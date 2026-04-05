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Miles Davis's avatar
Miles Davis
1d

When are they going to name a variant sheep: moron pasture edition.

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
1d

it's VAIDS. and as the die-off gets worse the propaganda will become more plausible

gotta kill off as many kids as possible because the window is closing

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