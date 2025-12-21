Is Barack Obama in the Epstein Files?
The DOJ is using exemptions to disclosure to protect the privacy of people other than minor victims and or child sexual abuse material.
I wonder, for instance, who the apparent black couple could possibly be at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in EFTA #4975 in their Epstein Library. Both appear to be adults.
Of course I can’t say for sure that it’s the Obamas. The woman is about as tall as the man and likes to wear a watch, whoever they are. I can’t say for sure that the couple are black, either. These photos are unedited other than cropping.
The images came from a disk that was dated August 2005.
It’s easy to identify the location as Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.
It looks like they flew in there on a helicopter. Epstein’s jet was there as well. I didn’t know they had a landing strip out there, but it’s really flat.
If it is the Obama’s at Zorro Ranch, this would be the first definitive link between them and Epstein. If not, I apologize to the Obamas. We can blame the speculation on the illegal redactions of the Department of Justice, unless the DOJ can establish that there is an Executive Order to classify evidence regarding former Presidents.
EPSTEIN FILES TRANSPARENCY ACT
(1) No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.
(c) PERMITTED WITHHOLDINGS.—
(1) The Attorney general may withhold or redact the segregable portions of records that—
(A) contain personally identifiable information of victims or victims’ personal and medical files and similar files the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy;
(B) depict or contain child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) as defined under 18 U.S.C. 2256 and prohibited under 18 U.S.C. 2252–2252A;
(C) would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution, provided that such withholding is narrowly tailored and temporary;
(D) depict or contain images of death, physical abuse, or injury of any person; or
(E) contain information specifically authorized under criteria established by an Executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy and are in fact properly classified pursuant to such Executive order.
I understand why it is everyone is so caught up in the Epstein Files and certainly all guilty parties should be sent away permanently but do we really need more evidence of anything to prove that the entire body politic in the DC Beltway is rotten to the core and has been for decades.
I guess bombing the crap out of half the countries on the planet and killing millions of children along the way doesn't get the American public as worked up as the lascivious crimes of the DC deviants.
Pre-Epstein Files did anyone have any doubts at all about the bipartisan, drug addled degenerates that are the DC establishment. How much more evidence do we need?
So, apparently Barry Soetoro aka Barrack Hussein Obama is being recognized as a "Victim" 🤣🤣🤣Please give me a F'ing break !