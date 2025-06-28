Details are nonexistent on this. It might be true; it might not. I don’t care to speculate. What gets me is the silence from both media and the government. We know that all they do is lie in one way or another, but they’re not even bothering to do that here. I really feel like this statement from Iran warrants a vaguely-worded Disinformation Statement from the Director of National Intelligence, don't you?

Tehran Times, June 25. Exclusive: Israel planned false flag operation on US soil TEHRAN – Information obtained by the Tehran Times shows that Israel was plotting to carry out an explosion on U.S. soil and subsequently blame Iran, with the apparent aim of instigating a full-scale war between the United States and Iran. The plan involved orchestrating a destructive event within the U.S. and fabricating evidence to implicate Iran, thereby manipulating American public opinion and prompting military action. Iran uncovered the Israeli plot through information shared by a friendly nation. Upon learning of the potential attack, Iranians sent messages to U.S. officials, and prevented the planned explosion from occurring.

Whether this is true or not, I’ve been reporting for some time that Benjamin Netanyahu has been telegraphing a false-flag attack against the United States with nuclear weapons for some time now.

Just listen to this asshole yourself.

July 25, 2024. We’re protecting you: Full text of Netanyahu’s address to Congress. Netanyahu: “And one more thing. When Israel acts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons that could destroy Israel and threaten every American city, every city that you come from, we’re not only protecting ourselves. We’re protecting you.”

June 12, 2025. Fox.

Netanyahu: “And Iran plans to give those weapons nuclear weapons to its terrorist proxies.”

June 16, 2025. ABC News.

Netanyahu: “Today it’s Tel Aviv, tomorrow it’s New York. Look I understand America first. I don’t understand America dead.”

The silence from the U.S. government and media speak volumes. I guess Netanyahu doesn’t want to comment, because he controls the U.S. government and the media, and if he had something to say it would be coming out of every government mouthpiece and media outlet by now.

Charles Wright