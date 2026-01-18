I believe that immigration law, and law in general, should be enforced. If you don’t like the law, change it. That said, the Department of Homeland Security and the entire Executive Branch are pawns of Israel and are weaponized to the fullest extent feasible at all times against the people of the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security clearly wants to keep ratcheting up tensions and violence in order to give them a reason to kill Americans with the US Military. They’ll move to drones and tanks as soon as they think they can.

If you think that’s alarmist, it is. If you think it’s outlandish, think again. Imagine if you had learned in early 2019, for instance, that disinformation on “virology” would be weaponized. They always need a reason to kill on a huge scale. The “lab leak” was their reason before. Afterwards, they killed people in hospitals and blamed it on the virus. Then they rolled out the vaccines, killing more, and once again blamed it on the virus. Millions.

There are countless ways to approach mass kill strategies. Now the Department of Homeland Security wants to create violence to kill again.

Just like Israel did in Palestine. Israel commits atrocities to get a response, and use the response as a justification for further atrocities, for decades now, in a systematic Genocide.

I’m raising the alarm now, and hopefully people will see the bigger picture and goals here. Nip this in the bud. We can enforce immigration laws without IDF tactics.

The rest of this article is bit cryptic. It’s what I have been able to find out about Kristi Noem’s association with Israel in a few hours.

Rep. Kristi Noem (R-SD) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a trip to Israel in 2014 as part of a U.S. congressional delegation.

Kristi Noem, Facebook, March 6, 2024. “I’ve been proud to support the State of Israel for years. Today, I signed historic legislation to combat antisemitism. This important bill strengthens South Dakota’s anti-discrimination laws and ensures the safety of our Jewish people.”

October 17, 2024. Miriam Adelson gives $100 million to Trump campaign, making good on reported pledge

November 13, 2024: ZOA Strongly Praises Pres. Trump for Appointing Superb Friends of Israel: Sen. Rubio, Gov. Huckabee, Cong. Stefanik, Cong. Zeldin, Gov. Noem, Cong. Waltz, Peter Hegseth, John Ratcliffe ZOA strongly praises President Trump for his superb recently-announced nominations and appointments of truly great Americans, respected public servants and extraordinary friends of Israel and the Jewish people, including Senator Marco Rubio for Secretary of State; Governor Mike Huckabee for U.S. Ambassador to Israel (who received ZOA’s Adelson Defender of Israel Award, presented by Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson); Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (also received ZOA’s Adelson Award presented by Dr. Miriam Adelson) for U.S. Ambassador to the UN; Congressman Lee Zeldin for head of the Environmental Protection Agency (who received ZOA’s Myron Zimmerman Award); Governor Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Secretary; and Congressman Mike Waltz for National Security Advisor; Peter Hegseth for Defense Secy; Stephen Miller for Deputy Chief for Policy; and John Ratcliffe for CIA Director. ZOA strongly congratulates all the nominees and appointees.

November 21, 2024. The ZOA Gala Uplifts Spirits, Supports Israel, Jewish Students and the Fight Against Antisemitism at the UN and on Campuses Myron Zimmerman (right), Morton Klein (2nd from right), Rita Cosby (center) and Jonathan Ginsburg with ZOA Campus staff presenting the Myron Zimmerman Outstanding College Activism Award to Harvard graduate Shabbos Kestenbaum And since he has been elected, Pres. Trump has nominated the most pro-Israel cabinet in history since Israel was reestablished. Mr. Klein praised Pres. Trump’s extraordinary nominees who are great friends of Israel, including Mike Huckabee, Senator Rubio; Rep. Elise Stefanik, Peter Hegseth – who said there is no reason we cannot establish a Jewish Temple on the Temple Mount; Rep. Mike Waltz; Gov. Kristi Noem; John Ratcliff; Rep. Lee Zeldin; and RFK Jr., to whom Mort Klein is an advisor on Israel.

On January 25, 2025. Kristi Noem is sworn in as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by Clarence Thomas at his home.

“One of the first complaints of ICE raids that started shortly after Trump took office at the beginning of the year is that they wore no uniform, masked their faces, and drove unmarked vehicles.” Unsettling Truths From The Margins Of The Law ICE Agents in the U.S. are Trained by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Use Israeli Spyware to Hack Americans’ Phones If you still think that the current actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are all about rounding up illegal immigrants who are all criminals, then you are missing a lot of information from wherever you get your news from… Read more

March 9, 2025. Kristi Noem says she will use “every single one” of “extensive” authorities as DHS secretary

April 16, 2025. Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton A. Klein released the following statement: The ZOA praises the new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy announced on Wednesday (April 9) that, effective immediately, “the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin considering aliens’ antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. . . .

Decertification letter sent by Kristi Noem to Harvard on May 22, 2025.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during her visit to Israel, on May 25, 2025. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

July 23, 2025. Safety measure? Or intimidation tactic? Masked ICE agents spark the debate

Retired California police supervisor Diane Goldstein said masked agents are exacerbating tensions because there's virtually no public accountability when law enforcement operates anonymously. Goldstein was a police lieutenant in the Los Angeles area and is now executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a nonprofit that works with communities to help reform policing. "You know who doesn't wear masks? Judges. District attorneys. Public defenders. State and local law enforcement, except for very narrow carveouts," Goldstein said. "The safety issue is just an excuse. The administration doesn't seem to understand that it's their heavy-handed tactics that are increasing the level of danger to their officers. They are pissing off ordinary Americans."

July 29, 2025. Federal Lawmakers Demand Information on ICE Agents’ Use of Masks, Unmarked Cars

January 8, 2026. Retired Green Beret Whistleblower Claims ‘ICE Trains in Israel’ to Bring ‘Apartheid Tactics’ in the US

A retired US Green Beret whistleblower claimed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents train with Israeli police after a fatal shooting of a mother of three by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. The video features Anthony Aguilar, saying ICE, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other ‘three-letter’ agencies train alongside Israeli police and security forces. Aguilar suggests he has personally been sent to Israel and witnessed joint training, arguing that tactics learned abroad are later ‘brought back home’. He frames these methods as oppressive and not routine law-enforcement skills through first-hand testimony. ‘Look at what’s happening every day. I’ve been there, I have trained with them. I have been to Israel, where ICE agents and DEA agents and other three-letter agencies train with the gendarmerie and the Israeli police force training with them. And they bring those tactics back here’.

January 14, 2026. Rep. Kelly introduces articles of impeachment against Secretary Noem

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) formally introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. So far, 70 Members of Congress have cosponsored Rep. Kelly’s impeachment resolution. “Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to Chicago, LA, Minneapolis, and communities from north to south, east to west. She needs to be impeached for her actions,” said Rep. Kelly at a press conference introducing articles of impeachment. “Secretary Noem has called my impeachment effort ‘silly.’ I want to tell her right now: You have violated your oath of office and there will be consequences. I am watching you. The American people are watching you. And most of all, we are not liking what we are seeing. If you believe impeachment is ‘silly,’ then you are not taking your job or our Constitution seriously.”

Today, Kristi Noem suggests that saying Jonathan Ross' name is doxxing him. I think ICE should be required to wear badges with their names clearly visible and not wear masks.

This is the Israeli model: Image of Faris Odeh in Palestine below.