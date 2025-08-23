Source article: Mondoweiss, In leaked audio, ex-Israeli military intel chief justifies killing tens of thousands in Gaza -‘they need a Nakba once in a while’

“The fact that there are already 50,000 killed in Gaza is necessary and required for future generations. OK, you humiliated, slaughtered, murdered – all of that is true. The price, as I already said before the war, for everything that happened on the 7thof October [is that] for every one [Israeli killed] on October 7, 50 Palestinians need to die,” Haliva says in the leak. “It doesn’t matter now [whether it’s] children, I’m not speaking from revenge, I’m speaking about it as a message for the coming generations, there is no choice – they need a Nakba once in a while in order to feel the price. There is no choice, in this crazy neighborhood”.

Aharon Haliva was head of Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate from October 5, 2021 through April 22, 2024. Mondoweiss reported that Haliva resigned “in response to the monumental intelligence failure on October 7, 2023,” but this is where Mondoweiss got the story very wrong.

When Israel needs a basis to commit atrocities, they will either commit the act themselves and blame it on their target with a false flag, or trigger the event and allow it to happen, which was certainly the case with October 7, 2023. Following decades of persecution in an open-air apartheid slave state of Palestine, a land that was once theirs and not Israel’s, Hamas did in fact invade Israel on October 7, 2023.

But Hamas did not kill over 1,000 Israeli citizens on October 7. Israel did. Using American weapons, the Israeli military burned their own citizens alive to the extent that coroners could not tell the difference between Palestinians and Israeli citizens, without DNA tests, and they blamed it on Hamas.

The Israeli military knew beforehand that the micro-surveilled residents of Palestine would invade and intentionally allowed Hamas to penetrate deep into Israeli territory and take hostages before firing on them all.

The wikipedia page of Aharon Haliva quotes several sources from ynet and haaretz, written in Hebrew, dated in October 2023, claiming that Haliva was briefed about the impending invasion of Israel on the night of October 6, 2023. 1, 2, 3. The first link shows video of Israel bombing their own citizens.

Even the Times of Israel, quoting Haliva, now grudgingly reports that there was more to October 7 than an “intelligence failure.”

Former IDF intel chief: Oct. 7 was ‘much deeper’ than an intelligence failure Former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Haliva, in a series of leaked recordings, said that the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack did not occur because of intelligence failures or a poor response time the night of the attack, but was the result of “something much deeper, spanning many years, that requires a much deeper correction.” The tapes of Haliva, who resigned from his position as head of the Military Intelligence Directorate last year against the backdrop of October 7, were aired Friday night on Channel 12’s primetime news program. In the recordings, Haliva is heard recounting events from the night before the Hamas attack, explaining why he chose to step down from his post, and speaking on military and policy decisions leading up to and in the wake of the October 7 attack. … In part of the recordings, Haliva recounted the events in the hours before the Hamas onslaught. “The SIM cards were activated as early as 9 p.m. on Friday,” he said, referring to the Israeli network cellular service cards that Hamas operatives activated before the attack. “But the first and last phone call I received at night was at 3:20 a.m. from my assistant,” some three hours before Hamas burst through the border, and that call did not relate to the SIMs. “There’s a Shin Bet document from 3:30 in the morning,” he said, adding that the document said “the situation is being maintained.” When asked if he was woken up at night regarding intelligence of an imminent attack, Haliva maintained his assistant called him once. … “There are Shin Bet documents from that night saying, ‘In our assessment, calm will be maintained, there’s nothing happening, everything is under control.’ That’s not the point,” he said.

Shin Bet is “one of three principal organizations of the Israeli Intelligence Community, alongside Aman (military intelligence) and Mossad (foreign intelligence service).

All three principle organizations of the Israeli Intelligence Community were targeted with “bunker busting” bombs from Iran resulting in the deaths of around 100 intelligence officers in June 2025.

Thus the power structure in Israel has changed considerably, although Israel still continues its blatantly, admittedly Genocidal campaign in Palestine unabated and enabled by the Congress of the United States.

Some members of Congress in both parties are speaking up a bit finally, but finding little support in either party.

Greene knocks Republicans, Democrats after all her defense funding amendments fail Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted her Republican and Democratic colleagues early Friday after all six of her amendments to the House’s defense appropriations bill failed. Greene’s amendment to cut funding for the Israeli Cooperative Program — an agreement through which the U.S. provides Israel $500 million for programs for missile defense — was spiked in a 6-422 vote. The amendment garnered support from GOP Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and a group of progressive Democrats: Reps. Al Green (Texas), Summer Lee (Pa.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.).

Only 6 out of 435 members of Congress took even a modest stand against Israel’s Genocide.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she voted against Greene because her amendments didn’t go far enough.

Personally I don’t think either Greene or Cortez go far enough. Why should American citizens like myself have to pay even one penny to the Genocidal and Terrorist state of Israel that attacked the United States on September 11, 2001- an illegitimate nation that has 666 incorporated into its flag?

Israel is funded by the United States with $3.3 Billion annually- a number based on the age of Jesus (33) when he was crucified.

I believe that all US funding to Israel should be cut, including the hidden appropriations to Israel through US corporations like Elon Musk’s SpaceX that launches satellites for Israel.

Image: A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, with the Israeli EROS C3 satellite. Credit: SpaceX

Elon Musk met with Netanyahu and the Israeli military in November 2023 to aid Israel’s Genocidal campaign in Palestine using artificial intelligence programs that would intentionally target and bomb women and children when they were in close proximity to anyone on a “Hamas” kill list.

Where's Daddy? Israel's Artificial Intelligence and Satellites Targeting Women and Children Program Charles Wright · October 16, 2024 Al-Jazeera reports that Israel’s Artificial Intelligence selects targets for missile strikes based on scraping of data from social media, cellphones and the like, then ranks them on a scale of 1 to 100. If someone ranks high enough, they are targeted. Israel’s assassination targetets likely get a higher score if they have lots of children or are frequ… Read full story

The origins of the Hamas kill list utilized by Israel to target women and children when in proximity have never been revealed, but could it could have included the identities of persons who posted on Twitter in previous Genocidal campaigns of Israel in Palestine.

Social media: The weapon of choice in the Gaza-Israel conflict, February 2015 “Since the start of the Gaza blockade in 2006, a new generation of Palestinians have come to prominence in Gaza. Articulating their message in fluent English through blogs and Twitter, they conveyed their message to the world as a means to break their isolation, not only from the outside world but also from the rest of the occupied territories in the West Bank and the capital of East Jerusalem,” said Abed al-Nasser Abu Oun, a TV correspondent and radio presenter at a local radio station. As the war progressed, it was an online battle of narratives - between heavily funded Israeli state media outlets, represented by Israeli spokespersons of the Israeli government and the army with decades of experience - versus Palestinian citizen journalists who only had their own laptops, smartphones and cameras.

Perhaps anticipating the need to control the media platform before Israel’s most recent, blatant and extensive Genocidal campaign began, immigrant Spaceman Elon Musk entered the media industry and purchased Twitter in 2022 with borrowed money, then initiated a “hate speech” (anti-semitism) censorship program at Netanyahu’s request on September 18 a few weeks before the invasion on October 7. Musk told Netanyahu that he would “deamplfiy” hate speech. Under this basis, Twitter would define as anything critical of Israel as hate speech on the basis of “antisemitism.” Their heritage grants them the right to commit any atrocities in the world free of criticism under this basis.

Musk tried unsuccessfully to purchase Substack.

In June 2025, Greene excoriated Jewish Fox News host Mark Levin that "Jesus will return" in a debate about Israel’s role in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Israel has murdered a staggering number of women. According to the BBC, Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead verified by UN are women and children. (Although killing defenseless women and children with sophisticated satellite and AI based weapons and starvation tactics cannot be considered to be a “war” in any definition of the word, but only Genocide). Biblical prophecy of the second coming of Jesus may play a role in the clearly Genocidal motives of Israel.

You would think that MTG and AOC, to very prominent women of both major parties, could agree on something to cut to Israel and co-sponsor a bill instead of complaining about the other.

Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) in July. Why can’t Greene and Cortez set partisan politics aside to co-sponsor a bill cutting funding to Israel? I double dog dare them to cut 100% of funding to Israel including hidden funding, but anything would be a step in the right direction.

