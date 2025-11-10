Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole is are very strong antibiotics, which I believe is the key to their anti-cancer properties. I’ve written about it several times here on Substack and don’t intend to rehash it all here again, although I will repost one article here that contains other references for anyone interested:

What I would like to do today is open a conversation about the benefits of Capitalism and competition. Whether the anti-cancer effects of antibiotics are directly attributable to their antibiotic qualities or not, one thing is clear among those who are using them, they work. There are so many “anecdotal” reports of success that it cannot be considered a spurious, unexplained correlation anymore, in my opinion, statistically speaking.

As an aside here, I present a viewpoint from my education in Economics on observations on analysis of human behavior that didn’t fit an existing theory. Bear with me here, this goes to the differences in schools of thought between the sciences of modern Economics and Medicine today. The Economic theory is irrelevant.

Above it the “diminishing marginal utility of income and wealth,” which is akin to saying that a bum on a street corner would value a $100 bill more than a billionaire, which of course is true. But the graph shows that the curve is always upward sloping at a decreasing rate (second derivative negative), and that the value of money is always less the more you have, and that say you would not rationally bet everything you owned on a coin toss of equal value, for instance, which was an example that a Professor presented when discussing the theory above.

But I had seen someone do this before in a casino blackjack table, a foolish bet in retrospect. Professional gamblers at this casino tended to “count cards” from the sidelines and join the table and bet heavy when the card count was in their favor. A man walked up and bet all his money, a rather large sum. He drew two Aces, a great hand normally. But he could not split the hand, as he had bet all his money. He drew a King first, which would have been a 21 after a split. But it was a 12 for his one hand. Then he drew another high card of value ten, which also would have been another 21, but it was a total of 22 for the one hand, and he busted. He was quite angry.

Foolishness of the gambling strategy aside, it got me thinking as the professor presented his “coin toss” example. Are there not conditions where a person would rationally bet it all? If you needed a life-saving surgery, for example, that required $2 million, and you only had $1 million, would you not bet it all on the toss, if this was the only way to get the money to save your life? Of course you would. People also buy tremendous amounts of Lottery tickets with an expected return less than what they pay. Are those who buy lottery tickets “irrational,” or is it that the value of small chance to change a standard of living greater than an expected small monetary loss to them?

This was Graduate School. Professors were required to keep office hours. Most said that their office hours were by appointment only, and we should schedule an appointment if we wanted to speak with them, because no one ever showed up anyway and they didn’t feel like sitting around. But this Professor was different.

He was always in his office for his hours. He was consumed by winning the Nobel Prize. He would just sit there, he said, surrounded by all of his great books on Economics, and think. He said that the problem with winning the Nobel Prize was that everyone had thought of most of the theories already, and you had to think of something new and original if you wanted to win it. A great challenge.

So I entered his office, sat down with him and presented the examples of how a person would bet on a coin toss of a life-saving surgery, and how people often buy lottery tickets. He didn’t seem impressed at all, and kept repeating the likes of “yes but the theory says blah blah.” It was only some time later that I realized that he was only challenging me to make my argument, but it pissed me off a bit.

I wasn’t your typical college student then. I was around 30 at the time, after going back to school and working in a melt shop of a steel mill. This was an environment where men were men. I once cursed a manager of another shift over a safety issue and vowed to kick his ass if it ever happened again, and I would have, because our shift had had an issue with something similar that led to very serious injuries of my coworkers. And I got away with it because I was right, and men were men.

So I wasn’t accustomed to backing down from anyone because of their authority after going back to school. I challenged the Professor and said “are you telling me that a theory is right when people are not doing that? Is that what Economics is all about” in an aggressive tone. He was a mild-mannered man, but he bristled a bit, and I thought I might get a manly reaction out of him for a second. But he calmed down quickly, and sat there and thought for a minute. He said “No, human behavior is always right. We in the school of Economics endeavor to understand human behavior. If there is something in human behavior that does not fit established theory, it must be understood and explained. Write it down and draw it up and I’ll take a look at it.”

And again, I think that’s what he wanted all along. I was just a bit of a hothead at the time. But I took a very valuable lesson from it.

After the Plandemic kicked off, first I looked at all the “scientific papers,” or Pharma and FDA press releases, on how vaccines were safe and effective, and Remdesivir had a benefit, and so on.

But at the same time there were all these anecdotal reports on social media.. Remdesivir is deadly. People are dropping dead after taking the vaccines. Ivermectin works.

I listened to those people, because it had been my education in my School to do so.

The medical profession? They refer to their papers for comfort. “You didn’t kill all those people with your treatments, a virus did. It says so right here.” Doctors don’t think for themselves. They are trained to be soldiers who follow orders. “This is approved, this is not approved, yada yada. We order givers know best. You can trust us.” Even after it all goes horribly wrong on a huge scale, they still refer to their papers. “But the paper says this.” That’s enough for them.

That is the difference in the mentality between the schools of Medicine and Economics. It is the difference between thought, questioning, and logic, and following orders.

That was a long digression on Ivermectin and Cancer, to be sure, but I wanted to provide that background and experience. Here today I want to approach the issue from another Economics perspective, rather than the theory of how antibiotics actually work against cancer.

I ask the questions: Why should people be required to have a license to practice Medicine at all? Can the medical profession not stand the competition from those who are not licensed, or using “unapproved” treatments? Can the medical profession not compare their results to the results of Ezra Healing in Canada, and say that there results are better, and buyer beware, caveat emptor, here is what happens when you listen to the uneducated fools? Is the public too stupid to understand what a “quack” is, if Svetlana Rilkoff’s results were worse than the establishment? Or is it the other way around? Are Ezra Healing’s results better than the establishment? Are the establishment licensed professionals the true quacks? Are medical professionals forced to use only “approved” products that don’t work, cause harm, and generate huge profits, because that’s the way the Fascist alliance of governments and pharmaceutical companies want it? And shouldn’t you have the right to use antibiotics for caner if you wanted to and have a clinic monitor the results as you go?

