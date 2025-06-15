C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
21h

many people say the Beirut explosion in the port was a nuke. And others say that during the recent Syrian war - recently - within the past year or two - Syria was nuked by israel - I saw pictures.

There were 4 earthquakes in Iran today - was that nukes ? Or HAARP ? Does Israel have a HAARP ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN's avatar
Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN
20h

Israel bombed Iran's nuclear facilities. I have not found anything that said or showed that they used a nuclear weapon in that bombing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture