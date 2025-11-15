I normally don’t write about politics, but this is a pretty bid deal.

This isn’t some anti-MAGA or anti-conservative rant that you may see from the politically-motivated “left” or the Democrats. I’m just trying to tell you to get ready and give you a perspective on how to handle it.

MAGA may well be the greatest political slogan in the history of the United States. After decades of destruction of American values and the middle class, it’s past time to reverse course.

There’s a lot about the “MAGA” movement that I support: tariffs designed to spur American manufacturing, and law enforcement across the board, in particular on immigration law. On these issues, Trump delivered on his campaign promises, and has gained tremendous public support among those concerned with these American issues.

At the same time, many people who voted for Trump tend to block out the negatives on him as an individual. This is classic denial. You want to live in a world of political bias, where all of your deepest darkest suspicions of the other side are true, but your side is 100% pure. You’re people of principle. You don’t want to admit even to yourself that you support something you abhor to gain something you want. So you just block it out.

Others of you accept that you are voting for the lesser of two evils, and that’s just the way things are, so you may as well vote for the lesser. And Trump may well have been the better choice than Kamala Harris. I didn’t support Kamala Harris because she had nothing good in her platform whatsoever. Her own voters booed and heckled her because she would not take a stand against Israel’s Genocide in Palestine. The rest of her platform was just a bunch of liberal crap, which is not to say that liberals never have good ideas and proposals, but none of them made their way into Kamala’s platform. Harris basically threw the election because she wouldn’t take a stand against Israel, while Trump held the high card on immigration. Trump won easily. Who am I to say it was the wrong choice, because I did get a few things I supported from Trump, while Kamala offered nothing.

The Epstein scandal reminds me of the movie A Few Good Men, starring Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, with a theme of principles versus compromise. When I was younger I associated with the lawyer. Now I find myself assocaiting with Jessup. I suppose it’s just age. Time and events take a toll on us all. I heard someone explain “stragetic alliances” once. I thought it was a horrible idea. Now I’m like, well the “white hats” can blackmail Trump too, not just Israel, Russia, Iran, and pretty much every IC in the world. He’s everyone’s property. But history now presents us with an opportunity to clean it all up, and not have to manipulate politicians by blackmail, and I’d really like to take it.

But what has Trump done in his personal life prior to becoming President? It’s difficult to speak of, and convenient to block out for many. The latest releases of emails from Epstein’s estate show that he spoke of Trump’s involvement with minors. Epstein also showed journalist Michael Wolff pictures of Trump and minors in “leave no doubt” scenarios. The photo below is from Elite Models in 1991. Much of the circumunstantial evidence surrrounding Trump and minors does not involve Epstein at all.

Megyn Kelley has gone out of her way to say that Epstein was not a pedophile because, technically, that’s a pre-puberty term, and there’s a different term for the statutory rape age group. Why now? Why that? Do you really think she is going out of her way, facing fierce criticism, to defend Epstein on this?

With every new revalation on Trump’s involvement with minors, there’s always a denial from his loyal supporters. Now I hear them saying that we can’t take Epstein’s word for anything, because after all, he is a criminal.

And that’s a fair point, but when you add up all the evidence, it’s very damning in my opinion, even before the latest releases. I’m going to spare you all of that research, at least for now. I’m just telling you to get ready if the DOJ is actually sitting on something important. I have no idea what’s in the Epstein Files that have been blocked by most of the House Republicans led by Speaker Mike Johnson. It may be another huge nothingburger like the Mueller Report. After all, who trusts the DOJ to investigate anything anymore.

But maybe there are some damning things in there for Trump. Some reports are saying that FBI employees say it’s “worse” than Epstein’s photographs of Trump and topless minors.

I think MAGA Americans need to get in front of the issue and be in favor of transparency, even if, especially if, the worst-case scenario is true. Support the true conservatives like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene who support releasing the DOJ files. Some people are amazingly and sadly calling them RINO’s, Republicans in Name Only, despite their conservative record. Think about that for a minute. What does the name Republican mean? California Governor Gavin Newsom called Pam Bondi a “pedophile protector.” There’s nothing conservative or MAGA about that. Maybe Massie and Greene are RINOs, and the rest are conservatives in name only. The CINOs have ran on Trump’s coattails for so long that they just can’t take a stand on conservative principles.

The Democrats smell blood and are attacking in a united front. If it’s as bad as it looks, they will dominate the Republicans for generations to come. The Republicans will either own the scandal, or they will be owned by it. It’s a cancer that’s destroying the GOP. In response to the releases thus far, Trump has ordered a DOJ investigation into Epstein and Clinton, and the Democrats don’t care. They Democrats are taking the high road, if Bill Clinton is involved so be it, while the Republicans are increasingly branded as Elephiles and the like. Calling someone a RINO doesn’t have the same effect anymore. The leadership of House Speaker Mike Johsnson is destroying the Republican party.

It won’t just be Trump that goes down if things are as bad as they seem, and it will be a trying and embarrassing time for the entire United States. It’s really the entire fascist government/corporate alliance that’s involved, Republicans and Democrats, along with philanthropy, science, etc. It’s huge. It’s ugly. I for one have had enough of it, and I really don’t care whose feelings I hurt to expose the truth, because the future of the United States depends on it, but I am trying my best to be polite and respectful to average Americans as you may be forced to face those realities that you have avoided thus far.

Would the average MAGA American rather clean out the entire establishment of power, and have a stronger, less-compromised two-party system, or oppose the truth just because you don’t want to have to admit that you were wrong about your hero? It’s a great opportunity and an easy choice to me, but I made to remove red/blue bias from my thinking long ago, to sum and not divide information, and it opened my eyes greatly.