I wasn’t surprised to see that Murray Gell-Mann wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday. There wasn’t anything particularly interesting in the letter to me, other than Murray did make an E = MC2 reference, or as Murray wrote it, M = E/C2, That could have been a reference to MC2 models formed later in 2005 by John Luc Brunel. Epstein loved to use symbolism. He said he was disappointed that more people didn’t figure out that Epstein = MC2 models, and he had to explain it to them.

Most people don’t know who Murray Gell-Mann was. It’s a very important association. This association connects Epstein with the very highest level of “Science”- black budget research. The term “black budget” originated from a period when Congress funded research that they couldn’t see. Someone would literally take a black sharpie and draw black lines over line items in the budget that they would blindly approve.

Murray Gell-Mann, as far as I know, is the only person who ever publicly claimed to have a “Q” level clearance. Some people claim that Q is the highest level of clearance, and that’s true sort of, but what it really means is original clearance, or they were the people involved in originating a particular program. One of the programs Murray had a Q level clearance on was the JASON Project, or as some describe it, the JASON advisory group.

American Institute of Physics: Gell-Mann, Murray on 1987 April 23. I had a Q clearance from the AEC, and I had a secret clearance, which was registered at RAND, where I’d been consulting since 1956…. Yes. In 1956 I got a secret clearance at RAND and a Q clearance from the AEC for use at Los Alamos.

Access to Los Alamos is the reason that Epstein built his Zorro Ranch out in the seemingly middle of nowhere in New Mexico. I’ll get to that, but first I want to do some more background on JASON and Gell-Mann.

There’s a Wikipedia page on the JASON group, which isn’t bad, although of course it doesn’t tell the whole story. The page says that JASON stands for the months that the group met, July, August, September, October and November, but that isn’t accurate. Murray chose the name JASON because of the Greek epic poem Jason and the Argonauts. You can call that a theory if you want, because I can’t prove it, even though it makes sense.

I forget where I first read that JASON group referenced Jason and the Argonauts. In the Greek epic poem, Jason had to fight all sorts of monsters and go through many trials in his quest for the “Golden Fleece.” Jason could not have performed these tasks if he wasn’t given gift from the “gods” like Hera, Athena, Aphrodite, Eros (Cupid), etc.

Murray really loved literature and language, among other things. Murray won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1969 for his discovery of a subatomic particle that he named the “Quark,” an odd name, but there’s a reason for his choice.

Murray Gell-Mann Facts - the Nobel Prize During the 1950s and 1960s, new accelerators and apparatuses helped identify many new elementary particles. In theoretical works from the same period, Murray Gell-Mann classified particles and their interactions. He proposed that observed particles are in fact composite, that is, comprised of smaller building blocks called quarks. According to this theory, as-yet-undiscovered particles should exist. When these were later found in experiments, the theory was accepted.

CERN paid a tribute to Gell-Mann when he died at the age of 89 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Image above: Murray Gell-Mann in the underground cavern of the ATLAS experiment during a visit in 2012 (Image: Maximilien Brice/CERN)

CERN: CERN pays tribute to Murray Gell-Mann The Nobel laureate, who coined the name “quarks”, passed away on 24 May (2019) Murray Gell-Mann, one of the foremost figures in the development of the Standard Model of particle physics, and recipient of the 1969 Nobel prize in physics, passed away on 24 May at the age of 89. Gell-Mann was responsible for naming quarks, the elementary particles found within hadrons such as protons and neutrons: he borrowed the term from James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake.

As I said, Murray loved literature and language. He said he chose the name “quark” for his subatomic particle because he wanted to have a unique name that couldn’t mean anything else, and he chose that name from literature, as CERN described, in James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake.

The New York Times described it better.

New York Times: The Man Who Knows Everything; Murray Gell-Mann He pronounces “Chagas” as it is heard in Brazil. He has been known to correct the Ukrainian pronunciation of native Ukrainians and disparage the Swahili of Kenyans. His love of language, in fact, is responsible for much of the poetic nomenclature of modern particle physics, including the word “quark” to describe the particles that, in inseparable groups, make up larger subatomic particles like protons and neutrons. Gell-Mann, who made the theoretical case for quarks in the 1960’s, decided on the nonsense sound, and when he later found a reference in James Joyce’s “Finnegans Wake” for “three quarks for Muster Mark,” that settled the matter for good.

JASON was essentially a “super soldiers” project where they used DNA modification, mind control tactics (cannibalism makes them mentally stronger “predators”), drugs, and anything else “science” could think of to build the ultimate soldier. Like MK Ultra (Minde Kontrolle Ultra- ultra meaning codebreak of brainwaves), the super soldiers project originated in Nazi Germany then was brought to the United States with the captured German scientists.

Mind control was an important component of the JASON Project, because what happens if you can’t control them? The movie The (Jason) Bourne Identity centers around the plot of someone who had advanced training from the government, developed a conscience, then turned against them.

The rest of the story of JASON, not included in the Wikipedia page, was written by Fiona Barnett, who was forced into the program at an early age in Australia. The males were called Jasons, and the females, Alices.

FIONA BARNETT- EYES WIDE OPEN

I do want to thank Fiona for speaking up and give her credit for exposing the true nature of the JASON program. But I have to warn you, that’s probably the most triggering thing you will ever read, because trauma-based mind control (sequestration and compartmentalization of information in the mind) is an awful, awful thing when it’s practiced by scientists. It’s over 500 pages. Once they understand how to do it on an individual level, they know how to do it to the public on a larger scale as well. The absolute sadism that we see Israel practice today in Palestine is a good example. When you’re in severe trauma, your mind will accept things that don’t make sense. Like let’s attack Iraq after 9/11 even though we knew they didn’t have anything to do with it. Or going back several thousand years, that we were ruled by “aliens” because people dressed up as lizards while performing traumatizing human sacrifice rituals. Gell-Mann collected ancient artifacts from Central America among other things. They actually tried the “lizard god” trick on Fiona, and she laughed at them and said it was a “stupid god.” She made a drawing of it when she was going through therapy later. They put her underwater in an impossible situation where she was supposed to call on the powers of the lizard god to save her. She would have drowned if they hadn’t pulled her out. Scientists.

Anyway, that’s just some of the background on Murray Gell-Mann. Currently everyone is trying to understand all the things that Jeffrey Epstein was involved in. Gell-Mann is just one of the many scientists with the highest levels of scientific intelligence that Epstein cultivated, along with people like Marvin Minsky (“father” of Artificial Intelligence), Martin Nowak (Evolutionary Dynamics, or as they just had to describe it, the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics- PED), Steven Pinker (evolutionary psychology and language), George Church (Genetics), and others.

Science is weaponized against the people of the world to achieve the goals of the “elite” who want to rule us all.

I said I was going to tie this in to how Jeffrey Epstein built his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico to have access to Los Alamos, where they do whatever-the-hell they do.

Basically I had seen on social media where Epstein built his Zorro Ranch house over an old Atlas missile silo. I looked into it and sure enough, that’s what it was. I formed a theory that he did this because it gave him access to underground tunnels in New Mexico.

I knew from college that during some of the SALT treaties negotiations that the US had proposed a plan to Congress to transfer nuclear missiles underground between silos to maximize the effectiveness of however many missiles the US was allowed to have in any treaty with the USSR. If say, we were allowed to have 100 ICBMs, we could build 1000 silos, transfer them underground, and the USSR wouldn’t know which ones to hit. It’s also sort of an open secret that there’s an underground rail tunnel linking Los Alamos to Area 51. Many people talk about then say “oh yeah we’re not supposed to talk about that.”

Now while I was writing and researching that thing some information came my way that I hadn’t considered, and I put it in there. I think we can all agree that Epstein’s sexual perversions were his downfall. And I don’t know how true this is, but let’s say, hypothetically, if Los Alamos had advanced cybernetic organisms, human-robot combos, then Bill Clinton or whoever could go have “sex” with them when he visited Epstein at his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

Clinton Foundation Timeline: 2001-2006: The Clintons frequently stay at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

I mean, New Mexico. It ain’t the Caribbean.

And yeah, Virginia Roberts was there, and some other women he brought in, but they used Virginia all over the place. That still doesn’t explain why New Mexico, in my opinion.

Why New Mexico when you could walk down a stairway to railcar that would very likely take you to Los Alamos explains it, in my opinion. This is the spiral staircase in Zorro Ranch.

This is what they look like in Atlas missile silos. Images are from the referenced article. More details are in there.

I also wrote in there that Epstein wanted to troll the US government by putting a railcar right above the underground tunnel, but New Mexico wouldn’t let him. In his 50th birthday book, someone sent him a picture of that railcar. It’s unclear who wrote the text “From Planes to helicopters to trains. Happy Birthday. Where do you want it? Coming through the pass?” Gell-Mann did say he included a “collection of photos” however, I’m just not good enough at analyzing handwriting to know if it’s his.

The FBI has raided Epstein’s properties in Little St. James, New York, and Florida, but never New Mexico. The FBI never said what they found in Little St. James either, and no one in Congress is pushing to see it yet.

I’ve also written that Little St. James Island contained an underwater submarine dock where they could travel to other locations.

The cow on Little St. James means “Gateway,” I think. Epsteins’s cow on LSJ has the same patterns on Ted Waitt’s Gateway computers. Ted Waitt was of course Ghislaine Maxwell’s boyfriend, because Epstein really wasn’t that interested in her, as she told Deputy AG Todd Blanche. Epstein was just sort of babysitting Ghislaine because he was apparently managing the money that Ghislaine’s father Robert Maxwell stole from his employees pension fund at the Daily Mirror. Blanche asked her several questions about this, and she wasn’t exactly forthcoming. But that’s another story.

P.S. Why Ted Waitt chose a cow pattern for his computer company, I don’t know. I’m not sure I want to know.