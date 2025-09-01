C’s Newsletter

Honeybee
2d

I see your passion, Charles.

I began writing "Honeybee's Substack" last year although I have zero interest in writing. My first substack appeared May 12, 2024 pointing to Oct. 7, 2023, as a false flag. I felt that, if I didn't stand up and join my voice--however small and pitiful--with others that I would hold myself culpable. As an elderly person, I have few options. The protests do nothing, in my mind, to further real help for Gaza. Subsequently, I've vocally denounced Israel on many, many occasions to disassociate myself and my karma from them.

Recently, Max Igan was sick, according to his own reports, for two weeks. He diagnosed his illness as toxic overload to the Gazan information and pix which flood his email as he is a staunch supporter of the Gazan Palestinians. He sees photos he doesn't share. It was genocide overload.

This substack must have been inordinately hard for you to compile, and I thank you for your courage. I know that many people will be greatly affected as I was while reviewing the photos.

My substacks now focus on the financial roads which lead to Gaza, for these are the roads which perpetuate this atrocious and shameful crime.

One day, Zionist Jews and nationalist Christians worldwide will look at this photos and be greatly ashamed.

scott
2d

Thank you for compiling this Charles!

