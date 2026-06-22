In Senator Johnson’s May 13 hearing featuring Mr. James Erdman III, Senior Operations Manager of the CIA, not one word was mentioned of the fact that nearly everyone with “COVID” on their death certificate either died from intentionally-deadly hospital protocols for profit or vaccines. (There were probably a few car wrecks with PCR tests after the fact and such mixed in the death certificates).

Very importantly, two weeks earlier, on April 29, Senator Johnson held a hearing in this same Committee n how Peter Marks and the FDA covered-up the deadly, disease-causing nature of the mRNA vaccines. Senator Johnson held a hearing on June 13 on plausible mechanisms which the mRNA vaccines cause cancer, and plans to hold hearings on the deadly hospital protocols once he gets enough witness statements- a process that is going well from what I understand.

Related: Cancer gain-of-function research went into the needles. The mRNA-generated spike proteins shut off genes that suppress tumors, according to testimony later given to Senator Johnson in June. There’s plenty more to that story.

Operations Manager Erdman testified at great length in great detail how Anthony Fauci had impeded the CIA’s assessment that “COVID” was caused by a lab leak of a gain-of-function virus in Wuhan, China.

The fact that Erdman ignored the cause of 100% of deaths assigned to “COVID” in his origins-of-COVID analysis really pissed me off at first. The fact that Senators who obviously knew better would just sit there and lap it up like little puppy dogs star-struck by the CIA in their midst pissed me off too. I started to go off on Erdman and the CIA in general.

I thought maybe these Senators needed a refresher course in CIA narratives and counter-narratives in general. Maybe they needed to hear about the CIA’s roles and narratives in the assassination of JFK and 9/11, and ask them why in the hell would they listen to one word that the CIA- the greatest liars and criminals that the world has ever known, had to say about anything?

That was my first reaction. But I didn’t do it. Early in his testimony, Erdman dropped a bomb that was most welcome:

“Public health policy would have been very different had the American public been made aware that a virus from a lab in China was going to serve as the foundation for an Emergency Use Authorization of mRNA products…”

The Wuhan lab leak was a staged, pre-planned event in retrospect. Fauci et al needed a lab leak of a “novel” virus, for which there was no approved treatments, to bring about GOF vaccines under EUA. There was no way at the time to approve mRNA vaccines through clinical trials because they are so incredibly harmful.

Billions of people certainly wouldn’t have taken the GOF-mRNA vaccines if they hadn’t had a good reason- a reason that was generated by deadly COVID hospital protocols that were blamed on the alleged, never-isolated and sequenced virus from human tissue or blood. Scientists may have synthesized some biological compounds, and they uploaded some fraudulent computer-generated crap into GenBank for sure, but that was it, as far as evidence that has ever been presented to the public.

I kept thinking about Erdman’s phrase “was going to serve… was going to serve.”

Erdman carefully read those words verbatim from a prepared statement. His choice of words wasn’t an accident, but what did he mean?

At first glance, it seemed that Erdman had reviewed evidence that proved that the Wuhan lab leak narrative was based on a pre-planned, staged event.

There’s another way to interpret Erdman’s remark. If the public had been informed that this particular genetic sequence was a result of GOF research, the response to the sequence would have been different. The problem with that way of looking at it is that the EUA/Warp Speed response would have been exactly the same- only faster.

I think Erdman intended to imply that he knows and possesses evidence that the lab leak was a staged, pre-planned event.

I’ll tell you something else Erdman did. The CIA is also the world’s best at PYSOPS, in this case, triggering a response. Erdman needled Ron Johnson. (See what I did there- needled)?

He kept talking about Fauci “injecting himself” into the IC.

In responding to questions from Senator Paul:

Paul: So when they had this study, they had CIA scientists telling them, look the evidence looks like it came from a lab, but then they brought in Anthony Fauci. And is it your opinion that Anthony Fauci was able to overrule the scientists or get NIC to conclude somehow that there wasn’t a conclusion to be had here- we’re going to be neutral, contradicting what the scientists were telling them? Erdman: So there’s two questions there, and I want to break them up into two. One is where were the injection points Dr. Anthony Fauci… where did Dr. Anthony Fauci, and when, did he inject himself into the IC, and the other half of that question, and I don’t want to extrapolate too much here, is OK what happened with, why was there a change in analysis? … Paul: Your conclusion is that changing from the scientific consensus of it being from a lab to a neutral position by the CIA was significantly influenced by Anthony Fauci? Erdman: It was significantly by Anthony Fauci’s injecting himself into the IC. And to go to the second part of your question about what happened, particularly during the 90-day study, we have documentation that shows that as of August 12, the CIA was considering calling this a lab leak. August 12. August 12 of 2021. And then that changed on August 17 of 2021. And unfortunately because the CIA would not provide us documentation that we asked for, we can’t, we have no idea why that changed…

I’m sure Erdman could have thought of some more grammatically-accurate and commonly-used words to describe Anthony Fauci’s role in the IC besides “injecting himself.”

This, again, on May 13 in the background of Senator Johnson’s April 29 hearings on how Peter Marks of the FDA ignored massive “safety signals” of the mRNA vaccines including tens of thousands of deaths reported in VAERS, according to Johnson. When the Senator Johnson finally spoke, he absolutely went off on the coverup of the deadly nature of the vaccines and how the legacy media wouldn’t report his findings.

This in the background of Erdman’s statement earlier in the hearing that “a virus from a lab in China was going to serve as the foundation for an Emergency Use Authorization of mRNA products.”

Fauci “injected himself,” get it? The public injected Fauci’s GOF. Anyway you want to look at it, Fauci’s GOF never spread around the world via human-to-human transmission. Something may have happened in Wuhan. If so, no one in the government is on record for exactly what (wonder why), but whatever happened was clearly designed to bring about mRNA vaccines under EUA, whether Erdman intended to state that for a fact or not.

What puzzled me the most about this hearing was the line of questioning from Senator Rand Paul. I’ve said before that Senator Paul is always the smartest guy in the room. In Johnson’s April 6, 2020 hearings featuring Dr. Kory, Dr. Kory cited a lot of papers that showed a major decrease in mortality among hospitalized “COVID” patients who received Ivermectin, and presented Ivermectin as cure for the alleged virus.

Dr. Paul asked Kory how he explained the fact that when “you do nothing” there was lower mortality as well. Kory didn’t have a good answer. In retrospect, Ivermectin reversed the effects of hospital protocols, mainly bacterial pneumonia and sepsis. Doing nothing with high survival rates equates to there was nothing.

Yet here was Dr. Paul, in 2026, ignoring the fact that 100% of people with COVID on their death certificates were either killed by hospital protocols or vaccines. Lab Leak/Spillover, Lab Leak/Spillover, Lab Leak/Spillover. Fauci changed the analysis. So what?

Why not ask Erdman why 100% of people died from hospital protocols or vaccines? How does that biggest-factor-in-the-world fit into Erdman’s analysis? Why didn’t Paul ask the most obvious question in the world?

Up until now, I’ve always thought that when people act this stupid, there are only two possible explanations- they’re either stupid, or they’re evil.

But Paul doesn’t fit into either one of those categories. He’s the smartest guy in the room. He hates the evil Anthony Fauci. I’ve never seen more cold, pure hatred of one man by another than Senator Paul has for Anthony Fauci.

And ultimately that’s what I’ve spent some time contemplating. Why didn’t Paul ask the question. Why did Paul spend all of his time establishing the fact that Fauci changed the analysis from False Analysis A to False Analysis B.

I started to write an article asking Senator Paul if he believed that the “origins of Santa Claus” actually means that Santa Claus can fly around the world delivering presents in 24 hours with gain-of-function Reindeer, or if he believes that the origins of Santa Claus are the origins of a legend or myth.

But I didn’t do it. Both origin legends are too absurd for Paul to believe in, I think. So in addition to the possibilities of stupid or evil, I also had to consider option C: They’re up to something.

Here’s what I hope. Paul, Johnson and Erdman are working on establishing that Dr. Fauci and/or others intentionally created the lab leak narrative to bring about EUA of mRNA vaccines, not the origin of Santa Claus who flys around the world with gain-of-function Reindeer when Christmas presents are really injected under Christmas trees by countless individuals who falsely attribute credit to Santa.

What Erdman established on May 13, without stating it in these words, was that Anthony Fauci conspired with the CIA to present two false narratives to the public, narratives which were and still are debated and investigated endlessly in order to buy time to kill the maximum number of people possible with hospital protocols and vaccines. Anthony Fauci and the CIA were opposed to each other on narratives, but they weren’t enemies. It was a two-part strategy. Both the narrative and counter-narrative were false, again with the caveat that at least some events were likely staged in Wuhan.

Additionally there is plenty of cause for suspicion regarding Peter Daszak’s bat studies and spike proteins which they later synthesized.

I don’t know what the CIA calls the two-part false debate tactic that is true to an extent but is not the whole truth and nothing but the truth. I use football terms like misdirection and play action to describe it. I remember when Gus Malzahn would move running backs and receivers around in the backfield trying to get the defenders to shift out of place, then he’d run the ball right up the middle. It was a simple power offense with a lot of fakes. It stopped working so well when defensive coordinators stopped chasing the motion to guard everything and kept their linebackers in place. Sure enough, those players are moving around, but they’re not where the ball is going.

Again, I spent years researching both the “spillover” and “lab leak” narratives each as they were rolled out. Years. I know them both very well. I may write more about that journey later. It’s a painful memory. I think it was 2023 when I finally started paying close attention to all the stories from people pushed off into shadow-banned corners of the internet describing how their loved ones had actually died.

And with that, may the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth be provided to the public about Anthony Fauci and the “lab leak” in Wuhan.

P.S. If Congress is sincere about an investigation, in addition to investigating Fauci of the NIAID, they should investigate the CIA/DOD side of Wuhan:

“There’s a CIA agent that I’ve co-published with in the past named Michael Callahan. He was in Wuhan in the fourth quarter of 2019. He called me from Wuhan on January 4. I was currently managing a team that was focused on drug discovery for organophosphate poisoning, ergo nerve agents, for DTRA, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, involving high-performing computing and biorobot screening- high end stuff. And he told me Robert you gotta get your team spun up because we’ve got a problem with this new virus. I worked with him through prior outbreaks.” - Robert Malone on the Joe Rogan Show, December 30, 2021.

The Huahan Seafood Market virus was not uploaded to GenBank until January 5, 2020, and was not made available to the public until January 10, 2020. (1). Would you like to explain that, Mr. Erdman?

Some describe Robert Malone as the “Father of MRNA Technology.” (2).

Charles Wright