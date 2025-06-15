I don’t know much about this topic. I’ll tell you how I arrived at the point of asking this question. I was researching Israel’s role in 9/11 for an article I plan to publish soon, regarding why the FBI scanned a September 28, 2001 article into their investigative files- “Conspiracy theories say Israel did it”- and came across a statement that I stopped to fact check: “Four thousand Jews who worked at the World Trade Center were mysteriously absent the day hijackers crashed two airliners into the towers.”

By way of reference, I did come across some important articles also written shortly after 9/11 regarding the 4,000 figure and an acknowledgment of a warning to Jews that the FBI was investigating.

I also found the Official Disinformation of the US State Department who did their own “fact check” of whether or not 4,000 Jews stayed away from the WTC on 9/11.

Contemporary Global Anti-Semitism: A Report Provided to the United States Congress.

I always like to read Official Government Disinformation because they usually do a very thorough job and I learn a lot of things. Sure enough, that was the case this time when they started debunking claims that Israel had used nuclear weapons. I’m not saying they did or they didn’t, I’m just opening up the conversation for anyone who would like to comment. Here’s what the State Department said:

• Four thousand Jews were falsely accused of not reporting to work at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, supposedly because they had been warned not to do so by those who had advance knowledge of the attack. • The October 2002 terrorist bombing of a nightclub in Bali, Indonesia was falsely rumored to have been caused by an Israeli “mini-nuclear weapon.” •The December 2004 South and Southeast Asian tsunami, caused by an earthquake, was falsely rumored to have been caused by a joint U.S.-Israeli underground nuclear test.

Like I said, I didn’t get far on fact-checking the report of the State Department debunking the reports of Israel using nuclear weapons. Except for one item. This item comes from the National Security Archives referencing the CIA, so no wonder that the State Department (Israel’s Cucks) didn’t try to debunk this one.

It’s called the “Vela Incident.” Ever heard of it? Me either.

CIA Panel Found Evidence “Consistent” with a “Nuclear Explosion” But White House Board Later Disagreed. Critics Labeled White House Report a “Whitewash” New Declassified Records Deepen the Debate on the 22 September 1979 Event – Including Whether Israel and South Africa Were Involved

Washington, D.C., December 8, 2016 - A CIA-sponsored panel of well-respected scientists concluded that a mysterious flash detected by a U.S. Vela satellite over the South Atlantic on the night of 22 September 1979 was likely a nuclear test, according to a contemporaneous report published today for the first time by the National Security Archive and the Nuclear Proliferation International History Project. Within days, a larger White House scientific panel would assert that the nuclear test thesis was unlikely, but in 1980 additional evidence emerged that led a senior U.S. intelligence official to disparage the White House study as a “whitewash” influenced by “political considerations.” The debate over the “September 22 Event” or the “South Atlantic flash” continues to this day, including whether Israel may have staged a test with South African assistance. The newest information, included in today’s posting, comes from recently declassified documents in the files of Ambassador Gerard C. Smith at the National Archives. The Smith files shed light on both the Vela controversy and the U.S. government’s efforts to grapple with it. … The debate over the “September 22 Event” or the “South Atlantic flash” continues to this day. Whether the Vela satellite captured a low-yield nuclear test, most likely staged by Israel possibly with South African assistance, or whether the data reflected some sort of technical malfunction or a reflection of natural non-nuclear phenomena has been at the center of the controversy. The debate remains open, somewhat inconclusive, although new information and analysis has emerged supporting the view that the Vela data originated in a test. These authors side with this view.

Charles Wright