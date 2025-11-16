C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
14h

You mean Rothschild's Israel. No Hebrew blood there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles Wright
Sharon Churak's avatar
Sharon Churak
14h

Isn’t that what the other side does as well? Perhaps we may have to accept that the Middle East is very problematic and while we have to protect our country- we need to tread very carefully in our involvement there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Charles Wright and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture