Plandemics are more effective when they have a catchy name. This name even includes the game plan.

This article will be more a lesson in propaganda, not science, although propaganda is a science.

SeeBS: "Cicada" is trending, but not because it's the season for the noisy insects to appear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are both monitoring a COVID-19 variant called BA.3.2, which is nicknamed "Cicada."

Cicadas are a species of winged insects that live underground in a dormant stage for years, then reemerge. The symbolism is obvious. The vaccine propagandists are trying to resurrect “COVID” after it has gone dormant.

The Cicada version of COVID is mild, they say. But why?

SeeBS: Currently the CDC is not reporting a nationwide increase in severe disease from COVID-19. Case rates, emergency visits and hospitalizations are trending downward.

Today: “There’s no evidence that BA.3.2 is causing more severe disease or hospitalizations in countries where it’s more widespread,” Dr. Adolfo García-Sastre, director of the global health and emerging pathogens institute at Mt. Sinai, tells TODAY.com. “It can still cause problems, of course, but it’s not a more problematic strain that previous ones,” says García-Sastre. Pekosz adds: “It looks scary on paper, but it hasn’t really made a big impact in terms of disease in most places yet.”

There’s a simple explanation. Deaths and disease resulting from the “COVID” vaccines have trended lower as people finally got tired of vaxxing themselves. COVID vaccinations pretty much flatlined in 2023.

The latest scam to resuscitate “COVID” occurs in a time of rapidly declining countermeasures. Therefore, vaccine propagandists don’t have much death and disease as a result of countermeasures to blame on their new Cicada variabt. All they have are the same mild symptoms that people have been experiencing forever from whatever causes.

Notice how mild “COVID-19” became after everyone quit vaxxing themselves and stopped letting hospitals kill their families.

According to the CDC, common COVID-19 symptoms in 2026 include: Cough

Fever or chills

Sore throat

Congestion

Shortness of breath

Loss of smell or taste

Fatigue

Headache

Diarrhea or vomiting

Dropping dead after COVID vaccinations is another symptom of COVID that the CDC did not list. During COVID, the CDC intentionally falsified death statistics resulting from COVID vaccines in order to increase vaccine death totals. Most people who died of COVID vaccines died within the first two weeks. The CDC published charts that listed the deaths within the first two weeks after COVID vaccinations as “unvaccinated” deaths. The CDC compared the deaths from the first two weeks to deaths after the first two weeks and published statistics showing that the “unvaccinated” died at much higher rates than the “vaccinated,” when in reality all their data showed was that the vaccinated died at much higher rates within the first two weeks after vaccination.

The CDC’s lies were a pure, intentional mass murder strategy on the part of the CDC.

COVID was the Great Passover that passed over all of us who did not succumb to the fear propaganda. Lack of countermeasures over painted door, I shall pass.

Now you know, but have you learned the lessons of propaganda?

The propagandists say the new Cicada variant has mutated.

Today: BA.3.2 has 70–75 mutations in its spike protein — that’s a lot, says Pekosz — which set it apart from JN.1 and LP.8.1, the strains targeted by current COVID-19 vaccines. According to the CDC, BA.3.2 represents a new lineage that’s “genetically distinct” from the family of variants we’ve seen in recent years. “We think it might be able to evade a lot of the immunity already in the population,” says Pekosz.

It’s the propaganda that mutates.

Don’t worry so much about the impossible-to-believe and impossible-to-discredit sub-microscopic scientific mumbo jumbo.

Look at the big picture. What is the goal of this propaganda effort?

From the Daily Mail:

Vaccinate pre-school children against Covid to stop another pandemic, UK experts urge after new Cicada variant is identified in the US and Europe: ‘Coming to the UK next’ A new variant of Covid could soon become the dominant strain in the UK, officials have warned, prompting experts to call for Covid vaccines to be included in preschool immunisation programmes. Dubbed the ‘Cicada’ variant, the BA.3.2 virus is already rapidly spreading across the US, with cases now having been detected in 23 other countries including the UK. UKHSA bosses have not revealed how many cases of the strain have been detected in the UK so far, but experts are concerned that the mutations it carries will allow it to sidestep immune defenses provided by existing vaccines.

As above, according to the UK Health Security Agency “bosses,” they have discovered a new variant that’s doing nothing. They must jab all preschoolers with new vaccines because the new variant “might” do something.

That’s it, for now. Cicada has been dormant, mutating, waiting to reemerge. The propagandists just want to warn us all for our health and safety.

But what happens if the propagandists get their way?

One can only assume, after the vaccines cause a rapid increase in death and disease, the propagandists will claim that the virus has “mutated” again to something more deadly. The media, scientists, and governments will likely attribute whatever happens as a result of the vaccines again to the COVID variant, put out more fear propaganda, and drive as many as possible to death and disease as possible. The dormant Cicada will fly, fly, fly!

Until once again people quit taking the countermeasures and the propagandists have to start a new depopulation-for-profit campaign. Wash, rinse, repeat.

That’s pretty much all there is to Cicada. I did some more research, but the alleged scientific basis of “Cicada” is silly that it’s not even worth talking about.

Later, I’ll give you an example of how a virus and the alleged virus symptoms were supposed to mutate, but didn’t. It was Zika virus. I’ll also propose a true scientific study on “Zika” to settle the issue.

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Charles Wright