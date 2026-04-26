C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rg's avatar
rg
18h

Some months ago Alix Mayer had some things to say about Deborah Birx relocating to Texas and taking a position that didn't make much sense in relation to her background. Alix thought it was suspicious and might have had a connection to the supposed measles death. Alix made these comments in a presentation to Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International, whose zoom calls can be viewed on Charles Kovess's rumble channel.

Also, as I read this article, it was ambiguous to me whether the author was favorable, unfavorable, or neutral toward Alix. Not to say that the author is obligated to be judgmental. I have listened to Alix more than once on the zoom call mentioned above, and I have a favorable impression of her.

Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
18h

McConnell: "I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions.”

Dear Christ.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture