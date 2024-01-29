There are a lot of odds and ends that all add up into a scheme to control the world’s population by using genetics. That alone is no revelation, as it was clearly put on display by the most brutal and obvious methods by the Nazis in Germany in the 1930s and 1940s. Generally lost to history, though, is that the modern Eugenics program began in the United States in the early 20th century, especially in California, and was adopted and embraced by the Rothschild named Adolph Hitler, who was in turn backed by Oligarchs in the United States and Europe. The genetic laboratory experiments conducted on prisoners in Germany were financed by the Rockefellers because the testing programs became immoral past a point that was acceptable in the United States, so they transferred their research to Germany.