Although it is clear that a “novel coronavirus” has never spread around the world via human-to-human transmission, and that the bulk of the deaths blamed on the alleged SARS2 virus during “COVID-19” were actually caused by hospital countermeasures and vaccines, the possibility that chemical/biological weapons hybrids, such as synthetic spike proteins developed by Peter Daszak, were deployed in various locations, cannot be dismissed.

The possibility that a person might intentionally use a synthetic chemical/biological weapons as a source of terror was discussed at length in 2005, not long after the 2001-2002 Anthrax attacks.

Here I present the entire testimony of Michael Callahan to the House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security titled “Engineering Bio-Terror Agents: Lessons from the Offensive U.S. and Russian Biological Weapons Programs.”

Callahan’s testimony is one of many sources of information that I intend to include in a letter of opposition to Robert Malone’s proposal to use artificial intelligence to monitor the Biological Weapons Convention treaty.

The background of Robert Malone should be considered by those who are considering his proposal. Robert Malone, Michael Callahan, and others involved in current and former chemical/biological weapons programs in the United States are not trustworthy individuals, in my opinion.

Robert Malone spoke by phone with Michael Callahan in China in early January 2020 about the sequence of the alleged “Wuhan Seafood Market Virus.” Callahan was present in the Wuhan Central Hospital when patients allegedly fell sick from the mystery virus.

In my opinion, if a chemical and/or biological agent was deployed in Wuhan then Michael Callahan is the #1 suspect in the world.

Here, I’m just asking that you familiarize yourself with Callahan’s testimony.

I will list a few points that I find most interesting.

The tactics of a hypothetical bio-terrorist. “…if we model HVAC systems for indoor air attack and HVAC systems such as serving this room, allow for remote delivery of an agent, allowing chances for folks to get away.” … “So indoor air attack is absolutely critical.” Ventilators. Like SARS2, SARS1 was a ventilator death event, although the death protocols didn’t spread as far. “By the time we returned to Hong Kong, there were 470 people on ventilators, and we were flying ventilators all around in Southeast Asia to try to shore up their health care capability, which, by the way, is a Western standard.” Lab leaks. “These former (Russian) weapons scientists… call upon us across international cell lines to tell us that there has been a laboratory accident.” Anthrax. Callahan was an expert on Anthrax and worked closely with the Russian scientists who weaponized it. I recall reading that the FBI excluded one federal government agency from their analysis of the source of the Anthrax used in the 2001-2002 Anthrax attacks in the United States. (Source needed).

In all the investigations of Congress on “the origins of COVID,” the involvement of Michael Callahan and Robert Malone has never been presented to the public.

With that I present the entire testimony of Michael Callahan to Congress in 2005.

https://irp.fas.org/congress/2005_hr/bioterror.pdf

STATEMENT OF DR. MICHAEL V. CALLAHAN, DIRECTOR, BIODEFENSE & MASS CASUALTY CARE, CIMIT/MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL Dr. Callahan. Thank you, Mr. Chairman, committee members. Like my predecessors, I can forego much of the testimony with regard to the gravity of the threat, and focus with more precision on some of the evolutions of the convening of technology intent in the nooks and crannies of the planet where these features and these factors co-exist. I will speak specifically with regard to three applications. My first is, as a clinical infectious disease doctor who works in the developing countries of the world in management of the diseases caused by these agents, specifically lassa fever, hemorrhoragic fever, Marlburg, Ebola, epidemics from the past, cutaneous anthrax in northern Nigeria and other places. These are listed in the testimony. My second contribution will shore up a lot of what Dr. Alibek has said. I work extensively in the former Soviet Union; I spend 30 percent of my time there. I spend that exclusively at the bench top with former weapon scientists in 14 institutes tempering priorities to the Department of State’s biological bioindustry initiative. A key point here that I would like to stress is that this program, unlike any of the others, has used the biodefense market and the biotechnology market of western nations to create a market pull, to bring these former weapon scientists to participate in part of the solution. And for this reason we have had excellent access to these institutes. These former weapons scientists, many of them aging, and many of them with their children here in the United States receiving higher education, call upon us across international cell lines to tell us that there has been a laboratory accident, to tell us they have a sick loved one in a Russian or former Soviet Union hospital. So as a physician, we attend to them. As advocates and collaborators, we try to help them in their education. And our statistics are quite good. Out of 177 currently engaged programs spanning 14 institutes, I will tell you that the timeline for radical medical countermeasures to the agents of bioterrorism number 11 percent. 11 percent of our total portfolio in the Harvard system, and using the best of our academic and biotechnology resources here in the United States, has new answers coming out of the former Soviet Union program. It is that which they prepared, they also mitigated against. They had to consider blow back. They will perceive that there was an offensive use capability by other nations that were targeting them as well. So they have been thinking about unknown threat agents being lodged at them for some time, and this is a paradigm shift in the way they have developed their own science. The third and last application, which I will minimize for the purposes of this testimony, is that the Department of Homeland Security is embarking on a huge effort to bring subject matter expertise and intelligence community members together to chart a path. We are having great difficulties with this because of arbitration and because of some of the conflicts, and the fact that, quite frankly, our expertise is not read in. I would like to contrast, as we go along the remaining time, with the sharp distinctions with nuclear weapons. The chairman and several others have already talked about these, but I would like to crystallize these for you because it is quite policy relevant. First and foremost, you need to understand that there are seven critical ingredients to the manufacture of biological weapons. I would like to go through them with just a couple comments in each and try to help to develop good questioning off of those. The first of these ingredients is access to agents. There is a lot of attention being spent at the locks or freezers in the former Soviet Union, this is important. It is what the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s priority goal is, and BII and Department of State is doing that as well; it is not necessary, though. I work in all of these countries and see these diseases as a routine evolution of human ecology, and I have several of the supporting materials that are in your folder that will talk about that in some detail. We have over 200 laboratories in Subsaharan Africa from where we have documented anthrax and plague from humans. And these are laboratories which have the capability to isolate, to purify and to amplify to these agents from all the background infectious organisms. I will also note that many of these labs are occurring in fundamental Islamic communities or are far outside the scrutiny of western nations. They are, quite literally, at the end of the path. Number two is that, in addition to the agents which are easy to get and found in every country of concern to the United States, is that there is a critical choke point, an actionable choke point with regard to the reagents. There are several reagents that are very helpful at amplifying these agents from their background. Several reagents. It might be an antibody, it might be a plasma that could be used for the construct of a genetic organism, or with the advent evolving technologies, it might be a small scale fermenter, an ager roller bottle system, or an agent which helps to produce a high, dry powder which has high loft efficiency. Reagents is a critical actionable place to focus on. Expertise. Here I return our attention back to the former Soviet Union program because it epitomizes this to some degree. Expertise migrates much better than the technologies do. And the experts from all the programs, and quite frankly, in ill- intentioned, nefarious-minded, moderately-trained microbiologists out of the European program cold return to these western nations and reconvene all the necessary ingredients of this technology and infrastructure to do covert manufacture. I will note also that the reason why this is so holoendemic in developing countries in the world is because the veterinary communities produce their own pharmaceuticals locally. They need anthrax to make an anthrax vaccine that is used in northern Nigeria to treat the local economy, which is on the hoof. So there is an economic force driving the technologies of these developing and small-scale weapons as well. Technology also contributes in a meaningful way to the reconvening--remodeling really--of old-style, traditional biological weapons, such as those that were found in the U.S. program prior to its dissolution in the early 1970s. You can take an old agent, an anthrax spore preparation, and you can modernize it, and this increases its magnitude and its ponderal impact, its impact upon the human populations. This is depicted in my third handout, which talks about, at one magnitude, reduction in the number of spores that you need based on the incorporation of modern immunologic principles and the use of a single new technology which became available in 2002. Beyond expertise and technology, I will end quickly with some of the small points. One is budget. In our laboratory modeling exercises of small-scale biological weapons, we can produce 14 million lethal doses of anthrax as a model agent for a reagent cost of 36 pounds British Sterling. That is the reagent cost, that is not salaries. And this is done. It is not a theoretical laboratory modeling exercise, it has been done with the surrogates. It was mapped very carefully. It has an Excel spreadsheet that goes with it, and a list of reagents and inventories. It is also important to note that the people who participated in that exercise used all open source information, they used the U.S. Patent Office and they used out of print microbiology textbooks. It is a scary incredible thing, and it is not just theoretical, it has already been capitalized both in laboratory modeling and in actual experience. I refer you back to the intelligence community’s information on the American anthrax attack in 2001, which we won’t discuss here. So after the budget, finishing up, production capability. I will just remind you--and this reflects the first point about the holoendemic nature of these laboratories is that you need a covert production capability. With the modern technologies, these laboratories are downsized. The laboratory model that was used to produce that anthrax biological weapon was 200 square feet, had a capital infrastructure cost of about $220,000, and the graduate students were not salaried, so there were some cost benefits in there as well. What is so often overlooked in our homeland security threat analysis programs is that skilled research capital, even terrorist capital, needs to be preserved. So another choke point is to focus critically on the protection of terrorists while they are producing these agents. While biological containment, the laboratory equipment that you have that protects your workers from being infected can be improvised not at the highest level that is needed for aerosolized agents that are highly dangerous pathogens. So here we look for the hypervaccined individual, and we look for things such as consistent antibiotic immuno suppression, which has been used in other programs as well. My summation is short because it is made easy by colleagues here. The traditional weapons exist; they are very possible, they are very plausible, they have been modelled extensively by our European partners. The agents, the technologies are all preexisting. And one of the tragic benefits is that as we develop benefits in modern health care and modern technology, which serve us well, they have a dark side, they have a down side. And it is these same technologies which have dramatically increased the efficacy and the efficiency of killing of these threat agents. I will stop there, and I look forward to your questions. [The statement of Dr. Callahan follows:] Prepared Statement of Dr. Michael V. Callahan Mr. Chairman, distinguished Members, it is an honor to appear before you to present information on the threat of traditional and next-generation biological weapons. My perspective is derived from experiences as a tropical medicine physician who studies and treats the diseases caused by these agents, from experiences working with former biological weapon scientists in Russia, and threat assessment activities on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security’s National Bioterrorism Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC). I am a staff physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Director of Biological Threat Defense at the Center for Integration of Medicine and Innovative Technology (CIMIT). CIMIT is a multi- institution, non-profit research organization funded by the U.S. Government to identify near-term solutions for critical military and civilian medical problems. Since January 2002, I have also worked with the U.S. Department of State, in particular with the Bio-Industry Initiative (BII), a program which uses the U.S. biotechnology market and academic collaborations to redirect former Soviet biological weapons scientists to peaceful, sustainable medical research. Prior to this position I was on faculty at the Center for International Health at Boston University where I served as clinical investigator for tropical medicine research projects in sub-Saharan Africa. I currently maintain tropical disease research activities in five developing countries, which is pertinent to the discussion below. Since the October 2001 anthrax attack, I have worked with biological terrorism working groups from the National Academy of Science, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. My focus areas are risk analysis of small scale biological weapon production, and consequence management following mass-casualty infections and poisonings. This subcommittee has asked that I provide some perspective on the threat of engineered biological weapons. As there is considerable debate about several aspects of biological weapons, I have attempted to support this testimony with photographs from the field and from laboratory modeling activities. I will emphasize here that I am not an expert on the former U.S. biological weapons program that was disbanded in 1971. I also understand that Dr. Alibek will provide testimony on the Soviet biological weapons program under Biopreparat. My reference to the FSU (Former Soviet Union) program will therefore, be restricted to information gained from ongoing research collaborations with ex- biological weapons scientists from 10 Russian institutes. It should be emphasized that my experiences helping BII to develop drug and vaccine commercialization opportunities for former weapons scientists have resulted in access to several institutions previously closed to westerners (Figure 1). Further transparency is gained, perhaps ironically, by relationships forged from my medical care of former weapons scientists and their family members, and on occasion, emergency medical consultation to infections resulting from laboratory accidents. Finally, it is probably relevant that my experiences conducting clinical research in remote African and Asian locales have sensitized me to some of the challenges a terrorist lab would encounter when attempting to make a biological weapon in an austere environment (Figure 2). What is our current understanding of engineered biological weapons? Most experts agree that biological weapons are the original weapons of mass destruction. Throughout history, the overwhelming majority of biological weapons were used in a crude form. For example the first recorded use of biological agents was in 1346 when the Tartars catapulted plague-ridden corpses into the city of Kafka. In more recent history, a branch of the Japanese army, Unit 731, reportedly dropped plague-infected fleas in ceramic bomblets over cities in China in WWII, which likely accounts for unusual changes in the epidemiology of this disease in several regions. Prior to the genomic revolution of the last two decades, laboratories in several countries worked with variable success to stabilize infectious microorganisms and toxins so that they could be stored and deployed with greater efficiency and predictability. The advent of molecular biology, advances in our understanding of infectious diseases and immune regulation, and advances in micro-particle engineering and micro-encapsulation have all resulted in technologies that can be used to either advance the properties of biological weapons or as countermeasures to protect against them. Past military interest in biological weapons was driven by the realization that a comparatively small investment is required to make a tactical weapon capable of killing a large number of enemies. In rare cases, military weapons programs considered biological weapons as part of strategic campaigns. The interest in using biological toxins and infectious microorganisms as weapons was also driven by characteristics of the agents themselves. For example, in contrast with other munitions such as nuclear, chemical and conventional high explosives, only biological weapons are self-replicating. Moreover, these agents can be scaled-up from seed stock to a full stockpile on short notice and with considerably less engineering, manufacturing, capital investment and production signature than would be produced by nuclear or chemical weapons. A related characteristic is that biological weapons can be covertly transported as either minute quantities or in a form that leaves no signature, thus allowing the agents to cross international borders and be produced behind enemy lines. Military strategists also noted that only biological weapons could be successfully deployed without detection, a desirable characteristic if attribution is to be avoided. By the time clinical symptoms would appear, those that deployed the weapon would be many hours or days distant. Most ominously, and in stark contrast to chemical and nuclear weapons, contagious biological weapons such as killer influenza and smallpox, have the unique capacity to cause casualties far beyond the immediate impact zone. Biological Weapons and Terrorism Many of the characteristics that make biological weapons attractive to past military programs also make them desirable to the terrorist. Fortunately, the convening of biological weapon capability and terrorist intent has not as yet resulted in a mass-casualty incident. Unfortunately, several disquieting observations of the October 2001 anthrax attack using the U.S. mail system merit emphasis. First, the attack illustrated that advanced expertise had readily been exploited by a bioterrorist; the preparation in the Daschle letter contained extraordinarily high concentrations of purified endospores. Second, the spore preparation was coated with an incipient which helped retard electrostatic attraction, thus increasing aerosolization of the agent. Third, the choice of the near-ubiquitous Ames strain, combined with the absence of forensic details in either the agent or the letters, indicate that the terrorist is scientifically informed, wary of detection and extremely dangerous. I use this well-publicized case to demonstrate that from the perspective of the terrorist, biological weapons are likely to be the optimal choice for inducing terror. As a practical point, the terrorist is likely to be attracted to any means which causes maximal disruption, terror and loss of confidence while using the minimal amount of skilled personnel, specialized resources and financial investment. For example, the skills required for bioweapon manufacture may be derived from manufacturing practices that use similar technologies such as the fermentative and agricultural sciences, vaccine manufacture, potable water treatment and environmental microbiology. In this regard, bioweapons offer specific advantages for covert manufacture by the terrorist: 1. The agent may be produced using equipment designed for other peaceful purposes (so called `dual use’). 2. Production requires minimal space and time, a characteristic that is increasing with modern technology. 3. Unlike any other weapon, infectious microorganisms are self- perpetuating, and therefore may be propagated among the terrorist groups or cells. 4. Several agents can cause casualties beyond those originally infected. 5. When human assets need to be preserved, these weapons allow the perpetrator to escape detection. From the perspective of the threat analyst, there are 7 overlapping conditions that need to be present for a terrorist group to produce an effective biological weapon. Failure to meet any of the following conditions can thwart an attempt at weapons production. These conditions are consolidated from consensus opinion of different U.S. Government working groups, by CIMIT’s modeling activities and from field experiences working with over one hundred laboratories in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa (reference Figure 1: a clinical infectious disease laboratory in rural northern Nigeria. The laboratory technician and I are holding up red blood cell agar plates containing the non-hemolytic Bacillus anthracis which was isolated from the skin lesion on a local goat herdsman. In this region, estimates of 15-40 cases of cutaneous anthrax are observed annually): the seven conditions for biological weapon production are: 1. Access to agent: this condition requires that the terrorist has the ability to isolate or procure the microorganism or biological toxin. Note that many threat agents are endemic in Neotropical regions of the globe, including all countries of concern to the U.S. Naturally-occurring infections resulting from these microorganisms are routinely encountered in domestic animals, as is the local expertise required to recognize these infections. Procurement can involve coercion, misrepresentation of intent, or illegal purchase from a former weapons program or strain collection. 2. Reagents: this condition includes availability of factors required for successful biological isolation and amplification. Examples include specialized or improvised culture media, sporulation-inducers, and incipients to stabilize the agent or to improve purity. 3. Expertise: technical know-how can be derived from other disciplines. In modeling studies stated knowledge gaps to weapons manufacture may be overcome using internet based literature and patent reviews, use of out of print texts, and identification of solutions from parallel scientific or manufacturing disciplines. 4. Support technology: this category includes laboratory assets such as roller bottles, agar trays, fermentors, lyophilizers, egg incubators, cold storage capability, animal testing capability and biochemical test kits. The recent commercialization of an unnamed technology has dramatically simplified the challenges to manufacture of one bioweapon by allowing a less refined preparation to be used. 5. Budget: in both resource rich and austere economies, the financial cost of procurement, laboratory consumables, animals and maintenance of laboratory operations is significant. In modeling studies, the anticipated budget required to complete all manufacture tasks posed a greater challenge to a minimally resourced terrorist group than did other tasks. 6. Covert production: modeling for small scale anthrax suggests that a small appropriately-equipped laboratory with a footprint of 250 ft2 would meet the production needs of a small scale spore weapon. Although many agents can be purified and engineered in simple microbiology laboratories (which are found worldwide), large scale production, coating and stabilization would require a purpose- designated facility. 7. Laboratory Safety: skilled technicians require protection, however the procurement of specialized safety equipment is closely monitored. For this reason safety capability may be improvised, or lab workers may be hyper-vaccinated and maintained on antimicrobial prophylaxis to permit lower levels of containment to be used. What can the Former Soviet Union Weapons Program teach us about Engineered biological weapons and bioterrorism? Recent terrorist attacks in Russia have prompted government actions to protect against terrorism. However, an ethnically diverse population, poor border controls, regional corruption, and the continued conflict in Chechnya have all produced conditions that could still result in a biological weapons attack by terrorists. According to one Russian government official, ``In no other place do the microbes, the expertise, the infrastructure co-exist in such close proximity with terrorist groups and chaotic times’‘ (name omitted). In the last 2 yrs the concern about terrorism has prompted new levels of disclosure and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the United States. In the last 2 years there have been 4 conferences in Moscow and St Petersburg where prevention and response to bioterrorism was a major topic. These conferences are important for a second reason in that they provide a forum whereby the FSU scientists present previously unknown countermeasures or vaccine strategies which were used to protect production workers or government personnel from the USSR agents. Some recently described technologies, such as non-specific immune enhancers (immune modulators) have little precedence in Western biodefense and are exciting new additions to the BII’s Advanced Vaccine and Drug Development program. Traditional weapons programs Traditional biological weapon manufacture is best illustrated by the former U.S., British and Soviet era production methods. In the Soviet era program, simple methodologies such as microbial fermentation were conducted on a grander scale. In two former production institutes (Stepnogorsk and Berdsk) fermentors used to produce weapon strains were many thousands of liters in volume, over two stories in height and under continuous stringent environmental control. In these programs the kill efficiencies of the weapons were increased by maximizing the number of viable microorganisms in the final munition rather than focusing on engineering of the organisms (which came later). SRCAM scientists recount that in the case of anthrax, attention was focused on increasing fermentation and spore production efficiency, and spore recovery using a number of methods such as foam flotation. Other expertise was directed at improved methods of milling to produce progressively smaller clusters of spores, a condition for successful delivery and sequestration in the terminal alveoli of the lung. By report, there were occasional production misadventures where fermentation runs were contaminated by other bacteria or anti-bacterial phages which destroyed the entire production run. In the years since the end of the Russian program, our scientific understanding of microbial metabolism and the improved efficiency of automated small scale fermentors have increased the amount of vegetative bacteria that can be produced with minimal resources. Parallel sciences, such as biological insecticides which use bacterial spores afor peaceful purposes, have provided clues to maximize yield in a small laboratory. Perhaps most disturbing is the growing availability of small scale, autonomous operating fermentation systems which reduce the need for skilled technicians and a complex support infrastructure (e.g. Bioflo IV Fermentor, New Brunswick, Inc). These systems are becoming more common in agricultural regions of Africa. When considered as a whole, traditional weapons technologies with alterations rather than genetic engineering are the most likely to be employed by a moderately resourced, moderately skilled terrorist group. There are many open sources and skilled personnel who can provide guidance to help assemble the critical components necessary for weapons development. Potentially, a former weapons scientist from Stepnogorsk could travel to country in the Middle East and reconvene a weapons capability from available veterinary, agricultural and clinical microbiology resources. For Middle Eastern countries, the easiest solution would be to isolate a virulent epizoonotic pathogen from a local infected animal. These scientists need not bring anything with them but their expertise. To summarize, efforts to prevent traditional biological weapon production should include efforts to prevent migration of skilled personnel to hostile groups. Additional measures for prevention of weapons development include tight scrutiny of international collaborations and tracking the importation of small scale bacterial growth systems and close human and animal surveillance efforts to detect infections resulting from deficits in the safety of a weapons laboratory. Next-generation Biological Weapons Next-generation biological weapons are those that benefit from new technologies, those made from previously unknown infectious agents or biological toxins, and those where a traditional agent is dramatically altered by the addition of a high-tech capability. One concept that is central to discussions of enhanced virulence biological weapons is that the same open source methodologies that advance our ability to improve upon human health may also be commandeered for nefarious purposes. A second point is that traditional biological weapons such as those produced in military weapons programs can be modernized to achieve new levels of lethality. The following case is used to illustrate this point. In the former U.S. weapons program, estimates were made about the number of anthrax spores required for an LD50 (dose required to kill 50% of a population) and LD90 (dose required to kill 90% of a population). Extrapolations from these estimates indicate that between 8,000-10,000 spores would be required for infection. These estimates are likely accurate for the anthrax strains used in the pre-1971 program. Unfortunately, in recent years there have been dramatic advances in the modeling of airflow in the human lung which in turn has driven the field of aerosolized drug and vaccine delivery. In the last 8 years, particle physicists and pulmonary scientists have worked together to improve the efficiency with which drugs reach the alveoli of the lung, which is also the preferred target for the aerosolized anthrax spore. A parallel advancement has occurred in the field of immunology where new organic coatings have been invented which dramatically increase the uptake of particles by the specialized cells in the alveoli. Unfortunately these cells are also responsible for providing the anthrax bacillus with a protected beachhead for replication. The result is that two unrelated technologies, a method for generating small drug and vaccine aerosols, and the development of a specialized coating, are responsible for dramatically reducing the number of spores required to produce a successful infection. (Figure 3 depicts the methods used to produce a coated anti-floculated spore as well as the calculated reduction in spore concentration required for infecting 80,000 people in a large city. Select steps and information omitted for this testimony) Genetic engineering has also played a role in altering the capability of biological weapons. Toward the end of the Soviet biological weapons program an effort had been made to make several agents resistant to antibiotics. Much of this work was done using techniques considered inefficient by today’s standards. Biological weapon analysts with expertise in molecular biology believe that drug resistant biological weapons are a moderate probability event that could have disastrous consequences. The reasons for this are based in the current health care impact of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms, which are arising as a consequence of indiscriminate antibiotic use. What is not clear is how likely it is that a biological weapons scientist could make a threat agent that is both highly resistant and highly virulent. Such balanced capability would require that the organism be continuously tested against animals to maintain virulence. Thus in this case, the requirements needed to engineer-in genes for antibiotic resistance might also require an attendant investment to insure that the agent remained highly pathogenic. Next generation biological weapons may also be engineered using negative selection techniques. In this case antigens to which the patient’s immune response is directed are removed from the biological weapon. In worse case scenarios, the terrorist might eliminate the antigen on a bacteria, virus or toxin that was used as the basis for a government vaccine. If the patient was exposed to one of these antigen- negative biological weapons, they would be immunologically naive resulting in more severe infection and/or death. These types of agents are known as vaccine-evading biological weapons. Unfortunately, the concept that such agents could be developed is dramatically illustrated by the need for new vaccines to protect against circulating strains of influenza A/H3N2. Next-generation biological weapons also include the engineering-in of properties that influence the ability of the body to mount an immune response. In recent years, there have been several publications which have demonstrated this concept to biodefense scientists and potentially, to any terrorist with internet access. One of the most disquieting publication in 2002 described a method for defeating vaccine-protected animals by inserting a gene which down-regulated the immune system resulting in overwhelming infection and depth (reference provided upon request). Another publication which will appear in an international journal this September describes a methodology which single-handedly solves two separate challenges facing a biological terrorist: how to move virulence genes from one agent to another, and how to store a biological weapon without depending on freezers and liquid nitrogen (reference provided upon request). One of the most ominous of engineering feats that could be used by biological weapon scientists is to induce host tropism into the agent, whereby the agent is altered to favor infection of a specific human genotype. This seemingly far-fetched concept is already demonstrated by certain tropical parasite infections that cause more significant infections and sequelae in certain ethnic groups. The efforts of the biological terrorist to produce a new threat agent can also be assisted by natural events. This scenario is best illustrated by current experience with avian influenza in Southeast Asia. Since 1998, the pathogenicity of this bird virus has increased as has its ability to infect the upper respiratory systems of pigs and humans. The result is that infected patients are exposed to a novel, highly pathogenic respiratory virus to which their immune system is completely naive. The danger of this event is exacerbated by the fact that influenza, unlike anthrax, can be transmitted from person to person. I will summarize this written testimony by reaffirming the concept that the dark science of biological weapon design and manufacture parallels that of the health sciences and the cross mixed disciplines of modern technology. Potential advances in biological weapon lethality will in part be the byproduct of peaceful scientific progress. So, until the time when there are no more terrorists, the U.S. Government and the American people will depend on the scientific leaders of their field to identify any potential dark side aspect to every achievement Again, I appreciate the opportunity to present this information before the Committee. I shall be happy to answer your questions and to provide additional documentation supporting the material presented. [GRAPHIC] [TIFF OMITTED] T7222.001 [GRAPHIC] [TIFF OMITTED] T7222.002 [GRAPHIC] [TIFF OMITTED] T7222.003

Dr. Callahan, are we getting good access to the labs in the former Soviet Union? Dr. Callahan. Yes. And what is also critical to know is that Dr. Alibek is referring to the production capability, which is really 4 to 6 institutions, the Croftburg, Stavuguart, and several of the others. But the Russians choose those programs--and Ken can talk about this in great detail--based on the return on the investment, on the capital investment, some large fermentation capability involving multi-story, tens of thousands of liter fermenters were used. The Russians also had a B plan, though. Those were the very expensive high efficiency agents that sat on bench tops, and these--the pace to improve the efficiency of these agents remained in single scientific labs. And this is one of our critical focus areas is going after the former Soviet Union B plans. Short answer, yes, there is multiple levels of weaponization, there were multiple levels of technical development, and all have benefited from the evolution of technology and their migration across international borders.

Dr. Callahan. I also need to add in here, working the Avian Influenza Syndrome and surveillance program throughout Asia, we are critically concerned about Avian Flu. I understand Sue Simonson has talked to you. We used the tippy top of the international flu community to help understand how to mitigate against this threat. It is a catastrophe. And one of the biggest evidence of this is that the influenza R&D for weaponization is occurring in small chicken farms throughout southeast Asia; you can’t forget that. Second point is that the co-infection between a normal circulating strain are current H3N2 and an H5N1 is statistically extremely probable. And what we see with the evolution of influenza in Southeast Asia, be it southern China, Hong Kong, the Himalayan region, and we go and see these patients and work with these collaborators, we are finding it slightly different from each other. That is bad news. That means it is not a single point transition, but it is a virus trying to find its way. And this is a very important point and is a live fire exercise for biological defense of this country.

Dr. Callahan. The sad misfortune is that vaccination technology is as old as dinner, I mean, it is literally two centuries old, and for that reason the technologies to vaccinate and protect an underresourced biological weapons scientist working in a remote lab are preexisting. I will note, though, that vaccines have a certain amount of efficacy. Our current vaccines are woefully inadequate, with the exception of potentially the smallpox dry vac. Without exception, our currently deployed stockpiles of vaccines are less effective. We use these vaccines as clinical infectious disease doctors protecting our people that go into harm’s way. We are not very interested in their long-term efficacy because, quite frankly, there is going to be the need for other care. So choke points on vaccines are a difficult issue. One of the ones that has shown up, though, in the laboratory modeling though has not been control of the agents, has not been tracking the vaccines, it has been tracking a critical recently emerged technology. In this year alone, in the first 4 months of 2005, there are 19 papers that have been produced which provide heavy, excellent answers for the challenges facing a biological weapon scientist working in the Khandalar cave. They usually allow them to forego cold chain refrigeration to store their agent. That way they could acquire genome in one place and put it into an agent to be used for dissemination. So certain technologies are a critical choke point. And Dr. Brent can probably comment more on that, as can those that are tracking technologies and migration around the planet, so I will stop there.

I think, Dr. Callahan, you have been very helpful to the committee in providing what I would refer to as the seven habits of highly effective bioterrorists. The seven characteristics that you describe as sine qua non of terrorist groups that might want to produce bioweapons, to what extent would this phenomenon of the garage hacker, if you will, if it is real, defeat our ability to rely on these seven characteristics? I mean, would it really require the kind of budget, for example--which is one of your seven factors that presently it does--would we be able to drill down on these preconditions to prevent terrorism, or do we need to rethink it. Dr. Callahan. Yes. Those are focus areas for interdiction, both for the intelligence community and for those that are monitoring migration technologies and agents. Using the garage hacker as a term, I need to stress that the technologies are now being downsized to the point where the laboratories operate autonomously. Before the scientific community and the biotechnology community was dependent on critical pieces of hardware in other institutions, gene chip machines, PCR machines, trial fermenters, and these sort of kept these programs very integrated for biodefense, or the normal construction of our understanding of clinical infectious diseases. The problem now is that there is an incredible community which is producing technologies, an entrepreneurial community which is producing technologies for civilian peaceful use that involved the propagation of infectious agents and their byproducts that marry medicine and vaccines, biological insecticides, fermentation sciences, endermatic control systems, and basically countermeasure flocculents and environmental mediation systems all use critical elements that are downsized. Literally our 30 liter process fermenter weighs 130 pounds, it is easy to transport with two people. So these systems are throughout Africa. We see them all the time, they are a normal part of agricultural pesticide generating systems. There is a key point that I need to also instill on this, it is that the biological technology revolution, if you compare it to your analogy of the computer revolution, it is not 1965, we are in the late 1980s and the speed is picking up. We are consistently spending a lot of our attention looking at the open source published literature, and it is outpacing the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to do threat assessment. We can’t read fast enough nor cross-train enough for the infectious disease or molecular biologists at the pace necessary to determine what is the threat. So we are just picking up the big stuff, and we are probably about a year behind. We have received several red alerts this month alone for publications that will show up next month. And you mentioned, also, this interesting point about the suicide biological weaponeer. What is missing in our calculus, with the exception of the intelligence community’s contribution, is terrorist intent and what they are willing to do. And think of our situation, when we were responsible for controlling the public health security of the homeland during 2003 SARS epidemic, and we have an international airline en route from Hong Kong and we get an alert that there are two SARS contacts on board. So what do we do? If we have that alert, it is a normal public health problem, it is going to inconvenience every passenger on that jet while we do contact tracing, but imagine if the intent is different and there is no alert. Imagine how that changes the response among civilian groups. This has been modeled, not by the Americans, but by the Europeans, looking at the American economy and the impact on our financial centers. And for the reasons that are obvious in an open source forum, we can’t go into the specifics, but it is intent. So an e-mail to The New York Times saying, hey, I have already been there and done my coughing versus somebody that you catch on the plane, these are very different responses to basically the same biological threat, the preexisting live fire and natural experience, someone with SARS coming to the U.S. that we pick up at the borders, versus someone that doesn’t want you to know.

Dr. Callahan. I am intimately involved with the material threat assessments and can tell you about their benefits and their lessons. The key point here though is, if you step back and look at it the way our former enemy looks at it, each of these strategies is easy to defeat. We have vaccine-evading biological weapons. We have detector-evading biological munitions. These systems are currentlySec. Mr. Dicks. So do we do nothing? Dr. Callahan. Negative. What happens is, there needs to be a paradigm shift with our approach to the problem. Dr. Alibek actually has worked and has expertise in nonspecific immunomodulators, the way you enhance immune response in a way that will bolster nonspecific immunity. It is absolutely critical to understand that you might not get anthrax, you might get something that is anthrax-like. It has the guts and the payload of the anthrax bacillus put inside another spore. It will defeat our public health surveillance capability because it won’t grow on the right plates in our reference labs. It will defeat the clinical diagnostic criteria because it may not show up correctly in the hospital labs, and it will present, clinically, differences so that you don’t get necrotic skin lesions in the injuries. So, again, we need to sort of step back and think of an integrated approach that involves all elements of our scientific discipline, spanning molecular biology, but certainly more terrorist intent and understanding the force and futures that modulate the strategic thinking to make these offensive agents. They are agents of terrorism. They want to get away with the crime, and they also want to be culpable and say, look what we did to you. Mr. Dicks. But is anybody doing that actually? Dr. Callahan. Think of the subject matter that must have been convened by Homeland Security through DHHS in part. What happened is that we used an anthrax expert. We used a botulism expert. We used a tularemia expert. These people are mono-bug people. They have been working all their life with one agent and their ability to think like a terrorist in a Kandahar cave cannot be replicated by a well-resourced scientist in some major academic or biotechnology institution. We need to step back and produce a realistic premise for the force and features which influence these technologies in bringing them together for bad use. So we really need an integrated plan. The detectors need to not detect a single antigen on an anthrax spore, they need to detect difference in change, rapid amplitude escalations we need for the unknown. And quite frankly, this has a tremendous return for our public health preparedness for avian influenza and the as yet unknown infectious diseases that give me job security for next year. Nature is working for me.

Mr. Markey. Dr. Callahan, do you think that we have adequate security around biohazard storage facilities in the United States? Dr. Callahan. Yes, I think they have dramatically improved in recent years, but they are easily circumvented by the novel engineering of a new agent. And getting a new anthrax strain out of Texas, South Dakota or Maine, we can have a few in about 10 days.

So national security and some of the other properties in the world go hand-in-hand. Dr. Callahan. I would comment only that the natural experience of facing a threat agent that you don’t understand, we haven’t done very well. If we think back about SARS, that was using 2003 technology. It was using some of the most resource-rich laboratories around the planet. It took 19 days to actually isolate the specific genera of the organism, and that came from an electronmicrograph of a patient’s lung. By the time we returned to Hong Kong, there were 470 people on ventilators, and we were flying ventilators all around in Southeast Asia to try to shore up their health care capability, which, by the way, is a Western standard. So, to your first point, to mitigate against these events, an unknown threat agent, we are going to do poorly based on what our current success record has been with avian influenza in the past, orthopox viruses in the past, particularly the recent cow pox from several years ago, and SARS being a crystal clear example of our capability when put on the line. The second point is, DARPA has been mentioned, as has BII. These two extremes of resources have not been capitalized on in a major way. The reason why I will suggest to you that we need a closer attention here to support the Homeland Security effort is because BII in Russia is looking at countermeasures that haven’t even been considered by the Western cognition, by the American sort of way of thinking. Classic antibiotics and vaccines for one bug, nonspecific immune enhancers and bolstering the immunity of a population have some principles in natural history and, of course, military history. The last and final point is that DARPA is certainly one of the convening arms for these technologies and needs to be supported with subject matter expertise, it needs to be read in and integrated. This just raises a critical concern because imagine being that biotechnology company that you are trying to entice with biodefense dollars, and yet your antigen, the thing in the bug that you are trying to block, needs to be classified because it is so easy to circumvent it if you are a terrorist. So that is not the way that science and certainly not the way basic science infectious disease has operated. So these are some of the dilemmas which are procedural, which are policy relevant and involve all the basic science community, which is intending to publish, as well as our intelligence and medical intelligence communities. Thank you.

We heard testimony yesterday on BioShield, and I am wondering, first, are we approaching BioShield in a manner that the scientific community supports, or are we just putting money out there and people are chasing the money? I hope you understand what I am saying. I will take any answer. Dr. Callahan. Clearly, these are large appropriations and large allocations, and they entice a lot of competitive grants. The trouble is that the best of the experts are oftentimes individual scientists in small laboratories and they are largely disengaged from the system. The second point is, there is a huge resource in the biotechnology-for-profit sector. The best of the minds get bought away from the academic centers. As opposed to the DHS effort, it capitalizes heavily on the national labs, usually driven by the need for security clearances and to put big fences around things. The trouble is that those shops tend to be single shops and they try to keep everybody else out. If we are truly mission driven and we are truly trying to get the best of the talent at the table, we need to step back a little bit to a great review using the best of our review capabilities out of NIAID, CDC, DARPA specifically, and USAMRID, to find these agents that can really help us with this.

Also I am interested in what I understand was some mention of broad spectrum antibiotics. Whoever would be best informed on those subjects. Dr. Callahan. I think that you are hitting a critical point, which is that fairly moderate efficiency biological weapons gain efficiency when kept contained. They also, if we model HVAC systems for indoor air attack and HVAC systems such as serving this room, allow for remote delivery of an agent, allowing chances for folks to get away. The third point, which is very much in evidence in the community here, is that buildings tend to house a lot of the same type of people, and if those are desirable targets, be it military personnel, government officials, school kids, whoever, you get a higher return. This is actually modern military strategy, it falls into the CARVER-SHOCK analysis. So indoor air attack is absolutely critical. The detectors are woefully inadequate and the currently deployed ones all have device-defeat capability with currently existing technology. That is a fact. Ms. Norton. Well, if that happened, let us say, in a subway car, would you end up shutting down your entire subway system for a long time just to decontaminate it? What would be the consequences? Dr. Callahan. The area denial consequences are vast. The current projections right now, for example, if we have another SARS event on an airplane, because that happened in Southeast Asia, is, you don’t decontaminate the plane, you scrap it. With subway systems, the amount of effort that would be required to decontaminate those systems to allow for the return of public confidence in those systems is so extraordinary, you might call upon the cost of the Brentwood postal facility decon as an example for that.

Ms. Norton. And I take it, we don’t have any defense at the moment against such an attack in a closed system such as a bus or subway. Dr. Brent. Well, with SARS, no. Dr. Callahan. No, and the key point is the migration. Remember, these are not conventional high explosive events, neither are they really dirty bombs; but these materials, particularly if infectious, but also in the case of anthrax spores, they are going to migrate. So your contaminated zone, how big a yellow circle you draw around the District of Columbia, the city of Boston or New York, gets bigger and bigger over time. And if these are infected patients, a contagious disease such as killer flu or another agent like that, then your problems have a tremendous magnitude. Ms. Norton. So I take it the problem of infection is even worse than the problem of death. Dr. Callahan. Oh, absolutely. It is how big a ring you need to treat. And also there are huge consequences to treatment. There are several people in this room who have been on Cipro for 2 months. That had a burden to them, and for clinical infectious disease, we are realizing it now.

Dr. Callahan, you talked about the 19 studies that have come out this year, talking about the migration and movement of these facilities. Would you expand on that? Dr. Callahan. Can you restate the question? Mr. Linder. You talked earlier about 19 studies you read this year about the movement of some of these labs and the migration of the expertise. Dr. Callahan. Yes, and the tragedy is how difficult it is to find a forum outside of Homeland Security and the Intelligence Community to share that information. The reports come in because they shore up the capability of remotely operating terrorists, specifically for small-scale laboratories. Most of the reports have to do with the new methodology which has been proposed by a well-intentioned group which is thinking about another problem, the preservation of genomic material being a specific example. Then what happens is, they go ahead and put it out there, and because of the lack of review at the international level and the fact that many of these journals are international and Internet-based, that allows the information to get out there. So there is no single group in the United States at this time that is doing formalized reviews, and this is an excellent space for the Homeland Security to convene expertise here. The closest is the National Bioterrorism Analysis and Countermeasures Center, which is a part of Homeland Security, based at Fort Detrick. But that makes use of highly specific basic scientists. Unfortunately, the real space is the convening of all these disciplines to help determine the threat waiting, and those people are remarkably rare. We have to grow them, in fact. Mr. Linder. Did you want to comment on that? Dr. Brent. I concur. Mr. Linder. You also mentioned several times avian flu. Is there a way you think that terrorists could expand on that? Dr. Callahan. Yes. We find avian influenza disquieting in the extreme, and the reasons are basically that most of the work is already being done for the terrorists. The second point is that the number of countries that are demonstrating cases of avian influenza in humans are increasing by the month, effectively, as are the number of cases within each of those countries. Several of those countries have become more difficult to work with in recent history because these are economically relevant diseases and can stress their economies greatly. I call your attention to the reports on 2003 SARS and its impact on the Government of China's economy. But think also about DPRK. Avian influenza is found on both sides of DPRK, and we know it migrates on the wings of birds, so you can bet that North Korea has a critical threat to its protein stocks. Since one out of three chickens eaten on the planet is grown, raised and eaten in China, including in these countries, it is a big deal. So what do we do about avian influenza? The first thing is, we don't know exactly what the final humanized version of avian influenza is going to be like. We do have important countermeasures from a chemotherapeutic standpoint. These are the new inhibitors, drugs that have been on the market for some period of time; and it would be technically more difficult--not impossible, but more difficult--to clone out or negatively select out the resistance of those features. So investing in this new class of drug, broadening its capability and then, most critically, investing in a fast through-put vaccine capability to make this system, to make this use of a threat agent less viable, is an appropriate investment of resources; and it fits our routine public health needs as well as our needs in biodefense. Mr. Linder. Thank you. Mr. Dicks? Mr. Dicks. Thank you. Just following up on that, Mr. Chairman, you said prepare a quick vaccine preparation capability. Is that what you are saying? Dr. Callahan. Yes. Mr. Dicks. Talk about that a little bit. Some of these vaccines cost $800 million, or they are very expensive. Dr. Callahan. Yes. It is interesting that the production cost is actually much smaller. Remember, the majority of these vaccines have never been tested with exposure in humans.

Dr. Brent. It should be done by creation of a government bioindustrial complex, and likely it should be orchestrated by the government, but done by the private sector, which is somewhat different from the pharmaceutical biotech private sector that exists. Dr. Callahan. And critically important to national health security is that that be American-owned. Our current vaccines are purchased overseas, and we know from working with our close European partners that vaccines purchased by the U.S. were not available for U.S. use when our own vaccines for the past H3N2 season became compromised with a contaminant. In other words, we own vaccines manufactured in offshore locations that can be commandeered by the host countries to meet their own emergency public health needs. So that is a critical point. Mr. Dicks. But who should take the lead on this? HHS? Dr. Callahan. HHS is absolutely the source for basic science expertise. I believe that the biotechnology sector is going to advance this, because their incentives are greater and they think very much outside of the box. Mr. Dicks. The companies themselves? Dr. Callahan. The companies. Mr. Dicks. They are going to need some incentive from the government to do this, right? Dr. Callahan. Indeed, the process for which that could be executed is not completely clear at this time. Mr. Dicks. Since we have not done these material threat assessments and we have this money left in project BioShield, the $5.6 billion of which only a small part has been committed, should we start using that money? Would that be a possible source? Dr. Callahan. Creating models that mimic the threat for which a technology user and a technology response like a company can respond to are absolutely valid ways of testing the system, absolutely valid. The last point I will just mention is computational. Dr. Alibek has talked about this. We can predict mutations that can arise in an agent. This involves computational science, which is a fairly recent intersect with biotechnology and molecular biology. But we can take flu and understand the permutations in its genome that will happen over time and anticipate in advance our vaccines needs. It will not be in production, which commands huge investment in our resources, but it can be there as a prototype, as a seedling that is ready to go. The last point is that the $800 million--which Dr. Brent and others can talk about; we all consult with biotechnology companies so we understand their perspective--is that, A, they are not getting good guidance; B, they find that the BAAs and the allocations and appropriations are not very linear for them and easy to decipher; and, C, they don’t have the capability to test their system and to argue in the marketplace that they have the best deal for the government to choose. And the discussion of sole-source appropriations, I think, is pertinent here as well.

Dr. Alibek. What I want like to say, we need to establish a national educational program for biodefense extras in the field of nonproliferation, counterterrorism, investigation-- Mr. Shays. So your point is that in the United States we don’t have enough qualified people going into this area? Dr. Alibek. We don’t have enough qualified people who would be able, let me say, to deal with the more, let me say, sophisticated threat. Mr. Shays. Let me go to you, Dr. Callahan. Dr. Callahan. My only two points in response to that is, with regard to the treaties, we can use all of our other benefits and attributes of the United States, such as our health care, to get out there and to penetrate into the countries of concern. Using Russia as a specific example, is that we are in almost all the nooks and crannies of the open programs in the Ministry of Health, kept out only of the Ministry of Defense programs and a couple little shops out in the far east of Russia. The key point is that those have been driven by strong incentives for sustainable value and economic development, quite frankly, because we bring Merck and Pfizer with us rather than the Department of Defense. We bring money and we bring autonomy, and we bring the ability for them to work in a private market. It is that second group that you talked about, the Ted Kaczynski bioweaponeer, someone in the basement who is supported by novel technologies, who is going to be the more dramatic of the two and make a loud bang in a small place. That can happen behind national lines in university laboratories, and then there are smaller biotech shops. And that is where the intelligence community needs to intersect with the biodefense community to provide steering and guidance, because those communities remain largely disengaged because of the need for clearances and the need to keep your subject matter experts operating in open source. Some mechanisms to get a large number of people informed for informed research and development to mitigate against these threats is absolutely critical.