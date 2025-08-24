Marjorie Taylor Greene has been outspoken about ending the Genocide in Palestine, and I thank her for it. Yesterday she wrote this on X.

If America was being bombed day and night because of something horrific our government did, and many innocent Americans and American children were being killed and traumatically injured, and we begged for mercy, but the rest of the world said, “Americans voted for their government so they deserve it, their government is bad so all Americans are bad, therefore this is what they get and must be done” And the world was silent to our suffering. And no one came to our aid. And our cities and homes were bombed and turned to rubble. And our infrastructure was destroyed, no farms, no grocery stores, no more organized society. And no one helped our injured and hungry children. How would you feel? What would you think? What would you do? This is what is happening to Gaza where in spite of what we have all been told, many innocent people and children are being killed and they are not Hamas. Does Hamas deserve it? Yes. Do innocent people and children deserve it? No. The innocent people in Gaza did not kill and kidnap the innocent people in Israel on Oct 7th. Just as we spoke out and had compassion for the victims and families of Oct7, how can Americans not speak out and have compassion for the masses of innocent people and children in Gaza? Is one type of innocent life worthy and another type of innocent life worth nothing? For me, I think God sees all innocent lives the same and he loves them all. As a matter of fact, He sent his own son for all people, that’s how much He loves us. America funds Israel $3.8 billion annually for military aid. Actually correction. U.S. taxpayers fund Israel $3.8 billion annually for military aid. That means every U.S. tax payer is contributing to Israel’s military actions. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to pay for genocide in a foreign country against a foreign people for a foreign war that I had nothing to do with. And I will not be silent about it.

There’s just one little correction that I would make, and I don’t blame her for not understanding it, because it’s not like the mainstream media will report facts that challenge Israel. It’s this part: “Gaza did not kill and kidnap the innocent people in Israel on Oct 7th.”

Hamas did in fact kidnap Israelis on October 7, but it was Israel that massacred their own citizens.

This is an emerging story out of Israel itself. Honest analysts knew it and reported it from the start, because the type of damage and injuries inflicted were well beyond the capacity of Hamas.

But I think it’s news that Israelis themselves are starting to speak up about events of October 7. IDF soldier Shalom Shitrit testified at the Knesset on July 31, 2025, and I made a transcript. He spoke in Hebrew, but I trust that the translation was accurate.

Link to Video. (above is screenshot).

6:30 in the morning, October 7, you’re at the outpost. For us, October 7 starts before 6:30. I was a soldier in the mortar platoon of the Golini Brigade’s 13th Battalion. And that night myself, Yotam Salur, my Sergeant Tamar Ben Yehuda, may he rest in peace, the three of us were pulling an all-nighter. On Sabbaths and holidays, we’d let ourselves pull an all-nighter until the dawn to stand-to. And you know, we in the mortar platoon have time to sleep until the next stand-to. So at 5:20 AM, we’re sitting by the radio so as not to wake the radio operator. And my Deputy Battalion Commander, who was also seriously injured, and thank God he survived, suddenly gets on the radio with a strange message. ‘All stations, I don’t know why, I don’t know how,’ something along those lines, ‘No patrol on the fence until 9 AM.’ What time was this? 5:20 in the morning. The radio communication was included in the video at this point: ‘All stations are told to hold their positions. So in terms of ground forces and Orev, we don’t have anything significant. The brigade issued a directive for our forces: pending a situation assessment, until 9 AM, no vehicle is to approach Burma. I’ll say it again, until 9 in the morning, pending a situation assessment, no vehicle is to go down to Burma. We’re in rear staging areas, a brigade-level arrangement, I don’t know exactly why. I don’t ask too many questions. That’s the Directive; that’s what we do.’ A little before it all begins, and Tomer gives us this look like, what? And you know, we’re simple soldiers, just combatants, not commanders or officers who can ask questions. It’s an order from the Deputy Battalion Commander. We take the order and don’t ask questions. A routine passing of an order. And sure enough, an hour later at 6:30 AM, suddenly sirens.

The IDF soldier’s testimony doesn’t prove that Israel killed its own citizens afterwards, even though it’s the only conclusion possible based on the evidence, but it does prove an important point: that there was an order to for soldiers to not defend the Israel/Palestine border on the morning of October 7. This is very strong evidence that Israel knew of the impending invasion of Hamas, and intentionally allowed it to happen.

Former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Haliva added more context to the events of October 7 recently, implicating Shin Bet. Israel was aware of a problem as early as 9 PM on October 6. Then, according to Haliva, he received a phone call from his assistant at 3:20 AM. At 3:30 AM on October 7, the Shin Bet said everything was under control, and that’s the last he heard from anyone.

Time of Israel In part of the recordings, Haliva recounted the events in the hours before the Hamas onslaught. “The SIM cards were activated as early as 9 p.m. on Friday,” he said, referring to the Israeli network cellular service cards that Hamas operatives activated before the attack. “But the first and last phone call I received at night was at 3:20 a.m. from my assistant,” some three hours before Hamas burst through the border, and that call did not relate to the SIMs. When asked if he really was not contacted after Hamas activated the SIMs, he insisted nobody notified him: “They talked to the head of IDF’s Southern Command, who called the head of the Shin Bet.” “There’s a Shin Bet document from 3:30 in the morning,” he said, adding that the document said “the situation is being maintained.” When asked if he was woken up at night regarding intelligence of an imminent attack, Haliva maintained his assistant called him once. “She told me there was an event,” he said, adding that she said the chiefs of Southern Command and the Operations Directorate were handling it. “If something special happened, she said she would wake me up again, that’s it.” “There are Shin Bet documents from that night saying, ‘In our assessment, calm will be maintained, there’s nothing happening, everything is under control.’”

Yeshiva World News reported more of Haliva’s leaked remarks on Shin Bet.

“Where were you, Shin Bet, with all of your billions [of shekels in funding] that you receive?” Haliva demands in the recording, blasting Israel’s domestic security agency for not alerting top defense officials in time. Haliva recounted how then-defense minister Yoav Gallant had fumed over not being woken up the night before the onslaught. “The one who needed to send an agent to wake [him] up at night was the Shin Bet,” Haliva said.

For reference, Profile: Shin Bet, BBC, 2002.

Shin Bet, also known as the General Security Services or Shabak, is Israel's domestic security agency. It is believed to be at the forefront of undercover operations against Palestinian militants. The agency is said to run a network of Palestinian informers and to have a key role in the Israeli assassination policy against alleged militants.

For further reference, the Shin Bet was closely associated with James Angleton, head of the CIA’s Israeli Desk from 1951-1974, until he was forced to retire by Director Colby. Angelton’s Israeli Desk was a highly-compartmentalized division within the CIA, with operations and intelligence sources off-limits to the rest of the CIA. The rest of the CIA generally hated and did not trust Angleton, but he had Jewish intelligence sources in Russia during the Cold War, which made him useful.

Source: CIA.gov By May 1949, he became a senior leader in the Office of Special Operations. This job required Angleton to call on some of the contacts he made after the war. Angleton’s relationships with Israel’s Mossad and Shin Bet agencies became especially important during his time working the Israeli desk and throughout his career at the Agency. … Angleton’s relationship with the Israelis paid off when the Shin Bet provided him a transcript of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s confidential 1956 speech denouncing his predecessor, Joseph Stalin. The speech proved valuable because it showed that Soviet leaders were in the midst of a power struggle. The Eisenhower administration publicized the speech, embarrassing the Soviet government.

James Angleton is now a central suspect in a new Congressional investigations of the assassination of JFK. Angleton was in charge of a covert CIA program to transfer nuclear material and technology to Israel from the Unites States beginning in the late 1950s. JFK was staunchly opposed to Israel’s efforts to acquire a nuclear weapon, as MTG wrote, and made it a top priority of his Administration to stop it.

The Shin Bet was targeted by Iranian missile strikes in June 2025. According to one source, about 70 Shin Bet died in the strikes.