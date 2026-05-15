Alix Mayer of Free Now Foundation is hosting a fundraising dinner featuring Vera Sharav to end hospital homicide in New York on June 6, 2026. Tickets are limited and are $5,000 each.

If you would like to attend, a link is below a description of the event.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

An intimate dinner with Vera Sharav to Fund Legal Work to End Hospital Homicide Dine with Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav, producer of Never Again Is Now Global, comparing lockdowns to Nazi-era tyranny. Also in attendance: Free Now Foundation Board Chair Alix Mayer, Attorney Tricia Lindsay, and Rebecca Charles.



Rebecca’s loving daughter Danielle—a young adult with mental disability—was admitted on false pretenses, experimented on until unrecognizable, and killed in 40 days.



Your attendance supports legal work seeking justice for Danielle, and a likely successful willful misconduct challenge of the PREP Act shield.



Reply by May 29th. Questions: 415-496-5301 Location: To be announced Date and time: Sat, Jun 6, 2026 7:30 PM Organizer: Free Now Foundation, (415) 496-5301, team@freenowfoundation.org TICKETS Dinner Seat 8 left Price: $5,000.00 Join the intimate cocktail hour and dinner. In-depth conversation with Vera Sherav gently moderated by Alix Mayer, Board Chair of Free Now Foundation. Dinner Seat Right Next to Ms. Sharav 2 left Price: $10,000.00 Join the intimate cocktail hour, then sit right next to Ms. Sharav for dinner. In-depth conversation with Vera Sherav gently moderated by Alix Mayer, Board Chair of Free Now Foundation.

Please direct any questions to the number provided.

CONTACT INFORMATION LINK

BACKGROUND VERA SHARAV

Quoting extensively from an article written by Rob Waters of Stat News in 2016:

Sharav had been born Vera Roll in Romania just a few years before a fascist government allied with Nazi Germany took over the country. In 1941, some 145,000 Romanian and Hungarian Jews — including her family — were deported to an area known as Transnistria along the Ukraine border. It became one of the war’s most horrific killing fields, where as many as 250,000 Jews were slaughtered, or died of disease or starvation. The Rolls were sent to the town of Mogilev, which the Romanians and Nazis had turned into a concentration camp. Vera’s father died within weeks of their arrival, probably of typhus. “Everywhere you went, you saw people at their end, begging for [food], and no one had anything to give them,” her mother, Mary Roll, recalled in an oral history interview taped in 1984 for the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. “Every morning, they would bring out … loads of corpses, frozen to death, loaded like wood on these carts and transported to mass graves.” By 1944, Germany was in retreat — and the situation in the camp was desperate. “I couldn’t get a piece of bread and [Vera] would cry so bitterly. Days and days, nothing in her mouth,” Roll said. When an international effort was mounted to save Jewish orphans, her mother arranged for young Vera to go — alone, and over Vera’s tearful objections. After a harrowing journey out of the camp, Vera made her way to a town on the Black Sea, where a three-boat flotilla was to sail to Istanbul. Vera was supposed to join a group of 61 children on a small merchant ship, the Mefkure. But she insisted on going on another boat with three adults who’d taken care of her on the train. “Everybody was on the boats and I was sitting there crying,” she told STAT. “I didn’t want to go on that boat. Nothing would move me.” The Mefkure finally departed without Sharav. Two days later, on Aug. 4, 1944, it was strafed by cannon and machine-gun fire and sank. All but five of the 320 refugees on board were killed. “That’s where I would have been, had I listened to authority,” Sharav said. For her, this was an indelible experience. “The lesson I learned was never articulated or conscious, but years later I realized why sometimes I would be very stubborn — nobody, no ideology, no rationalization would change my mind.” Sharav made her way to Istanbul, then Palestine, where she lived for three years with her aunt and uncle on a farm. Finally, she sailed to New York, where she reunited with her mother, who survived the final months of the war. Their relationship would remain fraught, strained by Vera’s sense of abandonment and the independence she developed to compensate.

Sharav holds her passport photo, taken in 1944 when she was 7 years old, just before she emigrated to Palestine.

In 1994, Vera’s son died after taking a recently-approved antipsychotic drug, Clozapine.

Vera went on to found the Alliance for Human Research Protection.

ABOUT ALLIANCE FOR HUMAN RESEARCH PROTECTION

From their website:

Our Mission The Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) is a national network of lay people and professionals who are committed to upholding the humanitarian values and ethical standards of medicine enshrined in the Hippocratic Oath: “First, do no harm”; the Nuremberg Code (1947): “The Voluntary informed consent of the human subject is absolutely essential”; and the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (2005): “Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information.”

MORE ABOUT VERA:

Vera Sharav A public advocate for human rights is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) which serves as an information resource and public interest watchdog organization whose goal is to unlock the walls of secrecy in biomedical research and bring accountability to that endeavor. AHRP Infomails have a wide following: they are read by physicians and scientists, public health officials, journalists, lawyers, and patient advocacy organizations. Her advocacy achievements include: suspension of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pesticide experiment (CHEERS) on children; complaint led to two federal investigations on the use of children in foster care as guinea pigs in experimental AIDS drug and vaccine trials; suspension of smallpox vaccine on children; suspension of “violence prediction” experiment that exposed 6–11 year old NYC boys of color to fenfluramine ; opened a public debate about the ethics of relapse-inducing experiments in schizophrenia patients. Organized families and victims of unethical research to join her in testifying before the National Bioethics Advisory Committee (NBAC) — re: unethical experimentation on mentally disabled psychiatric patients; those testimonies led to a prize-winning series in the Boston Globe, “Doing Harm: Research on the Mentally Ill” — ultimately resulting in the shutdown of 29 clinical trials at the National Institute of Mental Health (1999). Mrs. Sharav served on the Children’s Workgroup of the National Human Research Protection Advisory Committee where she was the sole dissenter objecting to expanded use of children in high risk medical experiments. She has testified before public policy advisory panels including, the Institute of Medicine — against human pesticide experiments; against prison drug research; numerous FDA hearings, against misuse of psychotropic drugs for children. She has been an invited presenter at various professional and academic forums: World Federation of Science Journalists, London; National Academy of Sciences Policy Fellow program and National Public Health Association re: screening for mental illness; Consumers Institute for Medicines and Health, Stockholm — re: America’s overmedicated children; Columbia University; NY Hospital, Cornell; U.S. military medical ethics forum; University of Texas. Her recent peer-reviewed publications include: Screening for Mental Illness: The Merger of Eugenics and the Drug Industry, Ethical Human Psychology and Psychiatry (2005); Conflicts of Interest in Biomedical Research Harm Children With and Without Disabilities,” Journal of Disability Policy Studies (2004); “The Impact of FDAMA on the recruitment of children for research,” EHPP (2003); “Children in Clinical Research: A Conflict of Moral Values,” American Journal of Bioethics (2003); The ethics of conducting psychosis-inducing experiments,” Accountability in Research (1999).

In August 2022, Vera gave a speech at Nuremberg about the COVID Plandemic, “Never Again is Now.”

There have been no prosecutions of the guilty this time.