Jeffrey Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement covered both Epstein and “any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, Lesley Groff, and Nadia Marcinkova. Further … the federal Grand Jury investigation will be suspended and all pending federal Grand Jury subpoenas will be held in abeyance…”

It’s clear that Florida investigated the supply lines and logistics of a large operation to supply minors to Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah Kellen was an assistant to Ghislaine Maxwell who scheduled appointments for Epstein and coordinated with victims in Palm Beach, Florida.

Adriana Ross scheduled appointments in computers in Palm Beach, Florida, and helped remove the computers prior to the raid of the Palm Beach Police Department.

Leslie Groff worked in New York and coordinated flights for Epstein, his victims, and VIPs to Epstein’s properties in Manhattan, New Mexico, the Virgin Islands and Palm Beach.

Nadia Marcinkova, a victim purchased by Epstein from her parents in Yugoslavia when she was 15, was later involved in recruiting supply.

It’s interesting that Ghislaine Maxwell, and Donald Trump for that matter, were not specifically named as a “co-conspirators” in Epstein’s NPA language. Instead, Epstein negotiated a blanket language for all of his “potential” co-conspirators “including but not limited” to the four that were explicitly named.

The fact that the government suspended Grand Jury subpoenas raises the question of who was subpoenaed and if anyone other than Epstein was able to bring pressure against the government to suspend the investigation in Palm Beach.

It would have been impossible to miss Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell in an investigation of supply to Epstein. Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, is of course the most notorious of Esptein’s co-conspirators. Ghislaine appealed to the Supreme Court that she was covered under the 2007 NPA, but the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal, upholding the sentence.

As for Trump, simply by reviewing the address book of Epstein, the Wall Street Journal was able to determine that at least 5 Maralago employees were sent to Epstein at 358 El Brillo Way in Palm Beach. Maralago employees were apparently sent to Epstein after a club member complained to Trump in 1999, if reports are correct.

One of the Maralago employees was Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Virginia originally claimed that she was hired by Maralago Spa in 1998 and was recruited at Maralago by Ghislaine Maxwell in 1998. Later, Virginia could only produce a W-2 that showed her employment began in March 2000. Maxwell’s attorneys claimed that Virginia’s testimony was untrustworthy because of this. Epstein paid cash at El Brillo Way, however, where Ghislaine recruited minors for “side jobs.”

Virginia’s story at Maralago has become more clear as well. Virginia’s father, Sky Roberts, was employed as a maintenance worker at Maralago. In Virginia’s book, Nobody’s Girl, Virginia said that she was often raped by Sky beginning at age 7, and that her father provided her to another man for sexual abuse in exchange for another girl for Sky. Virginia ran away from home, then returned to Maralago to be with her father again.

After Sky introduced Virginia to Donald, Donald asked Virginia if she was available for babysitting, because he had several wealthy friends in the area who needed this service.

During Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign, Vida Mossavat wrote a widely-quoted article that referenced a book written by James Patterson. Patterson, in Filthy Rich, claimed that Trump had kicked Epstein out of Maralago in 1999 after a wealthy father complained directly to Trump that Epstein had solicited his young daughter.

Maralago Spa still provided outcall services to Epstein, however, according to a recent Wall Street Journal investigative report. After the 1999 complaint to Trump, Maralago Spa apparently sent at least five employees to El Brillo Way between 1999 and 2003. Although Epstein did not pay dues to Maralago, employees told the WSJ that they were instructed to treat Epstein as if he was a member.

According to the WSJ again, in 2003, an 18 year-old sent to Epstein from Maralago made a complaint in writing to Maralago employees about Epstein’s demands. He asked her to undress, at which point he was supposedly barred from services yet again, this time both in-call and outcall, apparently.

The written complaint of the Maralago employee in 2003 should be viewed in a different light in the timeline of Palm Beach’s investigation of Epstein. A disclosure from the Epstein Files Transparency Act, EFTA00022656, shows that the investigation of Epstein began far earlier than had been previously reported.

As the United States reeled from 9/11, on December 6, 2001 the West Palm Beach Police Department received a tip from the Palm Beach Police Department’s Organized Crime, Vice and Narcotics (OCVAN) unit that Ghislaine Maxwell was recruiting college students at Palm Beach Atlantic University. On December 9, 2001, the United States dropped a 15,000-pound “Daisy Cutter” bomb on Osama bin Laden’s Tora Bora complex.

The West Palm Beach Police Department seemed to have little basis for a criminal investigation of Maxwell other than perhaps marijuana use and underaged alcohol consumption at the university. On April 12, 2002, the WPBPD arranged for the university security to search a room at Palm Beach Atlantic. Security noted “Six full bottles and two empty bottles of Smirnoff Ice,” along with some documents which suggested that the students may have had side-jobs in porn.

Nevertheless, throughout early 2002, the WPBPD conducted numerous trash pulls at Epstein’s El Brillo Way, subpoenaed Epstein’s phone records, and surveilled vehicles coming and going from Epstein’s residence. Ultimately they determined that the investigation was unfounded and terminated it around April 25, 2002.

WPBPD made an interesting note when terminating their 2002 investigation of Epstein, however, which should be viewed in light of the 2003 written account sent by the 18 year-old back to Maralago. WPBPD wrote on April 25, 2002: “Although it appears as though usual activity is occurring at this residence, at this time, no illegal activity has been reported or detected. This information will remain as intelligence purposes only, until a crime is reported or possibly another student or young female and report to us while working at the residence.”

The timeline of EFTA00022656 skips completely over 2003 and picks up again on March 05, 2004, when the WPBPD fielded a complaint from someone who went to El Brillo Way to perform a massage. This complaint is nearly identical to the one the WSJ reported of the 18 year-old Maralago employee in 2003, although they are not necessarily the same complaints.

Epstein’s sources of wealth, all his various offshore money laundering and transactions, and his likely profits driven by positions taken in options prior to 9/11, are not fully understood yet. Various accounts do report that Epstein came into billions of dollars in 2002, and that JP Morgan began flagging his transactions in 2002.

What’s clear is that some elements in the government made some great efforts to begin an investigation into a billionaire receiving underaged massages in Palm Beach immediately after 9/11, then other elements made an even greater effort to shut the investigation down and protect Epstein’s billionaire network.

House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed that, based on conversations with Trump, that Trump was an informant for the FBI regarding their investigation of Epstein. According to Bradley Edwards, attorney in Jane Does lawsuits, Trump agreed to tell Edwards anything he wanted to know in exchange for avoiding being subpoenaed for deposition. It’s unclear if Trump was ever subpoenaed by a Grand Jury to testify before the government shut the investigation down.