Anthony Fauci: “what going to be happening as we end this week and we go into next week. You will be seeing, and you should not be surprised, because the kinetics of how this virus works, is that we’re going to be seeing deaths that continue to go up. But as I mentioned to this group and to the general public multiple times, there really is a cascading of events where you have new cases, hospitalization, intensive care, and deaths.”

Anthony Fauci knew what the primary driver of “COVID” deaths was COVID testing, not a virus.

It’s a simple formula. The more tests you do, the more positive COVID diagnoses there are. The more positive diagnoses, the more the hospitals would kill using their COVID protocols.

I’m going to add the above video of Fauci to two other videos and break them down some. The 3 videos are:

I’ve edited the videos down to one video about 23 minutes long. It is at the bottom. I think it’s worth watching.

First, here’s a graph of “COVID” deaths and cases in the state of New York from USAfacts.org. You can see the massive spike in Spring 2020. (Note: Jessica Hockett has done extensive research on the Spring 2020 spike and has called for the state of New York to substantiate these figures with actual death certificates. I concur that data should be authenticated).

0:00. The video begins with a March 20, 2020, Northwell Health press conference. Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling says"

We have been putting together the clinical protocols, the operational protocols.

Later, in the third video of this series, Dowling was asked a question about his “protocols,” which were referred to as “guidelines” in an article written by Politico. Politico had obtained a copy of these protocols or guidelines and published a very brief article on them on April 3, 2020. Northwell Health had distributed a 6-page set of instructions to their employees titled: “Public Health Emergency: Life Sustaining Treatment Decisions for all Patients.” Politico did not publish the entire memo, just a few short excerpts. It is clear however that the 6-page “memo” included instructions to let patients die. The rationale to let patients die was based on how they should best allocate their scarce resources to the greatest need. Of course Northwell Health’s treatments were creating the deaths, not a virus. This memo gave their staff some instructions, and perhaps what they believed to be a legal defense on how to kill in the name of “COVID.”

0:11. Dowling says Northwell Health was one of the first to do “COVID” testing. Northwell was doing about 1,000 tests per day themselves. They were working with other labs to do about 1,000 more COVID tests per day. Many of those who tested positive would subsequently be killed by the clinical and operational protocols that Dowling mentioned.

Michael Dowling: “As you do more testing, as everybody knows, we find more people who are positive. We now have in our hospitals about 250 patients that are positive and we have hundreds of others that are waiting to be tested.”

0:45 Dowling says they are working with the Federal government and the state of New York to increase their capacity. They increased it, all right.

“We’ve also been working very very closely with the state of New York and the Federal Government and working out plans to develop enhanced capacity across the region to anticipate the increased volume that everybody says is going to be happening.”

1:05. Michael Dowling announced the reason for Northwell’s March 20, 2020 press conference. It is to announce clinical trials with Gilead, Sanofi, and Regeneron. He announced Dr. Kevin Tracey to speak of the trials. Dr. Tracey is of the Feinstein Institute, “the research arm of Northwell.”

1:35.

Dr. Kevin Tracey: “Last Friday (March 13, 2020) we became aware of patients in our hospital who were very ill and needed additional options for therapy.”

Northwell and their corporate pharmaceutical partners set up trials at Northwell in a few days. At times, Tracey seems very disturbed, like he is in the presence of an evil power. It could be some sort of public speaking phobia, but the way he looks around the room for assurances of his remarks on Gilead and Remdesivir is disturbing.

Tracey actually refers to Gilead as a “corporate partner.”

3:25: Dr. Kevin Tracey:

“I should point out that the trials we talked about in the beginning were two trials. The second trial is from our corporate partner Gilead. And that trial for Remdesivir will begin enrolling and having its first patient either today or tomorrow. . . . there will be a multicenter trial for Remdesivir. I believe the first patients were dosed in Washington state.”

4:45: Dr. Kevin Tracey:

“The goal of the clinical trials unit is … to stand up clinical trials for people who are critically ill in the intensive care units primarily. Primarily with lung failure and low oxygen levels.”

They perfected their methods to kill in these trials. I think the multicenter Remdesivir trials spread the hosptial death protocols around like a virus. “Here are the protocols for the trials.” Now continue.

5:37. President Trump had a White House press conference. Fox News chyrons rolled Orwellian government propaganda as he spoke.

President Trump, April 4, 2020: “This will probably be the toughest week between this week and next week. And there will be a lot of death, unfortunately. But a lot less death than if this wasn’t done, but there will be death. … Many hospital administrators that we’ve been in touch with even in the really hot spots, you know what they are, are communicating directly with us…”

Obviously Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling was one of the hospital administrators that President Trump referred to. Dowling was in the “hot spot” (New York) and had also said earlier that they were working closely with the Federal government.

Trump talks about the military’s role in the Spring 2020 death spike in New York.

6:16: “We’re going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help supplement the states. Thousands of soldiers. Thousands of medical workers.”

6:41: “They’re going into war. They’re going into a battle…”

6:51. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like this in terms of ventilators”

7:06. “We built many hospitals. Numerous hospitals in some states “

7:11.

“We want to be ready when - when the brunt of it comes, which is coming quickly - you see it. You see it as sure as you can see it. And when the brunt of it comes we want to be ready to hit the area that needs it. Let me be extremely clear about one point. We will move Heaven and Earth to safeguard our great American citizens.”

You can see Trump sweep his hand upwards to simulate an increasing trend. He had probably been shown graphs with the primary driver of “COVID” testing leading to the increasing “COVID” death trend.

“We will continue to use every power, every authority, every single resource we’ve got to keep our people healthy, safe, secure, and to get this thing over with.”

These powers were used to kill. I don’t believe Trump understood that.

7:50.

“We’re using the Defense Production Act very powerfully. In some cases directly, in some cases indirectly- just the threat of it is usually enough.”

A summary of the Defense Production Act on Wikipedia:

“The DPA, passed by the U.S. Congress in September 1950, was first used during the Korean War to establish a large defense mobilization infrastructure and bureaucracy. Under the authority of the Act, President Harry S. Truman eventually established the Office of Defense Mobilization, instituted wage and price controls, strictly regulated production in heavy industries such as steel and mining, prioritized and allocated industrial materials in short supply, and ordered the dispersal of wartime manufacturing plants across the nation.[14]”

8:53.

“… daily updates on the number of ventilators and their utilization rates. This data is vitally necessary so that we can ensure ventilators are getting to the right place at the right time. FEMA, HHS, DOD, are developing resources within the next 24 hours they will have a whole different set of criteria. Every day it’s different criteria. Every day this horrible invisible changes course. It changes course.”

This is an interesting point in President Trump’s press conference. You can tell that he’s tired and somewhat confused. Fauci and company had instilled in Trump the premise that “the virus does what the virus wants to do,” and every day the virus changed course. They had to be agile with their resources. Later, Trump gets a little exasperated about how the virus moves around, avoiding their efforts.

9:33. Trump speaks about moving ventilators to New York.

“We have now 10,000 in our pipeline. Stockpiled, 10,000, close. And we’re moving some into New York, because they’re going to need some additional. We’re moving some into New York City, and state, seperately, and we’re bringing them to the point where they’ll need them. I can also report that at my direction, 1,000 military personnel are deploying to New York City to assist where they’re needed the most. That’s the hottest of all the hot spots.”

10:13.

“We’re getting doctors, nurses, respiratory specialists, and other support workers. These are from the military. We’re taking people out of our military. We’ve been doing it, but now we’re doing it on a larger basis. And I want to thank Secretary of Defense Esper who will detail some of what we’re doing tomorrow and Monday.”

10:32.

My administration is working very aggressively to pioneer new medical countermeasures to treat and prevent infection. We must use our nations scientific brilliance to vanquish the viwus. We have to vanquish the virus as quickly as we can.

The way he says “countermeasures” is interesting. He also mispronounces “virus.” It’s clear he’s reading off a prepared document and it seems to me that part of him doesn’t quite understand or agree with the language.

Trump was a big proponent of hydroxychloroquine. There is an effort underway to sabotage hydroxychloroquine and replace it with Remdesivir as a “Standard of Care.” New York is already using Remdesivir in their “trials” and I believe they had also used it before the trials on a “Compassionate Use” basis. After they get done with the New York death event, Fauci and company need spread their method to the rest of the country, and that means Remdesivir, not hydroxychloroquine. They revoked the EUA for hydroxychloroquine and approved one for Remdesivir.

10:55.

And as you know, last Saturday the FDA also gave emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine. And the hydroxychloroquine is a- I hope it’s going to be a very important answer. We’re having some very good things happening with it and we’re going to be distributing it through the Strategic National Stockpile. It’s going into the Strategic National Stockpile to treat certain patients. And we have millions and millions of doses of it. 29 million to be exact. In addition to that, we’re making it. And we’re also getting it from various other locations and countries. In one case I called Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. They make large amounts of hydroxychloroquine.

President Trump speaks of the Remdesivir trials, and the mysterious and deadly nature of the “virus.” It is not necessary to debate virology to understand that there was no viurs responsible for “COVID” deaths in New York. It was an illusion created by hospitals who are intentionally killing their patients and describing the cause of death as “COVID.”

13:33.

In addition to that, Gilead Sciences has initiated a Phase 3. That’s down the line, meaning. Clinical studies of the drug Remdesivir. It’s approximately 1,000 patients which is a pretty good study. And the problem with this one is the contagion. It’s so contagious. Nobody’s ever seen anything like that where it’s so contagious. You can be feet away and just talking to someone and just catch it. With that I’d like to ask Dr. Hahn to speak.

14:40. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephan Hahn speaks on hydroxychloroquine.

Last week as the President said, we issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the donated hydroxychloroquine to come into the country and into the circulation. We are prioritizing this drug to come into clinical trials, also to general use for physicians…

Note: The Fox News chyron said “THIS VIRUS IS VERY CONTAGIOUS” the whole time that Trump and Hahn were speaking about hydroxychloroquine. Not one chyron had the word “hydroxychloroquine.” They didn’t want to promote that word. They had a script. It seems like the Fox News chyrons were planned ahead of time, not added as the President spoke.

16:17. Anthony Fauci begins, and describes the death function. A “function” in statistics describes the relationship between the “independent” variable (testing) and the dependent variables (testing, cases, death).

16:33 “what’s going to be happening as we end this week and we go into next week. You will be seeing, and you should not be surprised, because how the kinetics of how this virus works, is that we’re going to be seeing deaths that continue to go up. But as I mentioned to this group and to the general public multiple times, there really is a cascading of events where you have new cases, hospitalization, intensive care, and deaths.”

More cases, more death. Pretty simple. Anthony Fauci knew that the primary driver of “COVID” death was “COVID” testing. Fauci knew testing was ramping up. He knew he and others had tricked the President into ordering the increase of supplies and personnel needed to implement their deadly protocols.

17:32. Anthony Fauci: Clearly in the countries, China included, that have implemented very strict kinds of programs of mitigation, clearly it works. In our own country, we’ve seen indication of that, in Washington. Remember Washington state was the first to get hit. But they put in a really good program of mitigation.

This is where Fauci is even more transparent with his goals to commit mass murder. Fauci knew that China had been killing large numbers of patients in hospitals with the exact same proceedures- Remdesivir and ventilators- that he was bringing into the United States. Even though the alleged virus “hit” Washington first, Fauci’s protocoal death program was first initiated in New York because Fauci and company had a more willing and able partner in Northwell Health in New York. Bear in mind that Dr. Michael Callahan was “supervising” treatments of COVID patients in New York, according to Dr. Robert Malone, and returned to the United States to brief Robert Kadlec of ASPR. Robert Kadlec ordered that Michael Callahan be involved in a study at Northwell Health using Famotidine, and later Remdesivir.

22:03. April 06, 2020. Video begins with Michael Dowling on Face the Nation.

20:21. Interviewer:

“I know in addition to your day job, Governor Cuomo had also asked you to increase hospital capacity across the state. This morning the Defense Secretary said that about a thousand military medical professionals will be sent to New York today and tomorrow. Does that solve the problem? Is New York poised for this Apex now?”

Michael Dowling:

Yes, I think we’re as prepared as we can possibly be. … We have had a situtation in New York where we’ve had Federal assistance with the Comfort ship on the west side of Manhattan, and the Javits Center. And up to this point we haven’t been able to take that many patients because of the criteria that they use for admission to the facilities. … We welcome all help and we appreciate the offers.

The US Army Corp of Engineers had built a “2,500-bed emergency field hospital” at Javits Center. The Comfort ship is a 1,000-bed hospital ship. The Comfort was last in New York following 9/11, another CIA mass murder event against the citizens of the United States.

Is staffing the chief issue right now?

21:42.

“…we are getting staff in from around the United States. We’re getting staff from upstate New York. So finding the capacity is one thing. You can create the beds. That’s the easiest part. Because you can create an ICU bed out of a bed pretty much anyplace. And we have plenty of beds.”

Then, Michael Dowling says the most insane thing I think I’ve ever heard.

23:33.

What we’re seeing, and I think it’s across all areas, all facilities, there is about a 20% chance that you will survive. We have had patients obviously survive, but it’s about a 20% chance.

Background: On April 22, 2023, a study was published on ventilator use at Northwell Health. Between March 1, 2020 and April 4, 2020, a few days before Dowling’s April 6 2020 interview with Northwell Health, 88.1% of patients who received mechanical ventilation at Northwell Health who had either died or been discharged alive were dead.

The interviewer could just as easily ask Michael Dowling: do you have everything you need to kill 80% of your patients?

Why yes, the government’s response has been tremendous.

Do you have enough staff, enough capacity?

Yes, yes, we’re getting resources from all over the place, personnel, beds, ventilators, whatever we need.

Are the protocols sufficiently deadly?

At 88%, that’s very high I’d say. Nobody else has ever achieved those kinds of numbers. Even the Ebola/Remdesivir deaths were only 53%.

Do you have enough positive cases lined up?

The tests are rigged and we’re greatly increasing capacity, so yes again.

And that was your Spring 2020 death spike in New York. It was coordinated mass murder by the government, no question about it. Some knew; some didn’t.

ON ANTHONY FAUCI

Fauci was clearly trying to kill American citizens in the name of COVID. Fauci is one of the most evil minds in history, who should be tried, convicted, and executed with Due Process of Law. I suggest executing him by the same slow protocols that were used on his victims.

ON MICHAEL DOWLING

Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling had to know what was going on. He continued the protocol death program well past the point where he can claim ignorance, and should also be tried, convicted, and executed with Due Process of Law. By protocols, of course.

END