Although Jeffrey Epstein’s Little St. James Island gets all of the press regarding Esptein’s flight logs, it’s likely that everywhere his wheels touched down was part of the same international child sex trafficking network- the most notorious being Brunei.

In a stunning development in the Epstein scandal, Representative James Comer (R-KY) has subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton to be deposed before Congress, along with his wife Hillary and many prominent former members of the FBI and Department of Justice.

I hope Mr. Comer’s Oversight Committee finds time to question Mr. Clinton about what exactly he was doing with Mr. Epstein in Brunei.

Epstein’s flight logs show that Bill Clinton and Doug Bands boarded Jeffrey Epstein’s plane at Japan’s naval air base (RJTA airport code) on May 22, 2002. How Clinton got to Japan is unclear.

From Japan, Clinton flew with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Hong Kong (VHHH), from Hong Kong to China (ZGSZ), from China to Singapore (WSSS), from Singapore to Thailand (VTBD), and Thailand to Brunei (WBSB).

That’s where the flights on Epstein’s plane by Clinton and Bands ended. Epstein traveled on to Indonesia (WRRR) on May 27, and from there to other locations, without them. Unidentified “Janice” and “Jessica” also boarded the plane with Clinton and Bands in Japan and remained in Brunei.

SK, Sarah Kellen, flew on with Epstein and Maxwell. Sarah Kellen was granted immunity from prosecution in Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice and FBI, along with Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, and Nadia Marcinkova. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller and former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, who had to be involved in the NPA, were also subpoenaed by Comer’s Committee.

The Sultan of Brunei’s reputation was well-known by 2002 due to a highly-publicized lawsuit of a former Miss USA in 1997. Brent Scher of the Washington Free Beacon wrote a highly informative article about Brunei in May 2015 after Epstein’s flight logs were released by Gawker in January 2015.

The Clintons and the Sultan of Brunei Have a History

The sultan, whose net worth was last estimated to be $20 billion, has held the throne in Brunei since 1967. He owns a Boeing 747, which he purchased for $400 million and pilots himself. He is also the owner of an Airbus 340, 16 other planes, two helicopters, 9,000 luxury cars, and a palace with 1,788 rooms in it. Also like Epstein, he has been accused of sexual wrongdoing. In 1997, he was sued by a former Miss USA who said she was held as a sex slave, drugged, and molested by Brunei’s royal family. The lawsuit was dropped after the Sultan and his brother claimed diplomatic immunity. The sultan and his brother Prince Jefri have become "infamous for their sex parties and their harems composed mainly of underage girls." Jillian Lauren, who at 18 years of age was recruited for Jefri’s harem, wrote a book about her experience in which she claimed that "there’s no such thing as underage" in Brunei. Lauren also had sexual relations with the sultan.

The image above was taken, I believe, in November 2000. Clinton White House archives show that Mr. Clinton traveled to Brunei for an Economic summit held every November.

President Clinton is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meeting in Brunei. The Leaders Meeting, held from November 15-16, 2000, will build on the progress of the seven previous meetings between 1993 and 1999.

