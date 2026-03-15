A paid subscriber here informed me of an EFTA release where the possibility of a Grand Jury investigation regarding Jeffrey Epstein and 9/11 was considered by US Attorneys at the Southern District of New York. The links are EFTA00104025-EFTA00104026, which is one email chain on February 5 and 6, 2020.

In a cryptic connect-the-dots-style email referencing “Khashoggi,” ultimately forwarded to US Attorneys at SDNY, a person whose name was redacted by the DOJ included the following text:

If there is a Grand Jury On 9/11/01 and Epstein Then Berman knows they connect.

I won’t be looking into Khashoggi here, but rather a larger view of investigations at the SDNY, and firings, appointments, and Obstruction at the SDNY amidst startling discoveries in the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

US Attorneys at SDNY received the email from a redacted source and said thank you. They didn’t say- what the hell investigation about 9/11 and Jeffrey Epstein are you talking about? They didn’t say, and who the hell are you? They seemed familiar with each other. The sender of the original email seemed familiar with both SDNY investigations and the US Attorney's Office of SDNY. This people who sent and received these emails is the type of information that should not be redacted. Yes, the DOJ can redact information related to investigations, but it’s a strategy that runs concurrently with Obstruction of Justice in this instance. These people should be known and called to testify before Congress about this investigation and others obstructed at the SDNY. It also seems like there should be a lot more discussion of 9/11 and Epstein in the SDNY emails, also, but I couldn’t find any discussion of an Epstein/911 investigation in the EFTA files in their current state of release.

If it’s true that SDNY was considering a Grand Jury investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and 9/11, it adds a great deal of intrigue to Epstein’s disappearance or death. Epstein’s death, alleged or actual, would have shut down any Grand Jury investigations into his involvement with financial crimes related to 9/11.

On August 10, 2019, amidst a comedy of errors, Epstein was reported to have died by suicide. Guards assigned to check on Epstein said they did not do so, and said they falsified records stating that they had. (1). Cameras malfunctioned. (2)

Jeffrey Epstein was employed at Dalton High School from around Fall 1974 to around 1976. Some say that Epstein was hired by Donald Barr, father of William Barr. The timeline on who hired Epstein at Dalton is a bit murky, as Donald Barr left Dalton in Summer of 1974. (3). A writer for Unz thinks that Epstein was recruited into the CIA or Mossad at New York University Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences while he was a student there between 1971-1974. (3).

Although some say it was for his inappropriate behavior and actions with minor students, behavior for which he was notorious at Dalton, it is far more likely, in my opinion, and as other sources have reported, that Epstein resigned from Dalton to begin employment as an options trader at Bear Stearns.

At Dalton, Epstein taught two of Alan Greenberg’s children- his son Ted, and his daughter Lynn. Epstein was rumored to have relations with Lynn. (4). (5). (3).

After a parents-teacher conference, Alan Greenberg immediately hired Epstein. “This parent was so wowed by the conversation he told my father, ‘You’ve got to hire this guy,’ recalled Lynne Koeppel, daughter of the late Alan ‘Ace’ Greenberg, an executive at Bear Stearns investment bank.” (6).

Epstein said: “in the mid 70s options started to be traded. In essence, the first formal derivatives. The movement of this instrument is not directly attached to the stock price. The world of investing began turning from relationships to math. In a sense I didn’t really make money as much as I did create it. This was intellectual activity of a fairly high order.” (7).

Bear Stearns was a major player in Insider Trading before 9/11. I cite myself for this statement which extends from my research into a footnote in the 9/11 Commission Report. This statement is not supported in this article as it would be lengthy and take some time to develop and present.

Later in EFTA00013180, the Department of Justice released a draft of a press release dated August 9, 2019 announcing Jeffrey Epstein’s death, the day before Epstein was reported to have died. The DOJ statement was attributed to Geoffrey Berman, likely the same “Berman” referenced in the February 5, 2020 email regarding the consideration of a Grand Jury investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and 9/11. The DOJ has not issued an explanation for the August 9, 2019 date of this draft announcement.

Attorney General William Barr issued a statement on August 10, 2019 through the DOJ that he was “appalled” at the circumstances of Epstein's death. Barr said he had consulted with the Inspector General (Michael Horowitz) to open an investigation. (8). On August 12, 2019, Barr told the Fraternal Order of Police conference in New Orleans that the DOJ was learning of “serious irregularities” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. (9)

Previously, on the day of Epstein’s arrest, July 8, 2019, Mr. Barr had recused himself from a DOJ review of Epstein’s “sweetheart deal” in Florida. Barr had a conflict of interest because Barr was an employee of the law firm Kirkland and Ellis that had represented Epstein in Florida. (10). Jay Lefkowitz led the Kirkland and Ellis team.

The tenure of William Barr’s association with Kirkland and Ellis is poorly-documented. Some sources say Barr “briefly” worked for Kirkland and Ellis in 2009, then rejoined the firm in 2017. (11, 12). Another source lists Barr’s employment as continuous from 2009-2019. (13).

Epstein maintained close ties with Jay Lefkowitz and perhaps others at Kirkland and Ellis long after he completed his “sentence” in Florida in July 2009, based on EFTA emails. Some emails specifically reference Jay Lefkowitz, some only reference Kirkland and Ellis, such as this one to Epstein on February 26, 2010.

At least one source says that William Barr decided to personally lead the DOJ’s investigation into Epstein’s alleged death. (14). In any case, Barr did not recuse himself.

Barr told the Associated Press in November 2019 that Epstein’s death was “a perfect storm of screw-ups.” (15). Barr said he personally reviewed surveillance footage that confirmed to him that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a suicide. (15).

Geoffrey Berman, a Republican, was appointed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Interim US Attorney for the Southern District of New York on January 3, 2018 (16). Session’s interim appointment of Berman was good for 120 days. Berman’s interim status as US Attorney for SDNY was extended to an indefinite period by judges of the Southern District of New York on April 25, 2018. (17). The extension of the judges was good until the President should nominate a replacement and that nominee should subsequently be confirmed by the Senate.

Some highlights of Berman’s tenure at the SDNY follow, among a very long list:

Berman’s office ordered a search warrant of the Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen’s office and residences on April 9, 2018. (18).

On November 19, 2019, Berman charged the guards guarding Jeffrey Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, with creating false records and conspiracy. (19).

In December 2019, prosecutor’s at the SDNY emailed an 86-page memo to Geoffrey Berman regarding multiple child rapist associated with Jeffrey Epstein. (20).

On February 5-6, 2020, the email referenced herein discussed a Grand Jury investigation on Jeffrey Epstein and 9/11.

On April 30, 2020, Berman’s office announced that Israel’s largest bank, Bank Hapoalim B.M, had admitted to “conspiring with U.S. taxpayers and others to hide more than $7.6 billion in more than 5,500 secret Swiss and Israeli bank accounts” between 2002-2014- the immediate period after 9/11. (21). Bank Hapoalim B.M set up accounts for US citizens using non-U.S. forms of identification, encryption, and pseudonyms in place of the account owners real names, among other things. (22).

Buy Me a Coffee- many thanks

Perhaps related to the investigation of Bank Hapoalim B.M, the sender of the February 5, 2020 email, forwarded to US Attorneys at SDNY, referenced herein, asked: “How many FBI,CIA and NSA names did you find?”

It’s an interesting set of circumstances. According to the CIA, William Barr began an internship in the CIA in June 1971 while he was a graduate student in Columbia, before pursuing a law degree at George Washington University Law School. (23). Barr testified to the Senate that he worked for the CIA’s Intelligence Directorate from 1973 - 1975 and the Office of Legislative Counsel from 1975 -1977. (24).

On November 3, 1975, in what came to be called the “Halloween Massacre,” President Gerald Ford fired CIA Director William Colby, who had served as Director since September 4, 1973, and announced that George Bush would replace him. (25). Colby was first to acknowledge the existence of the CIA’s subproject, Project Monarch, of the MK Ultra program, which was the source of child sex slaves provided to VIPs and US Presidents. (26). Director Colby forced James Angleton to resign, and forced Congressional investigations of the CIA by admitting crimes including assassinations and illegal surveillance. (27) James Angelton, as is now becoming apparent due to releases and investigations related to the assassination of JFK, managed the assassination of JFK from the CIA’s highly-compartmentalized “Israeli desk.” Opinion is mine, and would take some time to develop, but seems to be a consensus.

George Bush was sworn in as CIA Director on January 30, 1976. A little about the background of Congressional investigations of CIA assassinations: some say George Bush fired a shot from a 6.5 mm rifle from the Book Depository in Dallas. Bush did in fact inform the FBI that Lee Harvey Oswald was the shooter. That much is documented. (28).

George Bush was also a child rapist who raped Cathy O’Briens 3 year-old daughter. Cathy and her daughter were in the CIA’s Project Monarch subproject of MK Ultra. These very detailed claims are in O’Brien’s book, claimed she’s repeated in public often. Relevant parts on George Bush’s rape of Cathy O’Brien’s 3 year old daughter are available at this link: (29). O’Brien’s book as a whole provided a great of detailed information on multiple topics that checks out and could not be falsely fabricated, in my opinion, such as NAFTA being part of a CIA drug trafficking plan, something that would be hard to have guessed in 1995. She often overheard them and relayed messages to world leaders.

In 1976, William Barr, then of the Office of Legislative Counsel for the CIA, authored memos for CIA Director George Bush in Bush’s name.

On May 20, 1976, William Barr prepared a draft letter in the name of CIA Director George Bush which stated that the CIA intended to resume records destruction. (30)

Previously, the CIA had provided records to the Church and Pike Committees investigating the CIA’s MK Ultra program, in part, along with the assassinations program of the CIA.

As the CIA says, “For the first time in the Agency’s history, CIA officials faced hostile Congressional committees bent on the exposure of abuses by intelligence agencies and on major reforms. In the Congress, there was no longer a consensus to support intelligence activities blindly. The old Congressional seniority system and its leadership was giving way. With the investigations, the CIA also became a focal point in the ongoing battle between the Congress and the executive branch over foreign policy issues and the ‘imperial presidency.’” (31).

Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, George Bush, and Dick Cheney were all accused of raping children by Fiona Barnett and Cathy O’Brien. Fiona Barnett, by Nixon, and O’Brien, by the rest. Barnett and O’Brien were victims of the CIA’s MK Ultra program. The MK Ultra program, in part, provided children to VIPs. These children were conditioned to be compliant sex slaves in the MK Ultra program using directed energy, torture, drugs, sensory deprivation, and other forms of severe emotional trauma such as killing children in their presence, cannibalism, and forcing children to kill other children in a “hunger games” style scenario.

In 1973, CIA Director Richard Helms ordered all information on MK Ultra destroyed. (32). Helms was CIA Director June 30, 1966 – February 2, 1973. Although some official documents of the MK Ultra program and subproject Project Monarch still exist, the personal accounts of Fiona Barnett and Cathy O’Brien, well-documented to the best of their abilities, very credible and detailed, completely ignored by the mainstream media, Congress, and the DOJ, whilst theories on Epstein and living politicians flourish, remain the best available sources of information. O’Brien testified to the US Congressional Permanent Select Committees on Intelligence Oversight in 1995. “National Security” was invoked to censor O’Brien’s testimony from the public. (33).

On October 10, 1973, Vice President Spirow Agnew pled guilty to tax evasion and resigned as Vice President. (34). On October 13, 1974, President Nixon selected Gerald Ford to succeed Spiro Agnew as Vice President. On July 24, 1974, the US Supreme Court created "Executive Privilege" in U.S. v. Nixon. On August 8, 1974 President Richard Nixon resigned as President, and Vice President Gerald Ford was sworn in. On September 8, 1974, child rapist Gerald Ford granted an unconditional pardon to Richard Nixon.

Thus one unelected child rapist, Gerald Ford, who was not accused of any crimes at the time, was maneuvered into the White House, to pardon another child rapist, Richard Nixon, who was accused of crimes in the Watergate scandal. The Supreme Court’s “Executive Privilege” ruling has since been cited countless times to censor information from Congressional and DOJ investigations regarding crimes involving the White House.

The Watergate scandal was really about the CIA’s program of providing child sex slaves to Presidents, Congress, VIPs and the like.

Citing Fiona Barnett: (35).

The “Watergate burglars sought something they nicknamed ‘The Book’ which listed the Democratic and Republican politicians who accessed child prostitutes, their sexual proclivities, the amounts they paid to rape kids, etc.”

I realize this is difficult reading, but if you want the truth, what do you expect. I would like to say here that analysis of whether the Republicans or Democrats are more or less guilty than the other is a bunch of nonsense. The simple truth is you’ll get the same type of people no matter who you vote for, there’s a promoted puppet of every color and creed for you to choose from, and the parties represented over the years are just signs of the popularity of one party over another at the time.

The Supreme Court’s “Executive Privilege” ruling of 1974 and Gerald Ford’s February 18, 1976 Executive Order 11905 (36) provided the “legal” basis for William Barr to resume records destruction the CIA in May, 1976.

That’s the true story of Watergate where William Barr played a major role in protecting child rapists in the CIA, Congress, and the White House. With that lengthy background in mind:

On June 19, 2020, William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman would be “stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.” (37).

Berman immediately denied Barr’s statement: “I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.”

On June 20, 2020, William Barr sent a letter to Geoffrey Berman announcing that he had been fired by President Trump at Barr’s request. (38)

Barr: “Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service. Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so.”

The Attorney General told Berman that his service was not necessary for “pending cases,” but Barr did not mention any current or pending investigations that might be impacted as a result of firing Berman.

“Your statement also wrongly implies that your continued tenure in the office is necessary to ensure that cases now pending in the Southern District of New York are handled appropriately. Thisis obviously false. I fully expect that the office will continue to handle all cases in the normal course and pursuant to the Department’s applicable standards, policies, and guidance.”

In his letter to Berman, Barr said that he wanted to put Jay Clayton in Berman’s position.

“As we discussed, I wanted the opportunity to choose a distinguished New York lawyer, Jay Clayton, to nominate as United States Attorney and was hoping for your cooperation to facilitate a smooth transition.”

Previously, in Barr’s June 19, 2020 announcement that US Attorney Berman was “stepping down,” Barr stated that he intended to put Jay Clayton in Geoffrey Berman’s place due to Clayton’s “expertise in financial regulation.”

Barr: “I am pleased to announce that President Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, currently the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to serve as the next United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. For the past three years, Jay has been an extraordinarily successful SEC Chairman, overseeing efforts to modernize regulation of the capital markets, protect Main Street investors, enhance American competitiveness, and address challenges ranging from cybersecurity issues to the COVID-19 pandemic. His management experience and expertise in financial regulation give him an ideal background to lead the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and he will be a worthy successor to the many historic figures who have held that post. On behalf of the President, I thank Jay for accepting this nomination, and I look forward to working with him soon.”

As William Barr said, in June 2020, Jay Clayton was then the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Clayton had no experience as a prosecutor.

Jay Clayton apparently worked for Sullivan & Cromwell from around 1992 through 2017, and then again, apparently, from February 2021 to present, although employment dates that I have reviewed are not very specific.

Founded in 1879, Sullivan & Cromwell is an old multinational law firm. They advised JP Morgan on the creation of Edison General Electric. Under John Foster Dulles, Sullivan & Cromwell assisted Nazi Germany’s war buildup in the early 1930s. (39). Sullivan & Cromwell was involved in the 1954 CIA-led coup of Guatemala when they represented United Fruit Company. (40). In July 2024, Sullivan & Cromwell hired a company to screen job applicants from Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and New York Universities to deny employment to applicants for making pro-Palestine or what they considered “antisemitic” remarks on social media, or for for participating in protests against Israel’s genocide in Palestine. (41). On October 27, 2025, Sullivan & Cromwell filed an appeal brief for Donald Trump’s criminal convictions in the state of New York. (42).

Sullivan & Cromwell states the following on Jay Clayton: “Jay Clayton’s practice involves public and private mergers and acquisitions transactions, capital markets offerings, regulatory and enforcement proceedings, and other matters where multidisciplinary advice and experience is valued. Mr. Clayton also advises several high-net-worth families regarding their public and private investments.” (43).

Note that the part where Jay Clayton: “advises several high-net-worth families regarding their public and private investments” is the exact same thing that Jeffrey Epstein did.

As an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell, Jay Clayton advised Bear Stearns on the “fire sale” of their assets to JP Morgan in 2007. (44). Bear Stearns stock collapsed due to hedge funds managing mortgage securities. The stock traded at $172 in January 2007. JP Morgan initially offered $2 per share for the Bear Stearns shares. (45). The offer was raised to $10 after the Federal Reserve agreed to guarantee $30 billion in mortgage-backed securities. (45). Alan Greenberg was named Vice President by JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon. (45).

Despite the “sweetheart deal” for criminal penalties, the FBI was still pursuing assets forfeiture against Jeffrey Epstein in 2008, which may have played a role in the collapse of Bear Stearns and the transfer of their assets to JP Morgan. The FBI closed their pursuit of assets forfeiture against Epstein in 2008.

In Jay Clayton’s 2017 disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics, before becoming Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Clayton listed a massive number of entities from which he received income.

Some of Jay Clayton’s sources of income were linked to Jeffrey Epstein, such as Deutsche Bank, Reid Hoffman, and the Weinstein Company (Harvey Weinstein). Clayton’s income from Deutsche Bank, Reid Hoffman and the Weinstein Compan was derived from “legal services.”

Clayton listed a total of 43 entities from which he derived income from legal services. (46).

Despite listing these 43 sources of income for legal services, Clayton did not disclose 9 entities from which he derived income for legal services, citing “attorney-client privilege and other confidentiality obligations.” 5 unlisted sources of income for Clayton were “corporate;” 4 were “individuals.” 2 of the corporations were “the subject of a pending non-public investigation.” JP Morgan was not listed as a source of income for Clayton, oddly, in my opinion. Who knows who the 9 were? Epstein? Leon Black? Jes Staley?

At Sullivan & Cromwell, prior to becoming Chairman of the SEC, Jay Clayton was involved in numerous settlements with the DOJ and SEC.

On January 4, 2017, President-elect announced his intention to nominate Jay Clayton as Chairman of the SEC. (47). The Senate confirmed Clayton on May 2, 2017. Clayton was sworn in May 4, 2017. The image below is an official portrait of Jay Clayton in 2017.

Barr’s and Trump’s intention to Clayton’s nominate Jay Clayton to be US Attorney for SDNY after firing Geoffrey Berner was strongly opposed by Congress. (48).

"Forty seven years ago, Elliott Richardson had the courage to say no to a gross abuse of presidential power. Jay Clayton has a similar choice today: He can allow himself to be used in the brazen Trump-Barr scheme to interfere in investigations by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, or he can stand up to this corruption, withdraw his name from consideration, and save his own reputation from overnight ruin," Schumer said Saturday.

Former US Attorney for SDNY, Preet Bharara, said: “Given Senator Schumer’s call for Jay Clayton to withdraw from SDNY consideration, this announcement by Senator Graham means Clayton’s nomination is dead on arrival.” (49).

Jay Clayton did not go before the Senate for confirmation and did not get the job of US Attorney for SDNY in 2020.

On October 21, 2020, Apollo announced an independent review of Leon Black’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, led by law firm Dechert LLP. (50). Jay Clayon resigned as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2020. (51).

On January 22, 2021, Dechart LLP concluded that: (52)

“Dechert has seen no evidence that Black or any employee of the Family Office or Apollo was involved in any way with Epstein’s criminal activities at any time.”

“From approximately the mid-1990’s to 2018, Black had a social relationship with Epstein, and from 2012 to 2017, Epstein provided professional services to Black as well.”

“Black compensated Epstein for his work in amounts that were intended to be proportional to the value provided by Epstein. Those payments for work performed over the period 2012 through 2017 totaled $158 million. In 2013, payments were memorialized in signed and unsigned agreements. After that point, payments were made on an ad hoc basis based on Black’s perceived value of Epstein’s work. Dechert has seen no evidence suggesting that Black ever compensated Epstein for any service other than Epstein’s legitimate advice on trust and estate planning, tax issues, issues relating to artwork, Black’s airplane, Black’s yacht, and other similar matters, philanthropic issues, and the operation of the Family Office.”

“Black was introduced to Epstein in the mid-1990’s by a mutual friend.”

On January 24, 2021, Leon Black announced that he would step down as CEO of Apollo, but that he would remain Chairman. (53)

Black’s “mutual friend” that introduced him to Epstein is a person that Black and Dechart LLP don’t want to name, apparently.

In an October 2020 interview, Leon Black, founder of Apollo, said he first met Jeffrey Epstein in 1996. Black said “Epstein was then advising prominent clients on estate tax matters and that his ‘network of relationships’ included luminaries that Black admired and respected, including ‘several heads of state, heads of prominent families in finance, a U.S. Treasury secretary, accomplished business leaders, Nobel Laureates, acclaimed academicians and noted philanthropists.’" (54).

In 2002, Leon Black sent a letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday where Black spoke of Epstein “trading options or foreign currency.” Judging from this letter, Leon Black’s financial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein predates the 2012-2017 payments period by a long shot. 2002 was, of course, the immediate period after 9/11.

“C’s and M’s are his (Epstein’s) key,” according to Leon Black. This is a thinly-veiled reference from Black describing Epstein’s investment services for the CIA and Mossad, in my opinion. Black further punned that “Jeff’s now The Old Man and the Sea.”

Steven Hoffenberg, convicted of running a Ponzi scheme with Jeffrey Epstein at Towers Financial, a crime for which Hoffenberg spent 18 years in prison, and in which Epstein was never charged, said that Deutsche Bank ran “the platform in the trading of the currencies for Epstein and with Epstein.” (55). At this point, the currency trading schemes of Epstein and Deutsche Bank seem to be more of a money laundering scheme of 9/11 insider trading proceeds out of Russia and into the United States rather than insider trading before 9/11 per se. Deutsche Bank was a bank involved in the Russian “Global Laundromat” where Russia moved tens of billions of dollars out of Russia into the United States. (56). The financing of Donald Trump’s real estate by Deutsche Bank is well-documented by many sources.

Epstein’s options would be the insider trading.

On February 18, 2021, Apollo announced the appointment of Jay Clayton as their “Lead Independent Director.” Apollo also announced that Clayton would “soon rejoin Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as Senior Policy Advisor.” (57).

The DOJ’s Epstein Files release contained graphic allegations of sadistic and violent sexual abuse by Jay Clayton’s employer, Leon Black. (58) A formal 86-page fprosecution document produced in December 2019 by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, sent to then-SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman laid out in detail interviews conducted by federal and state investigators with victims, witnesses, and people associated with Epstein, including Leon Black. In July 2015, Jeffrey Epstein contacted former Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sergei Belyakov on behalf of Leon Black. Black said a Russian girl, Guzel Ganieva, was “blackmailing” him. Belyakov provided a Russian intelligence report on the Guzel Ganieva to Epstein. (59).

On December 1, 2022, Jeffrey Epstein’s estate settled with the Virgin Islands for $105+ million. (60).

On May 18, 2023, Deutsche Bank settled with Epstein’s victims for $75 million. (61).

In July 2023, whilst Jay Clayton was Apollo’s “Lead Independent Director,” Leon Black paid “$62.5 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to avoid any legal claims tied to a Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation.” (62).

On September 26, 2023, JP Morgan settled with the Virgin Islands for $75 million. JPMorgan and Jes Staley did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement. (63).

Was Jay Clayton involved in any or all of these settlements?- settlements of this size that are trivial sums to people and corporations with tremendous wealth, and settlements that impose gag orders on those who receive them? Settlements of sums so small that whoever negotiated them did their clients a great service? Did the financial crimes grifter attorney of Sullivan & Cromwell, the SEC, Apollo, and SDNY, with a proven track record of settlements, make any money from the settlements related to Epstein and his associates, some of whom were also Clayton’s associates, employers, and clients?

On April 16, 2025, President Trump announced the appointment of Jay Clayton to Interim US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, thus placing a man who had only experience as defense counsel for financial criminals, and experience with criminal financial settlements, along with corporate mergers and acquisitions, over criminal investigations at the SDNY involving child rapes and financial crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and countless individuals associated with Epstein, such as Jay Clayton’s employer, and perhaps unlisted client, Leon Black.

Apollo announced on April 17, 2025, that Jay Clayton had resigned to become Interim US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. (21). Clayton assumed the job on April 21, 2025. On August 18, 2025, as Trump’s 120-day appointment was due to expire, judges of the SDNY extended Clayton’s Interim status to an indefinite period, despite the known objections of the Senate. “The former Sullivan & Cromwell partner was seen by many lawyers as an unusual choice for the role, because he has no previous prosecution experience,” as the Financial Times reported. (64).

On July 25, 2025, Maurene Comey, an assistant US Attorney at the Southern District of New York, employed as such since May 2016 with an exemplary record, and who was part of the prosecution team of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein at the SDNY, was fired without explanation. Comey filed a lawsuit against the DOJ on September 15, 2025, to get her job back. When Comey asked Jay Clayton why she was fired, according to the lawsuit: “U.S. Attorney Clayton responded, in sum and substance: ‘All I can say is it came from Washington. I can’t tell you anything else.’”(65)

On November 14, 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she had selected Jay Clayton at the SDNY to lead an investigation into “Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions” to comply with President Trump’s request of such an investigation. Bondi, sarcastically in my opinion, remarked that “Jay Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country.”

Jay Clayton has never been confirmed by the US Senate.

SUMMARY

The financial crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates are hopelessly intertwined with their child rapes, murders, and trafficking crimes.

It’s an accepted fact by now that most, if not all, of Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaires, corporate executives, and government associates are child rapists, and in some cases, child murderers. These crimes are at the forefront of public knowledge due to their more scandalous nature, and also in very large part because the efforts to expose Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes have been led for decades now by victims of Epstein.

Victims have long asked, why, why, why would the government cover this up? To begin with, child sex trafficking and blackmail have been around at least as long as the CIA. Again, it’s the story of Watergate. It involves most US Presidents and a tremendous amount of others in government, not just a few in today’s headlines like Clinton and Trump.

“White collar” financial crimes are generally considered a lower class of criminal activity. It’s just how the rich get rich, the public thinks, when they break financial laws by using criminal accountants, criminal defense attorneys, and pay settlements for pennies on the dollar when they are caught.

This is a naive view. Thes financial crimes of Epstein and his associates involve massive amounts of blood money paid for by the murder of millions of people around the world. 9/11 is just one example of this. 9/11’s death total wasn’t just those killed by the demolition of Towers on 9/11, it was every person killed in the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, including thousands of US solders. Congress and the FBI still refuse to tell the truth about how Mossad and the CIA conducted the operation which only staged airplane crashes. 9/11 is an off-limits subject for the cowards and conspirators in the US government, and Epstein sits right in the middle of it.

At long last, I’m answering the questions of the victims about why. Epstein is a central figure in all crimes of the international intelligence communities and governments, including terrorism, war, insider trading, money laundering, drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trafficking, child sex trafficking, blackmail, and anything else evil that you can think of. It’s how they do business. It’s how the world works today. That’s why. It all turns into money, and money is power. Power turns into more money. Money and blackmail control the governments, most corporations, the intelligence communities, philanthropy, and of course the White House and the DOJ under the Executive Branch. It seems like an impossible situation, money and power versus truth and Law and government supposedly of the people. It all fails if the people in power are bought and paid for or are complicit in the crimes they are supposed to regulate. As George Orwell said, “A society becomes totalitarian when its structure becomes flagrantly artificial: that is, when its ruling class has lost its function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud.”

I am merely illuminating the field in which we are currently deployed.

Now, on the bright side, some people at SDNY were trying to do their jobs, and if good people are reinstated there, we stand closer to retaking the United States than ever before.

EFTA00104025-EFTA00104026 is the first indication that US Attorneys in SDNY were considering a Grand Jury investigation of Epstein’s financial crimes related to 9/11. This, in addition to their intentions to prosecute all of the child rapists associated with Epstein based on their investigation into Epstein and Maxwell.

The firing of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman by William Barr and the death, real or actual, of Jeffrey Epstein shut the SDNY investigations down. Considering William Barr’s role at the CIA in the coverup of child rapist Presidents in Watergate, and the CIA’s role in 9/11, and the potential that numerous FBI, CIA, and NSA employees profited from 9/11 and the profits were laundered into and held in an Israeli bank, Barr’s role in the alleged death of Jeffrey Epstein is beyond suspicious. The only question to me is whether or not Epstein died, or if this event was a rendition.

Jay Clayton, a financial criminal defense attorney, that is to say a financial crimes grifter with no prosecutorial experience, has clearly been installed at the SDNY to obstruct investigations into both Epstein and his associates financial crimes and crimes against children.

Removing Jay Clayton at the SDNY and replacing his with someone such as Geoffrey Berman, or Maurene Comey, who would serve the American public and the Constitution of the United States, would be a watershed event in prosecutions after 5 years of obstruction in the SDNY now, and the release of massive volumes of information related to Epstein through the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the excellent reporting of Epstein’s criminal network from many independent journalists.

Congress can remove Clayton any time they want by forcing a confirmation hearing and questioning him about the information herein, I believe, correct me if I’m wrong.

Another way to move forward is through the Produce Epstein Treasury Records Act, sponsored by Ron Wyden, and blocked by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Senate Republicans. If Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna were to sponsor this Bill in the House, as they did with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, it would move forward through the House and place serious pressure on the Senate. The Senate would rather let us prove that President Trump is a child rapist than investigate their sources of income, apparently.

Buy Me a Coffee- many thanks