Danielle Alvarez, below.

Many of you here will remember when I announced a Give Send Go fundraiser for Rebecca Charles in August, 2023 regarding the death of her daughter Danielle Alvarez at Glen Cove Hospital of the Northwell Health system in New York.

Much has happened since then. First, the major updates.

The judge has allowed Rebecca’s attorneys to have a discovery process of the 6 remaining defendants. Depositions will begin after discovery.

Rebecca’s attorneys have filed an Amended Complaint to bring 38 defendants back into the lawsuit. The entire text of the Amended Complaint is included at the bottom of the article.

To recap, there was a period when Rebecca thought it best to not report all the filings and rulings in her lawsuit, but now that things have moved forward to this extent, she wants to see reporting again.

I’ve known her for about 3 years now.

I first met Rebecca Charles around early 2023 on Twitter when I was researching the hospital homicides holocaust. I believe I typed “Northwell” into the search engine on Twitter and found Rebecca, very upset, talking about the death of her daughter Danielle. I asked her a few questions like “was this at Northwell,” (yes) and would you like for me to write about it (yes). I asked for her phone number and called her. We have spoken many times over the years.

I was convinced then that hospitals in the Northwell Health system in New York were the epicenter of a mass murder event. I still am. Later, I purchased and read a book written by Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, where he plainly states that hospitals in the Northwell Health system were the epicenter of what many people now call the “Death Spike” in New York in Spring of 2020. You can read excerpts of that book here.

The Death Spike in New York is simple to explain. New York and Northwell Health rapidly increased PCR tests. Following the huge increase in positive PCR test results, hospitals used deadly protocols to treat the alleged virus- protocols which killed hospitalized patients at a very high rate. Death totals in hospitals exploded- thus the “spike.” People still say that it was like a bomb going off.

To me, one of the most damning facts about the death of Danielle Alvarez is that after hospitals in New York, especially Northwell, killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers in an assembly-line manner in Spring 2020, and after letting the “spike” subside, doctors at Glen Cove used the same methods on Danielle in September-October 2021 with full knowledge of what the results would be. (Opinions expressed herein are my own).

Throughout 2023, Rebecca tried to find attorneys to represent her. She couldn’t find any to represent her on a contingency basis, however. They all required more up-front money than she had.

At some point, I suggested a “Give Send Go” fundraiser to Rebecca to raise funds to get an attorney. She started one, and I published an announcement of such on August 16, 2023. It raised a substantial amount of money- around $4,000.

Although it was very encouraging and helpful, that amount wasn’t sufficient to gain legal representation. Rebecca told me that all the money raised in the fundraiser and then some has since gone to legal expenses.

Time passed. 2023 dragged into 2024. In private conversations, I told Rebecca that if she wanted to file a lawsuit, she was probably going to have to do it herself.

She did so. I remember her calling me and telling me “I did it. I filed it.” On April 8, 2024, I published her lawsuit against Northwell Health et al. On April 22, 2024, I reported that the 44 defendants had been served.

This part I haven’t published yet. 38 of the 44 original defendants gained legal representation from Scott Zimmerman of Martin, Clearwater and Bell- the oldest and largest medical defense firm in New York.

According to MCB law’s website:

“Martin Clearwater & Bell LLP has served as trusted defense trial counsel and legal advisors to major healthcare providers, physician practice groups, local and national corporations, privately-held companies, governmental entities and municipalities, and individuals for more than 100 years.”

These 38 defendants got the best; Rebecca was left on her own.

Mr. Zimmerman filed a motion to dismiss in June 2024. That motion was later granted.

In her April 2024 filing, Rebecca made a technical error that an attorney would never make: “failure to state a claim.”

Nevertheless, the suit against the other 6 defendants proceeded.

Rebecca finally gained legal representation in May 2025 from Tricia Lindsay, thanks in large part to Sasha Latapova.

Rebecca’s attorneys have now filed an amended complaint against the 38 defendants who were earlier dismissed to bring them back into the suit. The attorneys did not fail to state a claim in the amended complaint (below).

The discovery and deposition process of the 6 remaining defendants will be expensive, and hopefully the other 38 defendants will be added back into the suit.

Donations for legal expenses are now being handled by the Free Now Foundation. Rebecca provides the following information on how to donate:

The funds will be allocated only to this case against Northwell Hospital.

You can read articles by Aria Morgan on Danielle Alvarez at the Free Now Foundation at the following links:

FILED: NASSAU COUNTY CLERK 03/03/2026 02:34 PM NYSCEF DOC. NO. 166 INDEX NO. 605957/2024

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF NASSAU

--------------------------------------------------------------------------x

REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON, Individually and as

Executor of the Estate of DANIELLE CATHLEEN

ALVAREZ, deceased, Index No.: 605957/2024

Plaintiff,

v. PLAINTIFF’S FIRST

AMENDED COMPLAINT

NORTHWELL HEALTH, NORTHWELL HEALTH GLEN COVE HOSPITAL and OTHERS, HEATHER MEISELMAN, M.D., SHERI ANDREWS, M.D., FARZIN RAHMANOU, D.O., SYED IQBAL, D.O., DAVA KLIRSFELD, M.D., DAVID BRIEFF, M.D., WAZHMA HOSSANI, M.D., LISA CHEN, D.O., EDWARD WANSOR, P.A., MIKE MALAVAT, P.A., SIDNEY A OBAS, P.A., CHRISTOPHER TAIWO, P.A., ANAND KUMAR, P.A., MILAN PETEL, P.A., RICHARD RAGUSA, P.A., ALEXANDRA CARDINAL, P.A., TSEGE GEBRE, R.N., LESLYN HENRY, R.N., LAURA CHIN, R.N., ALISSA MADISON, R.N., ERIN PICCA, R.N., MADELYN ROMAN, R.N., JANE SAN JUAN, R.N., ADAM ATLAS, R.N., MARITZA JASMINE GALLAGHER, R.N., JINSY JACOB, R.N., IVAN SAVITSKI, R.N., LUCIANNE FRENZA, R.N., STEPHANIE BERNABEL, R.N., CHRISTINE NOLAN, R.N., MARIE GESSIE VERTIS, R.N., YASIN ALI ADDURRASHEED, R.N., FRANCES RACINE, R.N., ANDREA MARCHESE, R.N., BELINDA ABELARDE, R.N., MICHELLE FAJARDO, R.N., TIANA VINCUILLO, R.N., JAMIE HODNE, R.N., ALEXANDER SALEH, R.N., WELLHEM COSTES, R.N., DIANA RUIZ, R.N., and CHRISTINE VERITY, R.N.,

Defendants.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------x

I. PRELIMINARY STATEMENT

This is an action for wrongful death, medical negligence and malpractice, battery, and other torts arising from the reckless and negligent treatment of DANIELLE CATHLEEN ALVAREZ (“Decedent”), a 28-year-old woman with special needs, during her hospitalization at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital from August 27, 2021, until her preventable death on October 6, 2021. The claims asserted herein are based on Defendants’ independent acts of negligence, gross negligence, and intentional misconduct that are not subject to immunity under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

These independent acts and omissions include, but are not limited to: (a) the failure to obtain any legally valid consent for the administration of a prolonged, high-dose, and dangerous cocktail of narcotics, anesthetics, and sedatives, all of which constitutes wanton polypharmacy; (b) the negligent failure to monitor or communicate with plaintiff about the known extremely toxic effects of this combination of dangerous drugs, which led to iatrogenic heart failure and multi-organ damage; (c) the negligent failure to secure appropriate and timely specialist consultations for the Decedent’s rapidly deteriorating cardiac condition; (d) the fraudulent concealment of many of the most relevant facts, including the severe risks of the treatment protocols being forced on Decedent without any legally valid consent from her mother, who was also Decedent’s medical power of attorney; (e) the unlawful and grotesque use of physical restraints, isolation and extreme over-drugging, constituting false imprisonment of the Decedent; and (f) the defendants’ coordinated, systemic failures in supervision and enforcement of its own policies and of anything even approaching an acceptable standard of care given the health of Decedent upon entry.

As a direct and proximate result of these independent failures, which deviated significantly from all accepted standards of medical care, the Decedent suffered catastrophic and irreversible injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and a premature and avoidable death. Plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages against all Defendants for their roles in causing these harms.

II. PARTIES

1. Plaintiff REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON (“Plaintiff”) is an individual domiciled in Marion County, Florida. She is the mother of the Decedent, DANIELLE CATHLEEN ALVAREZ, and is the duly appointed Executor of the Estate of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez. At all times relevant to this action, Plaintiff was the legal medical power of attorney for the Decedent.

2. Upon information and belief, Defendant NORTHWELL HEALTH, INC, is a non-profit corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of New York, with its principal place of business located at 2000 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park, New York 11042.

3. Upon information and belief, Defendant NORTHWELL HEALTH GLEN COVE HOSPITAL is a hospital doing business in the State of New York, located at 101 St. Andrews Lane, Glen Cove, New York 11542, and is owned, operated, and/or controlled by Defendant Northwell Health.

4. Upon information and belief, Defendants HEATHER MEISELMAN, M.D., SHERI ANDREWS, M.D., FARZIN RAHMANOU, D.O., SYED IQBAL, D.O., DAVA KLIRSFELD, M.D., DAVID BRIEFF, M.D., WAZHMA HOSSANI, M.D., and LISA CHEN, D.O., were, at all relevant times, physicians licensed to practice medicine in the State of New York who provided care to the Decedent.

5. Upon information and belief, Defendants ANAND KUMAR, P.A., EDWARD WANSOR, P.A., MIKE MALAVET, P.A., SINDEY A. OBAS, P.A., CHRISTOPHER TAIWO, P.A., RICHARD RAGUSA, P.A., ALEXANDRA CARDINAL, P.A., and MILAN PATEL, P.A., were, at all relevant times, physician assistants licensed to practice in the State of New York who provided care to the Decedent.

6. Upon information and belief, Defendants TSEGE GEBRE, R.N., LESLYN HENRY, R.N., LAURA CHIN, R.N., ALISSA MADISON, R.N., ERIN PICCA, R.N., MADELYN ROMAN, R.N., JANE SAN JUAN, R.N., ADAM ATLAS, R.N., MARITZA JASMINE GALLAGHER, R.N., JINSY JACOB, R.N., IVAN SAVITSKI, R.N., DIANA RUIZ, R.N., ANDREA MARCHESE, R.N., BLINDA ABELARDE, R.N., JAMIE HODNE, R.N., ALEXANDER SALEH, R.N., STEPHANIE BERNABEL, R.N., LUCINNA FENZA, R.N., CHRISTINE NOLAN, R.N., MARIE GESSIE VERTIS, R.N., YASIN ALI ADDURRASHEED, R.N., FRANCES RACINE, R.N., WELLHEN COSTES, R.N., TIANA VINCUILLO, R.N., and MICHELLE FAJARDO, R.N., were, at all relevant times, registered nurses licensed to practice in the State of New York who provided care to the Decedent.

7. Upon information and belief, at all relevant times, the individually named physician, physician assistant, and registered nurse defendants were agents, servants, and/or employees of Defendants NORTHWELL HEALTH and/or NORTHWELL HEALTH GLEN COVE HOSPITAL, acting within the scope of their employment and/or with apparent authority.

III. JURISDICTION AND VENUE

8. This Court has subject matter jurisdiction over this action as the claims asserted involve medical malpractice, negligence, and other torts for which this Court is empowered to grant relief.

9. This Court has personal jurisdiction over all Defendants pursuant to New York Civil Practice Law and Rules (“CPLR”) §§ 301 and 302, as they are either incorporated, reside, or conduct substantial and continuous business within the State of New York, and the causes of action arise from their tortious acts within the state.

10. Venue is proper in the County of Nassau, State of New York, pursuant to CPLR § 503(a) and § 505(a), as Defendants Northwell Health and Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital are residents of and/or transact business within Nassau County, and a substantial part of the events or omissions giving rise to the claims occurred in Nassau County at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital.

IV. DEFINITIONS

11. The following definitions shall apply throughout this Complaint:

1. “Decedent” shall mean DANIELLE CATHLEEN ALVAREZ.

2. “Plaintiff” shall mean REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON, individually and in her capacity as Executor of the Estate of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez.

3. “Northwell Defendants” shall mean NORTHWELL HEALTH and NORTHWELL HEALTH HOSPITAL d/b/a NORTHWELL HEALTH GLEN COVE HOSPITAL, collectively.

4. “Professional Defendants” shall mean all individually named physicians, physician assistants, and registered nurses listed in the caption who provided care to the Decedent.

5. “The Chart” or “Medical Records” shall mean the complete medical file pertaining to the Decedent’s hospitalization from August 27, 2021, through October 6, 2021, portions of which are cited herein.

6. “Covered Countermeasure” shall mean a drug, biological product, or device used to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat, or cure a pandemic or epidemic, as defined under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

7. “EUA Drug” shall mean a drug granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including but not limited to Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, which were administered to the Decedent.

12. Unless otherwise stated, all allegations are made upon information and belief, the basis for which includes a thorough review of the Decedent’s Medical Records, autopsy and toxicology reports, and analyses prepared on behalf of Plaintiff.

V. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

A. Admission, Initial Evaluation, and Diagnosis

13. fully set forth herein. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if

14. This action arises from the medical care rendered to the Decedent during her admission at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, commencing on or about August 27, 2021.

15. On August 27, 2021, the Decedent, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, was brought to the emergency room at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital by Plaintiff, her mother and medical power of attorney, with a complaint of a cough.

16. Upon presentation to the emergency room, the Decedent’s vital signs were largely stable. Her oxygen saturation was measured at 96%, her temperature was normal at 97.8°F, and her blood pressure was normal. A physical examination revealed her chest was clear, and a full blood panel returned normal results, including a normal white blood cell count of 6.33.

17. Despite these reassuring clinical findings, Defendant Heather Meiselman, M.D., and Defendant Sheri Andrews, M.D., informed Plaintiff that Danielle needed to be admitted to the hospital with what they said was sepsis with acute hypoxic respiratory failure, an entirely false diagnosis as evidenced by their own records.

18. Again, this diagnosis was inconsistent with the Decedent’s documented clinical presentation, which included a normal white blood cell count, a clear chest, no fever, and a pulse oximetry of 93% upon admission.

19. Upon information and belief, Defendant Sheri Andrews informed the Decedent’s family that she had COVID pneumonia and would be admitted for approximately two days. An attempted nasal swab for COVID-19 upon admission was documented as unsuccessful.

20. Upon admission, and without obtaining any legally valid consent of Plaintiff, who held medical power of attorney for the Decedent, Defendants administered the EUA drug Remdesivir and continued this treatment for a 10-day course, which is double the recommended 5-day duration for the drug.

21. Plaintiff’s consent. The EUA drug Tocilizumab was also administered to the Decedent for one dose without Plaintiff’s consent.

B. ICU Course and Mechanical Ventilation

22. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

23. On or about August 30, 2021, the Decedent was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation.

24. On or about September 2, 2021, after Plaintiff was barred from returning to the hospital due to hospital policy, the Decedent became severely agitated, pulled out her IV lines and oxygen, and experienced a dangerous drop in her oxygen saturation into the 50s. Though her oxygen levels improved with intervention, her agitation persisted.

25. On or about September 2, 2021, prior to intubation, Defendants administered Precedex (dexmedetomidine) via continuous IV infusion to the Decedent, who was non-intubated and receiving oxygen via nasal cannula (Combined Medication Administration Record, September 2entry). Typed records document that the Decedent became severely agitated, pulled out her IV lines and oxygen, and experienced a transient oxygen saturation drop into the 50s (improved with intervention). The primary purpose of Precedex in this context was to control agitation and prevent interference with medical equipment, rather than to treat an underlying acute medical condition such as procedural sedation, delirium, or alcohol withdrawal. This use constitutes a chemical restraint under federal (CMS 42 CFR § 482.13) and New York State (Public Health Law § 2801-d and OPWDD regulations) standards, as the medication was employed to restrict the Decedent’s freedom of movement and manage behavior without documented failure of non-pharmacologic interventions first. No informed consent was obtained from Plaintiff, the Decedent’s medical power of attorney, for this chemical restraint, despite her known status as a person with special needs/intellectual disability. The administration of Precedex as a chemical restraint, combined with subsequent physical restraints on September 3, 2021, and strict isolation policies, unlawfully confined the Decedent, deprived her of advocacy and family presence, and contributed to her conscious pain and suffering, in violation of her rights as a dependent adult and without justification under any Covered Countermeasure administration.

26. On September 4, 2021, Defendants escalated care by unnecessarily intubating the Decedent and placing her on a mechanical ventilator. Upon information and belief, Decedent should never have been placed on a ventilator. The Decedent remained intubated and on mechanical ventilation for the next 31 consecutive days until the day of her death. The autopsy revealed the Decedent’s damaged lungs from the ventilator on high pressure.

27. Concurrently with intubation, Defendants initiated a prolonged, continuous, and heavy cocktail of sedative, narcotic, and paralytic drugs, which were administered via IV infusion, IV push, and transdermal patch for the duration of her time in the ICU.

28. Defendants negligently failed to initiate or attempt to wean the Decedent from mechanical ventilation and heavy sedation at any point during her 31-day intubation, in direct violation of established medical guidelines and despite notes of stability in her chart. This prolonged ventilation directly and foreseeably caused or contributed to the Decedent’s iatrogenic injuries.

29. Within two days of initiating mechanical ventilation, on September 6, 2021, the Decedent began to show signs of severe, iatrogenic cardiac damage. An EKG showed an NSTEMI (heart attack), and an echocardiogram report from the same day revealed right ventricular volume overload that was described as “ventilator-related,” as well as other signs of acute heart failure.

30. On September 6, 2021, laboratory reports confirmed this myocardial damage, with a significantly elevated troponin I level of 1.829 ng/mL. The Decedent had no prior history of heart problems, and her EKG upon admission was normal.

31. Despite these critical findings of an acute, in-hospital cardiac injury, cardiology involvement was limited to an initial consult and a single follow-up note on September 7, 2021. No further cardiology consultations were ordered for the remaining month of her life as her cardiac function catastrophically declined.

32. On September 12, 2021, the Decedent developed acidosis, with a documented pH of 7.15. This dangerous metabolic imbalance was permitted to worsen for weeks, with no supporting evidence in the medical records of any meaningful attempt to correct it until her final hours of life.

33. On October 6, 2021, at approximately 6:35 a.m., Defendant Edward Wansor, P.A., documented in the medical record that a cardiac event was likely, noting the Decedent’s dropping heart rate and persistent hypotension. At that time, a bicarb infusion was started in a belated and futile attempt to correct the now-severe acidosis. Hours before her death, she experienced laryngospasms and difficulty regulating her breathing.

34. Later that day, on October 6, 2021, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez was pronounced dead at 10:04 a.m.

C. Medication Administration and Toxicology

35. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

36. Throughout the Decedent’s 41 -day hospitalization, and without ever even obtaining any legally valid consent to admit Decedent to the hospital in the first place, Defendants administered a dangerous, prolonged, and overlapping cocktail of high-alert narcotics, sedatives, anesthetics, and paralytics without adequate monitoring or medical justification.

37. The Decedent was subjected to a continuous infusion of Fentanyl at dangerously high rates, documented between 2.4 and 2.487 mcg/kg/hr, with infusion volumes reaching up to 299 mL. In addition to the continuous infusion, Defendants administered Fentanyl via IV push, with records showing 1,900 mcg administered on September 7–8, 2021, alone, and via a 25 mcg/hr transdermal patch applied to her from September 25 until her death on October 6, 2021.

38. The reckless administration and accumulation of Fentanyl is evidenced by the post-mortem toxicology report, which revealed a Fentanyl level of 53 ng/mL in the Decedent’s blood. This concentration is approximately twice the level considered lethal in other reported post-mortem cases and is seventeen times higher than the low-end fatal threshold of 3 ng/mL.

39. Defendants administered the anesthetic Propofol to the Decedent for a prolonged period of 23 consecutive days, from approximately September 4, 2021, to September 26, 2021, at infusion rates between 10–45 mcg/kg/min. This duration far exceeds the recommended limit of 48–72 hours for Propofol infusions.

40. In addition to Fentanyl and Propofol, Defendants administered a cascade of other potent central nervous system depressants, often concurrently, failing to account for their synergistic and cumulative toxic effects. These medications included, but were not limited to, Lorazepam (Ativan), Midazolam (Versed), Morphine, Precedex (dexmedetomidine), and the paralytic agent cisatracurium.

41. For example, on September 4, 2021, the Decedent received 16 mg of IV Lorazepam over approximately seven hours. A continuous Midazolam infusion was administered from September 12, 2021, through September 19, 2021. Precedex was infused for approximately 16 days, despite a pharmacy recommendation to limit its infusion to only 24 hours. Post-mortem toxicology confirmed the presence of both Lorazepam and Midazolam in the Decedent’s system at the time of her death.

42. Defendants’ negligent medication practices are further evidenced by a specific and inexcusable medication error. The medical record indicates the Decedent was overdosed on IV Tylenol when she received an additional 1000 mg dose in error on October 4, 2021. This overdose, attributed to Defendant Erin Picca, R.N., was severe enough to require the administration of the antidote Acetadote to treat the resulting toxicity.

43. The administration of these drugs was performed without obtaining any actual or legally valid consent from Plaintiff, let alone informed consent. Plaintiff held the Decedent’s medical power of attorney. Likewise, the EUA drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab were administered without consent and Remdesivir was given for a 10-day course, double the recommended 5-day duration.

44. Defendants’ wanton polypharmacy medication practices also amounted to dangerous experimentation. Defendant Farzin Rahmanou, D.O., administered Milrinone and Dobutamine infusions to treat the iatrogenic right-sided heart failure, which directly resulted in a further cardiac event, heart arrhythmias, tachycardia with a heart rate in the 140s, and severe oxygen desaturation into the 80s.

45. The combination of prolonged high-dose Propofol infusion with the concurrent administration of catecholamines (such as norepinephrine) created a significant and well-documented risk that the Decedent would develop Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS), a potentially fatal condition characterized by metabolic acidosis, rhabdomyolysis, and organ failure. Despite this known and severe risk, Defendants wholly failed to monitor the Decedent for the onset of PRIS, as detailed further below.

46. This unmonitored, unconsented, and prolonged administration of a toxic cocktail of medications was a direct and proximate cause of the Decedent’s irreversible organ damage, metabolic derangement, and ultimate death.

D. Monitoring, Laboratory Findings, and PRIS/Metabolic Derangements

47. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

48. Upon information and belief, the combination of a prolonged high-dose Propofol infusion, administered for 23 consecutive days, with the concurrent administration of catecholamines created a significant and well-documented risk that the Decedent would develop Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS), a potentially fatal condition characterized by metabolic acidosis, rhabdomyolysis, and organ failure.

49. Despite this known and severe risk, Defendants wholly failed to monitor the Decedent for the onset of PRIS. At no point during the 23-day Propofol infusion did Defendants order or check laboratory values for lactate, creatine kinase (CK), or triglycerides, which are the standard and required tests for monitoring PRIS toxicity. The failure to conduct this basic monitoring was a gross deviation from the standard of care.

50. As a direct and foreseeable consequence of this failure to monitor, the Decedent developed severe metabolic derangements that went unaddressed. The Decedent developed acidosis, which was first documented in her medical records on September 12, 2021, with a pH of 7.15.

51. This dangerous metabolic imbalance was permitted to persist and worsen for weeks, with no supporting evidence in the medical records of any meaningful attempt by Defendants to correct it until the final hours of the Decedent’s life. Only on October 6, 2021, was a bicarbonate infusion started in a belated attempt to correct the now-severe acidosis, which had become a contributing factor to her death.

52. Defendants also failed to act upon objective laboratory data that clearly showed a progressive and catastrophic decline in the Decedent’s cardiac function. On September 7, 2021, lab reports confirmed myocardial damage with a significantly elevated troponin I level of 1.768 ng/mL.

53. As the strain on the Decedent’s iatrogenically damaged heart continued to worsen, her B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) level skyrocketed from 6,235 pg/mL on September 14, 2021, to a critically high 34,906 pg/mL on October 5, 2021, the day before her death. Despite these alarming indicators of worsening heart failure, no further cardiology consultations were ordered after September 7, 2021.

54. Defendants also failed to properly monitor and treat the Decedent’s developing infections. Following the insertion of a central line catheter, the Decedent developed a bloodstream infection, evidenced by recurrent bacteremia with coagulase-negative staphylococci, persistent fevers, and a sustained elevation of her white blood cell count.

55. On October 4, 2021, her temperature reached 103.1°F. By October 5, 2021, her white blood cell count had risen to 24.22, a level nearly four times the normal count of 6.33 recorded on admission, indicating a severe and uncontrolled infection. Despite these signs, antibiotics were started and stopped without full courses being completed.

56. The systemic failure to order appropriate tests, to monitor for known drug toxicities like PRIS, and to act upon critical laboratory values demonstrating progressive heart failure, uncontrolled infection, and severe metabolic acidosis was a direct and proximate cause of the Decedent’s conscious pain and suffering and her premature and avoidable death.

E. Cardiac Events, Consultations, and Specialist Involvement

57. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

58. The Decedent had no prior history of heart problems, congenital or otherwise, and her electrocardiogram (EKG) upon admission to the hospital on August 27, 2021, was normal.

59. Within two days of initiating mechanical ventilation, the Decedent began to show signs of a severe and acute cardiac injury. On September 6, 2021, an EKG showed a non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), also known as a heart attack. None of the Defendants contacted the Plaintiff to alert her to this catastrophe.

60. An echocardiogram report from the same day, September 6, 2021, revealed iatrogenic right ventricular volume overload, which was expressly described in the medical record as “ventilator-related”. The report also noted other signs of acute heart failure, including McConnell’s sign, which is suggestive of a pulmonary embolism.

61. On September 7, 2021, laboratory reports confirmed the myocardial (heart) damage, with a significantly elevated troponin I level of 1.768 ng/mL.

62. Despite these critical findings of an acute, in-hospital cardiac injury, cardiology specialist involvement was grossly inadequate and temporary. Following an initial consult, a cardiology progress note was entered on September 7, 2021, by Dr. Harb, documenting follow-up for the elevated troponin and NSTEMI. Upon information and belief, this was the last cardiology consultation or follow-up ordered for the Decedent.

63. For the remaining month of her life, as her cardiac function catastrophically declined, the Professional Defendants, under the supervision of the Northwell Defendants, ordered no further cardiology consults. This institutional failure left non-specialist physicians to manage a complex and rapidly worsening cardiac crisis that they had caused.

64. The Decedent’s progressive heart failure was objectively documented in her laboratory results. Her B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) level, a key indicator of heart strain, skyrocketed from 6,235 pg/mL on September 14, 2021, to a critically high 34,906 pg/mL on October 5, 2021, the day before her death. Additionally, multiple organs were failing and the Decedent was experiencing a high fever. Antibiotics were given and stopped before the full course, which cause the infection to get worst. Defendants ignored these alarming markers.

65. The lack of specialist oversight allowed attending physicians to engage in dangerous polypharmacy experimentation with potent cardiac drugs. Defendant Farzin Rahmanou, D.O., administered Milrinone and Dobutamine infusions in an attempt to treat the iatrogenic right-sided heart failure. This experimentation directly resulted in a further cardiac event, causing heart arrhythmias, tachycardia with a heart rate in the 140s, and severe oxygen desaturation into the 80s.

66. In the final hours of the Decedent’s life, on October 6, 2021, Defendant Edward Wansor, P.A., documented that a cardiac event was likely, noting the Decedent’s dropping heart rate and persistent hypotension.

67. A post-mortem examination confirmed the permanent damage to the Decedent’s heart, which was reportedly twice its normal size. The Defendants’ failure to obtain timely and ongoing specialist care and their negligent management of the Decedent’s iatrogenic cardiac condition was a direct and proximate cause of her irreversible injury and death.

F. Infections, Lines, Pressure Injuries, and Other Complications

68. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

69. During her hospitalization, Defendants placed invasive lines into the Decedent, including a femoral central line catheter on or about September 4, 2021. Following the insertion of this central line, the Decedent developed a severe and persistent bloodstream infection.

70. The medical records document recurrent bacteremia with coagulase-negative. staphylococci, persistent fevers, and other clear signs of an uncontrolled infection. On October 4, 2021, the Decedent’s temperature reached 103.1°F.

71. The Decedent’s white blood cell count, which was a normal 6.33 upon admission, steadily rose throughout her hospitalization, reaching 24.22 by October 5, 2021, a level nearly four times the normal limit, indicating a severe systemic infection that Defendants failed to control.

72. Despite these clear signs of infection, Defendants’ management of antibiotics was erratic and ineffective. Powerful antibiotics, including vancomycin, cefepime, daptomycin, and caspofungin, were started and stopped without completing a full therapeutic course, further contributing to the uncontrolled infection.

73. As a result of being left sedated, paralyzed, and immobile for over a month, the Decedent also suffered from other preventable complications. She was often left incontinent and soiled in stool in her bed.

74. She developed multiple painful pressure ulcers from the prolonged immobilization and lack of proper care, including documented injuries to her right eyelid and chin. These infections, pressure injuries, and other complications were a direct result of the Defendants’ negligence and proximately caused the Decedent to suffer significant conscious pain and suffering.

G. Consent, Communication, Restraints, and Family Access

75. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

76. At all times relevant to this action, Plaintiff Rebecca Charles was the legal medical power of attorney for the Decedent and was the sole individual authorized to make medical decisions on her behalf.

77. Despite Plaintiff’s clear legal authority, Defendants failed to obtain any legally valid or informed consent for numerous invasive, high-risk, and non-emergency treatments administered to the Decedent. These unconsented treatments include, but are not limited to:

a. The administration of the EUA drugs Remdesivir (for a 10-day course) and Tocilizumab,;

b. The prolonged, high-dose infusion of a dangerous cocktail of narcotics, anesthetics, and sedatives, including Fentanyl, Propofol, and Midazolam,;

c. The use of paralytic agents, including cisatracurium; and Precedex.

d. The placement of invasive lines, including a femoral line on or about September 4, 2021.

78. These procedures and medication administrations, performed without legal consent, constituted an intentional, unauthorized, and harmful touching of the Decedent.

79. In addition, Defendants implemented strict isolation and physical restraint policies that were not medically necessary and served to confine the Decedent. Defendants denied the Decedent access to an advocate, leaving her alone while she was physically restrained to the bed.

80. These hospital policies effectively barred Plaintiff from being present with her daughter for extended periods, including a requirement that she wait 10 days and obtain a negative COVID test before being permitted to return to the hospital. This isolation prevented Plaintiff from providing comfort, observing critical changes in her daughter’s condition, and meaningfully exercising her rights as medical power of attorney.

81. As a direct result of being denied access and being forced to watch her daughter deteriorate over 41 days, Plaintiff repeatedly begged doctors and nurses for intervention, only to have her pleas for help ignored. This experience caused Plaintiff to suffer severe and ongoing emotional and at times physical distress, including chest pains and heart palpitations.

H. Institutional Allegations — Policies, Credentialing, Supervision, and

Enforcement Failures

82. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

83. The Northwell Defendants had a non-delegable duty to exercise reasonable care in the selection, credentialing, hiring, training, monitoring, and supervision of the medical providers to whom they granted clinical privileges, and to establish and enforce policies and procedures sufficient to ensure patient safety. They breached this duty in numerous, systemic ways that directly caused or contributed to the Decedent’s injuries and death.

84. The Northwell Defendants failed to establish or enforce a policy requiring mandatory and ongoing specialist consultation for critical changes in a patient’s condition. Despite the Decedent developing acute, iatrogenic heart failure by September 6-7, 2021—evidenced by an EKG showing a heart attack, lab reports confirming myocardial damage, and an echocardiogram showing ventilator-related damage—the Northwell Defendants allowed their staff to proceed with only a single, cursory cardiology follow-up note on September 7, 2021. As the Decedent’s cardiac function catastrophically declined over the following month, with her BNP level skyrocketing from 6,235 pg/mL to 34,906 pg/mL, the Northwell Defendants’ system failed to trigger any further cardiology consults, leaving non-specialist physicians to negligently manage a complex and worsening cardiac crisis they had created.

85. The Northwell Defendants failed to establish or enforce critical patient safety policies regarding prolonged mechanical ventilation and sedation. They failed to enforce any policy that would require the weaning of a patient from prolonged mechanical ventilation and heavy sedation, even when the Decedent’s chart contained notes indicating a period of stability and after she had been intubated for over 30 days.

86. The Northwell Defendants failed to have or enforce an adequate policy for monitoring Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS). They permitted their staff to administer a high-risk combination of Propofol and catecholamines for 23 consecutive days without ordering a single lactate, creatine kinase (CK), or triglyceride test, which is the basic standard of care for PRIS monitoring. This administrative and policy failure was a direct cause of the Decedent’s unmonitored descent into severe metabolic acidosis and multi-organ failure.

87. Upon information and belief, the Northwell Defendants were negligent in their credentialing, hiring, and supervision of the Professional Defendants. They failed to ensure their staff were competent to manage a complex ICU patient and would adhere to established safety protocols regarding sedation, ventilation, medication monitoring, and specialist consultation, thereby placing the Decedent in foreseeable and ultimately fatal danger.

88. The Northwell Defendants’ administrative policies regarding strict patient isolation and the use of physical restraints were implemented in a manner that unlawfully imprisoned the Decedent, denied her access to an advocate, and prevented Plaintiff from exercising her rights as medical power of attorney. These policy decisions were independent of any necessary medical treatment or countermeasure administration and directly contributed to the harm suffered by both the Decedent and the Plaintiff.

VI. SUMMARY OF CAUSATION AND INJURY

89. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

90. The aforesaid negligent, grossly negligent, reckless, intentional and otherwise wrongful acts and omissions of all Defendants, jointly and severally, were a direct and proximate cause of the Decedent’s catastrophic injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and ultimate death on October 6, 2021.

91. The Defendants’ decision to place and keep the Decedent on prolonged mechanical ventilation and heavy sedation, which decision was not medically indicated by Decedent’s physical condition, directly caused iatrogenic right-sided heart failure, which was documented as early as September 6-7, 2021, and confirmed by EKG, echocardiogram, and elevated troponin levels. The continued ventilation, sedation and failure to secure any cardiology consultations allowed this condition to worsen unchecked, with the Decedent’s BNP level skyrocketing to over 34,000 pg/mL by the day before her death.

92. Defendants’ failure to monitor the Decedent for Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS) while administering Propofol for at least 23 consecutive days was a direct cause of her unmitigated descent into severe metabolic acidosis, which was documented for weeks and only addressed in the final hours of her life.

93. The reckless administration of Fentanyl, as part of an unconsented drug cocktail, resulted in a toxic accumulation in the Decedent’s system. A post-mortem toxicology report revealed a Fentanyl level of 53 ng/mL, a concentration approximately twice the level considered lethal in other reported cases and seventeen times the low-end fatal threshold.

94. As a direct result of these and other failures—including the failure to control a systemic infection and the failure to wean from ventilation—the Decedent suffered multi-organ damage and a premature, avoidable death. A post-mortem examination confirmed that her heart was permanently damaged and twice its normal size.

VII. CAUSES OF ACTION

95. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each and every one of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

96. Each of the following causes of action is carefully and intentionally pleaded as an independent claim that falls outside the immunity provisions of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act and any related state directives.

97. These claims do not arise from, relate to, or result from the administration or use of any “Covered Countermeasure” as defined by the PREP Act. Instead, they arise from separate, distinct, and independent acts and omissions constituting ordinary fraud, medical negligence, gross negligence, battery, fraudulent concealment, institutional policy failures, and other tortious conduct as detailed in the factual allegations above. These independent acts include, but are not limited to, the fraudulent inducement to admittance when Defendant’s own records indicate Decedent should have been sent home, the non-consensual administering of dangerous drugs (such as Remdesivir) within the first few days of Decedent’s admittance, the failure to monitor for known drug toxicities throughout the 41 days Decedent was in the hospital, the failure to obtain any legally valid consent for non-countermeasure treatments, the failure to follow standard weaning and specialist consultation protocols, negligent credentialing, and the unlawful use of restraints.

1. Medical Negligence / Malpractice (Professional Defendants)

98. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

99. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim and does not arise from, relate to, or result from the administration or use of any Covered Countermeasure. It is based on the Professional Defendants’ failure to meet the standard of care in rendering medical treatment that was separate and distinct from any such countermeasure.

100. The Professional Defendants, individually and collectively, owed the Decedent a duty to provide medical care that complied with the accepted standards of practice for reasonably prudent medical professionals in their respective fields under like circumstances.

101. The Professional Defendants breached this duty of care through numerous negligent acts and omissions that deviated from the standard of care, including but not limited to:

a. Incorrectly diagnosing the Decedent with sepsis and acute hypoxic respiratory failure upon admission, contrary to her documented clinical presentation;

b. Administering a prolonged, high-dose, unmonitored, and unconsented-to cocktail of dangerous narcotics, anesthetics, and sedatives, multiple times per day, including Fentanyl, Propofol, and Midazolam;

c. Failing to obtain appropriate and timely cardiology consultations despite clear and objective evidence of an iatrogenic heart attack and progressive cardiac failure;

d. Failing to monitor for the known toxic effects of the drugs they administered, including the complete failure to conduct any monitoring for Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS) by not ordering lactate, CK, or triglyceride tests during a 23-day infusion;

e. Failing to initiate or attempt to wean the Decedent from mechanical ventilation and heavy sedation for over 30 days, in violation of established protocols, which caused and exacerbated her injuries;

f. Failing to recognize and act upon critical laboratory values indicating worsening heart failure, uncontrolled infection, and severe metabolic acidosis;

g. Committing a direct medication error by overdosing the Decedent on IV Tylenol, which was severe enough to require an antidote; and

h. Negligently experimenting with potent cardiac medications that resulted in further cardiac events and harm to the Decedent.

102. It was foreseeable that these deviations from the standard of care would cause catastrophic injury and death. As a direct and proximate result of the Professional Defendants’ negligence and medical malpractice, the Decedent suffered catastrophic and irreversible injuries, including iatrogenic heart failure, multi-organ damage, uncontrolled infection, and severe metabolic acidosis, which resulted in her conscious pain and suffering and ultimately her premature and avoidable death on October 6, 2021.

2. Negligent Supervision, Institutional Negligence, and Vicarious Liability

(Northwell Defendants)

103. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

104. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim and does not arise from, relate to, or result from the administration or use of any Covered Countermeasure. It arises from the institutional duties of the Northwell Defendants and their liability for the tortious conduct of their staff, which are separate from any act of administering a countermeasure.

105. At all relevant times, the Professional Defendants were agents, servants, and/or employees of the Northwell Defendants, acting within the scope of their employment and with the apparent authority of the Northwell Defendants. Accordingly, the Northwell Defendants are vicariously liable for the negligent acts and omissions of the Professional Defendants, as alleged herein, under the doctrine of respondeat superior.

106. In addition to their vicarious liability, the Northwell Defendants were independently and directly negligent in breaching their non-delegable duty to provide a safe environment for their patients and to properly supervise the medical care rendered within their facilities.

107. The Northwell Defendants breached this independent duty by, among other things, failing to establish, implement, and enforce appropriate and necessary policies and procedures to ensure patient safety. These systemic failures include, but are not limited to:

a. The failure to have or enforce a policy for monitoring Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS), which allowed their staff to administer a high-risk drug for at least 23 days without a single lactate, CK, or triglyceride test being ordered,;

b. The failure to have or enforce a protocol for weaning patients from prolonged mechanical ventilation and heavy sedation, even when such sedation and ventilation continued for over 30 days; and

c. The failure to have or enforce a policy requiring mandatory and timely specialist consultations for critical changes in patient status, as evidenced by the failure to secure ongoing cardiology involvement after the Decedent suffered an iatrogenic heart attack.

108. The Northwell Defendants were further negligent in their supervision of their medical staff, failing to recognize and correct the systemic and obvious pattern of negligence and deviation from the standard of care that occurred during the Decedent’s month-long decline in their ICU.

109. As a direct and proximate result of the Northwell Defendants’ independent negligence and their vicarious liability for the negligence of their staff, the Decedent suffered catastrophic injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and ultimately a premature and avoidable death.

3. Wrongful Death

110. fully set forth herein. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if

111. The death of the Decedent, DANIELLE CATHLEEN ALVAREZ, on October 6, 2021, was directly and proximately caused by the negligent, grossly negligent, reckless, and wrongful acts and omissions of all Defendants, jointly and severally, as alleged herein.

112. This cause of action is brought by Plaintiff REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON in her capacity as the duly appointed personal representative of the Estate of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, pursuant to New York Estates, Powers & Trusts Law § 5-4.1 and related statutes, on behalf of the Decedent’s estate and her distributees.

113. As a direct result of the Decedent’s wrongful death, her estate and distributees have sustained and will continue to sustain significant pecuniary losses, including but not limited to funeral and burial expenses, and the loss of services, society, support, and guidance that the Decedent would have provided.

4. Lack of Informed Consent and Medical Battery

114. fully set forth herein. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if

115. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim based on the intentional, unauthorized touching of the Decedent and is not subject to immunity under the PREP Act, as the relevant treatments were distinct from any Covered Countermeasure.

116. At all relevant times, Plaintiff was the Decedent’s legal medical power of attorney, a fact known to the Defendants, and she was the sole person with authority to consent to medical treatment on the Decedent’s behalf.

117. Defendants breached their duty and violated New York Public Health Law § 2805-d by failing to obtain valid and informed consent from Plaintiff prior to administering numerous invasive, non-emergency, and high-risk treatments. Defendants failed to disclose the reasonably foreseeable risks, benefits, and alternatives to these treatments that a reasonable medical practitioner would have disclosed under similar circumstances.

118. These unconsented-to treatments included, but were not limited to: the prolonged administration of a high-dose narcotic and sedative drug cocktail (including Fentanyl, Propofol, and Midazolam); the use of paralytic agents; the placement of invasive lines; and the administration of the EUA drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

119. The performance of these medical procedures without legal consent from the Decedent’s authorized representative constituted an unlawful, intentional, and offensive touching of the Decedent, thereby constituting a medical battery.

120. A reasonably prudent person in the Plaintiff’s position, acting on behalf of the Decedent, would not have consented to such treatments and procedures had she been fully and properly informed of the risks and alternatives. The lack of informed consent and the resulting battery were a direct and proximate cause of the Decedent’s injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and ultimate death.

5. Failure to Monitor / Negligent Drug Monitoring

121. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

122. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim arising not from the administration of any specific drug, but from the separate and distinct failure to monitor the known toxic effects of the drugs that were administered. This claim is therefore not subject to immunity under the PREP Act.

123. Defendants owed the Decedent a duty to properly monitor the effects of the potent, high- risk, and prolonged drug cocktail they administered, which included specific monitoring for known and potentially fatal toxicities such as Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS).

124. Defendants breached this duty by wholly failing to conduct any PRIS monitoring throughout the Decedent’s 23-day continuous infusion of Propofol, which was administered concurrently with catecholamines—a combination known to significantly increase the risk of PRIS. In direct violation of the standard of care, Defendants failed to order a single lactate, creatine kinase (CK), or triglyceride test to monitor for the onset of this deadly syndrome.

125. Defendants’ breaches in drug monitoring are further evidenced by their commission of a direct medication error when they overdosed the Decedent on IV Tylenol, an error so severe that it necessitated the administration of the antidote Acetadote to treat the resulting toxicity.

126. As a direct and proximate result of this systemic failure to monitor, Defendants failed to recognize and act upon the clear signs of drug toxicity, which allowed the Decedent to descend into an unmitigated and ultimately fatal state of severe metabolic acidosis and multi-organ failure.

6. Failure to Wean / Improper Ventilator Management

127. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

128. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim arising from the negligent decision to improperly continue and prolong a course of treatment, a decision separate from the administration of any Covered Countermeasure, and is therefore not subject to PREP Act immunity.

129. Defendants negligently breached the accepted standard of medical care by failing to initiate or even attempt to wean the Decedent from mechanical ventilation and heavy sedation, in direct violation of established medical guidelines, despite her prolonged intubation for over 30 consecutive days.

130. This failure to wean was not justified by the Decedent’s clinical status and continued despite notes of stability in the medical record.

131. As a direct and proximate result of this negligence, the Decedent was subjected to an unnecessarily prolonged period of mechanical ventilation that directly and foreseeably caused her to suffer catastrophic injuries, including the iatrogenic right-sided heart failure and volume overload that was explicitly documented as “ventilator-related” in the echocardiogram of September 6, 2021, as well as contributing to her infections and other complications.

7. Negligent Credentialing and Hiring

132. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

133. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim and arises from the institutional duties of the Northwell Defendants, which are separate from any act of administering a Covered Countermeasure and therefore not subject to PREP Act immunity.

134. The Northwell Defendants had a non-delegable duty to exercise reasonable care in the credentialing, hiring, training, and supervision of the physicians, physician assistants, and nurses to whom they granted clinical privileges to ensure they were competent to provide safe patient care.

135. The Northwell Defendants breached this duty by failing to ensure that the Professional Defendants they credentialed and hired were competent to manage a complex ICU patient and would adhere to established patient safety protocols, as evidenced by the systemic failures in the Decedent’s care.

136. The pervasive pattern of negligence—including the complete failure to monitor for PRIS, the failure to secure cardiology consults for an iatrogenic heart attack, and the failure to follow standard ventilator weaning protocols—demonstrates that the Northwell Defendants failed in their duty to properly credential and supervise their staff, placing the Decedent in foreseeable and ultimately fatal danger.

137. This breach was a direct and proximate cause of the substandard care rendered to the Decedent and her resulting catastrophic injuries and death.

8. Dependent Adult Abuse / Statutory Claims (PHL § 2801-d)

138. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

139. This statutory cause of action under New York Public Health Law § 2801-d is independent of any PREP Act immunity, as it arises from the neglect of a patient in a healthcare facility.

140. At all relevant times, the Decedent was a person with special needs who was rendered helpless by sedation, paralysis, and physical restraints, and was fully dependent on Defendants for all aspects of her care. As such, she was a “patient” in a “residential health care facility” (Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital) entitled to protection from neglect under New York Public Health Law § 2801-d.

141. Defendants, and each of them, subjected the Decedent to neglect that deprived her of rights and benefits, which proximately caused her injury and death.

142. This neglect included, but was not limited to, the failure to provide requisite medical care by allowing her to suffer from untreated and unmonitored iatrogenic heart failure, uncorrected severe acidosis, and unmonitored drug toxicity, all while failing to prevent infections and painful pressure sores.

143. As a direct and proximate result of this statutory neglect, the Decedent was deprived of her rights and suffered injury and death, for which her estate is entitled to damages, including attorneys’ fees, pursuant to New York Public Health Law § 2801-d.

9. False Imprisonment and Unlawful Restraints

144. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

145. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim arising from administrative policies of confinement and is not subject to immunity under the PREP Act, as it does not arise from the administration of any Covered Countermeasure.

146. Defendants intentionally and unlawfully confined the Decedent against her will through the use of physical restraints applied to her bed and by enforcing strict isolation policies that were not medically necessary and exceeded any legitimate medical purpose.

147. The Decedent was conscious of this confinement during the periods in which she was restrained and isolated prior to being heavily sedated.

148. Neither the Decedent nor the Plaintiff, as her legal representative, consented to this confinement. The confinement was not otherwise privileged or justified under the circumstances.

149. This unlawful confinement prevented the Decedent from receiving necessary advocacy, comfort, and support from her mother and legal advocate, thereby constituting false imprisonment. This confinement was a direct and proximate cause of injury and suffering to the Decedent.

10. Fraudulent Concealment

150. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

151. This cause of action arises from the separate tort of fraud and is independent of any immunity that may be afforded by the PREP Act.

152. By virtue of their physician-patient and hospital-patient relationships, Defendants had a fiduciary duty to disclose to Plaintiff, the Decedent’s medical power of attorney, all material facts concerning the Decedent’s condition, the risks and benefits of proposed treatments, and the availability of reasonable alternatives.

153. Defendants breached this duty by knowingly and intentionally concealing material facts from Plaintiff regarding the Decedent’s true and deteriorating condition. These concealed facts included, but are not limited to: Decedent’s fundamentally healthy condition prior to admittance, which, according to the Defendant’s own records indicated that she should have been sent home and never admitted to the hospital at all; the development and severity of the Decedent’s iatrogenic heart failure; the extreme risks associated with her prolonged, unmonitored sedation, including the risk of Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS); the development of severe and uncorrected metabolic acidosis; and the feasibility of alternative treatments such as weaning from mechanical ventilation.

154. Upon information and belief, this fraudulent concealment was intended to induce Plaintiff to admittance to the Defendant’s hospital and then acquiesce to the Defendants’ harmful course of treatment and prevent her from making fully informed decisions or objecting to said treatments.

155. Plaintiff justifiably relied on the Defendants’ material omissions and concealments, which prevented her from exercising her rights as power of attorney to direct the Decedent’s care, refuse consent for harmful treatments, or seek alternative care.

156. This fraudulent concealment was a direct and proximate cause of the Decedent’s catastrophic injuries, conscious pain and suffering, and ultimate death.

11. Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress

157. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

158. This cause of action is pled as an independent claim arising from the Defendants’ direct negligence toward the Plaintiff and is not subject to PREP Act immunity.

159. Defendants owed a duty of care to Plaintiff, who, as the Decedent’s medical power of attorney and mother, was present at the hospital and directly involved in her daughter’s care. Defendants’ negligence created an unreasonable risk of bodily harm and death to the Decedent while Plaintiff was in the zone of danger, contemporaneously observing the horrific decline and death of her daughter.

160. During this time, Plaintiff’s own pleas for information and intervention were repeatedly ignored by the very staff whose negligence was causing her daughter’s harm, thereby exacerbating her distress.

161. As a direct and foreseeable result of witnessing her daughter’s protracted suffering and death caused by Defendants’ negligence, Plaintiff suffered and continues to suffer severe, genuine, and debilitating emotional and physical distress.

12. Americans with Disabilities Act / Disability Discrimination

162. Plaintiff re-alleges and incorporates by reference each of the preceding paragraphs as if fully set forth herein.

163. The Decedent, a person with special needs, including intellectual and cognitive impairments, was an individual with a disability within the meaning of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Title III, 42 U.S.C. § 12182.

164. Defendant Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital is a place of public accommodation owned, leased, or operated by the Northwell Defendants.

165. Defendants discriminated against the Decedent on the basis of her disability by denying her the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, and accommodations of the hospital.

166. This discrimination included, but was not limited to, labeling the Decedent as “mentally retarded” in her chart, imposing strict isolation and physical restraint policies that limited or denied family presence and communication, and by failing to provide reasonable modifications or auxiliary aids necessary for effective communication and support for a patient with her known disabilities. These discriminatory failures denied the Decedent an equal opportunity to benefit from the hospital’s services and directly contributed to her injury, suffering, and death.

VIII. PRAYER FOR RELIEF

WHEREFORE, Plaintiff REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON, individually and as Executor of the Estate of DANIELLE CATHLEEN ALVAREZ, demands judgment against the Defendants, and each of them, jointly and severally, as follows:

1. For general, special, and compensatory damages in an amount to be proven and determined at trial for the injuries sustained by the Decedent, including damages for her conscious pain and suffering, physical pain, emotional distress, anxiety, and the loss of the enjoyment of life from the time of her injuries until her death,;

2. For pecuniary losses resulting from the Decedent’s wrongful death, including but not limited to medical, hospital, funeral, and burial expenses, and the loss of services, support, society, and guidance for her distributees, in an amount to be determined at trial,;

3. For compensatory damages for the severe emotional distress suffered by Plaintiff REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON in an amount to be determined at trial;

4. For punitive damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants for their willful, wanton, and reckless conduct and to deter similar conduct in the future, to be determined at trial;

5. For declaratory and injunctive relief related to the violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, including an injunction requiring Defendants to adopt and implement policies to ensure effective communication and reasonable modifications for individuals with disabilities;

6. For pre-judgment and post-judgment interest at the maximum rate allowed by law;

7. For the costs and disbursements of this action, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and expert witness fees where permitted by law, including pursuant to New York Public Health Law § 2801-d and 42 U.S.C. § 12205,; and

8. For such other and further relief as this Court deems fair, just, and proper.

Plaintiff demands a trial by jury on all issues so triable.

Dated: March 3, 2026

Respectfully submitted,

________________________

TRICIA S. LINDSAY

531 E. Lincoln Ave STE 5B

Mount Vernon, NY 10552

Ph. (347) 386-4604;

(914) 668-4908

Fax. (914) 840-1196

tricialindsaylaw@gmail.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

CERTIFICATE OF MERIT

Pursuant to CPLR § 3012-a, I, Tricia S. Lindsay hereby declare that Plaintiff Rebecca Charles secured a medical consultation regarding the allegations in her original complaint from Dr. Dennis Barek, M.D, on April 4, 2026. However, Dr. Barek has since retired and is unable to provide such a certification regarding the amended complaint. I have made at least three separate good faith attempts with three other physicians to obtain a medical consultation regarding the allegations in this Complaint. To date, I have been unable to secure said consultation.

VERIFICATION

STATE OF FLORIDA COUNTY OF MARION:

REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON, being duly sworn, deposes and says:

I am the Plaintiff in the within action, acting individually and as Executor of the Estate of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez. Under penalties of perjury of the laws of the state of NewYork, I declare that have read the foregoing Amended Complaint and know the contents thereof; the same are true to my own knowledge, except as to the matters therein stated to be alleged on information and belief, and as to those matters, I believe them to be true.

REBECCA CHARLES JACKSON