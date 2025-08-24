C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
3d

good article. a few comments.

1. Don't buy the propaganda lie that Gazans deserve what they are getting because they voted for Hamas.

- The last election in Gaza was about 19 years ago,

- At least 50% of Gazans are under 18,

- Assuming you need to be at least 18 to vote (over 37 years old now), that means about 75+% of pre-genocide Gazans didn't vote for Hamas, or anyone else, because they were too young,

- Looking at Hamas actual vote totals in the last election and Gazan demographics, I estimate less than 10% of Gazans that were alive today (based on pre-genocide demographics) voted for Hamas.

2. Another lie the propagandists use is that a poll taken by a source that gets lots of outside funding said that the huge majority of Gazans support Hamas. Besides being a highly dubious source (follow the money):

- How do you have a viable poll when at least 50% the population is under 18?

- Are they surveying children?

- With any reasonable polling professionalism, the most that the Gazan population could support Hamas in a poll was 50%, unless it was a bogus poll.

So the Israeli argument is that it is okay to genocide Gazan women and children because

they voted for Hamas and viable polls show they support Hamas. Both are huge distortions and genocidal lies.

However, if you accept the twisted Israeli genocidal logic that it is okay to kill Gazan babies based on polling data because the data shows that Gazans support Hamas, what does that mean since Israel not only supported Hamas, they helped fund them? Polls vs checkbooks, which is worse?

Lies all the way down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
2dEdited

Supposedly...the new ability humans must acquire...and rapidly so...is the ability for discernment. I encounter this word everywhere now. I first encountered the word several years ago on a spiritual website where the creator was a mystic/Steiner scholar who said that people would have to develop discernment to distinguish correct spiritual teachings.

I've written about the complete negation of reality on my substack which must occur for people to believe that Oct. 7 WAS NOT a false flag operation to initiate Gaza genocide. The evidence is literally overwhelming. I'm not surprised by this soldier's testimony. So many "strange" events had to "occur" for this assault to happen...events which utterly defy the imagination.

Discernment, most of all, is the ability to look objectively at facts and draw rationally logic conclusions. Unfortunately, if people haven't noticed, the one overwhelming parlay news sources use today is hyper-ventilating with emotive language and content. Very few websites present facts without boiling their language.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture