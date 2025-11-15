C’s Newsletter

C’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
1d

Anyone in power in DC are All agents, parasites of humanity. Trump, Biden, Bush, Obama, Clinton's,Carter ect. Rothschild's Puppets are " put " in office. People's vote has meant nothing for generations. Banking Cabal took control 1913. Same evil just left and right arms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joel W. Hay, PhD's avatar
Joel W. Hay, PhD
1d

Trump is a scumbag and he’s done nothing since he got into Office to improve his reputation. He’s threatening all America’s long time, allies. He’s letting Israel bomb Palestinian hospitals with US weapons. He is threatening war in Venezuela. He’s using the presidential office to shake down every company that he can. His

family is now worth billions from the corrupt crypto trading which is a blatant bribery and he’s only in it for the money. I thought he would at least be better than Kamala Harris, but I’m reevaluating that too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture