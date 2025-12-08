The ACIP Committee voted 8 to 3 on December 5 to recommend “Individual-Based Decision-Making for Hepatitis B Vaccine for Infants Born to Women Who Test Negative for the Virus.”

ATLANTA — December 5, 2025 — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) today voted 8 to 3 to recommend individual-based decision-making for parents deciding whether to give the hepatitis B vaccine, including the birth dose, to infants born to women who test negative for the virus. For those infants not receiving the birth dose, ACIP suggested in its recommendation that the initial dose be administered no earlier than two months of age. Individual-based decision-making, known on the CDC immunization schedules as shared clinical decision-making, means that parents and health care providers should consider vaccine benefits, vaccine risks, and infection risks, and that parents consult with their health care provider and decide when or if their child will begin the hepatitis B vaccine series. The committee said parents and health care providers should consider whether there are infection risks such as a household member who has hepatitis B or frequent contact with persons who have emigrated from areas where hepatitis B is common. ACIP also voted to recommend that when evaluating the need for a subsequent hepatitis B vaccine dose in children, parents should consult with health care providers to decide whether to test antibody levels to hepatitis surface antigen to evaluate adequacy of protection through serology results.

Below is a video of the meeting. A partial transcript of Dr. Goldman begins at 1:50:44.

Dr. Jason Goldman: “This vote is an unnecessary solution looking to find a problem to solve. It will not fix your concerns of informed consent, but only endanger children and increased risk of death for millions. Your role is population health, not the individual. We are looking at what are the population risks and how do we make those recommendations. As a physician with over 25 years of direct patient care experience and representing 160,000 internal medicine specialists throughout the world, the largest single specialty organization in the world, I urge this committee to do the right thing, do no harm, and reject all of these votes.” Robert Malone: “Thank you. Thank you, Dr. Goldman for schooling us on what our proper role in charter is. I am grateful for your teaching.”

Malone also acknowledged that there were concerns with cumulative effects of aluminum “adjuvants,” which he said there wasn’t adequate data on.

1:39:00 Robert Malone: “I’m gonna inject myself now into the stack. I just want to acknowledge the elephant in the room. And the specific elephant in this case has to do with cumulative risk across the entire childhood vaccine schedule. And that is a risk for which we do not have adequate data. I think we can all agree on that. In its wisdom and practice, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have focused almost exclusively on risks associated with a single product. And in the case of the childhood vaccine schedule, we have a potential cumulative risk of components of common components of vaccines which may sum to a greater risk than the risk of the individual products since they are functionally co-administered within a very short time frame within the neonatal/ /pediatric population. And this is a topic that has been raised repeatedly by a variety of communities. And my point of view is that this topic has merit. It’s the whole reason why we now have a childhood vaccine schedule working group. So I just wanted to acknowledge that while we may not see individual risk within a given product, when we have a biologically active material that is in common across multiple products that are all being administered at the same time and we don’t have cumulative toxicology for that common material. And of course I’m referring to a specific category of adjuvants based on aluminum salts uh which is just one of many categories of potential adjuvants. Uh it happens to be one of the earliest ones first discovered in the 1920s. Uh but we don’t know whether this is an another data gap. We don’t know whether there is cumulative risk associated with this component of multiple pediatric vaccines that are administered uh essentially concurrently. So that I just wanted to acknowledge that.”

Dr. Jason Goldman is President of the American College of Physicians and Liason to Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Dr. Goldman, representing “over 162,000 internal medical professionals” at ACP, called on President Trump and Congress to remove RFK Jr as DHHS Secretary.

I’m Dr. Jason Goldman, President of the American College of Physicians. Today, the President of the American College of Physicians, representing over 162,000 internal medical professionals, call upon President Trump and Congress to remove and replace Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. As physicians and scientists, we have lost confidence in the Secretary’s ability to perform his duties in this role. He has spread medical misinformation. He has not relied on science, data, or evidence, and his actions represent an existential threat by continuing to undermine the data, and public health infrastructure and evidence that we rely on to take care of our patients. We deserve a Secretary who will rely on the evidence and science to make sure we can make the best decisions for our patients. Our country (which one?) deserves better.

