks in northern Gaza.

March 12, 2024. Palestinian children protest against food shortages in Gaza amid Israeli attacks

GAZA CITY, GAZA - MARCH 12: Palestinian children holding banners and empty bowls, gather to protest the food shortages in the city due to Israeli attacks and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza City, Gaza on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Omar Qattaa/Anadolu via Getty Images)

March 15, 2024. US Air Force C-17s Join in on Gaza Aid Airdrops

The U.S. Air Force has begun using large, quad-jet C-17s to airdrop aid into Gaza, as the U.S. leaders express increasing concern about the humanitarian situation there. The U.S. says increasing land aid routes is the best option, which Israel has resisted. “That’s something that we continue to pressure,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said on March 14. “We continue to want to see humanitarian aid increase into Gaza. The best way to do that is by land options. Those are clearly, you know, not viable at this time.” For now, airdrops will have to do, the Pentagon says.

March 16, 2024. US Central Command conducts humanitarian airdrop into Gaza

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 16: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND X ACCOUNT / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) US Central Command soldiers load humanitarian aid packages into a C-17 Globemaster III of US Air Force, to be airdropped into Gaza, in Tampa, Florida, United States on March 16, 2024. Two C-17 aircrafts were loaded with over 28.000 meals and 17.250 liters of water. (Photo by U.S. Central Command X Account / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

March 21, 2024. CENTCOM: USCENTCOM Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza

March 21, 2024

Release Number 20240321 - 01

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command conducted an air drop of humanitarian assistance into Northern Gaza on March 21, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

March 24, 2024. 9-year-old Palestinian boy experiencing malnutrition evacuated from northern Gaza to IMC field hospital in Rafah

RAFAH, GAZA - MARCH 24: Fadi Zant, aged 9, experiencing malnutrition, receives treatment after evacuated from the northern Gaza Strip to the IMC field hospital in Rafah, Gaza on March 24, 2024. The Gaza Strip is on the brink of famine as Israeli attacks on the area enters its sixth month. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

March 25, 2024. Palestinian girl Nur struggles to survive due to malnutrition and severe dehydration

BEIT LAHIA, GAZA - MARCH 25: 11-year-old Palestinian girl Nur al-Huda Mohammed is being treated for malnutrition and severe dehydration at Kamal Adwan Hospital while there is a great famine in the north of Gaza due to Israel's uninterrupted attacks for nearly 6 months in the city of Beit Lahya, Gaza on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Mousa Salem/Anadolu via Getty Images)

March 26, 2024. This picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip shows a Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 Hercules turboprop military transport aircraft dropping humanitarian aid chutes during a flyover above the besieged Palestinian territory on March 26, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Seven people have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach aid airdropped into Gaza, the Hamas-run territory's health ministry said on March 26. Six people were also injured in the previous day's airdrop, the ministry said. Hamas said a total of 18 people have now been killed in drownings or stampedes since aid airdrops to the starving north of the besieged territory began. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

April 21, 2024. March For Gaza In Edmonton

EDMONTON, CANADA - APRIL 21: Members of the Palestinian diaspora supported by local activists, during the 'March For Gaza' rally, at Violet King Henry plaza, on April 21, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

April 26, 2024. Rabbis for Ceasefire Demonstration Gaza Border

Israeli police officers stand around a group of activists during a demonstration by activists near the Gaza strip border in Israel on Friday, April 26, 2024. Rabbis belonging to the U.S.-based organization "Rabbis for Ceasefire," along with Israeli rabbis and activists, gathered near the Gaza border in an attempt to make a symbolic delivery of aid through Erez Crossing. The Israeli police stopped the procession, prevented the delivery of aid, and arrested seven rabbis and activists. The activists are calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the human-made starvation in Gaza. (Photo by Emily Glick / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by EMILY GLICK/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

May 5, 2024. Erez Crossing Reopens For Aid Deliveries

EREZ CROSSING POINT, ISRAEL - MAY 5: Trucks heading into the Gaza Strip as they are carrying humanitarian aid during a press tour of the Erez Crossing organized by the Israel Defense Forces on May 5, 2024 in Erez Crossing Point, Israel. Earlier this week, Israel reopened the Erez Crossing to allow more aid shipments to reach Gaza, whose population is experiencing widespread hunger after nearly seven months of war. The Erez Crossing was the principal route between Israel and Gaza prior to the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7 and it had remained closed to traffic since. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

May 7, 2024. Associated Press: Israel seizes Gaza’s vital Rafah crossing, but the US says it isn’t the full invasion many fear

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli troops seized control of Gaza’s vital Rafah border crossing on Tuesday in what the White House described as a limited operation, as fears mount of a full-scale invasion of the southern city and talks with Hamas over a cease-fire and hostage release remain on a knife’s edge. The U.N. warned of a potential collapse of the flow of aid to Palestinians from the closure the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the other main crossing into Gaza, Kerem Shalom, from Israel, at a time when U.N. officials say northern Gaza is experiencing “full-blown famine.”

May 20, 2024. United Nations: Statement of ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC: Applications for arrest warrants in the situation in the State of Palestine

Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin NETANYAHU, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav GALLANT, the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023: Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i);

Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;

Persecution as a crime against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(h);

Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).

June 9. 2024. Severe-Malnutrition-and-Dehydration-Palestinian-Children

Mother of the 3-year-old child Amjed Al-Qanooa, who suffers from severe malnutrition, shows the pills prescribed for her son in the Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza on June 9, 2024. Al-Qanooa, who suffers from severe malnutrition, weighs 5 kg, and signs of malnutrition are visible on his body and face. Palestinian children are increasingly suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration amid Israeli attacks on the densely populated Gaza Strip. (Photo by Abood Abusalama / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by ABOOD ABUSALAMA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

June 25, 2024. Cases of malnutrition in Gaza children on rise due to Israeli attacks

DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - JUNE 25: 7-year-old Zaater, who is half paralyzed, struggle to survive in a tent with her family due to malnutrition and lack of medicine in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on June 25, 2024. Cases of malnutrition, especially in children, are rapidly increasing, as well as the spread of epidemics in the city, where there is a food crisis due to Israeli attacks on Gaza. (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 9, 2024. TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-HUNGER

TOPSHOT - A Palestinian child suffering from malnutrition is treated by a nurse at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Independent UN rights experts said on July 9, 2024, that Israel was conducting a "targeted starvation campaign" against Palestinians in Gaza. While the United Nations has not officially declared famine in Gaza, the experts noted 34 Palestinians have died from malnutrition since Hamas's October 7 attack that set off the war. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

September 7, 2024. Babies in Gaza struggle with health problems amid Israeli attacks

DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - SEPTEMBER 07: 3 months old baby Ayyad, with abnormally large head, lost his sight due to fluid accumulation in his brain receives treatment at Aqsa Hospital amid Israeli blockade and attacks in Deir al Balah, Gaza on September 07, 2024. Amid ongoing Israeli attacks, Gazan civilians grapple with severe shortages of food, shelter and health services. (Photo by Ibrahim Nofal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

September 13, 2024. 6-year-old Palestinian boy suffers malnutrition due to blockade in Gaza

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - SEPTEMBER 13: Palestinian boy Karim Madhun (6) who suffers cerebral atrophy and extreme malnutrition lives in a tent with his family in Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 13, 2024. The worsening food crisis under Israeli blockade affects masses, especially children. (Photo by Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

October 17, 2024. Displaced-Palestinian-Deir-al-Balah-Gaza

A military plane drops humanitarian aid near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Saeed Jaras / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by SAEED JARAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

December 24, 2024. Daily LIfe In Gaza Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

A Palestinian mother changes the clothes of her five-year-old daughter, who suffers from malnutrition, at a shelter where they live after being displaced by the war, in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on December 24, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

January 20, 2025. Donald Trump sworn in as 47th President of the United States.

February 5, 2025. Trump pulls chair for Netanyahu.

March 2, 2025. After allowing food deliveries well below levels required to stave off starvation (except for the month of February 2025) Israel cuts off all aid to Gaza.

March 28, 2025. A group of Palestinian muralist youths paint a mural to demonstrate US supply of arms to Israel, in Gaza, Palestinian territories on March 28, 2025. (Photo by Saeed Jaras / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by SAEED JARAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

May 1, 2025. 5-month-old baby struggles with malnutrition in Gaza amid food crisis

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - MAY 1: 5-month-old Suwar Ashur, one of hundreds of children diagnosed with malnutrition, is being treated at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 1, 2025. Children are struggling with malnutrition in Gaza, where there is a food crisis due to the ongoing Israeli air and ground attacks and closed borders. (Photo by Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

May 3, 2025. Associated Press: Witnesses and aid groups report a surge in looting in desperate Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Armed groups and others have looted warehouses of supplies in northern Gaza as desperation spikes after more than two months of Israel’s blockade of the territory, locals and aid workers said Saturday as Israel’s latest airstrikes killed more than a dozen people. Unidentified people, both armed and unarmed, have been looting U.N. and aid groups’ warehouses, as well as bakeries and shops since Wednesday, according to witnesses, organizations in Gaza and messages that were circulated among security officials for aid groups and were seen by The Associated Press. Israel has blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended the latest ceasefire with Hamas in March, throwing the territory of over 2 million people into what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war.

May 6, 2025. Associated Press: Gaza aid dries up as Israeli blockade enters a third month

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has blockaded all entrances to the Gaza Strip since March. While pummeling the strip with airstrikes, it has banned any food, water, shelter or medication from being trucked into the Palestinian territory, where the U.N. says the vast majority of the population is reliant on humanitarian aid to survive.

May 18, 2025. BBC: Israel says it will allow 'basic amount' of food into Gaza, ending 10-week blockade

Israel has announced it will allow a "basic amount of food" to enter Gaza to ensure that "no starvation crisis develops" after blockading the territory for 10 weeks.

May 19, 2025. PBS: Aid trucks enter Gaza for the first time in nearly 3 months

Five trucks carrying baby food and other aid entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to the Israeli defense body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, COGAT. The U.N. called it a “welcome development” but said far more aid is needed to address the vast humanitarian crisis. Food security experts last week warned of famine in Gaza.

May 21, 2025. The New Yorker: What Israeli Officials Are Privately Saying About Starvation in Gaza

For more than two months, the Israeli government blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. On Monday, it allowed in several trucks carrying baby food and other necessities, and on Tuesday it claimed that it had let in ninety-three additional trucks. (The United Nations said that none of Tuesday’s trucks reached their destination, however. Humanitarian organizations, which have been warning of a widespread hunger crisis, estimate that at least five hundred trucks per day are needed.) The announcement of this trickle of aid was made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who called it “minimal” and attributed its delivery to the pressure of “friends” abroad, who told him, “ ‘We cannot accept images of hunger, mass hunger. We cannot stand that. We will not be able to support you.’ ” Netanyahu added, “We must not reach a point of starvation—both as a matter of fact but also as a diplomatic issue.” He simultaneously has declared that Israel is embarking on a dramatic escalation of the war.

May 23, 2025. Children in Gaza struggle with malnutrition

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - MAY 22: Three-year-old Hassan Barbakh, one of the hundreds of children diagnosed with malnutrition, is being treated with limited facilities at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 22, 2025. Children in the Gaza Strip struggle with malnutrition in the face of a food crisis due to Israel's ongoing attacks and closed borders. (Photo by Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

May 24, 2025. An organization led by ex-CIA paramilitary, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by Israel, assumes responsibility for food distribution at levels sufficiently low to maintain widespread starvation in Palestine. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation paramilitary contractors and the IDF will subsequently fire on Palestinians as they attempt to receive the extremely limited supplies of food.

June 3, 2025. Palestinian Children Queue for Food Amid Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza City

Palestinian children wait with others for food at a distribution point in Gaza City, on June 3, 2025. Israel faces growing condemnation over the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, where the United Nations warns the entire population faces the risk of famine after no aid is allowed to enter for more than two months. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

June 3, 2025. Malnutrition crisis deepens in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli attacks

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - JUNE 03: Eleven-month-old Zakaria El-Mabhuh, one of hundreds of children diagnosed with malnutrition, is seen as Israel's ongoing air and ground operations, coupled with the closure of border crossings, have led to a worsening food crisis in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on June 03, 2025. Children across the enclave face critical shortages of nutrition as humanitarian access remains limited. (Photo by Anas Zeyad Fteha/Anadolu via Getty Images)

June 17, 2025. Israeli forces attack starving Palestinians seeking aid

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JUNE 17: Israeli forces attack starving Palestinians flocking to the aid center set up by the US and Israeli-led Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation on the Coastal Road in the Sudaniya area to receive food package in northern Gaza City, Gaza on June 17, 2025. (Photo by Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images)

June 17, 2025. Gulf Times: Israeli tanks kill 59 people in Gaza crowd trying to get food aid

June 26, 2025. Reuters: State Department approves $30 million in funding for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

July 27, 2025. US Senators Letter To Secretary Rubio On Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

It is not possible that this GHF system with only four militarized distribution sites could replace the UN-aid network that had more than 400 aid distribution points during the temporary ceasefire.. Since this GHF scheme began, public reports have found that more than 700 starving people have been killed and nearly 5,000 injured while desperately seeking food at … GHF distribution sites. According to reports and eyewitness accounts, civilians have been fired at by tanks, drones, and helicopters, as well as soldiers on the ground…

June 29, 2025. Thousands of shoes in Almere laid out for Palestinian children killed by Israel

ALMERE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 29: Thousands of children's shoes filled Almere's city square, symbolizing the lives of Palestinian children killed in Gaza on June 29, 2025 in Almere, Netherlands. For over 20 months, children have died daily- by missiles, bullets, and forced starvation. The moving tribute was organized by the Plant an Olive Tree Foundation for the 12th time. Well-known and ordinary Dutch citizens read aloud the names of thousands of children who will never wear shoes again. The event ran from 12:00 to 17:00 as a call to end the ongoing genocide in Palestine. (Photo by Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu via Getty Images)

June 30, 2025. BBC: Israeli military investigates 'reports of harm to civilians' after hundreds killed near Gaza aid sites

July 3, 2025. BBC: Gaza aid contractor tells BBC he saw colleagues fire on hungry Palestinians

Supplied footage showed long queues of aid seekers in a fenced corridor (of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation)

July 22, 2025. Israeli activists gather at HaBima Square for a protest march towards the Israeli defence ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on July 22, 2025 denouncing the ongoing food shortage and forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations in June 2025 condemned what it claimed was Israel's "weaponisation of food" in Gaza and called it a war crime, as aid agencies urge action and warnings about malnutrition multiply. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

July 23, 2025. Samantha Ettus, Substack.

July 24, 2025. Hospitals in Gaza overflow with babies dying as the mass starvation crisis deepens

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 24: An exhausted, weak and malnourished child is seen along with his mother m in Gaza fights for life amid ongoing Israeli attacks at the Abdulaziz er-Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on July 24, 2025. Mothers are calling for help to prevent their children from slipping away. Due to Israel's systematic starvation policy in Gaza, hospitals are overflowing with emaciated and dying babies due to malnutrition. (Photo by Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 24, 2025. The health condition of 2-year-old Yezen, suffering from malnutrition in Gaza, deteriorate

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 24: 2-year-old Palestinian Yezen Abu Ful, whose health has deteriorated due to lack of access to food and nutritional supplements, is seen with his mother in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip on July 24, 2025. Food shortages caused by Israeli attacks and the deepening humanitarian crisis are threatening the life of 2-year-old Yezen Abu Ful. Living under harsh conditions in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in western Gaza City, the Abu Ful family has issued a plea for help for their struggling child. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 24, 2025. NYPD arrests Jewish activists during a rally outside Trump International Hotel

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 4: Jewish activists and allies participate in a rally outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan, New York, protesting the Israeli war and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 24, 2025. IDF Escorts Media Tour Of Kerem Shalom Crossing In Gaza

KEREM SHALOM, GAZA STRIP - JULY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by IDF prior to transmission) Humanitarian aid packages waiting to be picked up on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing Point on July 24, 2025 in Kerem Shalom, Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has led members of the media on a tour of the Kerem Shalom Crossing in Gaza, following international condemnation of Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The World Health Organization has said it is "witnessing a deadly surge in malnutrition-related deaths," while more than 100 aid organizations, including Save the Children and Mèdecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), issued an open letter warning of mass starvation in Gaza, and imploring Israeli authorities to provide safe access to food aid. Israel claims the hunger crisis in Gaza is a"man-made shortage engineered by Hamas." (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

July 25, 2025. Associated Press: Israel says hundreds of truckloads of aid are waiting to enter Gaza. Why can’t the UN bring them in?

July 25, 2025. Teenager suffering from malnutrition in Gaza awaits treatment

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 25: Palestinian teenager Atif Aid Abu Khater, weighing only 25 kilograms due to malnutrition, is receiving treatment under limited conditions at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on July 25, 2025. The deepening humanitarian crisis and ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade in Gaza have led to severe food shortages, threatening the life of 17-year-old Abu Khater. (Photo by Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 25, 2025. People In Yemen Hold A Demonstration In Solidarity With Those Suffering From Hunger In Gaza

SANA'A, YEMEN - JULY 25: A Yemeni child sits on the shoulder of his father as they take part in a protest staged against the Israeli continued war and blockade on the people in the Gaza Strip, which has led to a starvation crisis, on July 25, 2025 at the main and popular Al-Sabaean Square in Sana'a, Yemen. The Military Spokesman of Yemen's Houthi group announced on Friday that the group's forces carried out four military operations targeting sensitive and vital Israeli targets in Israeli territories, using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile and three drones. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

July 25, 2025. Somoud Wahdan looks at the camera as she sits with her child in an area in the northern Gaza Strip, while waiting for trucks with humanitarian aid to arrive, in Gaza City, Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

July 25, 2025. Journalists battling hunger in Gaza continue reporting on the humanitarian crisis

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 25: AA freelance journalist Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini continues his work in Gaza to document the humanitarian crisis faced by displaced Palestinians and their struggle to obtain food in Gaza Strip on July 25, 2025. Journalists continue their work despite difficult conditions in order to report Israel's use of starvation as a weapon. (Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 26, 2025. Palestine Chronicle: Israel Destroys Over 1,000 Aid Trucks as Gaza Faces Catastrophic Famine

July 26, 2025. Associated Press: The latest child to starve to death in Gaza weighed less than when she was born

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — A mother pressed a final kiss to what remained of her 5-month-old daughter and wept. Esraa Abu Halib’s baby now weighed less than when she was born.

July 27, 2025. Life of 6-year-old at risk in famine-stricken Gaza under Israeli attacks

GAZA - JULY 27: Six-year-old Malik Nidal Saad suffers from severe malnutrition in a tent in western Gaza, where he took shelter with his family after fleeing Beit Lahia, on July 27, 2025. Due to Israel's blockade on the Gaza Strip, Malik's weight dropped from 15 to 7 kilograms as a result of lack of food and supplements. His health continues to deteriorate, and his family is calling for urgent assistance to ensure access to proper treatment and nutrition. (Photo by Abdalhkem Abu Riash/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 27, 2025. Israel National News: 'What a bold-faced lie': PM Netanyahu slams Gaza starvation claims

"Israel is presented as though we are applying a campaign of starvation in Gaza. What a bold-faced lie. There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza," he stated unequivocally. He asserted that Israel has enabled "humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza," and that "what is interdicting the supply of humanitarian aid is one force - Hamas."

July 27, 2025. Food shortages in Gaza impacts youth population

DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - JULY 27: Hamza Mishmish, 25, suffers from severe malnutrition and bone loss in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza amid worsening hunger in the region, on July 27, 2025. The deepening food crisis in Gaza affects people of all ages, from young children to adults, with nutrition-related health problems on the rise. (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 27, 2025. Israel Announces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza Operations To Allow For Aid Shipments

RAFAH, EGYPT - JULY 27: Trucks carrying aid enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on July 27, 2025 in Rafah, Egypt. Israel announce a "tactical pause" in fighting in some parts of Gaza, including near the Rafah crossing, from 10 AM to 8 PM today to allow for shipments of humanitarian aid, as concern grows about a deepening hunger crisis in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images)

July 27, 2025. Gazans walk for kilometers after receiving scarce flour aid in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 27: Palestinians walk for kilometers after receiving flour aid distributed from trucks that entered the Zikim area, a kibbutz in southern Israel, amid ongoing Israeli attacks and severe food shortages, in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 28, 2025. Israel National News: Netanyahu: There is no starvation in Gaza, and no policy of starvation in Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: "There is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza, and I assure you that we have a commitment to achieve our war goals."

July 28, 2025. Health of malnourished Gazan girl continues to deteriorate

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 28: Five-year-old Lana Salih Juha, who fled with her family from Gaza's Shuja'iyya neighborhood to the city center, suffers from severe malnutrition under Israel's strict blockade and attacks, which affects infants and children the most, on July 28, 2025. Due to a lack of food, she has dropped to just 8 kilograms, and her health continues to deteriorate. Her family is calling for urgent help to ensure she receives proper treatment and nutrition. (Photo by Mohammed Y. M. Al-yaqoubi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 28, 2025. Airdropped humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza amid conflict

DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - JULY 28: Humanitarian aid supplies are airdropped by military cargo planes over the western part of Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on July 28, 2025. The aid parcels were collected from the ground by civilians gathered in the area. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 28, 2025. Trump breaks with Netanyahu, saying there is ‘real starvation’ in Gaza

July 28, 2025. Yahoo News: Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu have shouting match over photos of starvation in Gaza

President Donald Trump berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call described as a shouting match over photos showing signs of starvation in Gaza amidst Israel’s war with Hamas, NBC News reported Thursday. The war of words happened during a private phone conversation between the two leaders over concerns with the U.S.-backed and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on July 28, the news network reported. Netanyahu requested a private call with Trump. And they spoke for hours, NBC News reported. The prime minister told Trump that widespread starvation in Gaza is not real and that it was made up by the terrorist group Hamas, which controls the enclave. Trump cut him off and yelled at Netanyahu that his aides showed him proof that children are starving.

July 28, 2025. Trump: “Those children look very hungry.”

July 29, 2025. Malnourished Palestinian toddler becomes symbol of Gaza's humanitarian crisis amid Israeli blockade

DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - JULY 29: A Palestinian woman holds her severely malnourished 1.5-year-old son, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, inside a tent shelter in Deirl Al-Balah, Gaza on July 29, 2025. His doctor refuted Israeli denials of starvation, confirming the child suffers from acute malnutrition. Despite Israeli denials of starvation in Gaza, medical sources confirmed the toddler is suffering from acute malnutrition. The child's emaciated condition has drawn global attention, symbolizing the dire humanitarian crisis affecting over 2 million Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing blockade and attacks. (Photo by Anas Zeyad Fteha/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 29, 2025. Palestinians flock to aid trucks amid food crisis in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 29: Palestinians gather at an aid distribution point near the Zikim border crossing in a desperate attempt to receive limited flour supplies in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 29, 2025. Under the ongoing Israeli attacks, civilians in Gaza face severe food shortages, with long queues forming as aid trucks arrive. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 30, 2025. Chaos and Desperation at Gaza Aid Point

Displaced Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp haul food parcels and other items they manage to retrieve from a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution point along the "Netzarim corridor" in central Gaza on July 30, 2025. Long lines and chaotic scenes unfold as residents, many of them barefoot or injured, scramble for basic necessities amid deepening food insecurity and soaring temperatures. The area, scarred by nearly 22 months of relentless war, sees increasing desperation as humanitarian corridors operate intermittently and often under the threat of renewed violence. Aid agencies warn that famine is imminent, particularly in northern regions, as political deadlock and limited access continue to hinder large-scale relief. Truce negotiations show little progress, leaving civilians in Gaza reliant on sporadic convoys for survival. (Photo by YOUSEF ALZANOUN / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by YOUSEF ALZANOUN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

July 30, 2025. Palestinians facing starvation pick food scraps from waste

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 30: Palestinian man Abdulhadi Subh and his family live in a makeshift tent in Yarmouk camp, where they pick out food scraps among waste material as Palestinians in Gaza face starvation due to ongoing Israeli blockade that prevents food entry, in Gaza City, Gaza on July 30, 2025. Abdulhadi Subh and his family migrated to Yarmouk camp from Beit Lahia due to intense Israeli attacks on the area. (Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 31, 2025. Malnutrition threatens life of 6-year-old girl in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 31: 6-year-old Misk al-Madhoun, who weighing only 4 kilograms, struggle with both brain atrophy and severe malnutrition caused by hunger in Gaza City, Gaza on July 31, 2025. Since October 7, 2023, at least 147 people, including 88 children, have died due to hunger. (Photo by Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

July 31, 2025. Another Palestinian dies of starvation in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 31: Body of 25-year-old Palestinian Karam Khaled al-Jamal, who lost his life due to malnutrition, is brought to al-Awda Hospital at Nuseirat Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on July 31, 2025. (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 2, 2025. Malnourished Gaza infant survives on water amid Israeli blockade

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 02: Five-month-old Palestinian infant Abdulkarim Sobh is severely malnourished, surviving on only water as his mother is unable to access milk or food due to ongoing Israeli blockade that cut off critical humanitarian supplies, in Gaza City, Gaza on August 02, 2025. Baby Sobh and his family have been forcibly displaced to a makeshift tent in Yarmouk camp. Living in a tent, his mother is only able to feed him with water due to lack of access to milk and food. The malnourished baby is at life-threatening risk. (Photo by Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 2, 2025. PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-AID

Palestinians carry bags at a food distribution point run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group, near the Netsarim corridor in the central Gaza Strip on August 2, 2025. Aid agencies have warned that Gaza's population is facing a catastrophic famine, triggered by Israeli restrictions on aid. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

August 3, 2025. 9-year-old Gaza child experiences life-threatening malnutrition

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 03: 9-year-old Maryam Duvvas, receiving treatment at Patient Friends Association Hospital is reported to be in critical condition due to severe malnutrition in Gaza City, Gaza on August 03, 2025. Israel's closure of border crossings and its blockade are preventing the entry of food and medicine, pushing children in Gaza toward a deadly hunger crisis. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 3, 2025. Mehreh brothers are fighting for their lives with severe malnutrition

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 03: Three-year-old Mohammed Mehreh and his four-year-old brother Oday Mehreh receiving treatment at Patient Friends Association Hospital are in critical condition due to severe malnutrition in Gaza City, Gaza on August 03, 2025. Israel's ongoing blockade and the closure of border crossings are preventing the entry of food and medicine, deepening the hunger crisis in Gaza. In a region where the healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, the Mehreh brothers are fighting for their lives. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 3, 2025. 7-month-old baby's life at risk in Gaza as Israeli blockade drives region to famine

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 3: Seven-month-old Hasan Ahmed Felfel, whose condition is worsening by the day due to severe malnutrition, putting his life at serious risk, receives treatment under limited conditions at Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi Hospital in the Nasser neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza, on August 3, 2025. The Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, which restricts the entry of humanitarian aid and enforces a policy of deliberate starvation, poses the greatest threat to infants and endangers thousands of children suffering from hunger and malnutrition. (Photo by Mohammad Yasir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 3, 2025. PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-AID

A military aircraft drops humanitarian aid over Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on August 3, 2025. Aid agencies have warned that Gaza's population is facing a catastrophic famine, triggered by Israeli restrictions on aid. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

August 3, 2025. AUSTRALIA-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-PROTEST

Protesters hold up placards showing a depiction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Hitler during a pro-Palestinian rally against Israel's actions and the ongoing food shortages in the Gaza Strip, in Sydney on August 3, 2025. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

August 3, 2025. JNS: Huckabee: Israel not committing genocide or starvation in Gaza

August 4, 2025. Severe malnutrition claiming lives in Gaza: 3-year-old struggles amid Israeli blockade

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - AUGUST 4: Three-year-old Ibtisam ed-Dali, receiving treatment at Nasir Medical Center in Khan Yunis, struggles with severe malnutrition and epileptic seizures, in Gaza, on August 4, 2025. Due to Israel's closure of border crossings over the past five months, she has lacked access to milk and essential medicines, causing her weight to drop drastically from 15 kilograms to 6 kilograms, well below the healthy range. (Photo by Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 5, 2025. News Nation Now: ‘Possibly starvation’ in Gaza, Huckabee says after aid site visit

August 5, 2025. TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA-AID

TOPSHOT - Palestinian women search the sand for legumes or rice in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory on August 5, 2025. Israel has been fighting Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza for 22 months and imposed a total blockade on March 2, partially lifted in May to allow a US-backed private agency to open food distribution centres. Aid convoys and airdrops by Arab and European militaries resumed last month, as UN-mandated expert reports warned famine was unfolding in the war-torn territory. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

August 5, 2025. 10-year-old Nafez fight malnutrition and brain atrophy as hunger crisis worsens in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 05: 10-year-old Nafez Mohammed Khidr Nasser struggles with serious health issues due to malnutrition and brain atrophy in Gaza City, Gaza on August 05, 2025. His weight has dropped rapidly, and he has lost the ability to walk. Nafez and his family are living under harsh conditions in the Tuffah neighborhood, lacking basic food and medicine. With his health in critical condition, Nafez is seeking treatment abroad. (Photo by Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 6, 2025. Independent: Trump envoys praise ‘incredible’ aid efforts during Gaza visit after UN says nearly 1,400 Palestinians killed seeking food

Ambassador Mike Huckabee joined Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff for a visit to an aid site in Rafah run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which took control of aid distribution in May.

August 7, 2025. Palestinians flock to Zikim crossing for humanitarian aid

NORTH GAZA, GAZA - AUGUST 07: Palestinians flock to the Zikim crossing to acquire limited flour and basic food aid as hunger crisis worsens with the ongoing Israeli blockade in North Gaza, Gaza on August 07, 2025. (Photo by Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 7, 2025. Middle East Eye: Leaks reveal Netanyahu deliberately imposed starvation in Gaza to 'force Hamas surrender'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls from senior ministers to advance ceasefire negotiations and deliberately restricted all aid to Gaza in order to force a surrender from Hamas, internal government transcripts published by Israeli news outlet Channel 13 have revealed. The transcripts from an Israeli war cabinet meeting on 1 March show that Netanyahu ignored repeated calls from senior defence officials to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in order to secure the release of Israeli captives, and then to renew hostilities after. Netanyahu instead chose to unilaterally break the ceasefire in March and bar all aid to Gaza, in the hopes of forcing a surrender by Hamas. This was despite Hamas complying with the talks, contrary to the war cabinet’s expectations.

August 8, 2025. 5-month-old baby Ammar fights hunger amid Israeli attacks in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 07: Five-month-old Palestinian baby Ammar Ammara struggles with severe malnutrition in Gaza City, Gaza due to Israel's ongoing blockade and attacks, on August 07, 2025. With border crossings closed and severe attacks continuing, hunger threatens the lives of children in the city. (Photo by Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 9, 2025. Children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza receive treatment under limited conditions

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - AUGUST 9: Two-year-old Sham Kadih, who is suffering from malnutrition, is treated with limited resources at Nasser Hospital, due to a shortage of formula and medicine in Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 9, 2025. Since October 7, 2023, many Palestinians, including children, have lost their lives due to hunger in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has imposed a blockade. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 11, 2025. Hibatullah in Gaza struggles to survive amid severe malnutrition

DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - AUGUST 11: Hibatullah Hani al-Hazin receives treatment and remains in critical condition due to severe malnutrition and bone deterioration at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on August 11, 2025. The worsening hunger crisis is having devastating effects, particularly on children and infants. (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 11, 2025. Senior Gaza man dies of malnutrition

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - AUGUST 11: 86-year-old Gaza man Rabia Abdulkarim Aslih is brought to Nasser Hospital after he dies of malnutrition due to the ongoing hunger crisis caused by Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 11, 2025. (Photo by Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 15, 2025. Malnourished baby fights for life in Gaza

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - AUGUST 15: Fourteen-month-old Hazar Arfa, receiving treatment at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, is in critical condition due to severe malnutrition, as Israel's closure of border crossings and strict blockade severely restrict the entry of food and medicine into the enclave, deepening a hunger crisis that has devastating effects especially on children and infants, on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 16, 2025. Another child dies in Gaza due to malnutrition

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 16: Mahmoud Suhail al-Dabbeh, a 16-year-old child with cerebral palsy in Gaza City, Gaza, died due to malnutrition under Israel's blockade preventing humanitarian aid, on August 16, 2025. After funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital, his body was laid to rest. (Photo by Khames Alrefi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 21, 2025. Protests held in Israel against hunger in Gaza and attacks on journalists

HAIFA, ISRAEL - AUGUST 21: People carrying banners along with photographs of their relatives. gather to demand an end to the famine in Gaza and protest against Israeli forces targeting journalists, in Haifa, Israel on August 21, 2025. (Photo by Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 22, 2025. United Nations: Famine in Gaza: ‘A failure of humanity itself’, says UN chief

By the end of September, more than 640,000 people will face 'catastrophic' levels of food insecurity – classified as IPC Phase 5 – across the Gaza Strip. An additional 1.14 million people in the enclave will be in phase 4 with a further 396,000 people facing phase 3 'crisis' conditions. “Yet food stacks up at borders because of systematic obstruction by Israel. It is a famine within a few hundred metres of food, in a fertile land.

August 24, 2025. Child wounded in Gaza struggles with severe malnutrition

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - AUGUST 24: 16-year-old Muhannad al-Kadi, was injured about a month ago when Israeli soldiers opened fire near a U.S.-affiliated aid center and severely wounded and having lost at least 20 kilograms due to malnutrition, receives treatment at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 25, 2025. The hunger crisis caused by Israeli attacks in Gaza

DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - AUGUST 23: 36-year-old Khalil Muhammed Dervis, living in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli blockade and attacks, struggles with hunger because he cannot access food in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 26, 2025. Palestinians rush for parachuted aid in Gaza amid ongoing blockade

DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - AUGUST 26: Palestinians gather to receive aid supplies dropped by military cargo planes using parachutes over Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on August 26, 2025. Efforts to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza continue as Israeli strikes and the blockade persist. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 26, 2025. GREECE-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-PROTEST

An Israeli citizen holds placard as she take part in a pro-Palestinian rally against Israel's actions and ongoing food shortages in the Gaza Strip, during a protest in Thessaloniki on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Sakis Mitrolidis / AFP) (Photo by SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

August 27, 2025. All UN Security Council members, except the US, say the famine in Gaza a manmade crisis

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 27: All U.N. Security Council members except the United States members said famine in Gaza was a manmade crisis and warned that the use of starvation as a weapon of war is banned under international humanitarian law at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., August 27, 2025. In a joint statement, they called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and for Israel to immediately and unconditionally lift all restrictions on aid delivery. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

August 29, 2025. Bethlehem-Activists-Protest-Gaza-War

An activist holds a sign reading "Resist Dehumanizion" during a protest at the Beit Jala roundabout in Bethlehem District, West Bank, on August 29, 2025. The protest called for a stand against what participants described as a war of genocide and starvation in Gaza. (Photo by Mosab Shawer / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by MOSAB SHAWER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

September 1, 2025. Food distribution to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA SEPTEMBER 01: Palestinian civilians wait in line for hours for the distribution that could only serve a small number of people, in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza, on September 01, 2025. Hot meals were distributed at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza to Palestinians struggling to access food due to Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip and the deepening hunger crisis. (Photo by Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

