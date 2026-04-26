Rebecca Charles, mother of Danielle Alvarez, referred me to an article written by Alix Mayer, Board Chair and President of the Free Now Foundation, titled “Waking Up to the Measles Con.”

I’ll outline Mayer’s article a bit here and add some of my previous reporting to it.

First let’s talk about who Alix is, and some of the things she’s involved with.

Alix’s substack page says: “I was vaccine disabled and brain damaged in the 1990s. I'm a self-taught subject matter expert on vaccines and the immune system. I host the weekly The Alix Mayer Show, including the Weekly California Medical Freedom Report.”

The Free Now Foundation handles donations for lawsuits. In April 2024, Rebecca Charles, mother of Danielle Alvarez, filed suit pro se against the medical professionals who killed Danielle. Rebecca gained legal representation around May 2025. The lawsuit is moving forward, in part. I’ll have another update on the lawsuit soon.

Below are two articles written by Aria Morgan on Danielle Alvarez on the Free Now Foundation website.

Legal expenses for Rebecca’s attorneys are increasing rapidly. Donations to pay legal expenses can be made on the donations page of Free Now Foundation: https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/donate. Please put Danielle’s name in the tribute section if you want your donations to be directed to the legal expenses of Rebecca’s lawsuit.

Now let’s talk about Mayer’s article “Waking Up to the Measles Con.”

Alix talks about just how fast measles events turn into legislation.

Vaccine Bills to Laws: Supernatural Speed Look at the timelines. In California’s 2014–2015 Disneyland event, the first rash onset was December 28, 2014; SB 277 (eliminating non-medical exemptions) was introduced just 53 days later. In Washington’s 2018–2019 Clark County “outbreak,” the index case rash was December 30, 2018; HB 1638 hit the legislature in 26 days. Even California’s 2025–2026 Shasta cluster saw AB 2651 introduced in roughly 21–28 days. Average from first case to bill introduction across these blue-state events? About 35 days. Once introduced, the bills moved fast too. California’s SB 277 went from introduction to Governor Brown’s desk in 131 days — almost twice as fast as the normal California bill that becomes law. Washington’s HB 1638 took 105 days. New York’s 2019 religious-exemption repeal took 133 days. On average, these freedom-crushing measures became law in just 123 days.

I reported on another major measles “event” in April 2025. I’ll add a little more context to this article.

As I wrote in the article then:

The timing of an alleged measles death in Texas could not have been more suspicious. Robert Kennedy Jr. had just won a bitterly-contested Senate vote 52-48 along partisan lines to win confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services on February 13, 2025. It wasn’t long before headlines blasted across the United States that an unvaccinated child in Texas had died of measles on February 26, 2025. Oddly enough, RFK Jr. had become synonymous with the “anti-vax” movement after criticizing the MMR vaccines in his 2005 article “Deadly Immunity.”

Background on the death: Mary Holland and Brian Hooker of Children’s Health Defense said the child’s death was due to mistreated bacterial pneumonia.

Mary Holland: “She didn’t die from measles. She died from bacterial pneumonia that was very treatable.”

Brian Hooker: “She had pneumonia. It was a type of pneumonia that’s bacterial. A type of bacteria that’s hard to treat, called mycoplasma. That is how she died, of pneumonia.”

While it does appear to be true that there should have been two classes of antibiotics administered to treat the entire spectrum of bacteria that can cause bacterial pneumonia, and medical professionals at Covenant Health only administered one, the wrong one, the child’s bacterial pneumonia should not be considered the cause of her death.

Improperly treated bacterial pneumonia became an excuse to place the child on a ventilator and use deadly drugs.

Dr. Pierre Kory: “And by that time, she was already on a ventilator. And approximately 24 hours later, actually less than 24 hours later, she died. And she died rather catastrophically. As she was declining, she was in a state of what’s called shock, and she needed medicines to maintain her blood pressure. And suddenly her blood pressure crashed and she arrested. And that kind of suddenness in an infection suggests some other cardiac event. And in a child like that, with that amount of inflammation, infection and disturbances in the bloodstream, I can only surmise that she died of a catastrophic pulmonary embolism.”

Polly Tommey of CHD noted: “She was definitely on Midazolom and Fentanyl, and some other drugs that Brian Hooker put up.” According to drugs.com, a combination of Fentanyl and Midazolam can cause “profound sedation, respiratory distress, coma, and even death.”

Mother: “We just went in and they told us to go back into the waiting room… and wait there until they were done with whatever they were going to do- put her on life support. But it didn’t take very long for the Doctor to come back in there, and he just said that she was probably too sick to put her on life support and her brain was probably already passed away.”

Thus it is far more likely that a combination of deadly drugs and ventilators caused the death of the child in Lubbock than bacterial pneumonia. We’re talking about brain death and a probable cardiac event here.

The death of the child appears to be a homicide using methods similar to the tens-to-hundreds of hospital homicides during “COVID-19” using Midazolam, Fentanyl, ventilators, and other drugs. Medical professionals at Glen Cove Northwell Health also used midazolam, fentanyl, ventilators, and numerous other drugs against Danielle Alvarez, causing a heart attack in Danielle as well. The only major difference appears to be that Covenant Health did not use Remdesivir to treat Measles.

Here’s the context of the “measles death:”

February 13, 2025: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. narrowly confirmed by Senate as Trump’s health secretary, ABC

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Thursday. The final vote was 52-48. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who overcame polio at a young age, was the sole Republican to oppose Kennedy and vote no. Democrats were unanimous in their opposition to Kennedy. In a statement outlining his decision, McConnell cited his childhood experience with the disease and said he will “not condone the re-litigation of proven cures.” “Mr. Kennedy failed to prove he is the best possible person to lead America’s largest health agency,” McConnell said. “As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions.”

On the same day the child died, health officials in Texas and medical professionals at Covenant Health held a press conference on the “measles death” to promote an ongoing measles vaccination program in Texas.

February 26, 2025:

Dr. Amy Thompson, Covenant Health CEO: “As you can see from today’s news, this virus can have severe and deadly consequences. Um we want to urge our communities to be vigilant and you'll hear kind of the second part of what we want to do today, is just continue to provide an opportunity for some education um and questions um about the measles. We want you to educate yourself um with information from reliable sources like the city and state health authorities, so thank you guys for um being here with us today, and of course information um that we provide here. We also want to continue to emphasize that vaccination is the best way to prevent this spread um of this virus and to and to prevent the severe complications. Dr Johnson, who is our chief medical officer, will share um some of the um um, you know, truths about measles, and some of the questions and and specific things that we um are doing. And so we did want to put on the screen, um, because we know that vaccination is the best way to prevent these complications, we just wanted to put um dates and times that the City Health Department um is holding their vaccine clinics. Um thank you guys.”

Local reporting from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Covenant Health Hospital in Lubbock confirms Texas’ first measles death in its facilities, February 26, 2025:

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, Texas has confirmed the first death in the state from measles occurred at its facilities. Hospital leadership hosted a news conference on Feb. 26, confirming the death of a “school-aged” child who was unvaccinated was due to complications from measles.

National reporting from Associated Press: A Texas child who was not vaccinated has died of measles, a first for the US in a decade, February 26, 2025:

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A child who wasn’t vaccinated died in a measles outbreak in rural West Texas, state officials said Wednesday, the first U.S. death from the highly contagious — but preventable — respiratory disease since 2015. The school-aged child had been hospitalized and died Tuesday night amid the widespread outbreak, Texas’ largest in nearly 30 years. Since it began last month, a rash of 124 cases has erupted across nine counties. The Texas Department of State Health Services and Lubbock health officials confirmed the death to The Associated Press. The child wasn’t identified but was treated at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, though the facility noted the patient didn’t live in Lubbock County. “This is a big deal,” Dr. Amy Thompson, a pediatrician and chief executive officer of Covenant Health, said Wednesday at a news conference. “We have known that we have measles in our community, and we are now seeing a very serious consequence.”

RFK Jr quickly acquiesced.

Vaccine critic RFK Jr. backs measles vaccine amid deadly Texas outbreak, See BS News, March 3, 2025:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted vaccine skeptic, voiced support for the measles vaccine Sunday amid a deadly outbreak in the Southwest, mainly in Texas. An unvaccinated child who died in late February in Texas was the first U.S. fatality from the highly contagious disease in a decade. Recently confirmed as health secretary, Kennedy has previously made numerous false and misleading claims about the safety of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and had downplayed the growing outbreak, saying annual outbreaks were “not unusual.” But on Sunday, Kennedy said he was “deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak,” in an opinion piece published by Fox News. “Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons,” he wrote. However, he said, “The decision to vaccinate is a personal one,” and he urged all parents to “consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine.” He said he had directed federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to provide support to Texas health authorities.

On August 12, 2025, Texas Health and Human Services said the measles outbreak was over.

There have been two fatalities in school-aged children who lived in the outbreak area. The children were not vaccinated and had no known underlying conditions.

I am not familiar with the circumstances of the second “measles death” in Texas.

In summary, the death of the first child in Texas, the first “measles death” in the United States in nearly 30 years, appears to be a homicide designed to promote measles vaccines and upstage and manipulate RFK Jr. After nearly 30 years, the first “measles death” occurred a few weeks after RFK’s Senate confirmation. Medical records suggest that the death was actually caused by Midazolam, fentanyl, and a ventilator. Circumstantial evidence of RFK’s appointment and confirmation suggests that the child’s death was intentionally caused.

I recommend that the parents of the child obtain qualified and completely honest medical professionals to review their child’s medical records to determine their child’s true cause of death, and if they so choose, file suit against Covenant Health for wrongful death, medical malpractice, their emotional distress, and so forth.

Charles Wright