Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was arrested for “leaking and other serious criminal offenses” Sunday after admitting that she released a video of five IDF soldiers raping an undentified male Palestinian hostage with a metal rod at Israel’s Sde Teiman military base in August 2024.

Benjamin Netanyahu remarked that: “It is perhaps the most serious public-relations attack Israel has experienced since its founding” and ordered an “investigation.”

Image credit: Times of Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cabinet meeting on November 2, 2025 (Screencapture/GPO)

There was a frantic search for Tomer-Yerushalmi Sunday night as she apparently tried to stage a suicide and flee the country. She was captured alive by Israel at the beach and taken into custody.

Image credit: Times of Israel: Rescue and police forces search for ex-military advocate general Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi at Hof Hatzuk Beach in Tel Aviv, November 2, 2025. (Tal Gal/ Flash90

Israel’s Sde Teiman military base is a notorious location for raping and murdering Palestinian hostages. The Business Standard reported in November 2024 that:

Multiple media outlets, including CNN and the New York Times, have revealed shocking details of rape and sexual assault at Sde Teiman. Palestinian prisoners released from the detention camp have testified of witnessing multiple rapes, and cases in which Israeli soldiers made dogs sexually assault prisoners.

Earlier in 2024, in April, a Palestinian surgeon named Adnan Al-Bursh was raped to death with a metal rod at Israel’s Ofer Prison.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was characterized by the Times of Israel as “Ex-IDF legal chief.” She had been investigating the rapes and murders. Likud spokesperson Guy Levy said:

“All this madness we are seeing now is a direct result of the insane obstruction of the investigation that the attorney general has been carrying out for over two weeks,” writes Levy in a post on X, written when Tomer-Yerushalmi was still missing. “She didn’t detain the Military Advocate General, seize her mobile devices, take her testimony, and even place her under protective custody. The Attorney General must be arrested and interrogated tonight.”

Tomer-Yerushalmi released the rape video of the unidentified hostage in August 2024 to counter claims within Israel that there were no abuses of Palestinian hostages in Israel, as she wrote in her resignation letter of October 31, 2025.

“As the head of the Military Advocate General, and out of a deep sense of responsibility toward the IDF, the unit, and my subordinates, I approved the release of material to the media in an attempt to counter the false propaganda directed against the military law enforcement authorities.”

The IDF rapists held up shields to block the view of the concentration camp’s cameras as they raped the hostage. The video is available at this link on Substack.

The IDF rapists later held a press conference.

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, visited Israel on Monday, according to Fox News. She is expected to visit with Benjamin Netanyahu, sought by the International Criminal Court for War Crimes, on Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported that Israel’s human rights abuses have been acknowledged. the State Department, which could block funding to Israel.

A classified report by a U.S. government watchdog has found that Israeli military units committed “many hundreds” of potential violations of U.S. human rights law in Gaza. The State Department’s watchdog says it will take years to review credible allegations against Israeli military units in Gaza, according to officials, raising doubts about future accountability. The findings mark the first time a U.S. government report has acknowledged the scale of Israeli actions in Gaza that fall under the purview of Leahy Laws, the landmark legislation that bars U.S. security assistance to foreign military units credibly accused of gross human rights abuses.

Israel is the largest foreign recipient of payments from the United States since 1946, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Most of Israel’s abuses have not been reported in media, other than social media. They have reached insane and unprecedented levels of sadism not seen since, and maybe including, the Nazis. If you’re still in denial about the truth of what Israel has done and is still doing with US support, remember that people were in denial about what was going on in Germany. Remember that you once wondered how the German people could let it happen.