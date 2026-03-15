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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
1d

masterpiece. I will pass this on. I hope Thomas Massie can find it somehow

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
1d

maybe epstein was just taking orders from ghislaine (who got hers from mossad)?

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/maxwell

"The story most people know goes like this: Jeffrey Epstein was a criminal who ran a sex trafficking operation, and Ghislaine Maxwell helped him do it. Her conviction in 2021 made that the official version.

But the documents that have since been released tell a different story — one that starts with her father."

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