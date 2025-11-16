Tim Burchett is an Israel-First Congressman from Tennessee.

Burchett.House.Gov WASHINGTON, D.C., (June 27, 2024) – U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett (TN-02) introduced H.Res. 1323, which rejects the United Nations’s decision to place the Israel Defense Force (IDF) on a list of child’s rights abusers. This bill is a bipartisan resolution introduced alongside Reps. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), Mike Lawler (NY-17), and Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05). “This latest stunt by the United Nations is a total joke. Israel is our greatest ally in the Middle East and their leadership tries to protect life.”

Here is what Burchett defended:

Israel’s escalating use of torture against Palestinians in custody a preventable crime against humanity: UN experts, August 2024 GENEVA – Reports of alleged torture and sexual violence in Israel’s Sde Teiman prison are grossly illegal and revolting, but they only represent the tip of the iceberg, independent human rights experts* warned today. “Israel’s widespread and systemic abuse of Palestinians in detention and arbitrary arrest practices over decades, coupled with the absence of any restraints by the Israeli State since 7 October 2023, paint a shocking picture enabled by absolute impunity,” the experts said. Around 9,500 Palestinians, including hundreds of children and women, are currently imprisoned—around one-third without charge or trial. Another unknown number are arbitrarily being held in detention facilities and ad hoc camps following a wave of arrest and abduction campaigns across Palestinian territory that targeted men, women and children particularly following 7 October. The experts received substantiated reports of widespread abuse, torture, sexual assault and rape, amid atrocious inhumane conditions, with at least 53 Palestinians apparently dying as a result in 10 months. Countless testimonies by men and women speak of detainees in cage-like enclosures, tied to beds blindfolded and in diapers, stripped naked, deprived of adequate healthcare, food, water and sleep, electrocutions including on their genitals, blackmail and cigarette burns. In addition, victims spoke of loud music played until their ears bled, attacks by dogs, waterboarding, suspension from ceilings and severe sexual and gender-based violence. “Allegations of gang-rape of a Palestinian detainee, now shockingly supported by voices in the Israeli political establishment and society, provide irrefutable evidence that the moral compass is lost,” the experts said. In February 2024, a number of experts also expressed grave concern regarding the reports of sexual and other forms of gender-based violence committed against Palestinian women and girls in Israeli detention. The Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory investigated Israel’s detention practices in 2023 and called on UN Member States to intervene and the International Criminal Court to promptly investigate what appeared to be a consolidated crime against humanity. The experts regret this call was not heeded. “Torture practices are irredeemably unlawful and constitute international crimes, yet form part of the modus operandi of Israel’s notorious detention and torture system,” they warned. “These practices are intended to punish Palestinians for resisting occupation and seek to destroy them individually and collectively.” “Israel’s genocidal destruction in Gaza, which is spreading across the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, serves as the backdrop to its abusive detention programme today,” the experts said.

Israel still holds the bodies of at least 67 children murdered in prison/concentration camps in Israel. Israel still holds the bodies of thousands of Palestinians murdered in Israel over the years, many prior to October 7, 2023. After Israel released a small percentage of the Palestinian bodies they held in Israel, it was apparent that many had been tortured. Israel had also harvested the organs of their hostages they killed. Israel has raped people to death in their torture/concentration camps.

In September 2025, Burchett got into a shoving match with a protester who was critical of Burchett’s support of Israel’s evildoings.

Burchett has the text “I am honored to have the friendship and the endorsement of @realDonaldTrump” pinned on his Twitter page- quite a conflict of interest when it comes to releasing the Epstein files.

Israel-First Tim Burchett never signed the bipartisan discharge petition of Massie and Khanna to force House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Massie and Khanna needed 218 signatures on their discharge petition to force a vote. The number of signatures was stuck at 217 for awhile as Speaker Johnson refused to swear in Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election in Arizona on September 23. Johnson said he could not swear Grijalva because the House was out of session, but in April of this year he swore in Republicans Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine in pro forma sessions the day after they won special elections. Johnson said he was ““following the Pelosi precedent,” because she had not sworn in Republicans who won special elections until the House returned to session. And I think that’s a great comparison. Mike Johnson is the Republican’s equivalent of Nancy Pelosi. Thanks for clearing that up for us, Mike.

After the House finally returned to session, Grijalva was sworn in and signed the discharge petition, reaching the 218 signatures required to force Johnson to hold a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Republicans returned to their political maneuvering, this time with the only goal of saving face.

Johnson said: “We put the discharge petition up for unanimous consent on the floor tonight. The Republicans, I, the Speaker, and the Republicans, asked for unanimous consent to just go ahead and pass the discharge, because I think it’s a moot point.”

And it was a moot point, because the discharge petition was making its way forward through House procedures. As Democrats were walking the discharge petition forward, Tim Burchett of Tennessee asked for the floor to request unanimous consent to move the Epstein Files Transparency Act to a vote on the floor, but Democrats refused to yield to him. If even one House Republican had objected, and many still object to releasing the files, the unanimous consent motion would have failed. Previously in the Senate in August, a unanimous consent attempt to force release of DOJ Epstein files was blocked by a Republican’s objection.

So the Democrats just ignored Burchett and continued forward by the secure and sure route to force a vote. Speaker Johnson scheduled a vote, and then whined about how the Democrats had blocked the Republicans. That’s pretty much it.